It’s really disappointing when public figures turn out to be quite the opposite to their mainstream media or internet characters. I experienced this in 2020 when I began to learn about Australia’s treasonous, masonic political history that continues to this day. And many other people in the media and internet circus. Unfortunately, this article contains names of many public figures but they all have a right to reply if they wish.

I earned my Purple Heart by not listening because I knew I had enough information about what was going on on US soil. General Amy Passantino

Whenever I come across stories of men and women being smashed off their perch for choosing to contribute something beneficial to humanity in this luciferian/satanic, inverted world, it really bothers me. So I help to raise awareness about them by sharing their stories via their words and posts, such as Epstein 'model' Heather Blessington smashes elitist sex slave racket.

This article follows on from Multiple 'kill contracts' on targeted individual US General Amy Passantino which I have Heather Blessington to thank for. She posted a video of Amy on her Brainwashed 444 Telegram channel and when Amy said, ‘Why isn’t anyone talking about Bush?’, she spoke my language, and I set aside time to learn more about her story.

Serious Allegations

The following notes from US Military Purple Heart recipient General Amy Passantino include significant allegations which include:

Amy’s eldest daughter has been infiltrated since she was three years old. She is fully infiltrated by AI implants, is bought and paid for, has a Disney contract and gatekeepers. There is nobody to report these crimes to.

IBM has information they're not supposed to have connected to the nuclear codes. Former Navy Seal turned businessman and investor Erik Prince aka Darth Vader is connected to that. IBM is also operating full-blown neuro systems and there are contracts between IBM and Erik Prince that are part of a back channel to China to hurt us neurologically

The Church of Scientology is accessing Pentagon systems

Erik Prince and Andrew Tate own kill systems through a private equity firm. Prince’s his monies are coming in through foreign enemies and it's connected to George W ( Bush ) and the oil guys

A very dark blood operation that they have been working on is to dismantle our protections. So we have to transmute all of the dark satanic operations.

In my view, super messy allegations like these belong in an international Truth and Restorative Justice Commission. But for the moment, the internet will have to suffice.

Note: This information is particularly important for other targeted US patriots in Amy’s position. The attacks and murders have been going on for far too long and must stop. If you are not familiar with military whistleblowers, you will soon realise how the civilian population is treated like mushrooms. Fortunately, mushrooms are known to have vast communication networks.

June Updates from General Amy Passantino - Truth Warrior

June 25, 2025

My attacks are obviously getting really bad. I guess I'm in a place where I don't know if I am supposed to get the messages out on the channel but I feel like I'm also trapped.

I also have like a glitching device that is connected to my timelines, where if something good comes in, they glitch it out because they're essentially playing the role of God right now.

Main players in criminal operations

One of the things that I need to get out is just how dirty these operations are, so if you are a victim of these attackers, perpetrators, we know who the main cats are right now. Let's go through them briefly.

We already know it's XI. It is Epstein - he is a main player in this crime operation.

We have Trump, obviously at the front and center of this crime operation.

We have Bill Barr (US Attorney General under George H W Bush and D J Trump 2020) , we have George W Bush. These are the main cats.

We have Erik Prince, Sergey Lavrov (Russian minister of foreign affairs since 2004), Oleg Deripaska (Russian oligarch/billionaire), Vladimir Putin, Netanyahu, the Saudis. The Saudi princes for some reason they dipped out in the last five hours. I don't know what happened with them.

Other main players - Ivanka, Jared, Zuckerberg and Bill Gates. There's also celebrities that are involved and the Church of Scientology.

The main players in the Church of Scientology are David McSavage, Tom Cruise, John Travolta. Those are the main players who are tied into Manhattan.

Church of Scientology child grooming and trafficking operations

What's really disgusting about the Church of Scientology is that they have children operations. They don't think of children how we think of children. They think of them as adults; they look at them as if they're their own person.

I feel that a lot of that links to pedophilia and cover up crimes within their organisation. A lot of times, the parents are separated from the children. If you've watched any of the docuseries that were done on the Church of Scientology, many times the children are at their own facilities away from their parents.

