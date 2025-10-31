Jillionaire

Jillionaire

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adrienne's avatar
Adrienne
3d

I am pretty sure Beltane is also a time of violent ritual for the dark cults. In the northern hemisphere it definitely maintains a primarily ritual importance, only relatively recently becoming acknowledged by the masses at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jillionaire
G. Thomas's avatar
G. Thomas
2d

Respectfully question the statement regarding good witches and warlocks. To access power whether one thinks it's good or evil, is to open oneself to demonic energy and power. I've seen those who claim to be good turn evil with time.

The truth and the way and the life is thru Jesus Christ. Why appease those who think they are good when they are unknowingly accessing and open to dark energy and forces and being used by demonic spirits?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jillionaire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture