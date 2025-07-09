Jillionaire’s Substack

Jae Bee
1d

I have so much to add here. Was typing but it deleted. Will get back to it later.

Jodero
8h

During my long working career in the automotive industry I was a Senior Manger for a British conglomerate run out of the City of London. Many disturbing practices were the norm but covered up by creative reporting and accounting. My career also included working with very senior people in the USA. You soon learn that honesty is not the right policy.

Much of my latter years were spent in Adelaide SA where I had my eyes really opened as to how things really work. I did try politics but found it far from what I thought. Adelaide has so much corruption it is unbelievable but once you get under the cover they cloud everything in you are stunned. Adelaide is the drug capital of Australia. It is the paedophilic capital, the murder capital and the political underground where everything is planned for the rest of the country. Get targeted by them and your life becomes a misery. I worked for DFAT in the Solomon Islands where I found huge corruption. I wrote to the Minister about it and was sacked soon after. The money laundering carried out under the auspices of foreign aid is just phenomenal. However, people don't care. Just as the NDIS is now used to launder taxpayer's money, but nobody seems concerned. I could not get a single person to support me in my fight with DFAT. Not a one. Nobody gives a shit, they just work more overtime to pay more tax to give to these slimy scumbags. The world is fucked and it's time for a clean out to begin again. I don't have much hope for a better world though because the same slimebags will be in charge and humanity is so much more stupid this easily controlled. Anyway, you already know. Thanks for your time. Cheers.

