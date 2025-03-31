Update via Eagle Intel - November 30, 2025

Dr. Steven Greer, founder of the Disclosure Project: The new Age of Disclosure movie is a deliberate psychological warfare effort to cover up man-made UAP activity and prime the public for a fake alien invasion designed to unite the world under a “totalitarian fascist regime”.



“I gave up my medical career... [to avert] this juggernaut that Wernher von Braun—who invented the rocket—warned about, and that is that we were going to create an alien threat from space so that the world would unite under some sort of totalitarian fascist regime.”



“And I think this movie is actually sort of the final warning bell that that’s what’s going to be coming in 2026 and 2027 if we don’t wake up.”



“This is coming up very quickly. And I think the public needs to be aware of that.”



This original March 2025 article about Steven Greer’s call for full disclosure whistleblowers to come forward is a valuable lesson in how disturbed cult actors use psychological and emotional manipulation to decieve millions of people.

Appeal for more evidence and full disclosure whistleblowers to come forward - protection assured

‘I've been asked if I can to speak to this to inform the public and make an appeal for more evidence and whistleblowers to come forward but I cannot go into the details of the operation. It's a big development and we're asking for people to help us… this is what's being discussed with some very senior operators who've been involved in projects that are clearly illegal, up to including wet works murder, kidnapping, abductions, human trafficking, the whole nasty business involving UAPs and UFOs. Those folks who come forward are going to be completely immunised (from prosecution) so long as they disclose everything and also name the people above them. I want you to spread this all over the internet, particularly if you are in a network of people who have been military, JSOC (Joint Special Operations Command) special forces, corporate, aerospace or other government agencies that might have had anything to do with this issue over the last…65 years. They're planning to play World War III, alien invasion, and all kinds of other horrific things in order to seize global, totalitarian, militaristic power. That's the 70-year plan. Wernher von Braun spoke of it on his deathbed. We are progressing rapidly with a law enforcement effort at a very high level.’ Dr Steven Greer

The Dr. Steven Greer Podcast - Episode 8

Streamed live on March 15, 2025 Runtime: 56 mins

‘It's basic law that if you're running illegal operations, you can't then invoke the law to protect yourself, right? It's absurd.’ Dr Steven Greer

Transcript Notes:

Michael Mazzola: Welcome to episode 8 of the Dr Steven Greer podcast. Dr Greer it's great to be with you today... I understand you want to kick it off with an update.

Dr Steven Greer: Yeah, there's a great deal that's happened in the last… five days; we are progressing rapidly with a law enforcement effort at a very high level. I've been asked if I can to speak to this to inform the public and make an appeal for more evidence and whistleblowers but I cannot go into the details of the operation. These are folks I've been working with for a couple years. There is now a great momentum that has picked up in the last couple of months and it's quite a development.

So what I want to say is that we have handed over a few dozen whistleblowers that have come through us. Over the last couple of years, this has resulted in significant leads and the expansion through their own investigation of many other assets, confirming both the conspiracy, the criminal activity, wet works murders and things of this sort related to UAP operations and coverup.

We're at the point now where there's a clear mandate to move this forward fairly quickly in the coming months and I want to be very careful in explaining this to people. It may sound a little technical but I want everyone to hear it and then I want you to spread this all over the internet, particularly if you are in a network of people who have been military, JSOC (Joint Special Operations Command) special forces, corporate, aerospace or other government agencies that might have had anything to do with this issue over the last 70 years, 65 years. Why do I put that date on it?

Immunity from prosecution is contingent on full disclosure of all information

It was in the late 1950s that we can establish that the operations dealing with UFOs were separated from the control of the executive, the president of the United States and also from key oversight in the Congress. Because of that, any activity from that point on can be prosecuted because when it's an ongoing conspiracy, there's no limits.

In other words, there's no... statute of limitations. Normally, let's say if you've committed robbery or some other crime, there is a statute of limitations, not on murder, but on many others. But when it's an ongoing criminal enterprise, the clock doesn't stop.

For that reason, anybody with information or who was involved 60 years ago, maybe they're in their 80s, to come forward, and if they have material documents, videos, photographs, physical, all of it can be protected and the people can be now fully immunised - but this is conditional. Let me be very, very clear on this.

Your immunisation, where you can never be prosecuted for any of this, is contingent on full disclosure of all information you possess and recall: names, places, code names of operations, project locations, everything. Anything withheld will vitiate, terminate your immunity agreement, so I want to be very clear on this. It means that you can't tell a half truth, you can't withhold information but if you're honest and come forward with integrity, you'll be completely protected. Now that is operational and I encourage people, if we're ever going to unravel this and solve this problem for our nation and for the world, now is the time to do it.

There's a window, obviously it's dangerous, there have been a number of threats and problems that have occurred around what we're doing. There has been loss of life over the last couple years. Everybody knows what we've gone through and I've gone through but now is the time to move with alacrity and clarity. So I'm putting this call out for people to come forward and it doesn't matter whether you're currently involved at a lower level or a higher level or whether you were involved back decades ago, it's all covered and you need to come forward.

Now, here's the flip side of that because in a conspiracy charge, the left hand doesn't have to know what the right hand's doing. So let's say you were a special forces operator at facility X, and if you go to our briefing document and our archive, you'll see we have almost 160 sites for these operations that have been ongoing that we know about. And you might have been a 20, 30 year old person. You certainly thought that what you were doing was legal but it wasn't. Here's the problem. Because you were embedded unknowingly in an operation like that, technically you're liable.

There's a liability for having been involved in these programs and particularly now that it's being made known, where I'm basically the public face of it to say you can be immunised, you're covered for anything that may have happened or that you saw happen that you didn't report, and your slate is wiped clean.

Witholding information will become a problem for you individually

But if you withhold information, it's later found you were involved, this is a problem for you individually. Because this has become that serious where it has been concluded that there are serious high crimes that have occurred, this is the time to come forward because there's a clear pathway.

You can contact us at drstevengreer.com and you'll be kept in complete confidentiality from the public unless and until you want to go public. We will then hand that information to the people who can both protect you and utilise your information to solve this problem that has been ongoing for 70 years.

Not reporting information is a crime

So that's a very big development that's become more clarified, let's say, and it's also become a more robust effort over the last few months. And I would strongly encourage people to network in your circles, family, friends, social media, work... to see if there are people who have information who want to come forward because they can be completely immunised from anything that they saw and didn't report, which by the way, is also a crime, or were part of directly.

I think it's very important for people to use this opportunity to come forward… and that it grows to a few thousand, all the way up to chain of command, all the way up. That's how you do this.

The other thing that's very important are names, places, dates, code names of projects… because to unravel this, keep in mind that the constitutional government of the United States, until we started providing very detailed information a few years ago, really didn't know where the washroom was on this.

The most senior people for example at Senate Intelligence and at the Pentagon I've met with, didn't know where these subterranean facilities or underground bases are, deep underground military bases. They didn't know about the NRO (National Reconnaissance Office) satellites that had been weaponized with neutrino light detectors, they didn't know about the underground connector system that goes from Edwards to Nellis Air Force Base etc.

So people who followed our work and this subject for years, believe it or not, the senior people in the US government, until very recently they were asking the question, Do UAPS and UFOs even exist and what are they? So three years ago when I first entered the skiff for the Senate Intelligence Committee... now it's gone way beyond that and it's crossed out of congressional sausage making, let's say, over into serious law enforcement investigation and pursuit.

So it's a big development and we're asking for people to help us… this is what's being discussed with some very senior operators who've been involved in projects that are clearly illegal, up to including wet works murder, kidnapping, abductions, human trafficking, the whole nasty business involving UAPs and UFOs. Those folks who come forward are going to be completely immunised (from prosecution) so long as they disclose everything and also name the people above them.

