Note: This article series contains confronting admissions about consistently dismissed allegations concerning the fate of Jane (9), Arnna (7) and Grant (4) Beaumont. South Australia’s tightknit Lie-Keeper cult network can no longer hide the grotesque truth under the carpet because they have officially run out of room.

SAPOL admits Andrew McIntyre’s evidence is 100% accurate and correct

Andrew McIntyre’s Facebook page contains a compelling series of video statements about the Beaumont children abduction and murders on Australia Day, 1966. South Australia Police has been in possession of Andrew’s evidence since 2007, and an ethical officer has personally told him that his evidence is 100% accurate and correct.

Andrew’s revelations and recollections deserve to be reshared in a series of articles, as he states many important facts. Particularly the extreme lengths that his serial killer, pedophile, freemason, child abductor, porn/snuff film maker and ASIO operative father Allen ‘Max’ McIntyre and criminal cohorts went to, to cover their psychopathic tracks related to the violent murders of the Beaumont children, Louise Bell and many other children.

South Australian parliament must greenlight the Stansbury dig/s or resign

The world’s most unconscionable and colossal cover-up continues to this day but fortunately, the persistent winds of change also continue share a plethora of significant information that will not subside until the South Australian parliament greenlights the Stansbury dig (possibly 2 digs) so this tragic murder case can be fully investigated and closed, one way or another. And open the investigation door many other horrific, historic child murders, including Louise Bell.

Mullighan gag order must be overturned

The South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, Attorney General Kyam Maher and Police Minister Stephen Malinauskas must stop avoiding reality and do their job by overriding the criminal cult establishment and overturning the Mullighan gag order. Nobody has the right to impede police investigations.

A SAPOL officer has confirmed with Andrew that all the evidence that he has submitted to SAPOL since 2007 has been 100% accurate and correct. He said, 'But we can't dig up the Beaumont children even though we know they are definitely in the well because of the Mullighan Inquiry gag on the wards of state.’

Premier Peter Malinauskas

Attorney General Kyam Maher

Police Minister Stephen Mullighan

There has never been a mystery to solve

In short, there has never been a mystery to solve. SA Police knew about the murders of Jane, Grant and Arnna on the day of their disappearance because Anthony Munro told them everything.

“Tony Munro rang up the police and told them everything and that's why the police turned up at Macklin Street, diverting traffic while Max worked on the children in the boot. Police knew about it from day one. Tony Munro fessed up and told them everything that happened. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. It's pretty disturbing, isn't it?” Andrew McIntyre, August 30, 2025 Facebook statement excerpt

Andrew McIntyre’s testimonies about the Beaumont children murders

(Andrew’s March 7, 2025 statement was his first FB post since 2022)

Transcript - Andrew McIntyre - March 7, 2025

Andrew McIntyre: About 6 months ago I had a surprise phone call... it happened to be a policeman who was helping me during Anthony Munro's second of three convictions for pedophilia. He didn't want to go over all the Beaumont stuff again because he was so over it but he wanted to be honest with me. I told him I wouldn't be recording him and so we just had a chat. He told me that all the evidence that I have submitted to SAPOL since 2007 has been 100% accurate and correct. This means that the three mass grave sites that I have talked about exist and every bit of evidence I have given towards to Beaumont case has been correct. So anything that you read that comes from me is in stat decs and is just the truth. We all know the Beaumont children are in the sink hole He said, 'But we can't dig up the Beaumont children even though we know they are definitely in the well because of the Mullighan Inquiry gag on the wards of state.’ We all know that the Beaumont children are not wards of state, so what he was doing was confirming that what I said, that there were three other children in the hole with the Beaumont children that were murdered maybe a week after. My father took these children out of the Goodwood Orphanage, dressed them up like the Beaumont children and he paraded them all around Adelaide which is well documented, and then he threw them off a cliff down south on a day out for the orphan kids in a couple of buses. The police know all about this because my younger sister made a full statement to the police about this incident of seeing the children laying on the beach. So we know that the Beaumont children are in the sink hole. They are there with three other children - that is a problem. I would say there is a time capsule in there as well. And now we have the Castelloy dig which has recently wound up. All three times I was asked if I think the Beaumont children were buried at Castelloy and each time I've said no... The second dig, they found a horse and that's all there was. The third dig, I have no idea why anybody would spend so much time and effort and create mountains, for nothing. They are the most unlucky people on earth.

