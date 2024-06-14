May 2025 Updates

Lady Diana divorced King Charles, so she died, one year later, under mysterious circumstances. Richard Tomlinson said that military intelligence was involved, so he was jailed and fired from British Military Intelligence. Photojournalist James Andanson was killed by “suicide” when he worked on the story. Suspicious circumstance surrounds the death of the People’s Princess. The victim was not wearing her seatbelt, as she had done for her entire life. It is obvious that Lady Diana was killed by British Intelligence. And there was obviously a cover-up. But why did they murder the woman who had married into the royals? What could they have sought—if not her silence? For sure, they have secrets to hide. Diana had married into a pack of criminals. But now she was divorced. And she had a story. One of her brothers-in-law was an idiot. Another was a rapist. And all were victims of rape. They grew up under control of their uncle: Earl Mountbatten of Burma. All his friends joked, about his sodomite crimes, when they laughingly called him “Tricky Dick Mountbottom.” He often bought boys for his perverted pleasures at the Red House in Malta. That’s not surprising since Malta is a hub of the New World Order. It was begun before King Charles was born. It’s like the way Prince Andrew never committed any sex crimes. It’s all just a misunderstanding… So Prince William named his son after the famous child molester. And King Charles called Mountbatten the grandfather he never had. But the prince’s pet name for the criminal was…‘Uncle Dickie’ Continue reading: Fighting Monarch - Incest in the Royal Family

New book by investigative journalist Chris Moore reveals Mountbatten was part of MI5’s Irish child abuse network

In ‘Kincora, Britain’s Shame’, Mr Moore presents fresh information about the crimes carried out by a nest of paedophile predators with links to a host of organisations including the loyalist paramilitary groups, the Orange Order, MI5, MI6 and the British royal family, In the most detailed look at the scandal yet published, Mr Moore concludes that British military intelligence operated the Kincora paedophile ring for its own miitary purposes. Some of the more shocking allegations cente on the role of the home in providing children to be sexually abused by Mountbatten... “He charmed everybody. To me, he was king of the paedophiles. That’s what he was. He was not a lord. He was a paedophile and people need to know him for what he was... not for what they’re portraying him to be.”

Republican News Article Link: Senior Royal was part of MI5 child abuse network

In Part 2 of elite cult survivor Cali Shai Bergandi’s 15 Jan 2022 interview with Emma Katherine on The Imagination podcast, she recalled being trafficked to Buckingham Palace as a child.

After listening to her shocking stories of violent rape that both she and Princess Diana were brutally forced to endure, and how the children were ‘groomed’ by this boorish form of ‘sex education’, I naturally wondered what happened to Charles, Andrew and other Windsor abusers down the line when they were children. And what may well be happening to William and Harry’s children.

Cali’s Shai Bergandi’s Testimony Excerpts:

“I was forced to stay with Charles one night alone… in his room and I was raped by him all night. I was raped in front of Diana… they were grooming their children…” “I was being raped… in front of Diana and then… Charles would tell her, that's how it's done, you know… insinuating, like she didn't allow a lot of the aggressive natured, rape type stuff in bed.” “I remember…being raped in the same rooms as her…She was being used by some of the other men in the family as well and yeah, I mean… you don't have a choice, you know. Women aren't really given a choice.” “I remember being in the room being raped and her being… on the other side of the room being raped also. So, there's like nothing that… she could do about it. She tried to… I think Diana was good. I think she wanted out of it.”

(Read Cali’s full transcript excerpt at the end of his article)

Generational ritual child sex abuse is no longer a centuries old secret. The musty, old veil has finally been lifted. This damaging, pedophilic scourge at the highest levels, by people who call themselves the ‘ruling class’, must and will, end. Forever.

Ancestral healing starts with us. Now.

(Diana Spencer - photo released by her brother Charles)

Dethrone these thugs in gold-hats

When Cali spoke about being raped by Charles Windsor, I was immediately reminded of several cult survivors including Aldenham School rape survivor Chris Stevens/Phoenix Kaspian, who wrote:

‘If we are to, collectively, dethrone these thugs in gold-hats who seem unable to resist raping anything that smells like a child, we must read and accept accounts from survivors like myself. Even if those accounts are difficult, and disturbing, to accept. The truth is that most teachers at Aldenham were child-rapists. Aldenham School does not merely have an unfortunate problem with teachers raping students, but it has been designed for this explicit purpose. The reader may quickly grasp my theme by this point: That Aldenham was manufacturing thugs and rapists, dressed in smart suits. In other words: The next generation of the British Establishment was being trained-up at the school. We cannot continue as a society while the so-called British 'king' and his pedophile gang are permitted to freely rape the young minds of our planet via these institutions of abuse. Aldenham School must be shut down and the grounds turned into a memorial for all the children it has desecrated.



The British 'king' Charles; the pedophile Prince Andrew; and all other members of the 'royal' gang, globally, should be immediately taken to trial. We cannot co-exist with people who think it is acceptable to rape our children. Humanity has reached the end of its tolerance for the 'royal' pedophiles and their pandemic of child-abuse and torture.’

Article: We cannot co-exist with people who think it is acceptable to rape our children

Illuminati Cult Survivor Brooke Federline

Brooke Federline’s handler Hillary Clinton was known as Evergreen and Brooke has memories of Evergreen and Unicorn (Charles Windsor) discussing children for future rituals; children that were to be saved and hidden until they were mature.

Thoroughbred witches or wizards were also bred for them to personally sacrifice at the crowning ceremony of the king.

Satanism became militarised through world leaders who have come into power and people regarded as ‘idols’ are witnessed by many children in rituals, orgies and personal abuse situations.

(27 May 2024 - Brooke Federline Telegram Channel)

Article: Birthing Bloodlines Out Of The Darkness

'Every time I died, I was brought back to life through the supernatural power of the Creator...and my son was saved from Hillary.' Brooke Federline

The Biggest Secret by David Icke (1999)

Excerpts

The Biggest Secret - Arizona Wilder

Arizona Wilder was previously a programmed Monarch slave and Mother Goddess who conducted Satanic rituals at the highest levels of the Brotherhood all over the world. She conducted human sacrifice rituals for some of the most famous people on Earth, including the British Royal Family and has also revealed that the number of sacrificial rituals has increased massively since the 1980s because the reptilians need more and more human blood and energy to hold their human form. They need the microchipped control in place before they are seen openly as reptiles as the vibrational changes advance.

(Editor’s Note: Ha ha, good luck. When you know, you know. They should just come out. Start with a global press conference via their legacy media. That should liven things up after an excruciatingly dreary post 2020 run.)

Icke connected with Arizona Wilder just a few weeks before his book The Biggest Secret went to press:

‘…It is clear that Diana knew about the true nature of the royal family’s genetic history and the reptilian control. Her nicknames for the Windsors were “the lizards” and “the reptiles” and she used to say in all seriousness: “They’re not human”.

There is a very good reason for Diana using this description of the Windsors. As her deprogramming continued, Arizona Wilder remembered clearly a ritual she attended at Clarence House, the Queen Mother’s home near to Buckingham Palace, in which Diana was shown who the Windsors really are.

It took place in the first seven days of July 1981, just before Diana and Charles were married on the 29th. This period is the last seven days of the cycle of the Oak Tree, according to esoteric law, and the ritual was called The Awakening of the Bride. This is a ritual for all females of the 13 bloodlines who are going to be in publicly high positions and marry reptilians to produce the new generation of rulers.

Arizona says that the Queen Mother, the Queen, Prince Philip, Lady Fermoy, Diana’s father Earl Spencer, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles were all present when Diana was brought into the room. She was wearing a white gown and a drug had been administered by Lady Fermoy. Diana was told that she should consider her union with Prince Charles as only a means to produce heirs and nothing else.

Camilla Parker-Bowles was his consort, not her. Arizona says that Prince Philip and the Queen Mother then shape-shifted into reptiles to show Diana who they really were. ‘Diana was terrified, but quiet’, she said. Diana was told that if she ever revealed the truth about them, she would be killed.

(Remember the guy I mentioned who had a call from Diana in the March before she died, asking for his advice on how to reveal information about the royals that would ‘shake the world’?) The Queen Mother told Diana at the ritual that “all ears” would be listening to everything she said and “all eyes” would forever be watching her. This is the classic ‘nowhere to run’ bind imposed on all mind controlled slaves.

The Biggest Secret - Christine Fitzgerald

‘While researching this book, I was introduced to Christine Fitzgerald, a brilliant and gifted healer, who was a close friend and confidant of Diana for nine years. Because of Christine’s understanding of the esoteric, Diana was able to talk to her about matters she would not dare to share with anyone else for fear of being dubbed crazy.

… Christine also knew about the reptile Satanic rituals, the sexual rites and the widespread sacrifice of children. She said it is the pure essence of the pre-pubescent the reptiles want… She said the reptiles want the children’s life essence because they can’t continue to manifest without that pure energy.