Your non-disclosure agreement is non-binding because the programs were illegal and unconstitutional

Let's say you were a Navy SEAL (Sea Air And Land) somewhere on an operation, you can provide your information. This means that your non-disclosure agreement is nullified. You can speak to this group, and to me, notwithstanding that, because your non-disclosure agreement was predicated on a legal national security program. In reality, that was... a hoax and your non-disclosure agreement is non-binding. You don't have to obey it because the programs you were attached to were themselves illegal and unconstitutional, therefore there is no national security cover for them.

And by the way, the assessment we reached in 1994 after I briefed the director of the CIA and people close to the president at the time, President Clinton and other people in Congress, where it was made very clear to me they were being denied access, I immediately concluded, and the Constitutional attorneys I spoke with concluded, that those programs are illegal and therefore all the paperwork, all the non-disclosure agreements, all the intimidation of operators and people who worked at Lockheed Skunk Works and Northrup, that goes away because these programs are being run illegally.

It's basic law that if you're running illegal operations, you can't then invoke the law to protect yourself, right? It's absurd. Let's use an analogy. Let's say you're part of a mafia family and you're running a whole bunch of businesses and shell corporations doing criminal activity. You might have signed a non-disclosure agreement with that company but it's completely unenforceable because the underlying business was illegal. It's an unenforceable contract, so all of you guys who have signed, and women who've signed these non-disclosure agreements, whether it's with military corporation intelligence agencies, whatever it is, shred them. They're absolutely unenforceable.

People will say, ‘Well that's easy to say. How do we get protected?’ And for years I would say, 'Well, that's the law. We could always contest it.’ Now there's a pathway for you to be completely immunised and in doing so, it also protects your pension, your retirement... And by the way, there have been a number of government, military, both civilian and military, who have said, 'I signed a 80-year non-disclosure agreement and it clearly states that if I go outside, that I lose all my pensions and I'll be penniless, I'll be homeless on the street, because I'm 70 years old’, or whatever. That's not the case now.

This is a very big development. It's kind of hard to overstate what a major breakthrough and development this has been. It's been evolving over the last couple years and now it's reached a much higher level, so I encourage people to do this and reach out to us; and take this podcast and put it around all over the internet because I've been specifically asked to help message this to people out there who follow this breaking disclosure development and cooperate, because that's how this whole illegal operation gets unwound and basically stopped, so that the worst plans they have, which are yet to come, can't be actuated... because the very worst capabilities have not yet been fully applied.

Wernher von Braun spoke of the 70-year plan on his deathbed

Wernher Magnus Maximilian Freiherr von Braun (1912-1977). Image - Wikipedia

It’s a David and Goliath Story - US government is David

Yes, they've done fake human abductions, they've done trafficking, they've done mutilations of animals and people, they've done all kinds of unconstitutional behaviors. They've embezzled over the years, trillions of dollars from the treasury, from various government departments and agencies, not just military and intelligence. We know from Catherine Austin Fitz there were huge amounts of money going out of Housing and Urban Development, that you think had nothing to do with these black projects.

What they do, they take that money and pull it out... but the worst is the capabilities of what the final card is. That they're planning to play World War III, alien invasion, all kinds of other horrific things in order to seize global, totalitarian, militaristic power. That's the 70-year plan. Wernher von Braun spoke of it on his deathbed. I have many, many people who have been in those programs operationally, who have described what that is and that the capability is fully in place to do it.

The only way we prevent a disaster here is that people come together who understand what the stakes are. Even if you were not operating at that level of information, you are a cog in a machine that was illegal and doing these horrible things, and also have the worst plans that they're planning to do. So I think the only way to prevent this from becoming a catastrophe for us as a human species is to get this capability wound down and stopped. There's a good shot at that now.

