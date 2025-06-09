June 20, 2025 Update

Invitation to Trish Blythman’s Bandcamp Live Listening Party

“I’m so thrilled to share something that’s been that’s been unfolding gently within my heart for some time now... My new sound healing album 'Chakra Gateway – Awakening the Seven Chakras' will officially launch on Friday, 21st June, to align with Winter Solstice. To celebrate the release, I’d love for you to join me for a LIVE Listening Party on Bandcamp at 7PM (Adelaide time - ACDT). We'll listen to the full album together, and I’ll be there to share the backstory of how it was created, answer any questions, and hold space for connection. Think of it as a gathering of like-hearted souls enjoying sound medicine on a sacred day. Your support means the world to me — every listen, every message, and every preorder helps bring this sacred offering out into the world with love.” Trish Blythman

Ways you can support or enjoy the album:

Order a digital download

Purchase the physical CD (now being printed!)

Prefer to buy in person or by bank transfer? Just email Trish via trishblythman@gmail.com or PM her directly via Facebook

Click here to RSVP to the Listening Party

Review

‘Trish has created a deeply transformational journey through the body’s energy centres, combining her sacred voice, light language, elemental instruments, and chakra-toned frequencies. Each track is designed to open, align, and elevate—both energetically and emotionally.

This is music with a purpose—vibrational medicine for the soul. Whether you're into energy work, meditation, or simply love sound that moves you on a deeper level, this album is something special.’

~ Darren Curtis, Sacred Resonance

Trish Blythman (Image: Integration for Life)

Enjoy Trish’s Solar Plexus Chakra YouTube video.

Published 19 June 2025

Sacred Musical Offerings from Australian Artist Trish Blythman

When was the last time you gifted yourself with a nourishing, tangible, soulful infusion of light and sound medicine? In your own time and space. For $25 or less.

If this sacred offering resonates, I highly recommend Trish Blythman’s magnificent new album, Chakra Gateway – Awakening the Seven Chakras. Her angelic and mystical vocals and compositions are the perfect companion for personal healing, meditation, spiritual practice, or in therapeutic settings such as massage or energy work.

June 14 Update - Via Integration for Life FB Page

Digital and physical CD Editions are now available

So excited to share that 'Chakra Gateway – Awakening the Seven Chakras' by the amazing Trish Blythman of Integration for Life, is only a few days away now from being officially released and ready to go out into the world! The digital and physical CD editions are now available through Trish's Bandcamp site. So go check it out, feel the shift, and support the incredible work of Trish. Darren Curtis of Sacred Resonance, has skillfully crafted the mastering of this powerful sound healing album, such an absolute honour.



This is music with a purpose—vibrational medicine for the soul. Whether you're into energy work, meditation, or simply love sound that moves you on a deeper level, this album is something special.

Darren Curtis & Trish Blythman (Integration for Life FB page)

Trish Blythman & Heather Frahn

Chakra Gateway Purchase link + Chakra track sneak peaks

Via Trish Blythman’s Integration For Life Facebook Page

This album is a deeply transformational sound journey designed to open, release, align, and activate your energy centres using frequency, vowel sounds, elemental instruments, and sacred vocal tones. Thank you from my heart to yours for supporting this creation. Let’s raise the vibration together Sneak track peek + purchase link:

Chakra Guidance

One of the many things I love about Trish’s musical offerings is that she always includes helpful and practical information about each track. For example, Chakra Gateway provides guidance about each chakra to ensure that you reap the benefits of this nourishing spiritual symphony. For example:

Track 3 – “Solar Plexus Chakra - Inner Power” Colour: Yellow | Element: Fire | Vowel Sound: “OH” (as in “Go”) | Activates willpower, confidence, and personal energy Essential Oils: Lemon, Ginger, Bergamot | Crystals: Citrine, Tiger’s Eye, Yellow Jasper | Symbolizes: Confidence, Will, Identity Relation to Enlightenment: Fuels self-worth and empowerment for transformation Affirmation: I am strong, capable, and full of light

All chakra tracks align with various elements

Chakra Gateway is no ordinary album. It has been meticulously created in collaboration with Trish’s dear friend and melodious maestro Heather Frahn.

Together they have produced a transformational journey through the energy centres of the body, designed to open, clear, release, align, and heal each of the seven main chakras. Each track is carefully tuned to a specific musical note, with an accompanying vowel sound, and features instruments aligned with the elements connected to each chakra.

The vocal system used was chosen from Trish’s formal Sound Healing studies. While other chakra toning systems exist, all offer valuable ways to connect with your energy body. She recommends that you trust the one that resonates with you.

