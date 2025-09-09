Andrew McIntyre - March 7, 2025 - Original Witness

I am the original witness that's prepared to keep coming forward and putting my name on this. So I expect people to deal with me and not people that are trying to cut my lunch.

Transcript Notes

Bryan told me to take a back seat

Andrew McIntyre: We've been hearing a bit about Cosi. Bryan's aligned himself with Cosi, which doesn't bother me. But Bryan contacted me a couple of days back after the Castelloy dig was finished and he said, 'Look Andrew, I reckon you and your sister Rachel should take a back seat now, step back and leave it to me and I'll finish it off. I said, 'Why Bryan?' He told me I'd mess it up, I might upset... Simone or Danny, which I don't care. I don't like them at all. But Bryan asking me to take a back seat... that really got up my nose and I won't get over it. Cosi has spoken to my sister Rachel, they seem to be ok. I haven't heard from Frank Pangallo, Maciej Henneberg, Peter Malinauskas or Cosi. Now, I am the witness - I am the original witness that's prepared to keep coming forward and putting my name on this. So I expect people to deal with me and not people that are trying to cut my lunch.

Cosi is SA’s biggest producer of TV in the state (Source: South Aussie with Cosi). Cosi recently bought the rights for Humphrey B Bear. Rachel Vaughan doesn’t see this as a ‘great career move’. When she was a child, she was filmed being raped in a Channel 9 studio by a perpetrator wearing the top half of the Humphrey bear suit. More to come in my next article.

Sorting out facts from rubbish

It's funny how Simone and Danny claim to have no knowledge of the well at all and I'm crazy, my sister Ruth is crazy and Rachel's crazy and we are all nutcases. And now on Simone's Facebook site...Cosi, you've had my phone number for 20 years, we've been trying to get you to get the Beaumont children out of the well for the last 20 years. Well, that's a load of rubbish. Simone claimed that when my grandfather's shack was burnt down, and I'd say that was by his son Max back in 1969, Simone, who would only be one year old back then, witnessed all of the lino and rubble from the shack going into the well and filling it up. Well, that's rubbish.

My father buried the Beaumont children

Up until I published a photo - I gave one to Bryan Littlely a couple of years back - of the well site that I took from the boundary fence, nobody knew where it was. Nobody knew about that headstone that Max put there and guess what has turned up in that cutting that goes right through the well? My grandfather's sheep. One of his sheep is looking out through the dirt because my father buried the Beaumont children and the wards of state and then he put sheep on top. He did this at Macklin Street. He would murder our neighbours' cats and dogs when he had a body and he buried the animal on top. Then he put a bee hive on top. He was pretty clued up. But Max has proved that he is consistent because now we have the sheep on top of the Beaumont children, and can be seen. I have all these photos and you will be hearing a lot more from me. God help anybody that tries to cut me out of being there when the children are exhumed from the sinkhole.

Andrew McIntyre - August 22, 2025 - Third Castelloy Dig

Andrew’s response to the no response re the February 2025 Castelloy dig

Transcript Notes

Andrew McIntyre: I was asked to go down to the Castelloy dig and did extensive interviews with Channel 7, Channel 9 and The Advertiser. I asked The Advertiser, why didn't you actually put down the facts, the statements that I made? Oh, we can't print evidence. That's too sensitive. So, work that one out. I handed a brief of evidence to Frank Pangallo to give to Maciej Henneberg which I'd say he never received. Frank Pangallo didn't get back to me in two days for an interview so I don't know what the hell Frank was doing there. I think it was just a publicity stunt because there is an election coming up. I'm probably right, so thanks Frank. Maciej would be kept in the dark - he's the professional side of the outfit...