I mean, it's a David and Goliath story. The David small operation is the US government, believe it or not. The Goliath is this huge, transnational, criminal organisation that has technologies way beyond what the Secretary of Defense can deploy or the normal National Security apparatus is informed about.

And this brings me to another point. The operational details which we have learned and are continuing to learn about, facilities and capabilities, those need to be disclosed. Why? Because there is a massive technology gap deficit between the legal US government and the illegal secret government.

Let's say there's this huge technology gap. The only way to close that, first of all, it has to be known. We're working on informing key people of that and secondly, it has to be known at such a detailed level that there could be ways to compensate for that…We've been gaining more and more of that information as we have debriefed people who have been special forces operators and other people at key black site facilities...

Information disclosure about operations outside of the US has also been authorised

I know what the nature of compartmentalisation is and no-one's got a huge picture. If they were an operator or in a lab or at a facility, you were working on a very narrow scope, and you are not even allowed to talk to people in the cubicle next to you. It's highly compartmented but our job is to then take all those pieces - I call this the disclosure - and try to put together as complete a picture of not only what's going on, but where it's going on, who's doing it, what technologies they have, what are the locations specifically of operations, both corporate and governmental, that are doing these things and not just here but abroad.

Because eventually, this can certainly go OCONUS - Outside Continent United States. That is the plan, it's already being looked at and it's one reason why I've been having meetings with people over the years in Australia and Great Britain and the European Union because this is not something restricted only to the United States.

The primary focus right now is US operations but that is not going to be limited to that, so if you have information about operations in South America or Japan or Korea, Europe, anywhere in the world, that's important because I can tell you that that’s what has been authorised, to go both CONUS (Continent United States) and OCONUS. What I advised is, you could get things under control in CONUS and the whole rest of the world is now still completely out of control with these sort of assets, technologies basis of operation etc and so on.

Before people start getting named by other whistleblowers, it would behoove them to come forward

All you have to do is look at what we've already put out for 25 years or more from people like Jonathan Weygandt who was at a remote site on the Peruvian-Bolivian border when we knocked down an ET craft and it came down. That craft was nonhuman intelligence or ET and was retrieved but he was threatened with being thrown out of a helicopter and killed for ever talking about it. A very courageous young man, when he gave me that interview 25 years ago.

So that is the sort of information that's important because there's a specific operation in a specific location and it was under cover of an astronomy telescope which was repurposed as a Star Wars weapon system and they knocked down the ET craft and the personnel there were all US but it was in South America.

So this is why we know these operations are not restricted, and that's just one example of many, many, many we have. And that's why these operations are global and this is why the OCONUS, the Outside Continent United States part, is important. That's why we also need whistleblowers, witnesses, people who are involved with, whether it was inadvertent, or they were embedded in the operation, those folks need to come forward.

I will say that going down the road, not coming forward and cooperating with this, is a liability for people keeping that secret. Most people view keeping the secret keeps them safe. I would argue at this point, keeping that secret is perilous because you're on the wrong side of the law on something that's now picked up steam and at a official level, although very clandestine and I think that people need to come forward because they can be protected and immunised and they can help the world and the nation.

But doing nothing is actually going to be riskier than doing something right now - I know that to be the case. So I would say that before people start getting named by other whistleblowers, it would behoove them to come forward.

That would be the smart way, unless you're just a complete totalitarian fascist and a hardliner and you don't want to, but that's at your own risk.

But I think frankly, 99% literally of everyone I have ever met with, involved in these programs, have been patriotic. They were doing their job, they were working for a corporation with National Security clearances or an intelligence agency or the military and they didn't know at the highest level that all those operations were being run by a criminal entity, a transnational criminal organisation that has engaged in all kinds of horrific and illegal operations.