Rachel Vaughan, Facebook, Feb 22, 2025 - Castelloy Dig excerpt:

Andrew McIntyre on the Stansbury sink hole where the Beaumont children are buried

Premiered March 1, 2022 - Runtime: 14 mins

Latchkey children and South Australia’s lurid pedophile history

If you live in Australia, it should not come as a shock to know that the Beaumont ‘latchkey’ children were befriended by protected pedophiles at Glenelg prior to their disappearance and murder. The truth about the magnitude of Australia’s pedophile plague is horrifying but must be acknowledged and dealt with appropriately so it can be eradicated.

I am also reminded of when a concerned adolescent on South Australia’s mid south coast informed me that he had seen girls as young as ten at late night parties and they were having sex with adults. Whatever happened to mothers and fathers? Oh, I remember. Negative social engineering has ensured that Australian children grow up in as much dysfunction and trauma as possible. Now we have a generational disaster to deal with.

Facebook Transcript Notes: Andrew McIntyre - April 22, 2025

‘Max told us that you, Bruce Larwood, were Jane's boyfriend.’

Link: https://www.facebook.com/andrew.mcintyre.1884787/videos/534081076421359

Bruce Larwood was forced to go to SAPOL to help me by his brother John Larwood. I used to think Bruce was a pretty good bloke, pretty smart, but all that time, I think he's just done what John Pike's done, Tony Munro's done - just checked up on me all my life, just to see if I remembered anything. Well, here it goes, Bruce. You were sitting next to Tony Munro that morning. You did spend the day with the Beaumont children with Tony and others. You did get home very late that night because you had to have all your briefings from SAPOL before you came home. And you did ring me up the other day and get stuck into me and tell me that I wasn't to tell anybody that you were sitting alongside Anthony Munro (Tony) on January 26, 1966, on Australia Day...

Anthony Munro (Image: Andrew McIntyre)

Opportunity for Bruce Larwood to take Andrew McIntyre to court

We were on holidays and Tony used to worked flexi time. So I'm pretty disappointed that you were involved in the two times that I was raped by Tony, and I don't appreciate it. And I know Clare Halliday gave you a hard time a few years back and that if she ever mentioned your name again, you threatened to take her to court. Well, here's your opportunity, mate. You can take me to court, and if you do, you lose. And I think if you dragged this through a court room, (SA Police Commissioner) Grant Stevens would take care of you... Max told us that you, Bruce Larwood, were Jane's boyfriend. Well, I'm not saying there was anything happening between you and Jane but the fact is that she should have fessed up and told everyone she had a crush on you, that you and Tony knew the children, and used to catch up with them down at the bay and you knew them very well. I'd say that Tony knew Grant, the father, very well. They were both sales reps.

Take me to court and see what Grant Stevens has in store for you

The whereabouts that you both gave on the day was absolute bullshit. Tony wasn't in Clare. That was some joke by Max referring to my sister Clare, which was pretty off but people like that are off. So, Bruce, it's time you either fessed up or fell off the planet. I've had a gutsful of you and now you know it, and so does everybody. So take me to court and see what Grant Stevens has in store for you. Nobody will take me into a court room because nobody wants me there... I'm really disappointed that a lifetime friend had to finish up like you.

Allan ‘Max’ McIntyre. He conveniently died in June 2017 at a nursing home, aged 89, soon after an investigation began into allegations of abuse by his daughter Rachel Vaughan (Image: Andrew McIntyre)

Get too close to the truth and end up like the rest of my family members

Rachel and I think it's great that Bryan Littley is prepared to take one for the team. And I do mean, get too close to the truth, Bryan, and you will end up like the rest of my family members. My great grandfather, my mother's grandfather… he was shot through the head. Max told me about it and laughed, and he wasn't found until a month later because he lived by himself. My sister Clare rang up the police in 2009 and she said she was coming in to make a statement that Anthony Munro and her father (Max McIntyre) had abducted and murdered the Beaumont children. She was found the next day, sitting in her backyard with a sash cord around her neck with her neck broken. Suicide. The police officer in charge of that investigation, I spoke to him. He's a fucking bullshit artist and a liar. Because when I asked him if he dusted the laptop that the suicide note was left on, he started screaming at me. Then there's my brother who went over to steal photographs from me. He disappeared and is buried out there somewhere. Then, this is the latest one, Poppy. She was married with four kids in a nice home and had everything to live for. She contacted Ruth. I wouldn't have anything to do with her and didn't like her as a person because she called me a pedophile...I'm not a pedophile. She'd arranged to give the book Little Women that belonged to Jane Beaumont, to Ruth. Clare was given the book by Max.