“All the rituals, the knives, and sodomy, it’s that easy for these people to snatch a piece of your soul.” Christine also spoke about the sex rituals and orgies involving the Windsors. The very word orgy comes from the Greek, orgia, meaning ‘secret worship’ and relates to the sexual rites of the ancient mystery religions. Christine said:

“There used to be an elect circle who took part in ritual orgies at Buckingham Palace. This was told to me by one of the participants. They were all couples. The lights used to go out at a certain time and they all swapped round and did their things. You know about the butler ringing the bell at six o’clock in the morning so that everyone goes back to their bed?

These people are nasty pieces of work, sweetheart, these people are nasty… Diana used to say that if the world knew what they were really like, they wouldn’t want them, but I knew that. My chin was on the couch now, hearing about all these orgies at the palace. Just the laugh that these serious people who are going on like butter wouldn’t melt up their jacksy and they are carrying on like that.

Looking back on Diana’s life and their conversations together, Christine says:

“… She was all alone in a nest of vipers. I used to just patch her up. She just found me and just came to me. I made her wait for a fortnight until I checked it out.

They used to say that I was giving her anger therapy. I didn’t. I used to just listen to her, take it all in, and think Jesus Christ! But I didn’t think they would kill her. I can’t believe that this information is so close to home and yet they are still managing to keep it at bay.

My room is the truth room and it’s a real place of safety and I don’t judge anyone on their shit, and that’s why I haven’t spoken about any of this in the past. She was as screwed up as anyone, you know, and if you are going to tell the truth, you have to tell the whole truth.

She wasn’t crazy, she was mentally and physically abused, I feel, from a little girl. Her father was a nasty piece of work and her stepmother (Raine), too.

The Royal Family were very afraid. She would have taken the public away from them, she would have taken the world from them gradually. They recognised her worth and fed off her in a psychic vampire way for a long time. All she wanted was to get married and have children you know, bless her little heart. She wanted to live out what she had never had.

…Diana said she could not believe how cold the Windsors were and the public had a graphic example of this in the days after her death. They stayed out of sight at Balmoral in Scotland while the people mourned Diana in their tens of millions with an unprecedented explosion of grief.

Only pressure from the public through the media forced the Queen, kicking and screaming, to make a cold, emotionless and pathetic ‘tribute’ to Diana on television the night before the funeral. Cold is a word constantly used about the Queen, Philip, and Charles, and that’s the mental and emotional profile of the Brotherhood and its networks. Bill Cooper said that the initiates that he met in his work for US Naval Intelligence had “No conscience, no morals, no regrets, no feelings, no emotion”.

This is precisely the same character profile as the Windsors and, according to all the people I have met who have encountered them, the character profile of the reptilians of the lower fourth dimension. There is a reason for that, of course.

The people have been hoodwinked for thousands of years. Hoodwinked about their history, hoodwinked about who they really are and the true nature of life. Hoodwinked about the true background and Agenda of those they have allowed to rule them. How apt, therefore, that this word should also derive from Freemasonry.

Dr. Albert Mackey, the 33rd degree Freemason and foremost Freemason historian of the 19th century, defined the term ‘hoodwinked’ in his Encyclopedia of Freemasonry as: A symbol of secrecy, silence and darkness, in which the mysteries of our art should be preserved from the unhallowed gaze of the profane.

The human race has indeed been hoodwinked.’

"Cali Shai Bergandi P2 - Occult, Child Trafficking, Epstein, NASA & SRA Survivor Exposes ALL"

Transcript Excerpt

Cali: I’ve been taken to the palace several times… A lot of times when I was around these people, it was not in the palace…

A lot of people don't know this but the royal family does and has, over the years, rented estates in the United States, like the Biltmore. They will rent the Biltmore to do… you know, satanic worship and ceremonies and gatherings and initiation ceremonies and stuff like that.

Image: Biltmore - Luis Ramirez

…I’ve seen them on the islands. They'll fly privately to the islands or maybe they'll get in underground through a tunnel so nobody knows they're there. So, it's like more secretive type settings like that.

Like I said, I have been to the palace… I was given etiquette classes you know, so I didn't embarrass them at dinner with these people. I do curtsy to the queen. I've done all that. I have been there and stayed there.

I was forced to stay with Charles one night alone… in his room and I was raped by him all night. I was raped in front of Diana… they were grooming their children, showing their show. That's how they educate their children essentially, about sex and sex education, and bodies and women and the difference between boys and girls.

It's just like, get naked and we'll show you, type attitude. They used the girls to groom the boys and… they were like practicing, making the boys practice, showing the boys what to do, how to…do it… they would tell them.

