Why 2025 feels like a repeat of the 1970s - with a few terrible twists

Until 1969, abortion in Australia was illegal, with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Corrupt police ran a protection system for underground abortion rackets. In Sydney, the smell of scandal compelled the government to send the infamous “Abortion Squad” to raid the Heatherbrae Clinic in May 1970, arresting five staff under the anti-abortion law. Fortunately, all Heatherbrae staff were later acquitted.

According to pro-choice doctor Stefania Siedlecky (1921-2016), “Women who had means could attend a skilled abortionist; otherwise they went to someone less skilled or tried to abort themselves… Abortion remained the highest single cause of maternal death in Australia until the 1970s. Annual deaths from abortion declined from 125 in 1941 to 14 in 1970, but in the triennium 1973-75 there were only 2 abortion deaths”.

Humanist Societies and civil libertarians took the first steps for legal reform, opposing state interference in what they declared were “private” individual decisions including homosexuality and abortion.

They set up Abortion Law Reform Associations during the late 1960s, inspired by the 1967 Abortion Act in Britain which legalised abortion in the first 28 weeks of pregnancy, subject to agreement by two doctors that the woman’s physical or mental health would be endangered by continuation of the pregnancy, or a serious risk of foetal abnormality. In 1969, the state government of South Australia introduced reform along similar lines.

But Liberal Party governments in the largest states, Victoria and NSW, were unwilling to follow suit, despite growing evidence of police corruption and women dying at the hands of back street operators. Under the spotlight, police responded more vigorously against abortion doctors, with unintended consequences.

Paraphrased from Solidarity (21 August 2022): The 1970s and the fight for abortion rights in Australia

Abortions have been performed for centuries Etymology 1540s, "the expulsion of the fetus before it is viable," originally of deliberate as well as unintended miscarriages; from Latin abortionem (nominative abortio) "miscarriage; abortion, procuring of an untimely birth," Meaning "product of an untimely birth" is from 1630s; earlier in this sense was abortive (early 14c.) Latin aborsum is used for "stillbirth, forced abortion." (Source: Etymonline)

Teenage memories of South Australian abortion laws

During my teenage years in 1970s Adelaide, if a young woman accidentally fell pregnant, I perceived the emotive process of terminating a pregnancy as a discreet, legal, medical procedure and from memory, it had to be carried out within the first three months. The laws were stringent but humane, back in the day.

I also heard stories about young women who were too scared or ashamed to tell anyone about their pregnancy and opted for dangerous ‘backyard abortions’, which was a horrifying thought. I had no awareness of corrupt police that ran a protection system for underground abortion rackets and it would be many decades before I learned about the barbaric practice of late-term or full-term abortions for profit.

2020 full term abortion revelations

In 2020, I learned about Australia’s full-term abortion, fetal cell and organ harvesting racket via a military guy called Riccardo Bosi who started a political movement, Australia One. He publicly alleged that former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and fellow politicians Penny Wong and Tanya Plibersek heavily lobbied (bullied) all state premiers to legalise full term abortion with zero pain relief for tortured babies.

Zero pain relief ensures that specific fetal cell lines and organs can be carefully removed and rushed to ‘market’ for use by the vaccine empire’s pharmaceutical companies for their ‘safe and effective’ injections.

(WEF cult graduate and ex PM Jacinda Ardern also forced through full-term abortion legislation with her parliamentary coven friends on the eve of New Zealand's first unnecessary lockdown in 2020.)

It’s OK

I also came across an animated CHOICE42 video entitled It’s Ok, which sensitively exposes the largely unknown history of the vaccine empire’s macabre use of fetal cell lines through the viewpoint of babies.

Transcript Excerpt - ‘They used my cell line just now for the COVID vax’

HEK 293 came from me. I’m Johanna (1972). Did you hear about me? They used my cell line just now for the COVID vax. HEK – human embryonic kidney. But I wasn’t an embryo, I was three months gestation. It’s ok. Nobody knows how many babies it took for HEK 293 but there was 293 experiments. Took a lot of babies and there was no pain medication. That would ruin the cells. It’s ok. I’m Jordan. They used my cell line to help with the COVID vaccines as well. PER.C6. They took my eyes. It’s ok.

