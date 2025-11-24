Men and women who are doing good things in the world are often cloaked, which is similar to being shadow banned, but worse. This article features recent posts by the heavily targeted Epstein cult survivor Heather Blessington who is also being ignored by the internet’s primary talking heads. This is disappointing because so much of Heather’s information shines a light on millions of children who are trapped in the billionaire/trillionaire death cult’s sex trafficking/sacrificing hell, and other unreported atrocities.

For example, why doesn’t the world know about the honorable work of Major General Eric T Hill and his niece Navi Rothschild?

Here is a selection of Heather’s recent posts:

Heather Blessington - November 19, 2025 Major General Eric Hill gave the Epstein Child Procurement Network list to his Niece Navi Reynolds Rothschild in Sedona Arizona



Navi came to me with the list to distribute publicly



This intel has been circulated since February 2024 yet no Journalist will touch it



Why?



T.me/SedonaRothchild



https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Biographies/Display/Article/989705/eric-t-hill/

Message For All Silencer Gatekeeper Journalists

Heather Blessington - November 19, 2025

Epstein Procurement / Child Trafficking Network List



Message For All Silencer Gatekeeper Journalists, including but not limited to, Emma of Imagination Podcast



@emmapreneur

@StandBySurvivors



Navi Reynolds Rothschild is related to Nathan Reynolds Rothschild



SnatchedFromTheFlames.com



Her Uncle Major General Eric Hill of US Air Force



Eric Hill fed us the Epstein Procurement Child Trafficking Network List February 2024



Navi is still homeless living in her Bradshaw Handler Jeep, not able to leave Sedona, children taken at gunpoint, sacrificed for leyline statues



I would like to know why I am out here alone fighting this while being ignored by the Disclosure Podcasters who claim to be standing by Survivors??



Everything detailed here, please share this



T.ME/SEDONAROTHSCHILD

Epstein Procurement Child Trafficking Network



T.me/SedonaRothchild

Epstein is Alive - Alias is Jim Norris + Trump’s daughter Lydia Durham

Heather Blessington - November 18, 2025



Epstein is alive



His Alias is Jim Norris



He wears masks to appear as if he is mulato (a person of mixed Sub-Saharan African and European ancestry)



Jim Norris sells “Sports Marketing Seed Funding” Programs



Jim Norris tried to recruit Donald Trump’s trafficked Daughter Lydia Durham



===================

Lydia’s Father is Trump

Lydia’s Mother is Whitney Houston

====================



Jim Norris (Epstein) blew up Lydia’s car



Lydia was on Telegram for years telling her story



She was shunned & silenced



Soon everyone will know the name Lydia Durham & her three children



•Daniel

•Clifford (Breez Kennedy)

•Florida Rose



“Stormy Daniels” Stefanie Clifford is a CODE NAME relevant to Donald Trump’s Grandchildren



These three children are the unacknowledged Grandchildren of Donald Trump



How do you think Daniel, Clifford and Florida feel in this moment being ignored as if they don’t exist?



Focus on the children

Antichrist Scoreboard Update

I have compiled a list of people alleged to be the Antichrist and sometimes wonder how they all feel about having so much competition. On September 24, 2025, Heather shared a post from Conspiratorial Report that claimed the following:

Elon Musk’s Rothschild Illuminati witch mom manifested Elon to be the Antichrist like Aleister Crowley and JPL/NASA Jack Parsons tried before her.

Heather also asks why Maye Musk was arrested during Charlie Manson’s Helter Skelter, confirms that Elon is a cannibal who eats babies (normal for the cult minority) and alleges that he is connected to an adrenochrome lab with ‘Grimes’.

(Adrenochrome aka ‘young blood’ is also common in the death cult world. Adrenochrome addiction is alleged to be worse than heroin - withdrawal is ten times worse. Unimaginable.)

Who’s Who of Talking Heads Who Ignore Heather Blessington

Heather Blessington, November 18, 2025 All silent



All pretend Lydia & I do not exist



Why?



Why would Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk, Candy Owens, Ian Carroll, Shawn Ryan, Alex Jones, Joe Rogan, James O’Keefe, Nino Rodriguez, Michael Jaco, Jack Posobiec, Jordan Sather, Lara Logan, Dom Lucre, Ariel, Ann Vandersteel, Liz Crokin, Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs, Laura Eisenhower, Sacha Stone, Dr Michael Salla, Journey To Truth and many many others decide to completely ignore this critical intel?