They're not under parental control, they're under the church's control, which is a very scary thing. And I've seen these children trapped on ships and boats. I've heard them screaming. It is really gross. They're being tied into a synagogue operation with other children which could be part of the Israeli black cube agenda which is tied to the Zionist Jared Kushner agenda. This is where a lot of the children can be lost.

The Betsy DeVos adoption operations are also being carried out through other churches. The Church of Latter-day Saints is tied to these operations - child actresses, child stars, modeling contracts, different contracts globally and how they would be moving these children.

Child star Corey Feldman did an interview about being surrounded by pedophiles. He came forward in California and went to the cops and they covered up these crimes. This is very common.

I have gone to several police stations and talked about these systems and I was handed a mental health pamphlet. That is all by design. I have been shown who my gatekeepers are - they are celebrities. I have been shown over and over again... I'm talking years now.

The US system tactics are from an old playbook developed by East German Secret Police.

My daughter is fully bought and paid for and has a Disney contract

I've seen them infiltrate my oldest daughter since she was three years old. Now as a mother and being able to see who's infiltrating your child and knowing that the other parent has no knowledge of these crimes, and knowing that your daughter is fully infiltrated by AI implants when she's three and not having anyone to go to talk about these crimes, and to know she is fully bought and paid for, and has a Disney contract, that she has her own gatekeepers, is sickening.

I feel very helpless as a mother right now...I chose to leave my living situation because, one, I was told to leave and pack but two, because I wanted to protect my eldest daughter because I saw there was a Disney contract on her. That was very scary for me to be able to see who was around her in the metaverse and to see what they were doing with her and I could see right away how they were grooming her.

You can talk to any child star and they will tell you the same exact stories of how they were groomed. They will know who their handlers were; they will know this information but the minute you come forward and you talk about it or you out it, you immediately go under attack.

Bill Barr is one of those one of those handlers and their goal is to deem you as crazy and put you into a psyche ward, which many of these child stars have gone to. This also happens to non public figure men and women, This is an overview of how the ‘you must be crazy or schizophrenic’ system works against them. Image shared by Gecko Pico on Substack Nicole Kidman’s divorce contract from Cruise forcibly connected her to Church of Scientology psychologists

Many victims of this group have gone to victims within these churches, within the Church of Scientology. They were handling Nicole Kidman's contracts. When she and Tom Cruise divorced - you can look this up - as part of their divorce agreement... if she suffered any type of mental illness or anything that would be put under a mental health clause or a psychiatric clause, it had to be handled by the Church of Scientology.

That gives a free pass to the Church of Scientology to do psychological torture on you, which is what they do; which are the charges that Leah Remini brought against the Church of Scientology. That was an active lawsuit around 2023.

They specialise in psychological torture, so how is Nicole Kidman going to get treated for illnesses caused by the Church of Scientology if it's in her contract that she has to be treated by their psychologists, their psychiatrists? They have their own secret government.

Glitching devices are what they're controlling your timelines with. Fully paid off - it's like everybody gets a piece.

My neurologist in California was fully infiltrated because he skipped over the scans with all of the AI implants in them and I know I'm a victim of the Church of Scientology and I know that they have lied in these systems, saying that I was a member of the Church of Scientology. I'm not. I was never a member of this freaking psycho-church. I never stepped foot in a Scientology facility ever.

One day I was in Laguna Beach because I was going to do lab work in that area to make extra money because I was blocked from making money, but they turned me away, thank God. So I ended up going to the beach and once I got to an area near the Church of Scientology, I had somebody come into my earpiece and go, "Get out of the area you are not safe, get out of the area right now." And I was freaking out... I got into a freaking car as fast as possible and got the hell out. I never told anybody that story until now but this kind of thing happens all of the time.

Church of Scientology uses actors to weaponise children

This church uses their actors - their members - to go into children to weaponise them. They weaponise the children against the parents; they will create conspiracies through the children against the mother or the father. They'll have the children lie. It's really sick what they do to the children.

If your child, or you believe you're a victim of these groups that are directly tied to Hollywood, to Donald Trump, to Bill Barr, to this underbelly deep state of our country, you'll know your child acts a little different. They'll act a little bit more mature than their age; you will know if your child is a victim. It is absolutely disgusting.

American and Russian deep state players collude on dark AI agendas

I hope to God more of us who are victims can start to speak up and get the truth out because if you go to a lawyer, a doctor, the cops or the feds, it's like you are pigeonholed in.

They are moving forward with these dark AI agendas that are disgusting. They are biohacking our brains - they are going into our brains, they're programming us. It is disgusting where they have taken us.

I was getting a lot of references to them using the Space Needle in Seattle Washington as a place where they are carrying out these types of dark agendas alongside of Sergey Lavrov.

Texas and California have been charged with war crimes

The state of Washington today was charged with war crimes against the United States of America. I have seen a lot of these systems working against us and they're part of their one world domination. They're part of their World War III agendas and their dark agendas.

Note: WW3 all ties into the Kalergi Plan which is essentially world domination through an Israel-led one world government. The Synagogue of Satan is led by the ancient black nobility who use the Rothschilds as a front and Mossad as their primary weapon, along with central banking. Zionist philosopher Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi was a prominent figure in the early 20th century. (Source: Alessandro du Châtel - Total Disclosure)

So if you're a victim of the AI implants that are placed in your region somewhere else, which is how they do Monarch mind control, or in your brain, those are coming in from Texas.

Elon moved all of his stuff to Texas from Oceanside which is where they put my ass right next to Elon, from New Jersey. I'm not going to Texas until you clean that freaking state. They have been charged with war crimes, their contracts have to be halted completely, their weapons have to be removed from their state. They lose all weapons, they lose monies, if they are charged with war crimes.

The state of California were also charged with war crimes all of their contracts are halted as of that date.

CIA Texas is connected to Trump's dark agendas and making the hires for all of Trump's dark tech agendas. Those are his AI agendas coming in through Texas CIA. All of the Texas CIA operations were supposed to be halted because they are dark operatives. They're not operatives that are working for the country anymore.

Church of Scientology protected players and associates

Bill Barr is being protected by the Church of Scientology, so they're one and the same. I see Bill Barr actively working through Pentagon systems so that means the Church of Scientology is accessing the Pentagon systems.

Another main player of the Church of Scientology is John Travolta. He's working with mafia out of Hackensack New Jersey and this mafia, they kill. They're killers. So everything is kind of like a mess. Israel is working through a base system that is connected to a tunnel system.

Key players allegedly involved in messing with timelines

The people who are messing with our timelines, why we're timeline hopping all the time - there's a whole firm in China that is messing with our timelines.

They got that science through Trump and his CIA , so the people who are messing with our timelines are connected to China XI , Vladimir Putin ; I've seen Epstein in the timelines, Bill Gates . They have a bunch of aliens that they got access to. Could be the gray aliens and Zuckerberg . That's how they're messing with our timelines. That's probably part of the glitching device that they have access to.

Andrew Tate is head of the incels (heterosexual men who blame women and society for their lack of romantic success; someone with misogynistic viewpoints or behaviors.). He does all the incel contracts. He has his own kill systems through a private equity firm.

Erik Prince has his own kill systems through private equity firms. He also is connected to IBM out of Los Angeles. IBM is operating full-blown neuro systems that are connected to a Navy ship - an impostor fleet which is a Houthis fleet directly tied into Israel (possibly.) They kind of mess with the media about who the Houthis are. The Houthis were United Emirates but I was seeing other reports coming in that the Houthis were Iran.

Erik is dark as f. He's part of the dark operations. His teams do switch up operations, so one day they're working for the dark and the next day they'll paint them as they're working for the good.

There is nothing of the light with Erik Prince. I've been around him forever. They're calling him Darth Vader. There is nothing of the light. He will just pretend to be working on the good side.