Continued testimonial August 30, 2025

Click this link to watch Andrew’s continued testimonial about deaths in his family

The last post I did was cut a bit short due to a technical issue... I was going through the people in my family that had been murdered, or supposedly committed suicide. I forgot to mention my mother. A year after the Beaumont abduction, she died. My father told my sister Ruth that if she said anything about the bodies being in the boot that day at Macklin Street, that she'd have to die. And then he killed her and told Ruth it was her fault because she told this secret to her mother. What happened was, my mother went to hospital for protection because she felt very unsafe and my father had a key to the hospital. He had two friends that worked there - Alan Giblin and Brian Medlin.

Brian Medlin (Wikipedia)

My father threw his friends under the bus

Alan Giblin went on to work for public trustees and Brian Medlin finished his medical qualifications and went to Vietnam. My father wrote a letter to the police almost straight away that Alan Giblin and Brian Medlin took my mother to a locked room and raped her, murdered her and put her back on her bed before 7.00 in the morning. I gave that letter to police but no longer have it. That's how my father threw his friends under the bus. He was so desperate to cover his own tracks. But he also told people that I rode my pushbike to the hospital, raped my mother and smothered her with a pillow. So we know that my father smothered her with a pillow. Because he was always there when somebody else committed a crime… My father made sure that my niece Poppy got the 8 Macklin Street house at a very good price. He gave her a $50,000 deposit for the house and he sold the house to her for probably $100,000 under market value at the time. He needed another guard there and she painted the door red. We could never work out why she painted the door red. And when she handed the house over to some more guards who dug up the backyard where the mass graves were, where the bodies were that I used to burn in the cemetery - organised gathering of evidence and destroying it. They put a giant swimming pool in the back yard, taking up all the area where I told SAPOL the bodies were buried in. Louise Bell mystery that never was I saw my father bury bodies in the back yard. We all did. Then there's the small brick building in the house that Louise Bell was buried underneath. That was demolished and dug up. So you can see that guards looked after Macklin Street. Poppy was a guard and it was handed over to other people who are still looking after it. She went to a nice two-storey place in Hallett Cove and painted the door red. Then she hung herself. We're still wondering why she hung herself. Or was she hung? Because it just so happens that this red door thing appears to have something to do with witchcraft. And Poppy was hung on the summer solstice... This witchcraft thing has been popping up for decades. John Bartlett, who is a retired head of homicide from the 70s and 80s, wanted to investigate Yilki House in Victor Harbor but his superiors told him he was not to go near Yilki House because it was involved in witchcraft. So this witchcraft stuff goes all the way back to the 70s and 80s that I am aware of. Everyone has been talking about this witchcraft stuff - I've only just realised it.

Andrew McIntyre transcript notes August 30, 2025

Click this link to watch this August 30, 2025 testimony

Something I have been giving a great deal of thought to is Bryan Littley's claims that he has six hours of recorded interviews with my father Maxwell Allan McIntyre. I made a comment that if you tried to interview Max for more than 20 minutes, he'd kill you. I couldn't quite put my finger on it and then I realised, John Pike - and this is why he went to prison for 18 and a half years because he knows too much - he was a very close friend of Tony Munro's. They were an item going back to when they were teenagers.

I realised that John had been doing phone taps. He was talking to Max and recording it, which is illegal. You're not allowed to record people without their permission. Maybe in the early stuff, Max might have known, or not. I don't know. John (Littley) recorded a few conversations that I had with him about this case. He would ring Max every week or Max would ring him to talk about these things. And retired school teacher Les Stott, a friend of John's, was going to write a book for him on everything.

So that's where the 6 hours of interviews come from. John and Les were going over to see Max from 2008 until about 2015. That's my intellectual property for stuff that I had possession of. I also had all of Max's slides and Anthony Munro gave me all of his slides from the early days in the 60s with Bruce, myself and him going diving everywhere, because he thought he was going to have a heart attack.

I had all the memory sticks and slides copied at Hutt St Photos and they put them on a hard drive for me. Bryan Littley asked if he could borrow the hard drive because he wanted to show a researcher in Sydney. I was pretty gullible in those days and thought that Bryan was really trying to help me, so I let him have it. It took about a month to get it back from Bryan...