I don’t know....



You tell me



https://t.me/Brainwashed444_Chat/153870

Kirby Sommers - Former Sex Slave of Epstein’s Best Friend

Via Heather Blessington, November 21, 2025 LISTEN TO KIRBY SOMMERS The fact that the Journalists of the world have somehow chosen to overlook & ignore the work of Kirby Sommers is astonishing! Kirby is the Former Sex Slave of Epstein’s Best Friend Don’t you think she has it all?? You can see here only some of her books packed with all the salacious details you seek Diddy, Chandler, Wexner, Presidents & Royalty.... IT’S ALL HERE Kirby is The Billionaire’s Woman you’ve all been waiting for so get tapped in or get left behind Kirby is the reason I figured out I was part of Epstein Mossad Child Model Trafficking because she dropped all the intel on my Modeling Agent Claude Haddad President of Prestige Mademoiselle Paris, business partner of the grisly rapist pedo Jon Luc Brunel My Testimony t.me/EpsteinIntel Witchy Woo News Update Kirby just dropped intel on Markle being part of the Epstein Gig t.me/Brainwashed444_Cha… Markle is also part of The Coven of 8 with her cohorts running Spirit Cooking out of Sedona Arizona t.me/SpiritCookingIntel •Marina Abramovic •Hillary Clinton (Evergreen) •Melinda Gates •Lady Gaga (clone daughter of Abramovic) •Beyonce •Priyanka Chopra (Pedo Dad Deepak On Epstein List) So you see....we have all the intel here but both Kirby & I are cloaked It’s up to each one of you to get your head around what you have been missing & then share it expeditiously Blessings and thank you Feel free to DM me any questions, private & confidential Brainwashed 444: t.me/Brainwashed444 kirbysommers.cominstagr… substack.com Kirby Sommers

Buy your copy of Merchant of Death: Leslie Wexner by Kirby Sommers

Leslie Wexner has escaped scrutiny to date. He was Jeffrey Epstein’s first and largest financial benefactor.

But his secrets are not safe. I share deep finds in my two-volume book ‘Merchant of Death: Leslie Wexner’.

Kirby Sommers’ gifts keep coming…

‘Ghislaine Maxwell: An Unauthorized Biography’ by Kirby Sommers ‘Her friends—powerful. Her victims—helpless. How did Ghislaine Maxwell, born into a life of luxury, fall so far? This is the question everyone is asking. This book examines the first half of her life as the favorite daughter of fraudster and spy Robert Maxwell.’ “I rarely read nonfiction books, and yet I couldn’t put this one down. It’s very well sourced, very compelling.” Marie Esbelin Click this link to read more and order your copy

Cali Shai Bergandi & Human Food Processing in Florida, USA

Heather Blessington, November 20, 2025 Government Child Sex Slaves Born & Bred Unpaid Assets



Case Study:

Cali Shai Bergandi

Alias Claire Walker



https://t.me/Brainwashed444_Chat/153976



Called “I Lack Eyes” because she was hoodwinked during rapes



Indian River County

Vero Beach Trafficking

Ron Dion Country Florida



Marjorie Taylor Green Family “Fruit Packing” Business A Cover For Body Processing



Cali is still sitting in prison because the collective Survivor networks & Journalists are sitting on her intel (while they pretend to be helping)



Pathetic and sad for Cali, her son Keaton, & all the kids waiting for rescue Note: Cali also witnessed the extreme ritual abuse of Jeffrey Epstein when she was a child and being sex trafficked by him. It’s a vicious cycle and will be completely broken by the Epstein cult survivor testimonials, no matter how much they are cloaked. It’s too late to bury the disgraceful truth again because the truth is now unstoppable: “I have seen him strapped to chairs with straps across his face like a gas mask and being tortured, screaming and yelling… he was basically a fall guy and front guy for them. He was controlled, too… Something happened to his jaw, like an attempted dismemberment. He had an upper jaw problem. They were taking teeth out of boys and children and using them for sexual purposes - oral sex and stuff like that. They did that stuff to Jeffrey.” Cali Shai Bergandi

Public figures with similar childhood horror stories to tell So many public figures have similar stories to tell about their horrific cult childhoods. I hope they find their healing paths and eventually speak up to help the millions of trapped, suffering children that are being sexually violated, murdered and eaten by the tragic elitist bloodlines who were all born into the ultimate darkness. ***Graphic image*** Via Cali’s ‘I Lack Eyes’ channel - June 2022 “My brother/handler/husband were friends with Leonardo DiCaprio. They all used me. The fetus in the jar may be one of mine. Was common to see these things growing up.