Bill Barr does the same thing. They will do switch up operations and act like they're working for the good in one day. They'll have new agendas going out; they'll have all their teams doing a completely different operation but it's all a lie. I know that because I'm not where I'm supposed to be.

I would not be in a hostage situation if Erik Prince was working for the light, hands down. I have seen all of his dark contracts every day. They're always dark contracts... his monies are coming in through foreign enemies. That's how he gets paid and it's connected to George W (Bush) and the oil guys.

I've seen neuro systems. I've seen an office connected to Lavrov and China. I have seen those are the neuro systems that are hurting us energetically. I've seen them tied to Ivanka and Manhattan . There's so many systems - NASA systems are connected to that. NASA was instructed to shut down all locations today; all offices today. Those were the commands on the back end.

I have a million distractions going on right now because that's their plan, to distract everyone. I also saw that Lavrov infiltrated Turkey because they were an ally to the US and that was done through (Michael) Flynn ( retired army lieutenant general ) . His mind control is all part of those operations. He has active mind control operations to make it seem like it's not as bad as it really is.

It's so bad what they've done to me. It's so disgusting what they have done to everybody.

Nancy Pelosi’s laptop hacked - IBM has information connected to nuclear codes

Another dark operation I found today is they hacked into Nancy Pelosi's laptop which gave them full access to Congress and to government systems to smear us through Donald Trump's Gossip Girl humiliation systems out of Manhattan. He is like a child - I can't even tell you, it's so disgusting. They've also used Jared Kushner 's radio show radio systems that are connected to the Chrysler building as part of this whole network, this whole smearing network.

It's also tied into North Korea and Christopher Ray 's systems and Epstein systems. Those are also connected to Kash Patel 's systems. I feel like Kash Patel was on Christopher Ray 's systems. When I was checking in with the systems, Bill Barr's system was directly tied to Christopher Ray's system and then Christopher Ray's system was directly tied to Kash's system. He was training Kash on his system, then Kash created his own operations through New Jersey and Epstein's systems connected to Bermuda.

Every day their systems are changing. Every day it's like hopscotch trying to figure out where their systems are going. It's a switchboard system, so they switch the portals to go to certain people.

But they did hijack Pelosi's laptop through Texas feds. They got a hold of Justice Scalia 's government laptop, who was a justice on the Supreme Court. They got that information. That was done through George W's team. They got his laptop through Texas feds and they hacked into his laptop. It's coming up that Justice Scalia is still alive (allegedly died in 2016) but it's his laptop and they're using that system as another way to infiltrate the government systems and do smear campaign campaigns.

IBM has information they're not supposed to have connected to the nuclear codes. Erik Prince is connected to that. That guy was already sentenced to death. He was supposed to be dead already, so none of the commands are being honored on the back end. They were all sentenced. They all lie through their freaking teeth about everything.

Donald Trump is a dirty f. He broke into all of their systems to gain access to the Pentagon. It's all coming to light. This is how he's pulling off these attacks. I told you the Iran attack was being done through Mattis's operating system (James Mattis, former US Sec of State). It's a Russian system. It was Russians that carried out that strike in US uniforms and military. That could be connected to the Air Force infiltration. A lot is yet to come out - a lot of evil operations dirty players, lie systems, smear systems.

I hope to God the truth comes out out dirty they are

What they have done to me on the back end is, sacrilegious. It is so disgusting what they have done to me. They have a counter ops on me.

When I'm trying to clear one of their dark systems, they'll do a counter reverse switch up operation and then make it look like I'm sending out radiation to people. It's so sick what they have done to me. All they have to do is get the f system off my head. They are dirty as f - they are so disgusting. I hope to God the truth comes out how dirty they are and what Erik Prince has done to me and the world.

I hope it comes out how dirty these Russians are. I hope it comes out how dirty and vindictive Donald Trump is. I really, really hope it comes to the light. I really do and that's my hope.

I risk my life every day to try to get the information out and I hope to God it gets to the right people. I hope I liberate victims; that's what I hope to do because I have to stay in the light and they want me in the dark. The minute I go into the dark, I start dying.