Professor Maciej Henneberg, Polish-Australian anatomist (Wiki)

How unlucky is South Australia to do all that digging and didn't turn up one human bone? SAPOL didn't bother to turn up because they know the Beaumont children and others are at Stansbury but they did turn up for a good laugh so they could get their photo in the paper when they dug up another animal. The whole 'dead children of SA' has been shut down again, to do with the Beaumonts… as it was on the 50th anniversary when Des Bray went onto national television and said, "All of the villains are dead, all of the witnesses are dead, so let's just forget about it and move on.” As if it never happened.

My father would have killed him before he did a six hour interview

In the meantime, Bryan Littlely has been posting some amazing stuff. The amazing stuff that he posts comes from myself, probably from Ruth and a lot of it from Rachel. Now Bryan's come up with some incredible conversations with my father. Well, he didn't have those conversations with my father. My father would have killed him before he did a six hour interview. My father would have murdered him after 30 minutes. There's a few things Bryan has mentioned. There's a second sinkhole - that's Rachel. You can call it a sink hole. I'm not telling you where it is but it's very significant. So Bryan has done his research but says, I'm not going to speak to Rachel. He's not game enough to speak to my sister Rachel because him claiming to have knowledge about the sinkhole from Max, didn't come from Max. The sinkhole, where I did a stat dec and pinpointed where it was in a legal document, that came from me. I didn't get a mention.

I don’t have a half brother anymore

All of the photos that Bryan Littlely uses, all come from me. All of the photos that anybody sees in The Advertiser or anywhere, come from Andrew McIntyre. Tony Munro had a heart scare way back, and gave me his slides. Max, my brother, he went over there and stole a heap of slides - two lots - and I have those, but I don't have a half brother anymore. My half brother went back, and I warned him, but he has never been seen since.

Max McIntyre’s connection to the ‘Somerton Man’s girlfriend

Karl James Thompson. Grandson of the Somerton Man. The Somerton Man's nurse girlfriend had two children, Robin Thompson and this woman who I don't know. But I have a photograph of her with her mother and I have another photo of my father from the same day with his arm around the Somerton Man's nurse girlfriend in 1965. He was having a relationship with that woman, I would say. Then he had a relationship with her daughter and got her pregnant. I'll talk about all the women my father has impregnated. It's incredible. It's like he did it deliberately.

Andrew McIntyre - April 22, 2025 - Adelaide Oval Abductions

My father was the body boy. All bodies went through Max. Max was the official person to dispose of murdered children or adults.

Transcript Notes

Andrew McIntyre: The little bit that I know about the Adelaide Oval abductions is quite significant because it gives an eyewitness account of them at some part of the day. I wasn't home at the time, my two sisters were, and my brother Danny and Simone were there. Early that evening, on the day of the abduction, my father had some packages dropped off. They were two children. They had been dissected at a small place next to the Cowley's Bakery on Cross Roads. I know this because of two things. He explained who they were and joked about how small the packages were but then he realised he had ordered them in small packages. And he told this to both of my sisters. He told them who they were and that he now had possession of them. Because my father was the body boy. All bodies went through Max. Max was the official person to dispose of murdered children or adults...

My brother had to clean up all of this blood with a mop and bucket

I arrived home late that evening from Stansbury and was woken up early the next morning by my brother Daniel who was about five or six. He walks in and was really distressed and didn't look well. And he went into great detail to explain to me how his father had made him go over to this house with a mop and a bucket and clean up all of this blood, and he said it was everywhere. It was all over the place. And he had to clean up all of this blood with a mop and a bucket... So already my father had involved three of his children in the oval abductions. This is very significant because it's just what he was like. I spoke to my father about this and he said, 'Oh, he's with the fairies.' He indicated to me that my brother was intellectually delayed. He used to say that about me as well. Anyway, I forgot about it and I wasn't reading the newspapers at the time. I was over at Stansbury. Six years later when Danny's about 12, he's in my sister Ruth's car and they're driving along Cross Road, and he points to the little house and says, 'That's where I had to clean up all the blood, Ruth. It was terrible. It was everywhere.' So we have another pointer towards that day - my brother Daniel.

