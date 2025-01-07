Understanding the COVID great reset playbook: MK Ultra 2.0, via weaponised media, weaponised psychology and why criminal charges must be laid

Attorneys Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Dagmar Schoen and Media Coercion and Mind Control Researcher, Jason Christoff, present Exposing Mind Control

Recorded 23/8/2023 Run time: 1 hr 37 mins

ICIC Interview link: Exposing Mind Control

ICIC Guest, Jason Christoff - www.jchristoff.com

ICIC Co-host Attorney, Dagmar Schoen

ICIC Co-Host Attorney, Dr Reiner Fuellmich

(Reiner Fuellmich has been framed, kidnapped and forcibly detained in Rosdorf Prison, Germany. According to his January 3, 2025 statement, a German Intelligence Service whistleblower has confirmed Reiner's fake trial and that the Constitutional Protection Agency is responsible for the whole show.)

Applied Knowledge is Power

Part of the Exposing Mind Control interview includes Jason Christoff’s presentation about the psychological and media manipulation tactics used during the covid attack. This is not the first time these tactics have been used on the public - they have been used for thousands of years. He presented his research to the European Union Parliament.

Jason also presents a short demonstration about group pressure that drives home the point of how powerful group conformity is inside the neurological system of all humans.

Transcript Notes

Jason Christoff: The psychology of the so called great reset really amounts to mind control. MK Ultra 2.0 is being used on western society, at least. This all goes back to the Egyptian Book of the Dead where they talk openly about mind control and using psychoactive substances. This is not new technology at all.

Reiner Fuellmich: It wasn’t Hitler who invented this. Others have done it before him. The Tavistock Institute in Britain started working with mind control concepts in 1913, or so.

Jason Christoff: Globalists work in 100 year periods. As Cathy O’Brien was recounting, they have the plan long drawn out in the boardroom before it’s ever executed. They know the scenes they want, they know the movies that are going to back it up, they know the TV shows/radio/auditory that are going to back it up…the music industry is involved.

Repetition is 80% of all mind control – whatever is repetitive in the environment is counted on an unconscious basis. High repetition content is what the subconscious wants you to bond with.

Understand the weaponised psychology that was used against humanity during COVID from 2020 – 2023. Criminal charges need to be laid.

How ‘misleaders’ hotwire subconscious minds through media, music and entertainment (entrainment) industries

Jason Christoff: One study suggests that the subconscious mind is one part of the brain that is hotwired by the misleaders who should not be in power. The subconscious isn’t going to miss one thing. Even if it’s just one tenth of one second, the subconscious mind can see it and tabulates it on the list, and it will compare that list over time as it walks the earth, looking for the most competitive content. And it forces us to bond with it, to have a magnetic affinity with it, to mimic, copy, emulate, and mirror it in an attempt to find safety with the bigger herd. It's standard equipment on the human body.

Group conformity through repetitive bombardment

The people who are ruling us and masquerading as governments that are hiding behind the media, use this technology against us - group conformity through repetitive bombardment of whatever symbol…message…or idea they want us to mimic.

Here is a prime example – Captain America (2011). Note the Corona beer and corona virus symbols in the background. The winged eagle is a very old sign of the sun – the sun tribe.

There’s a lot of movie and media programming that goes on through TV shows and major motion pictures – these modalities are not there to entertain – they are there to entrain. They are not there to inform, they misinform, and the subconscious with its speed of download, will not miss anything that’s put in the foreground, the background, the t-shirt etc.

Globalists work in 100 year periods. As Cathy O’Brien was recounting, they have the plan long drawn out in the boardroom before it’s ever executed.

Dormant Programming

This is another example of what can be done through major motion pictures. On the right is a scene from the mind control film Contagion, released in 2011. That film was literally a documentary for what happened in 2020.

The scene on the right shows people in white hazmat suits burying bodies out in the open because they were running out of body bags and out of room.

The photo on the left is a live scene. This was posted on all the media and now you know why – a lot of repetition.

This is known as dormant programming. This real life picture is from the New York Post and New York Times where they said they were burying bodies because they were piling up too fast.

(In the real world) they bury bodies on Hart Island in New York. The prisoners are forced to go to Hart Island and have always been burying unclaimed bodies. Unclaimed bodies in New York usually had 10 days to be claimed. They would make contact with family member and the family member would have time to arrange the funeral and the body pick up.

During COVID, they shortened that to two to three days so family members couldn’t be contacted. So there were more bodies to be buried simply because the timeline was moved together and put in an accordion style. People didn’t have time to pick up the bodies because they were not contacted in time.