This is where all of the recordings came from that Bryan claims he had interviewed Max for 6 hours. That is false. This is my property. It was borrowed. Bryan made multiple copies of my research and he's admitted to selling it to Channel 7. Then they gave it to SAPOL.

John Pike was arrested because he knows too much

When I had that covert conversation with a SAPOL officer a couple of years back, he told me that not only was all of my evidence that I've ever submitted was totally accurate and correct. He said that any interviews I did with Deanna Williams or Ben Avery, they all went to SAPOL. That's why I didn't see them.

So they had the information that I had on the hard drive. They received it from Channel 7. As soon as they started viewing and listening to that stuff, John Pike was arrested because he knows too much. John Pike told me things about the Beaumont case that he got from Tony Munro.

I thought Tony Munro had to talk to some people about something. I think he talked to his mother, sister and John Pike. So, John Pike said, 'Do you know how they got the children to go to Stuart's house?’

That was the governor's first residence at Glenelg. It's a big place and has been there for a long time. There was a stage, a packed house that day - people from the arts, theater, Channel 9, according to John. And there were boxes on the stage and the policeman’s sons were guarding the boxes and the Beaumont children tried to get into the boxes.

This was Max's story but John knows a lot about it as well. He said that’s how they got them to the house. They just picked up the smallest child, walked to Stuart's house and the other two had to follow. So, that's that.

Note: I had not come across the name Stuart before but it is alleged that the house in question belonged to Roma Mitchell. To be confirmed.

Maxwell Allan McIntyre raped Jane

Note: The next three passages contain distressing allegations

But then John (Pike) told me other things… I didn't listen to all of the six hours because I don't like the sound of my father's voice but I kept all this information for later on if I needed it. The person who assists me with this work, we decided to listen to some of it and it's shocking. We hear how, well, John told me that Grant Beaumont had his penis bitten off. That's terrible and I've talked about that before and my sister has talked about it as well. This is pretty disturbing but Tony Munro's young friend whose name I'm not prepared to mention, raped Jane and apparently there was blood everywhere, according to John. And then when he finished, Max raped Jane. Allan Maxwell McIntyre raped Jane. This is from John Pike. That came from Tony Munro. John Pike is doing 18 and a half years - because Tony told him everything I've been after Tony Munro for years and now I realise that Tony Munro was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. He'd gone along with his little friend because there were teenage boys there and Tony probably thought he'd have a crack at the teenage boys, and his little friend was more interested in Jane. It's all pretty graphic but this is why John Pike is doing 18 and a half years - because Tony told him everything. Now Tony Munro, give him credit - this has come from Max - Tony Munro rang up the police and told them everything, and that's why the police turned up at Macklin Street, diverting traffic while Max worked on the children in the boot. Police knew about it from day one. Tony Munro fessed up and told them everything that happened. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. It's pretty disturbing, isn't it?

Ethics

But now we know where Bryan got all of his information from. He did a couple of interviews with Max and I've seen them and that's all there is. Brad, his right hand man and cameraman etc, they recorded the interview you saw on Channel 7 from a little bag camera and then they had a recording separate and when I saw the whole lot, it was out of sync.

Brad has been a friend of a good friend of mine that helped me jail Tony Munro and he said that he's seen everything and that 'there wasn't six hours that I'd seen'. So that wraps that one up. That's a mystery solved. I think it's unethical to take somebody's intellectual property and sell it to Channel 7.