Adelaide Oval Abduction of Joanna Ratcliffe and Kirste Jane Gordon

Johanne Ratcliffe (11) & Kriste Jane Gordon (4) disappeared from the Adelaide Oval on 25 August 1973 (Wikipedia)

Getting back to the Yatina dig - toward the end of the Yatina dig, Bryan posts that he hasn't found anything at Yatina but it's led him to Stansbury, and he starts talking about the second sink hole. Bryan's drawn a long bow here, that I won't. And Bryan has come to the conclusion that there's a good chance that the oval abduction girls are in the second sink hole. And there's a pretty good chance that they are. Probably a 50% chance that they're there or they're at another site that I'm working on, or they could be at Macklin Street. And for anyone who wants to know, there's an underground mausoleum buried in the backyard of Macklin Street that has all of the relocated bodies that Max had buried on the property, relocated into one spot. SAPOL know about that, but won't go near it, bless 'em. SAPOL knows all of this. SAPOL knows everything but they protect the guilty.

Will Peter Malinauskas and Grant Stevens have a job by the end of this?

Did you see how nervous the Premier was after the Castelloy dig? He was beside himself. He was stuttering. He said he wasn't going down any rabbit holes without SAPOL. That's very inappropriate, Mr Malinauskas, to refer to a mass grave as a rabbit hole. That's absurd. And that you won't, as the Premier, flick the switch to say, let's dig up the sink hole and put it to rest. Because it's good enough to dig up Castelloy three times, wasting the taxpayer's money but nobody will dig up Stansbury because that's where everybody is. I'm not impressed with Peter Malinauskas. He was given a brief of evidence and two other politicians. Haven't heard a word from them. Never have. I have approached high ranking police and so have my sisters. My sisters have never had any satisfactory response. You've got Grant Stevens. Grant Stevens did a very nervous interview with Stephen Mullighan, that's Ted Mullighan's son standing behind him, who is now, by the way, the Police Minister. That's how we keep it all in Pandora's box. Grant Stevens was a bit distressed that people dared to go up to Yatina and dig around looking for dead children - it might upset the relatives. It was the relatives that actually encouraged the dig. By the end of this, I really don't think that Peter Malinauskas or Grant Stevens will have a job. Let's see how long they can keep these digs from happening. That's what you're dealing with.

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas (Image: Adelaide Now)

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens (Image: Northweststar)

March 7, 2025 Recap

Andrew McIntyre: About 6 months ago I had a surprise phone call... it happened to be a policeman who was helping me during the Anthony Munro's second of three convictions for pedophilia. He didn't want to go over all the Beaumont stuff again because he was so over it but he wanted to be honest with me. I told him I wouldn't be recording him and so we just had a chat. He told me that all the evidence that I have submitted to SAPOL since 2007 has been 100% accurate and correct. This means that the three mass grave sites that I have talked about exist and every bit of evidence I have given towards to Beaumont case has been correct. So anything that you read that comes from me is in stat decs and is just the truth. He said, 'But we can't dig up the Beaumont children even though we know they are definitely in the well because of the Mullighan Inquiry gag on the wards of state.’ We all know that the Beaumont children are not wards of state so what he was doing was confirming that what I said, that there were three other children in the hole with the Beaumont children that were murdered maybe a week after. My father took these children out of the Goodwood Orphanage, dressed them up like the Beaumont children and he paraded them all around Adelaide which is well documented, and then he threw them off a cliff down south on a day out for the orphan kids in a couple of buses down south. The police know all about this because my younger sister made a full statement to the police about this incident of seeing the children laying on the beach. So we know that the Beaumont children are in the sink hole. They are there with three other children - that is a problem. I would say there is a time capsule in there as well. And now we have the Castelloy dig which has recently wound up. All three times I was asked if I think the Beaumont children were buried at Castelloy and each time I've said no... The second dig, they found a horse and that's all there was. The third dig, I have no idea why anybody would spend so much time and effort and create mountains, for nothing. They are the most unlucky people on earth.

Until next time.

