‘Don't you dare say "save the children" while ignoring me.’ - Heather Blessington

The insidious Epstein racket debacle has been dragging on for far too long and now the child sex trafficking ‘protectorate’ is desperately trying to create a new false media narrative. So far, it sounds lame, unrealistic and ridiculous.

I am writing this article in support of former Epstein ‘model’ and successful, savvy media professional Heather Blessington, who has been living in and working from her car in Sedona for five years - ‘Boots on Ground For You.’

Too many heavily targeted men and women are no longer with us to share their stories. Infinite love and gratitude to Heather for making it out alive and having the strength and will to continue to report the truth about her own horrific experiences and genuinely stand up for trafficked, tortured and sacrificed children who are still trapped in the parallel death cult world that attracts wealthy men, women and peculiar hybrids who consider themselves to be the ‘elite’.

In reality, there is nothing elite about their behaviour at all. They are mere elitists who are desperate to put a new lid on the worldwide web of Epstein sex slave filth and depravity because they are all part of it.

About Heather Blessington- Former Life

Unreported Epstein News

Here is a selection of recent Epstein news items shared by Heather on her Telegram channel.

Heather lived in Epstein’s child model apartment in Paris, France, when she was 16. In New York, she lived in the penthouse owned by American Models president and agent Douglas Asch.

You Tube clips:

Link: Epstein child model apartment

Link: Epstein Agent Douglas Asch

Unlisted Video Link (Feb 23, 2022): Epstein Nygard DNA

Peter Nygard was allowed to run Pedo Dungeons. Heather lived among them with her handler/agent Claude Haddad working in collusion with Epstein, Jon Luc Brunel and Douglas Asch.

Note: Peter J. Nygård is a Finnish-Canadian businessman, former fashion executive and convicted sex offender. In 1967 he founded Nygård International, a Winnipeg-based company that initially was a sportswear manufacturer before producing women's apparel.

In November 2024, the 83-year-old was sentenced to 11 years for sexually assaulting four women in Toronto, Canada from the late 1980s to 2005. He denied the charges. (Wiki)

Message from Heather to her Brainwashed 444 channel visitors

Heather I doesn’t understand why people come to her channel but don’t report on her intel. She would like to know who you are and why you are there.

How You Can Help

Testimony of Heather Ann McGaw Blessington of New Berlin Wisconsin

• Now homeless living in my car in Sedona Arizona • Chased & hunted out of Wisconsin, served at Sasabe/Tucson Border, guided to Sedona to create Street Ministry • I was a CLevel Exec who just rang the bell on NASDAQ when life was SHATTERED...I was a threat because I had uncorruptable integrity so they had to take my family down Former Corporate Bio CEO/CIO/CMO specializing in Cybersecurity, Investor Relations, ECommerce Development, Social Strategy Linkedin.com/in/Heatherblessington DM @Heather_Blessington TEXT 262.424.4497 Contributions Needed & Appreciated, I survive from your donations & I need to get back to Wisconsin to rescue my children ❣️🙏 Pay Pal Paypal.me/Heatherblessington Venmo Brainwashed444 CashApp Brainwashed4441417 Zelle Glacier Bank 262.424.4497

ChatGPT revelations about Jeffrey Epstein

Screenshots from a documen about Jeffrey Epstein that military cult program survivor Nathan Ciszek shared on his Planetary Consciousness Telegram channel:

Until next time:

