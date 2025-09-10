Jillionaire

Jillionaire

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TAMMY A.'s avatar
TAMMY A.
2d

NOW THEY WANT TO BILL YOU FOR WATER/AIR….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TAMMY A.'s avatar
TAMMY A.
2d

COMPLETE CORRECT PYSICS ….LIE….ELECTRICITY IS FREE AS SIMPLE AS RADIO…FREE OFF GRID NO BATTERY 24/7 HEAT COOL ELECTRICITY WATER….ANTENNA…SIZE OF PINKY FINGER IF THAT…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jillionaire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture