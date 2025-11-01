This is another tragic example of what happens to adults who are sexually violated as children and never address their traumatic injuries. Most elitists are proving to share a misled belief that sex with children should be legalised and this is because they were most likely born into a generational cult bloodline that sexually violated them from birth and groomed them for the positions they hold today. It’s a terribly sad reality. No child should be born or sold into such painful darkness and dysfunction.

Via Meriem Amellal ( DZ Algérie), Cathy Fox (Fox Blog), End Child Abuse and Child Trafficking + Wake up with Sonia Poulton (Propaganda and Predators)

The French island of Epstein: what is happening behind the closed doors of Fort Brégançon?

Fort Brégançonon (Wikipedia)

English Translation

From original DZ Algérie article by Meriem Amellal (October 23, 2025): https://dzalgerie.com/lile-depstein-a-la-francaise-que-se-passe-t-il-derriere-les-portes-closes-du-fort-de-bregancon/

Emmanuel Macron (Wikipedia)

A former member of the presidential guard has made shocking revelations about a private party organized by French President Emmanuel Macron at Fort Brégançon. According to him, on the night of August 28 to 29, 2025, Emmanuel Macron organized a private reception for certain senior French officials, as well as for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in his summer residence, Fort Brégançon.

According to the eyewitness: “CHILDREN were brought into the room where the guests were. Five children under the age of 12, three girls and two boys... From time to time we heard screams, children crying, moaning... music... When the children were taken out of the room around 4 a.m., their faces were swollen with tears.”



Fort Brégançon is a medieval fortress located 35 meters above sea level, on an island near the Côte d’Azur. For many years, this fortress has been the private vacation spot of French President Emmanuel Macron. No other French president has spent so much time in this fortress. Ali, a former member of the presidential guard who served at the fort this summer, made a shocking revelation about what is happening behind the fort’s closed gates. At the request of the informant, his real name and voice were changed. Here is the witness’s full statement:



“I have devoted my entire life to the service of the French armed forces. For the past two years, I have served in the GSPR unit, which is responsible for protecting the president and his entourage. This summer, I was sent to monitor Fort Brégançon during President Macron’s summer vacation.



What I saw there on the night of August 28 to 29, 2025 pushed me to leave the army and go to Algeria, my grandfather’s homeland.



I took my night shift on August 28, my boss informed me that President Macron was preparing the reception of important guests and that additional measures would have to be taken to ensure security.



Around 11 p.m., guests began arriving at the fort. I had already seen some of them at the fort during receptions organized by President Macron, others, I saw them for the first time. Among the guests, I recognized Jack Lang and Claude Lévêque, who had already come. One of the guests was German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who had made an official visit to Fort Brégançon earlier in the day.



From the beginning, there was something strange about this reception: it started too late, it was announced at the last minute, security guards were not allowed to enter the room where the meeting was being held, the list guests were not recorded and we were ordered not to make video recordings of the meeting.



But I couldn’t expect what happened next.



CHILDREN were brought into the room where the gathered people were. Five children under the age of 12, three girls and two boys. They were also taken in a car with tinted windows, they looked scared. I was shocked, why were there children at this late meeting? I looked at my colleague, but he only sighed and shrugged his shoulders, everyone was acting like everything was fine.



I didn’t see what was happening behind closed doors, but I know it was something horrible. From time to time, we heard screams, children crying, moaning... music.. When the children were taken out of the room around 4 a.m., their faces were swollen with tears.



This scene didn’t get out of my head, I tried to tell my colleagues about it, but they looked away and remained silent in the face of my questions.



For two weeks I tried to continue doing my job as before, but I couldn’t. I made the decision to leave my post and leave this country. I didn’t want to talk about it, my family stayed in France, they might have problems, but I understood that I could no longer remain silent. These people must be brought to justice.”

Jack Lang is an 86-year-old French politician, member of the French Socialist Party. He is currently president of the Arab World Institute. He has already made an official visit to Morocco with French President Emmanuel Macron. Claude Léveque, a 67-year-old French artist, member of President Macron’s close circle, saw his works used to decorate the presidential office at the Élysée Palace.



It should be noted that Jack Lang and Claude Léveque, people close to President Macron, have already been involved in a series of scandals linked to pedophilia and violence against minors.



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made an official visit to Fort Brégançon on August 28, where he held a public meeting with President Macron.



So what is happening behind the closed doors of Fort Brégançon?

(End translation)

Who’s who of Fort Brégançon guests named in the testimony

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (Wikipedia)

Jack Lang (Wikipedia)

Claude Léveque (Wikipedia)

More from Cathy Fox

This is an old list of royal pedo links, which I will try and publish on Substack, when I get back to blogging.

British Royal Family Pedophile Links https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2022/09/09/british-royal-family-pedophile-links/

One of the links from my blog of list of links Prince Andrew and the Paedo

https://web.archive.org/web/20150613190129/https://thecolemanexperience.wordpress.com/2014/04/05/prince-andrew-and-the-paedo/

Propaganda and Predators

Wake Up with Sonia Poulton

An in-depth look at the BBC and why funding it has benefitted propaganda and predators.

Streamed 31 October, 2025 - Runtime: 1 hr 40 mins

00:00:00 Welcome to Wake Up Investigates 00:02:26 BBC set up for Govt propaganda 00:05:20 First broadcast 00:06:30 The role of Sir John Leith 00:09:00 Part of British culture 00:10:00 Royal charter 00:11:28 TV licence 00:16:26 History of propaganda 00:17:34 Impartiality lie 00:21:11 Access to a BBC laptop 00:23:18 Pushing foreign policy 00:25:00 Establishment bias 00:26:00 Royal bias 00:27:45 MI5 vetted BBC staff 00:31:08 BBC & 9/11 00:32:45 Covid lies 00:33:09 Reviewing for Stephen Nolan 00:35:56

Asset Marianna Spring Gatekeeper: Gatekeeper 2: BBC’s Marianna Spring - Disinformation Reporter

00:46:32 Establishment reps in charge 00:47:52 Overpaid & over-hyped presenters 00:50:16 Robbie Gibb & Zionism 00:58:20 Queering the BBC 01:05:37 Demonisation of Mary Whitehouse 01:07:58 BBC’s paedo statue 01:12:41 Jimmy Savile 01:18:20 Cliff Richard lawsuit 01:22:13 Huw Edwards & child abuse 01:29:55 BBC convictions 01:31:19 Russell Brand & Jonathan Ross ‘Sachsgate’ 01:34:31 Conclusion: Defund the BBC!

Until next time.

Share

Leave a comment