I mean, I was being raped … in front of Diana and then … Charles would tell her, that's how it's done, you know… insinuating, like she didn't allow a lot of the aggressive natured, rape type stuff in bed.

Emma: I know you said Diana was in the room; what are your thoughts on her in particular and… her fate, ultimately. Was she involved? Was she good? Do you think she participated in this? Do you think she wanted to get out? What was your vibe on her being around her in those situations?

Cali: I remember like, you know, being hurt… being, raped by my handler while we were there at the palace and I remember, like, escaping him. And I’m in my little white t-shirt and I remember running into the kitchen and she was in the kitchen. She was like, upset, visibly upset about something. You could hear in her voice and the way she was talking. I don't remember like, what the whole thing was about but I remember her being upset.

And then… I was telling her that I was hungry and she gave me like a snack that was on the counter. She kind of flipped it to me and told me to like, shooed me away a little bit, like okay, you go over there like, go… here's your snack, go. But she tried to help me.

I remember…being raped in the same rooms as her…She was being used by some of the other men in the family as well and yeah, I mean… you don't have a choice, you know. Women aren't really given a choice and yeah, I remember being in the room being raped and her being … on the other side of the room being raped also. So, there's like nothing that… she could do about it. She tried to… I think Diana was good. I think she wanted out of it.

I remember hearing Charles tell some of the men… that he thought he got himself a virgin. He thought he got a virgin when he married her and then he ended up finding out after they had wed, that her dad had been using her for most of her life like, you know, for sex or whatever occult practice.

I think she came from an occult family but they kind of… sold her off to Charles… as this virgin. So, he thought he was getting a virgin. I remember him saying things to other members of the family like, I thought she was a virgin when I married her and then I found out… her damn family's been using her all along.

So, it's like, I don't know, just weird stuff like that. I remember them… saying it. Just kind of makes me wonder about the… Afghanistan’s believing in Allah and getting … having these virgins and whatever. There was… something significant about her being a virgin or whatever and then he found out that she wasn't a virgin because her… dad or her family had used her.

So, I remember that and there was like animosity between her and him, you know, I think specifically, because of that. I mean, I think he just kind of looked at her like… you're not who I thought you were or whatever.

Emma: Who… in that family did you have encounters with that sexually abused you?

Cali: Andrew, mostly, because he would go… to the islands. I remember telling him one time his breath stunk when he was, you know, raping me, using me. I was with my handler and they were…all… participating in this like open gay sex, like everybody would be naked.

I remember being in the bed with my handler and Andrew… and my handler telling me to get comfortable with him and to do to him what you do to me. you know like, it's okay… trying to really get me … comfortable with these other men and Andrew was one of them.

I remember… telling him his breath stunk. I was a little girl… I mean, I was five, six, seven, eight, nine years old… when all this first started taking place, all the way up into my teens.

Also Highly Recommended

Cali Shai Bergandi P1 - Occult, Child Trafficking, Epstein, NASA & SRA Survivor Expose

Pagan Goddess Cult of Diana

(Image: Merovech, King of the Salian Franks - Royal Collection Trust)

Meroveus (Merovech), the founder of the Merovingian dynasty, followed the Pagan goddess cult of Diana, another symbol for Isis/Semiramis. The location of the ancient underground chamber in Paris where the Merovingians worshipped and sacrificed to the goddess Diana, is now called the Pont and Place de l’Alma and it is still, by design, an underground chamber. On the site today is a road tunnel and it was here that the car of Diana, Princess of Wales, crashed in the early morning of Sunday, August 31st 1997. The assassinations of President Kennedy and Princess Diana were full of Satanic ritual. When the Brotherhood assassinated President Kennedy in 1963, they put a lighted torch, the eternal flame which has burned to this day, on his grave in the Arlington Cemetery. After the murder in Dallas, the Freemasons erected an obelisk in Dealey Plaza a few yards from the spot where Kennedy was shot. At the top they placed a depiction of the lighted torch. When Diana, Princess of Wales, was murdered in the Pont de L’Alma Tunnel in Paris, the ‘shrine’ to her, where people left flowers, was a large gold symbol of the very ‘eternal’ flame held by the two Statues of Liberty, which just happened to be on top of the tunnel where her car crashed into the 13th pillar. Just a coincidence! On the island where she is said to be buried, they have placed yet another depiction of a lighted torch. The Brotherhood are telling us that they killed Kennedy and Diana, but unless you understand their symbolic language, you don’t know. David Icke, The Biggest Secret

Until next time.