The average person in the public would have believed they were burying the bodies there because they were running out of room. They always buried bodies there. It looked like there were more bodies than usual and there was because the 10-14 days was truncated down to two or three days for families to pick up the body. The scenes are almost exactly the same because this scripted attack on the public is hammered out in boardrooms decades or hundreds of years in advance. They know the scenes they want, they know the movies that are going to back it up, they know the TV shows/radio that are going to back it up…the music industry is involved.

The repetition is purposely laced throughout all media because the subconscious mind tabulates all repetition from the last trimester to the day you pass away. The subconscious only knows repetition and throughout your entire life, it does not know the difference between screen time, real time or imagined thought. And it literally strings your whole life together into one recording in an attempt to look for the most repetitive content.

350-400 movies in the past 15 years about viruses, vaccines, zombies

Dormant programming is about putting in repetitions in the past and letting them stay dormant. Then you can find that person later with that dormant programming and sprinkle it with a couple more repetitions that are going to be equal to the dormant programming in the subconscious mind is triggered into action saying I know the answer. They put in ‘your’ ideas via the screen and pull them out of you whenever they want, using trigger words.

Dormant programming was extremely active during COVID because there were 350-400 movies in the past 15 years about viruses, vaccines, zombies and the vaccine that saved the day, and there was a massive up-regulation of that repetitive genre so that dormant programming would stay hovering in the collective subconscious. When the whole operation went live, the dormant programming was extracted from the public.

The public, like an eager child with its hand up and given what the public would be seeing from 2020 onward, the public would be like ‘I have the answer – it’s masking, it’s vaccines, it’s isolation, it’s standing 6 feet apart it’s flexiglass’ – it’s all those concepts that were up-regulated and repetitioned into the stratosphere and these 400 movies that were put out by Hollywood, 15 years in advance before the attack in 2020.

MK Ultra rolled out through the media and education system worldwide

Netflix programming is trauma based and murder based. Cathy O’Brien said there is nothing more traumatic than the sexual abuse of a child… Why do you think they are bringing in the sexual, confusing content into the schools? Because the subconscious is going to have a trauma response to the sexual visions in the mind’s eye because of the age.

What we are seeing is MK Ultra rolled out through the media and education system worldwide which was part and parcel of the goals of the new world order that Cathy recounts openly in her book Trance Formation of America, the documentary Trance, The Cathy O’Brien Story and in Reiner’s interview.

I know it’s a big pill to swallow. I’m sure your head is spinning to know that we have been walking in the MK Ultra system since the day we were born and traumatised chemically and through the media to do to us exactly what was done to Cathy. And they work in the 100 year chunks.

As Cathy said, they want the third generation – it’s called Monarch Programming. They call it monarch because the monarch butterfly when it goes from Mexico to Canada, it takes three generations to get there. It’s confusing but it’s genetically imprinted into them. So, a lot of people walking around today are third generation trauma victims from the TV and movie screens and talk shows that were ingested.

People who have done the rite of passage have a mistrust of the system. They say, I’m going to make my own decisions and walk my own road because I know what pain feels like and I don’t want to go back there. In society you can see that everybody is on pain killers. Caffeine and alcohol are painkillers, fentanyl and marijuana are pain killers. This group knows they have been doing this for a long time and if we can’t feel our pain – in psychology you need pain to mature and individuate – they block the pain, they block our maturation process.

Therefore, we are infantilised and more easy to control at an adult age but act, think and talk like children, and more apt to comply, more apt to go along to get along.

Reiner Fuellmich: East Germans who have only been liberated since 1989, seem to have a healthy distrust of authority because they remember the Stasi and all the secret police stuff. They are much less trusting of authority than the people in the western part of Germany.

Any extra drop of poison increases the percentile of compliance

Jason Christoff: Anybody that’s gone through the trauma has the opportunity to be less trusting of authority unless they are medicating themselves. This (globalist) group knows that the medication has trauma-based inflictions of poisoning on the metabolic system. It weakens the system. You can ask Cathy. It’s all about scaring her into compliance. It’s about weakening her – she’ll look the same on the outside but they weaken something on the inside to make her more compliant.

There’s a reason why caffeine is on every corner. Bill Gates and Bill Gates Sr rescued Starbucks and Howard Schulz from bankruptcy in 1987 when it had 6 stores. This group is notorious for its love of psychoactive drugs to help increase the percentile of compliance in the population. Their favourite psychoactive drug is caffeine, the second is alcohol and then anything from their fluoride, Teflon, microwaved food to pesticides. Any extra drop of poison increases the percentile of compliance because it increases the percentile of weakness.

Reiner Fuellmich: Why do people do this? The people who are behind this. We only see some of the people – probably just puppets who have others pulling their strings that we can’t see yet.

Etheric puppeteers or naturally psychopathic gene lines?

Jason Christoff: We might have to go into the past for that answer because these families have been doing this for thousands of years on the planet and there’s no rhyme or reason why Bill Gates Sr would do it and Bill Gates does it as well….unless there’s an etheric force that could be potentially puppeteering these humans, or their gene lines are just naturally psychopathic and they are more prone to keep the same job…

Maybe they are in the realm of ruling. If human farming is your profession, there’s literally only two methods of human farming: indoctrination, brainwashing and mind control, plus the poisons that upregulate those modalities of control. It’s not a complex playbook.

Crime, killing and dying dominate Germany’s films and TV programs

Dagmar Schoen: In Germany for the last few years, the only films and TV programs shown are criminal stories. Entertainment is only about dying and killing. It’s bizarre. Public channels are meant to inform and entertain in a totally different way by law but all you see every day are about 50 criminal stories and people being killed. They present it to 80 million people every day.

Every film that has a scene of people relaxing, always includes a bottle of wine. I stopped drinking 20 years ago and it’s a relief when you stop poisoning yourself. People pity you when you say you don’t drink alcohol. ‘Poor woman – missing out on the fun.’

Jason Christoff: By the time an average American turns 18 years old, they have seen 16,000 murders on TV on average. They found that whether they watched a live murder like Cathy O’Brien or watched a murder on the screen, you have the exact same physiological response. The body does not know it’s make believe.

Dream of the new world order - cremation of care

The dream of this new world order group is, what happens when you watch all these murders? The ancient description is called the cremation of care. Your ability to have a heart connection with the world is extinguished and you lose your ability to care about what happens to you, what happens to others. It’s almost like a severing of the soul, of the spirit, of the god consciousness.

These things are old rituals. Alcohol was invented by the Egyptians in order to sedate the slave class during the building of the monuments in ancient Egypt. They know how to use psychoactive substances and alcohol is their second favourite.

90% of what we are seeing are just illusions – maybe more

Reiner Fuellmich: I did a video presentation on the psychology/mind control of the great reset. After doing so many interviews with experts from all walks of sciences, while we were taking a deep dive into the corona narrative… if you look at the mortality statistics, there was no excess mortality anywhere until the start of the so called vaccination campaign. So I, and others realised that there was nothing to this apart from panic mongering.

We also took a closer look into global warming and climate change… this is a lie, too. So I came to the conclusion that 90% of what we are seeing are just illusions – maybe more. For example, when it comes to geoengineering, either they are not as powerful as they claim and don’t have full control of the technology, or maybe there is a higher power that steps in to keep them from using this technology. That’s the spirituality that I have also begun to consider.

Post WW1 ‘hysterical society’ became the perfect hotbed for the psychopaths

Reiner Fuellmich: After reading books by Robert Hare, the criminal psychologist from Vancouver and Polish psychologist Dr (Andrzej) Lobaczewski, it turns out those who we are dealing with may have very well over the last 30 years or more, created the perfect environment – the perfect breeding ground for the psychopaths to step in and take over. (Lobaczewski studied the relationship between political power and personality disorders, coining the term “pathocracy” to describe a system of government controlled by a small, pathological minority.)

I used to think this was just an individual problem but this plays out on a much larger scale. Lobaczewski explained in his book that after WW1, under the pressure of the Versailles Treaty, had turned into a hysterical society which was the perfect hotbed for the psychopaths.

Hitler didn’t come from nowhere. He was actually planted into that society - and they were ready for him - by the Anglo-American financial mafia. If this is true, these families have done these things over centuries and these people are true psychopaths and can neither be treated nor cured. Would you agree with that?

Jason Christoff: The MK Ultra system is deeply embedded in our media system or what we call entertainment. I think we have a psychopathic production system through the media where it is literally overloading the neurological system – it doesn’t matter what you watch. There’s people being blown up and it fries the neurology. Lack of empathy, lack of ethics, lack of direction is evident in the population.

Why are the doctors doing this? Why isn’t anybody speaking up? This is part of the plan – it was a full MK Ultra chemical trauma and visual, auditory infestation of the collective neurological system to the point where we were probably surrounded by psychopaths. I think they can be reprogrammed.

Health is the answer with the beginnings of internal and external strengths

Reiner Fuellmich: There’s a video clip out by Alex Jones who tells the story of how he has these insiders who are saying that come mid-September (2023), everything will be back on – mask mandates, social distancing, everything. I believe this is just a trial balloon – or they are using him? I don’t know if he knows it or not. I think they are using him and he knows it – to test the waters, and if there is enough pushback by those of us who have woken up, they can’t go through with this. Would you agree with that?

Jason Christoff: I agree that these things can be leaked on purpose – sort of like polling; the initial polling of your political leader or your political plan to see what side of the fence the public is sitting on.

I have noticed this too, people on the internet saying they are not going to comply with this. I think this group showed their cards way too early in the game, are generally low IQ, people are getting stronger and quitting their addictions. Health is the answer with the beginnings of internal and external strengths – saying no to poisons – that pattern is moving up exponentially.

I see a lot of forces rising up against their one-two-punch which is the brainwashing and poisoning. These talks and presentations are important to show people the real thing. Mind control isn’t about looking like a zombie. People under mind control look exactly the same as they looked before the mind control. They just do irrational or illogical things.

We’re getting to a point of critical mass where maybe a conflict may be coming but this group has to be put out to pasture. They all have to be arrested. We have to remember all the companies, too, that ate us for breakfast and sacrificed our grandparents and children. We have to remember all these woke companies. They have to go on trial as well.

There cannot be peace without justice - these people have to be put away

Reiner Fuellmich: That is the goal. We cannot do it inside the system. That’s the conclusion I have come to but all of my colleagues have come to the same conclusion because the system is so badly infiltrated, including the judiciary. It’s so corrupt there’s nothing you can do…

There cannot be peace without justice. These people have to be put away. We have to make them pay – we have to take down all of them, all those corporations – and take back everything they have stolen from us. It looks like this time, it will be the indigenous people who kick in the door through which all of us will be able to walk. It can be done.

We just have to realise we are strong enough and they are low IQ. If you look at the puppets, the politicians and those in the media, are obviously puppets and most of them are strangely stupid…and obviously stupid…like our German secretary of state, she can’t even finish a sentence. The American VP isn’t far behind. The only way out is exposing this. Like the movie the Wizard of Oz – pull back the curtain and you will see there is nothing behind the curtain.

Jason Christoff: The only power they have is the power we give them. Reduce the time you spend watching the media because of repetitive content. Reduce exposure to their entrainment modalities. Stop taking their poisons. They are programs.

Who’s Who of major media owners and CEOs post 2020

Reiner and Dagmar may be interested in interviewing some of these prominent media and entertainment folk one day

AT&T

John Stankey - CEO since July 1, 2020. Succeeded Randall Stephenson.

Major shareholders include BlackRock, Vanguard Group, State Street Corporation, Newport Trust Co., Geode Capital Management LLC, Vanguard Fiduciary Trust Co., Vanguard Fiduciary Trust Co., PNC Investments LLC, Vanguard Index Funds, BlackRock Advisors LLC

John Stankey - Deadline

CBS Entertainment Group

George Cheeks - CEO since March 23, 2020. Succeeded acting CEO Joseph Ianniello (when Les Moonves stepped down in 2018 amid sexual misconduct allegations.)

CBS Entertainment Group is a division of Paramount Global. Cheeks has been Co-CEO of Paramount Global since May 2024.

George Cheeks - NY Post

Paramount Global

Paramount Global is controlled by National Amusements, Inc., owned by the Redstone family. Shari Redstone agreed to sell control of Paramount Global to a consortium led by Skydance Media and RedBird Capital.

Pending regulatory approval, the deal will see Skydance acquiring Redstone’s majority stake in National Amusements, thereby securing control of Paramount Global. David Ellison will be the CEO of the company, with Jeff Shell serving as its president when the deal closes.

Image: Hollywood Reporter

Comcast

Brian Roberts - President and CEO

Major shareholders include Vanguard Fiduciary Trust Co., Blackrock, State Street, Capital Research & Management Co., Brian Roberts

Brian Roberts - Variety

Walt Disney Company

Robert Alan Iger - CEO since November of 2022 after serving as CEO and Chairman from 2005 to 2020, and then as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board through 2021.

Major Shareholders include Vanguard Group, BlackRock, State Street, Christine McCarthy and Robert Iger

Robert Iger - Goodreads

News Corporation

Rupert Murdoch - Chair

Robert James Thomson - CEO

Lachlan Murdoch - Executive Chair and CEO of Fox Corporation

James Murdoch resigned from the News Corp board of directors in July 2020

Rupert Murdoch - Wikipedia

Netflix

Reed Hastings - Executive Chairman

Ted Sarandos - co-CEO with Greg Peters

Shareholders include: Vanguard Group, BlackRock, State Street, Capital Research Global Investors, Baillie Gifford & Co., State Street Corporation, FMR LLC, Bank of America Corporation, Morgan Stanley, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Geode Capital Management LLC

Reed Hastings - Wikidata

Until next time.

Conversation with a High Ranking Freemason

The executive director of Romania’s Department Zero, Cezar Brad, continues his conversation with Bilderberger Signore Massini, of the Black Nobility of Venice…The conversation took place in May 2002 and was published in 2003 in Transylvanian Sunrise, by Radu Cinamar.

Full Disclosure article link: Conversation With a High Ranking Freemason Pt 4

Share

Leave a comment