Trish’s gift to you:

Chakra Gateway is my gift to you. May it support your healing, bring alignment to your energetic body, and awaken new levels of realisation, remembrance, and truth. As each of us expands, the sound ripples out - blessing the planet and beyond. To connect with me, stay updated on future offerings, or listen to the album, you can find me on Facebook under Integration for Life or Trish Blythman, or reach out directly via email at trishblythman@gmail.com.

Trish Blythman

About Trish Blythman

Based on the stunning Fleurieu Peninsula in South Australia, Trish Blythman is a masterful vocalist and musician, a highly skilled, qualified Sound Therapist, Spiritual Healer and Light Language channel. In between creating her musical masterpieces, she offers a range of holistic services including sound healing sessions, spiritual mentoring, chakra balancing, frequency therapy, and sacred music journeys. Group workshops, healing retreats, and online sessions for those called to deeper soul work are also available and highly recommended.

I was fortunate to discover Trish in early 2013 when I took extended stress leave from my job and life as I knew it, and began to explore holistic healing avenues in my quest to de-stress and heal old, surfacing wounds and traumas. I, too, lived on the Fleurieu Peninsula and was thrilled to learn that Trish lived just a few streets away from me. Divinely serendipitous!

Trish and I had a lot in common and I resonated strongly with her sound healing skills because of my growing interest in ancient shamanic healing arts. Light language was foreign to me back then but I was right at home with spiritual mediumship because of my decade long relationship with a spiritual medium whose extraordinary gift belonged in the ‘rare’ category.

Also at that time, Trish had recently completed and released her first album Awakening the Divine Heart. When I listened to it for the first time, I was blown away by her angelic, mystical vocals and serene, multi faceted, transformative and deeply relaxing compositions.

Prior to that, Trish’s first ever YouTube track I Am That I Am graced the internet world on October 2015. That was from her first album and she released her first digital track, Angel Light Healing, on January 11, 2019. Audio Mastering by Heather Frahn.

More Divine Offerings on Trish Blythman’s YouTube Channel

Trish’s latest YouTube track is ‘Peaceful Reflections – Breakthrough’.

Some of the music videos on Trish’s YouTube channel are from her albums, while other sublime tracks like Peaceful Reflections, Journey to Shambhala and Soul Activation – Portal of Light are individually created tracks for YouTube. Trish also does the video editing for all of her videos.

Click this link to access Trish’s ‘Sacred Music’ YouTube Playlist link and her 13 music videos.

Sound and light medicine access the cellular levels of your being

Trish’s divine soul light language offerings are literally out of this world; a spontaneous spiritual manifestation that she was still in the process of deciphering and integrating when I had my first sound healing session with her. To this day, I clearly recall my first experience of receiving messages in her most lovingly beautiful, calming and reassuring language.

I floated home that day with a restored sense of magic, joy and optimism about my unfolding, largely unknown journey ahead. The vibrations of Trish’s vocal toning and instruments ranging from crystal sound bowls to a fabulous gong, travel all the way to the cellular levels of your being, creating whole being alignment and balance. It is so amazingly relaxing and restoring.

My GP was blown away by how quickly I began to recover from my acute stress and told me that most 50+ men and women opt for depression and anxiety drug prescriptions, and that the majority become dependent on them for the rest of their lives. I appreciated her support for my decision to pursue a drug-free holistic healing path and encouraged her to keep an open mind to holistic health avenues.

I can also say with all honesty that Trish’s vocal and musical masterpieces really do touch the very essence of your heart and soul. Good medicine indeed. Later that year I wrote and directed a short film called Good Medicine which had a stellar cast including Trish Blythman, who also helped to create part of the musical score for Good Medicine and generously allowed me to film several scenes in her home and garden.

Online Consultations, Attunements, Readings and Meditations

In closing, if you are in need of support on your healing journey or just need to de-stress and relax, please contact Trish. If you can’t get to South Australia’s Fleurieu Peninsula in person, she is available for online consultations. And do keep an eye out for her online Light Language Attunement, Soul Reading and Meditation group sessions:

‘Within this sacred group online space you will be taken on a relaxing meditation, followed with each person receiving a deep healing through the Soul Languages of Light activation & reading. These high frequency Languages of Light hold within them sacred encodements that not only assist your body & soul to awaken and align to the current increasing shifts in consciousness, but also have amazing effects on the DNA/cellular body. Trish has been a Light Language Medium & Channeler for well over a decade now, and this gift of speaking Divine Soul Languages, Trish speaks & sounds directly to your soul. This is truly Heart Language, touching you at a very deep level, giving feelings unconditional love, clarity & guidance.’ (Source: FB event page)

If these holistic offerings resonate, please email Trish via trishblythman@gmail.com for details about upcoming sessions or check out her Integration for Life FB page.

Until next time.

Did I mention Trish Blythman’s second album Codes of Light? Released May 5, 2021. Spectacular. All albums available via Bandcamp. Enjoy!

