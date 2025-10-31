Until 2020, I had no idea that Helloween was so traumatising for cult survivors and innocent children who are born into secretive, generational satanic and luciferian cult bloodlines. Child kidnappings, bloodied child rape-fests and child sacrifices are unimaginable for most of world’s population to even begin to comprehend. I used to be one of those people.

As a child growing up in Australia, Helloween felt like something that only happened in weird American horror movies. I now know better thanks to the brave cult survivor community, many of whom speak for those who are still silenced but ready to break free.

Heather Blessington on Helloween

Epstein cult survivor and savvy media strategist Heather Blessington posted this pertinent message on her Brainwashed 444 Telegram channel:

Here is part of what Heather shared about Helloween in Sedona:

In Sedona, they place statues on leylines across the town - these statues contain the remains of sacrificed children in the eyeballs When you touch these statues or throw money in a “wishing well” you are inviting evil spirits into your zone Please make good choices today on where you spend your energy because if you are participating in Helloween or Day of the Dead you are only adding fuel to the fire

Illuminati cult survivor Brooke Federline

Brooke had this to say in a 2024 Helloween post:

Hawkes Bay (NZ) is the occult centre of the world. One Halloween weekend I knew someone was going to die there. At fantasy land. I didn’t know how I knew. That next day on the 1st November there was a Person found dead in the area. I think at times like that I’ve been there at the death but dissociated it out and didn’t know the next day.

Personal observations

I could never understand why Helloween had become such a thing in Australia in recent decades but also wasn’t aware of how deeply rooted the death cult is here. Now it all makes sense.

Something I learned this week when I edited a PDN article written by Stephen Arnell about ancient Rome’s Halloween festivals and other paranormal oddities, is that the Lemuria festival was perceived as a time to rid homes, places and even people of evil spirits. But, no different to modern times, lurking in the background were death cult groups who mass murdered children because of their twisted belief systems.

What concerns me the most is that the majority of mothers and fathers have no clue that their children are opening themselves up to demonic forces by celebrating the Helloween this death ritual. And are also at a far higher risk of abduction that any other time of the year.

That said, I also have empathy for the death cult creatures who are trapped in such a low vibrational field and are desperately trying to drag humanity down with them. Being born into a world of such horror, sexual violation and secrecy is unimaginable and no child should be born into such painful darkness. And no traumatised adult should spend so much energy trying to inflict the same horror on whole populations which is what they are trying to do in Australia right now.

Just ask Dr Joanna Howe, Australia’s leading campaigner against the sickening satanic practice of full term abortions and the baby organ harvesting trade that nobody is talking about.

$100,000 to Kill Your Baby: Labor’s Sick New Law

Premiered: October 29, 2025 - Runtime: 18 mins

(Note: I am aware that there are good witches out there. This is one for the bad witches and warlocks that harm and kill innocents.)

On a happier note, why doesn’t Australia switch to Beltane celebrations instead of Helloween during this time of the year?

Until next time.

Cult survivors who are struggling with re-traumatisation or being accessed for death cult rituals during this time will find this podcast helpful.

Paranormal Daily News (PDN) Chief Editor and Deadly Departed Podcast host Jock Brocas in conversation with Dr Beth Hedva on parapsychology and psychic trauma.

Click this link to listen: Transcending Trauma - The Role of Psychic Resources in Recovery

