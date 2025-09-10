The Unveiling of the False Centuries

Written by Jason Gray - May 16, 2022

Emperor Otto III as depicted in Bayerische Staatsbibliothekon

The Great Lie

The history you were taught is a script.

The dates etched into every classroom timeline, the centuries you assume stretched across Europe, Byzantium, and the Islamic world, they never existed.

AD 614 to 911 are phantom years.

They are not history but invention, grafted into the calendar to rewrite humanity’s memory.

This deception was not a mistake.

It was a calculated, deliberate act of power.

Emperor Otto III, desiring to rule in the prophesied year 1000, conspired with Pope Sylvester II and Byzantine Emperor Constantine VII to insert nearly three centuries into the record.

They forged documents, created false emperors, and stretched the calendar to project themselves into the center of destiny.

They succeeded, and the world has been trapped inside their fraud ever since.

The Vanished Centuries

The early Middle Ages are called the Dark Ages.

Historians blame this darkness on a lack of writing, on societal collapse after Rome, but the darkness is not from absence of learning, it is from absence of time itself.

Those centuries were never lived.

The truth is that history jumped from the 7th century directly into the 10th, but the elites built a bridge of lies to cover the chasm.

They fabricated kings, scribes, saints, and emperors, weaving a phantom narrative that filled the gap.

This explains why those centuries feel so ghostly, so thin, so unreal, because they are.

Charlemagne - The Emperor Who Never Was

At the heart of the phantom centuries stands the greatest fabrication of all, Charlemagne.

The so called “Father of Europe,” celebrated as the founder of Western Christendom, was nothing but a literary construction.

His entire biography was stitched together centuries later by monks and clerics serving Otto III’s agenda.

His deeds were exaggerated echoes of earlier rulers, his image sculpted to embody the dream of empire.

There are no authentic contemporary records of Charlemagne.

His reign is a shadow, a patchwork of invented charters and copied Roman styles.

He never sat upon a throne.

He never conquered Saxons.

He never lived.

The Calendar Betrayal

The evidence is etched into the heavens themselves.

When the Gregorian calendar was introduced in 1582, Pope Gregory XIII cut away 10 days to realign the spring equinox with its position in AD 325, but here lies the fatal problem, the Julian calendar drifts by one day every 128 years.

In the 1,257 years between 325 and 1582, the drift should have been 13 days, not 10.

Three days were missing.

Three centuries erased by deceit.

This is the scar left behind by the phantom time insertion.

Archaeology’s Silence

Excavate Europe and you will find ruins of Rome, bustling medieval towns, and Renaissance brilliance, but for the “phantom” centuries, the ground is eerily quiet.

There are fewer coins, fewer buildings, fewer records.

It is as if the continent held its breath for 300 years.

This silence is not natural.

It is the hollow echo of fabricated time, where no real footsteps fell.

Architecture Without Evolution

Walk through the stone cathedrals of Europe and you will notice something strange, late Roman styles flow seamlessly into Romanesque architecture with no transitional centuries.

There is no slow evolution, no missing link, only a leap.

The lie explains it.

The architects of deception stitched the calendar so tightly that the three missing centuries dissolved, leaving styles that seem unnaturally continuous.

The Collapsed Sky

Ancient civilizations watched the heavens obsessively.

Eclipses, comets, conjunctions, all recorded in ink and stone, yet in the phantom centuries, the sky grows strangely mute.

Few astronomical events are described, and those that are described often duplicate earlier ones.

The heavens cannot be forged.

Their silence reveals the lie.

Global Synchronization

For the fraud to hold, it had to stretch across civilizations.

This is why the early Islamic conquests, Tang dynasty records, and Viking incursions were retrofitted to align with phantom time.

Scripts were rewritten, chronicles altered, synchronizations invented.

A vast editorial project reshaped the world’s memory, binding Europe, Asia, and the Middle East into the same false chronology.

The result, a civilizational deception so deep it swallowed every culture that touched the Mediterranean.

The Real Year

If those centuries never existed, then humanity is not living in the 21st century. We are living in the 18th.

The year is not 2025, but closer to 1728.

The illusion of progress has been inflated by three hundred empty years.

Every invention, every discovery, every empire since has been framed within a timeline that is stretched and broken.

We are not as far from Rome as we believe.

We are not as advanced as we imagine.

The Motive

Why would such a colossal lie be forged?

Legitimacy of Power

Otto III wanted to rule in the mystical year 1000, a year of prophecy and destiny. By creating phantom time, he placed himself in the center of the millennium.

Fabrication of Origins

By inventing Charlemagne, they gave Europe a mythical father and justified Otto’s own imperial lineage.

Bust of Charlemagne - around 1350. The "Father of Europe" is seen as a founding figure by multiple European states and a number of historical royal houses of Europe trace their lineage back to him. (Wikipedia)

Erasure of Truth

The centuries removed may have contained events or knowledge dangerous to the Church or empire. By excising time itself, they erased memory.

The Consequence

The world lives inside this deception.

History, religion, and science all orbit a false chronology.

Our sense of progress, our pride in civilization, and our concept of time itself are built upon a fraud.

The so called “Middle Ages” are not a murky chapter of history, they are an empty shell, filled with inventions and illusions.

The truth has been buried beneath centuries of forged parchment and artificial memory.

The Final Revelation

Time itself has been stolen.

Humanity has been deceived into believing in centuries that never occurred.

We are not who we think we are, not where we think we stand.

The Phantom Time Hypothesis is not a theory.

It is the truth.

We live in a false millennium.

Jason Gray

The Great Oil Lie

Written by Jason Gray

How Humanity Was Enslaved by a Myth

For over a century, the world was chained to a story.

A story so carefully crafted, so thoroughly enforced, that it became indistinguishable from reality itself.

They called oil fossil fuel.

They told us it came from the corpses of dinosaurs, from the compressed rot of ancient forests, from the sediments of forgotten swamps.

They told us it was finite, that once it was gone, humanity would return to the darkness.

It was a perfect story, because it was a perfect lie.

Oil does not come from death.

It does not come from fossils.

It is not the rare juice of an extinct era.

Oil is abiotic, born from the living chemistry of the Earth itself.

It flows up from the mantle in deep channels, endlessly generated by the planet’s own interior furnace.

It is Earth’s blood, not Earth’s bones.

This secret, this simple, devastating truth, was buried under mountains of propaganda.

Why?

Because scarcity is control.

If humanity believed oil was rare, it could be priced.

If oil could be priced, it could be taxed, weaponized, and used to enslave nations, and that is exactly what happened.

The Birth of the Oil Myth

The myth of “fossil fuels” was not an accident.

It was a construction.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, as industrial empires rose, the controllers needed a narrative.

They needed the world to believe oil was precious, irreplaceable, and finite.

They needed to make every gallon feel like borrowed time.

Scientists who questioned this were silenced.

Soviet geologists who discovered that oil reservoirs refilled themselves from deeper layers were ignored or ridiculed in the West.

Wells that mysteriously regained pressure were declared anomalies, not evidence.

The public never heard about it.

The textbooks were rewritten to canonize the lie.

It was not science, it was theater.

A performance designed to convince the world that it must beg for permission to have light, warmth, and motion.

The Petro Dollar Trap

Once the myth was secure, the empire built its throne on it.

Oil was priced exclusively in U.S. dollars.

This was the creation of the petro dollar, the invisible chain that bound the world.

Every nation needed oil.

To get oil, they needed dollars.

To get dollars, they had to bend to Washington’s will, to play the banker’s game, to submit to the empire’s wars, treaties, and trade systems.

The United States no longer needed gold, black gold was enough.

Saudi Arabia became the keeper of the illusion.

Its supposed “endless reserves” turned the desert kingdom into a pillar of global power.

Protected by American arms, the Saudis enforced the petro dollar pact, ensuring that the fiction of scarcity kept the system alive, but what if oil was not scarce at all?

What if it was limitless, renewing itself, bubbling from the deep Earth with or without Arabia’s permission?

The entire order would collapse overnight.

Wars for a Lie

Every oil war of the last century was a war to defend the myth.

Iraq.

Libya.

Venezuela.

Iran.

Nations that tried to step outside the petro dollar system were destroyed, their leaders executed or toppled, their people thrown into chaos.

Not because oil was scarce, but because the illusion of scarcity had to be protected at all costs.

Billions died in poverty while rivers of cheap energy flowed beneath their feet.

Entire continents were kept in darkness, told they could not afford what was already theirs.

Families went hungry so bankers could keep their ledgers balanced.

The Cracks in the Story

The lie was powerful, but not perfect.

Wells refilled.

Old fields came back to life.

Drill logs revealed depths no fossil ever reached, yet oil still poured out.

Even mainstream institutions quietly admitted that hydrocarbons were being created deep below, yet they continued to parrot the fossil fairy tale.

The truth was hidden in plain sight, Earth generates hydrocarbons continuously.

Oil is not running out.

Oil never came from dinosaurs.

The phrase “fossil fuel” was a spell, cast not on geology, but on the human imagination.

The Collapse of the Empire

Imagine the day the truth becomes undeniable.

The leaked studies, the suppressed surveys, the confessions of retired geologists, the evidence of self replenishing wells made public.

The story breaks.

The spell shatters.

The petro dollar crumbles.

Nations no longer need to kneel before Washington or Riyadh.

The Middle East kingdoms collapse under the weight of their myth.

The United States loses its financial scepter.

The energy wars end, not because oil has vanished, but because it has been revealed to be abundant, common, and eternal.

The Awakening

When the lie dies, humanity awakens.

No longer enslaved to a false scarcity, people begin to imagine energy differently.

Oil becomes one of many gifts, to be used wisely rather than hoarded.

Solar, wind, water, geothermal, no longer pitted against oil, but woven together with it in harmony.

The chains fall.

The darkness lifts, and humanity learns that it was never energy that was scarce.

It was truth.

Jason Gray