Targeted Whistleblower Heather Blessington: ‘I’ve been through the ringer’

Heather Blessington, November 18, 2025 I want my life back I am living like a Prisoner of War forced in my car after losing EVERYTHING after being a Targeted Whistleblower I blew the whistle on Corporate from the C-Suite including The Rothschild Racket GMR Omnicom of “New” Berlin Wisconsin, this is the largest event marketing company in the World where I served as CIO I blew the whistle on the Cannabis Industry, as it was blatant they were deliberately poisoning crops to then dole out tainted products that kill kids, all so they can blame the plant & try to save pharmakeia which is already dead



I blew the whistle on Epstein Mossad United Nations Child Model Trafficking immediately after discovering I was a part of the racket thanks to Kirby Sommers, my nightmare started at age 15 in Milwaukee to Paris/Milan



T.me/EpsteinIntel



I blew the whistle on Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) Breeding Hubs after being guided to bones in Ripon Wisconsin, the Birthplace of the Republican Party, where CEO of BlackRock Larry Fink is running Nazi Operations, with a family in need of our rescue along with hundreds of children who have been ignored by every Journalist on this planet



T.me/BlackRockIntel



I blew the whistle on Sedona Arizona Spirit Cooking Headquarters sponsored by Marina Abramovic with Rockstar Chef Lisa Dahl



Not to mention Luciferian Cannibal Chef Jeff Smedsted of Elote Cafe (when I called him out the Sedona PD threw me in jail)



T.me/SpiritCookingIntel



So...I’ve been through the ringer



I was a normal Suburban Mom with nothing more than speeding tickets before the whole Mission kicked off



It was never a question to just stay silent



That’s impossible



I refuse to live in a world where Creatures are eating the kids and people pretend it’s not happening!



These are ALIEN CONTRACTS stemming from Proud Mason Dwight D Eisenhower’s Greada Treaty / Skull & Bones Society



My family was subject to the Greada Treaty Contracts, we lived in an MKULTRA Bubbletown called Brookfield Wisconsin, everything about it a wired set up for Mind Control



I would rather go down fighting for the kids still in the programs, my kids, your kids -- than spend another useless night here coddling a public that doesn’t want to hear it!



All the Journalists have failed this network on an epic scale



I am looking forward to all of my intel and my testimony being shared



PURE BLOOD NETWORK

media•investigations•rescue

We Are Pure Of Heart



Send Private Confidential Intel Directly To Me or Reach Out To Collaborate



We Seek Uncorruptible Integrity Brainwashed 444: t.me/Brainwashed444 Epstein Intel: t.me/EpsteinIntel

Until Next Time

Thanks to Australia’s Kangaroo Court of Australia journalist Shane Dowling for keeping us informed about the Aussie side of all things Epsteinian and corrupt.

Click this link to read the article

Click this link to read the article

More corruption perpetrated by arrogant, protected ‘club’ members… sigh…

Click this link to read the article

Human compromise operation

Lastly, Australian cult and government-run child assassin program survivor, Fiona Barnett alleges that she was trafficked to parliament house at a very young age and was raped by Bob Hawke, Gough Whitlam (in the PM’s office), Lionel Murphy and John Kerr. Bob Hawke and Andrew Peacock were drinking buddies who travelled and trafficked children in the 80s.

The following passages are from Fiona’s book ‘Eyes Wide Open’ (2020 Edition). Nobody has sued her - I guess they fear being smashed and destroyed by mass media coverage):

‘Members of satanic cults tend to work their way up in politics because you have to be part of it. It’s called a human compromise operation. Politicians are often pedophiles because they are blackmailable. It’s hard to get anywhere in politics now unless you are one of them. You have to be a freemason, pedophile or someone who tolerates pedophilia. A lot of people in cults are bisexual with a wife or husband and kids. But they prefer to have sex with each other. Women together and men together. That’s what I witnessed and grew up seeing. It’s part of their religion.’