Media Articles related to Andrew McIntyre’s diary

Sydney Morning Herald, 7 June 2017

Boy's diary puts paedophile near beach when Beaumont children disappeared

A child's diary that puts a convicted paedophile on Glenelg beach in the days surrounding the Beaumont children's disappearance there in January 1966 has been handed to Adelaide detectives. The "salvage and exploration club" diary was kept by one boy, and contributed to by another, tracking their adventures diving off the Adelaide coast that summer. The dives regularly involved one of their fathers, Allan "Max" McIntyre, and family friend Anthony Alan Munro, who will be sentenced in August for abusing boys in 1965. One of Munro's victims and a contributor to the diary was Andrew McIntyre, who is now aged 63. Mr McIntyre says the diary is evidence that his father and Munro were frequenting Glenelg beach in the days before Jane, Arnna and Grant Beaumont went missing there on Australia Day 1966 in one of the country's most infamous mysteries. The children were aged nine, seven and four when they took the bus from their nearby home to spend the day at Glenelg beach. They were reported missing by their parents at 7.30pm, five hours after they were meant to return home. Witnesses told police they had seen the children playing with a tall, blond man in his 30s. The disappearance sparked one of the largest police investigations in the country's history. A copy of the diary was handed to major crime investigators by South Australian investigative journalist Bryan Littlely, who urged police to seek the original copy from the main diary writer, to whom he had spoken. "Major crime [investigators] have material which provides evidence people were willing to cover the truth about Munro – evidence dating back to 1965," Littlely said. In his statement to police as part of the investigation into Munro's abuse, Mr McIntyre alleged his father, now in his late 80s, and Munro, now 72, were involved in the Beaumonts' disappearance. "The day the Beaumont children disappeared was a shocking day in history that stands out in my memory very clearly," the statement, seen by Fairfax Media, reads. "I believe Tony and Max were involved in the disappearance of the Beaumont children." Max McIntyre, a former Telecom worker, was investigated over the disappearance after one of his daughters, Ruth Collins, made the allegations back in 2007. Police found no evidence he was involved. Munro, who lived in Glenelg in 1966, was interviewed about the Beaumonts after he was arrested for the abuse of other boys last year. Again, police found no evidence. In an interview with Littlely in 2015, Mr McIntyre denied his own involvement and pointed the finger at Munro. Munro's lawyer, Stephen Ey, dismissed the allegations. "The police who interviewed Munro were satisfied he had nothing to do with it. It's the fanciful ravings of Ruth Collins," Mr Ey said on Wednesday. Police said the claims about Max McIntyre were extensively investigated and cannot be supported. There was nothing to implicate Munro either, they said. "Police have undertaken many actions and lines of inquiries in relation to this matter ... there is no evidence at all to support these claims," the police spokeswoman said. But the diary, Ms Collins and her brother said, supports their assertion that the pair were at Glenelg beach that day. In a statutory declaration, Mr McIntyre claimed he was meant to go with his father and Munro to Glenelg beach to do some diving, but was told to stay home and they went with other young men. He said when they came home, both were upset, his father had his hands on his head saying "s---, s---, s---". Mr McIntyre claims there was sand and blood in Munro's car. His sister goes even further. She says her father came home wearing a bloodied shirt and, extraordinarily, she claims she saw the children's bodies in the back of the car. The siblings have demanded that a filled-in well on their father's property outside of Adelaide be dug up, though the well remains undisturbed. Mr McIntyre was unable to be reached for comment. The officer in charge of South Australia Police's major crime unit, Detective Superintendent Des Bray, said dozens of people had been named as persons of interest over the years. SA Police Superintendent Des Bray These include notorious child killers Derek Percy, Bevan Spencer von Einem – who abducted, tortured and murdered the son of an Adelaide newsreader – and James Ryan O'Neill, who murdered a boy in Tasmania in 1975 and molested others. Meanwhile, Munro is awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to abusing Andrew McIntyre and another boy between 1965 and 1983. Reporter: Tammy Mills SMH Article Link