CHOICE42 is a Christian, Anti-Abortion Organization based in Canada. The Founder and Director is Laura Klassen.

July 3, 2024 - Runtime 4 mins

Bullying EMILY’s List feminists alleged to run the Labor party

In 2025 I learned about EMILY’s List from Dr Joanne Howe on her Dr Jo Show podcast. I discovered this South Australian pocket rocket Professor of Law last year when she made the news for being banned from the South Australian parliament because of her late term abortion views. The former NSW Rhodes Scholar, mother of 5 and lively podcaster exposes ‘the ugly truth about the abortion establishment in Australia.’

I hadn’t heard of EMILY’s List until Howe mentioned it in a recent video about an ‘insane’ NSW politician who belittled her stance on abortion in parliament. Howe claims that EMILY’s List was founded by Julia Gillard and her radical feminists, and demands 100% loyalty to abortion or you’re out. She describes them as an ‘underground militia that bullies MPs, silences dissent’, and also accuses them of secretly running Albo’s Labor party and hijacking democracy. Former Premier Kristina Keneally even exposed their authoritarian tactics.’

(Is this true, Anthony Albanese? Please do not be bullied by barbarians who believe that full term abortions with no pain relief and the fetal cells/organ harvesting racket is humane.)

EMILY’s List Vision EMILY’s List provides a financial, political and personal support network for progressive Labor women in Australian politics. We do this through financial support, mentorship, training, campaigning, mission lobbying and networking. Choice We believe women must have control over their own bodies and choices in their lives. Reproductive freedom empowers women and men to choose if, when and how to begin the important journey into parenthood, without fear of discrimination, coercion or violence. Source: EMILY’s List website

The Australian media has been Missing in Action for a very long time. I can’t imagine what it’s like to work in a sanitised, dreary environment that reports conveniently irrelevant news.

The Secret Group Controlling Australia’s Labor Party

April 23, 2025 - Run time: 23 mins

Dr Joanna Howe exposes the ugly truth about Australia’s abortion establishment

At the time of writing, the abortion issue is on fire again in Australia because of a Greens Abortion Bill presented to the NSW WEF Parliament by Legislative Council Member Dr Amanda COHN, BA BMed MD MPH MIPH FRACGP MLC. Prior to entering Parliament in May 2023, Dr Cohn was a GP and frontline emergency services volunteer.

Birth Trauma Report

Cohn is also a Member of NSW Select Committee on Birth Trauma. It was established on 21 June, 2023 to examine the impact of birth trauma on health workers, patients and their families. Described as one of the largest inquiries in the history of the Parliament, a 256 page report that resulted from the inquiry includes 43 recommendations. I will share some of the findings in a separate article.

Dr Joanne Howe - Abortion Bill Rammed Through Parliament

Dr Howe: “The radical Greens abortion bill is being RAMMED through NSW Parliament with Labor’s help—despite their election promises. Pro-abortion MPs are gaslighting critics, calling them "misinformation," while pushing extreme policies. In this explosive episode, we break down the dirty deals, media manipulation, and the bizarre attack from Labor MP Julia Finn. Why are they so afraid of questions? How is this bill NOT government policy when Labor is fast-tracking it?

On May 9, 2025, over 10,000 Australians gathered outside NSW Parliament to protest the Greens' controversial abortion bill, which would force medical professionals to violate their conscience rights, compel midwives to perform abortions, and threaten the existence of Catholic hospitals.

INSANE Rant Against Me in NSW Parliament from Labor MP Julia Finn

May 14, 2025 - Run time 20 mins

Note: Posting videos of people without their consent is not an ethical thing to do.

Until next time.

Dr Fiona Girkin, Tasmanian Institute of Law Enforcement Studies:

Fiona Girkin is no longer prepared to call herself a feminist. Before her present teaching job, she worked for 20 years in the community services sector alongside many feminists, “It was the most toxic workplace I have ever worked in,” she said, explaining that she had “experienced many women who claimed to be empathic but instead wielded power of a different kind. They would bully and manipulate staff to gain power over in the resources they held including large sums of Government funding for service provision.”

Fascinating stuff, eh? Particularly as it led her to do a PhD on female psychopathic behaviour in community services!

Bettina Arndt

Share

Leave a comment