But ignorance of that is not protective because in a conspiracy, again as I mentioned, we're not talking conspiracy theories and internet rubbish, we're talking like a RICO, Racketeering Influence Corrupt Organisation (1970). That bill was put into place really to round up things like the mafia and organised crime but what has now become clear is that this is a very large organised criminal activity that's in both the corporate, private and governmental sectors here and abroad. That is, of course, what I've been saying for 30 years but that conclusion has now been reached in official circles that I can't speak to but high enough that this is now going forward at a very good pace.

(23.52: The conversation changes to the theme of consciousness, highlighting the fact that Navy Seals, Marines in special programs and Green Berets are all very spiritually minded, not necessarily religious but in in the sense that they have that a deeper Spirit within them. That state of consciousness is what gives you the clarity of right action and the courage to go forward. Well worth listening to.)

Everything you’ve done can be forgiven but you have to disclose everything

(52.03) Dr Steven Greer: It's very funny to go through our archive and look at my recommendations to the Clinton Administration in 94-95-96. They haven't changed in 30 years and it's not that I'm not capable of any sort of... evolution of thought but even then I said an eye for an eye will leave the whole world blind here. This is why the bill that got killed in December of '23 that came out of the Senate Intelligence Committee unanimously and then the Senate overwhelmingly but was killed in the house, had a safe harbor amnesty. Let's call it forgiveness, part of it. That's what we're offering now.

It's not wise to take this to the point of mutual assured destruction

It's in a sense, everything you've done, you can be immune from and it can be forgiven, like from a policy legal prosecution point of view, but you've got to come clean. You've got to get on the right side of this. You have to disclose everything. But within that is, in a sense, an act of forgiveness because if your view is that you just go after people aggressively and you don't give them an exit ramp, and particularly in this situation where they're holding fierce technologies that are way advanced to anything that the president can currently deploy or the or the secretary of defense or whoever, it's not wise to take this to the point of mutual assured destruction.

The wise path would be, here's an exit ramp, and take it, for God's sakes. It's being offered. But that in a sense, is an act of… forgiveness. The word pardon is used but it's not a presidential pardon. This is done in prosecutions all the time, where people who cooperate to help right a terrible wrong are pardoned or given immunity or forgiven…so long as they fully cooperate, and that's the requirement.

In a way, that is something that has always been part of what we've recommended for two reasons:

Nothing good is going to come out of just trying to do a scorched earth policy Many of the people who got trapped in that system were innocent when they started, and then got pulled in to increasingly rogue and criminal operations, and by the time they realised they were in there, they knew that they could be blackmailed to stay on that path.

That's currently the case of a number of very senior operations both corporate and intelligence that I know personally about. They can blackmail them. They have them. So here's what we do, okay. They have this on that person, they have this dirt. Wipe it clean. Immunity, forgiveness now. They cooperate, right?

You're not just taking out a bunch of buffoons in the Nuremburg trials

Now, there are people who don't agree with that - they really want to get a pound of flesh out of some folks. There is a place for justice and there's a place for that, and even retribution but you've got to be careful with this because you're not just taking out a bunch of buffoons in the Nuremburg trials.

You're taking on folks who have technologies reverse engineered from interstellar vehicles that are thousands of years, very advanced, and there's no point burning down the whole barn to get rid of these rats. So we have to be wise about this and this is what I've been recommending for 30 plus years.

So I think now...what's exciting is that it literally is being put into place, right as we're speaking, which I think is very good. I hope it leads to the outcome we all are hoping and praying for.

Until next time.

“We change the world when we choose to create a world of forgiveness in our own hearts and minds. It is our nature to forgive, reconcile and rebuild the broken pieces of our relationships. Every hand that extends itself in a gesture of forgiveness, is a hand working toward the creation of peace in the world… Without forgiveness to break the cycle of injury and vengeance, we set the scene for family feuds that last for generations. Without forgiveness, we create patterns of violence and hurt that gets repeated in neighborhoods and cities and between countries for decades and even centuries.” Archbishop Desmond Tutu (7 Oct 1931 - 26 Dec 2021)