Rachel Vaughan’s comment on Cambodia Expats Online April 12, 2018

With regard to the arrest/extradition on the 28th March: John David Pike, 71, has been charged with 20 counts of indecent treatment of a child under 17. John Pike was a long-time friend of both my father Allan ‘Max’ McIntyre and twice convicted paedophile Anthony Munro. This means that two of my father’s closest associates have now been accused of paedophilia. My father actually had many, many friends who were paedophiles. He not only ‘gave’ my brother Andrew to Munro to abuse, my father also sent my brother D to former magistrate Peter Liddy’s Little Nippers group in Brighton. Liddy is also a convicted paedophile. John Pike’s arrest for alleged sex crimes against children adds validity to allegations that my father surrounded himself with other pederasts. In 2015, my father named Tony Munro as the ‘person of interest’ who took the dead Beaumont children to his Edwardstown home in the boot of a car (Bryan Littley: ‘Hunt for a Predator, The Advertiser 2015.) My father also blamed my brother Andrew’s abuse by Anthony Munro on Andrew, who was only a child at the time. In a filmed interview my father states that he found Munro in bed with Andrew, a minor, but ‘didn’t make a fuss’. My father then states that Andrew was a beautiful boy who was ‘in love with a scout master’! No, Andrew was not ‘in love’ with Munro. He was a victim of abuse. Abuse which my father set him up for (he introduced Munro to Andrew) and then failed to protect him from despite seeing the evidence in front of his face. Only another paedophile could find a grown man in bed with his young son and blame it on the child! There is mounting evidence indicating that the Beaumont children are buried on my father’s former property at Stansbury on the Yorke Peninsula. John Pike’s recent arrest combined with efforts from several different camps, all of whom are putting pressure on the South Australian and Australian Federal police, will hopefully initiate authorities to dig at Stansbury very soon. As pressure mounts for a dig, certain members of the McIntyre family and their friends are now on a mission to discredit those who have alleged that my father was a criminal. These are people who have supported my father over the past 12 years that my sister Ruth Collins, brother Andrew McIntyre and myself have been outing Allan Maxwell McIntyre as a paedophile and murderer of children. One in particular, a person who is not even related to my father in any way and is only a high school friend of my sister S, has been on every possible Facebook site she can gain access to calling the three of us liars. Most of those sites have banned her, but she still carries on. Since our father’s death in June last year, my sister S is now co-owner of the Stansbury property where it is alleged that the Beaumont children were buried. If a dig at that property occurs and the Beaumont children are discovered, my sister S will look like she has been protecting my father from prosecution for the crimes he committed against Ruth, Andrew and I for the sake of her inheritance. It will not go down well for her when human remains are unearthed from my father’s former properties at Stansbury and Edwardstown. And there are many, many human remains to be found on those two properties. This is not just about the Beaumont children. This case also ties in with the findings of the SA Mulligan Inquiry, and the UK stolen generation. 600 state wards went missing in South Australia during past decades. Of the 4000 wards of state sent over by UK authorities to SA in the 1950’s and 60’s, only 2000 remain. Where did all of those children go? Many are hidden in unmarked graves in SA cemeteries which authorities in SA refuse to exhume. Others are deposited in various ‘hidden’ places including areas of my father’s former properties at Stansbury and Edwardstown. Despite calls from many that my sister S call off her childhood friend from her personal attacks upon myself and corroborating siblings online, this ‘person’ (initials CH) insists that my father was a ‘sweet old man’. The poor deluded woman! There was nothing sweet about my father, and thankfully there have been more and more people coming out of the woodwork to support what Ruth, Andrew and I have been saying for over a decade: that Allan Maxwell McIntyre was a monster.

73 year old John Pike, was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment in 2020 after admitting to a raft of abuse charges including indecent treatment of boys under 16, carnal knowledge, rape and indecent assault of young adolescent boys from 1974 to 2006. In 2023, he was sentenced to a further two years' prison after pleading guilty to charges including 14 counts of indecent treatment of a boy under the age of 14.

Transcript Notes

Andrew McIntyre testimonial March 7, 2025 - Harry Phipps

Click this link to watch the video

‘My father stitched up Harry Phipps that day when he gave the children a one pound note.’

The main suspect Harry Phipps would be flattered if he knew so many books had been written about him... I never saw Harry Phipps as a child. Harry Phipps never came to my house. Max never mentioned Harry Phipps' name. I can't give a character reference for the man because I never knew him. but I will say that's it's appalling that his name has been dragged through the mud and this has affected members of his family… I wanted to reach out to the Phipps family after the first (Castelloy) dig. By the second dig I was furious because my evidence does not link to the Beaumont children whatsoever. I have been asked on several occasions if I think Harry Phipps was involved and I have said, I don't know. The children may have been over at Phipps' house that day. It doesn't mean that he's a pedophile. It doesn't mean that he had anything to do with the children's disappearance. He may have just known them because Max and Tony... it wouldn't surprise me if they did know Phipps. But what I want to say is, my father stitched up Harry Phipps that day when he gave the children a one pound note. He came home and told my sister Ruth all that he had done for these children and he said he gave them a one pound note so they could buy their lunch at Wenzel's Bakery and then he made sure that they were on the bus to go home. That was all bullshit because he came home covered in blood. I'd like to reach out to the Phipps family - his niece. I'd like them to contact me because I'd like to hand over my evidence which clears Harry's name. I've asked around the media if they could make it possible for me to talk to Phipps family but it's never going to happen. SAPOL will never help me with this. After I hand over my documents, the Phipps family will be quite entitled to use my evidence to sue for some compensation.

Until next time.