They wanted to turn me into a porn star

I saw my timeline connected to Epstein. I saw why they wanted to turn me into a porn star. They had me set up to a a freaking timeline in Manhattan - they had me going in through Mafia Manhattan. I refused. They tell me, "Pull over, pull over. go over here." They want me in porn. Pull over Amy, get a job there. You get cash there.” The only way I can get cash is if I strip. That's how disgusting Donald Trump is.

Bohemian Grove is coming up in connection to those agendas and Ryan Garcia came forward about that and look what happened to him.

I'm sending you so much love and blessings, prayers for our protection against this evil. I really hope to God we get their system shut down. I really hope to God there are some heroes out there that do the right thing because they do not have money. They steal money. They do not own the money. It is our money. I am owed a lot of money. I had settlements on the back end that I have yet to see a check for yet because of what they did to me biologically.

Additional Updates re mind control & POW sleeper/prison cells allegedly created by Russia, China, Trump and the Saudis

June 28, 2025

It's really important to just understand that we've all been under a form of mind control. These are billion-dollar operations. They're military grade operations to lower our vibration so that the evil can win - the evil that is trying to destroy our world and destroy a human race.

I don't really understand their agenda because if they keep killing and sacrificing people, there's going to be nothing left. They would eventually have to take each other out. I don't really understand their thinking. They aren't very logical the way they think. They don't really understand a lot of who they are. I think a lot of them are also under their own form of mind control.

Something to take note of is that our subconscious minds have been worked on in the sleep state and for those of us who are in POW sleeper cells - the ones that were created by Russia, China, Donald Trump and the Saudis - the prison cells - those prison cells are a form of subconscious mind control and they're hurting us neurologically through radiation weapons. But they're also feeding energies into our dream state that are very painful.

These are military grade weapons. They have been ordered on the back end to dismantle these systems every day. The monies are coming in through Wall Street, the banks . That's how they're moving the contracts. The Saudis, the weapons deals, the arms steals, that's how they're moving the contracts so quickly.

There's also contracts between IBM and Erik Prince that are part of a back channel to China to hurt us neurologically. These are the neuroweapon systems that they put in place and they can run kill contracts within seconds through the IBM back channel. It's a back wall street. It's a back stock exchange.

Use discernment when searching YouTube for healing music

Russians have paid and put in place YouTubers that look like they are healers. They might be saying they're going to heal you from spells but the minute you put on the music, it feels demonic.

There's Russian operations - Trump-Putin operations that were put in place to even put in light workers on YouTube that are not really of the light. You have to trust your guidance. If they're of the light, you will automatically go into a peaceful state, you won't be thinking about anything else. You will go into a state that is that is heavenly. That's how you know, so you're going to have to just trust your gut on that.

But you do need to do clearings okay daily to clear this stuff, so ramping up on your spiritual protections is crucial right now.

Also transmuting everything dark that they have going on; all of their dark operations.

A very dark blood operation that they have been working on is to dismantle our protections. So we have to transmute all of those dark satanic operations.

Child trafficking operations and deceptive people posing as child rescuers

I found children again through the military portals. Yesterday I found an entire child trafficking kill operation in the portals. Every day they're moving the children and sacrificing them.

They started out with... I want to say over 40,000 children or something like that. I'm seeing just dribs and drabs of the children. If I find them, I try to send in prayers of light protection, send in their guardian angels, just anything I can do to protect them.

It is nonstop how dark these Russian operatives are underground. This is Trump's trafficking operations. The operatives are people you're not going to see in the media. They're not going to be people that you even know. Many of them will even pretend that they're working to save the children and they're not. They're not of the light. They will pretend that they're helping them.

It's so dark when you start to get to the layers at the bottom of these dark operations and the layers of just lying and coverups that go into these.

Each of these operations have their own police and fed coverups. So you have to understand they're multi-layered trafficking operations. They even have military that is covering up these operations.

I've seen Navy Seals connected to the trafficking operations, connected to Erik Prince.

Erik Prince manages demonic celebrity handler contracts

Erik Prince is managing all of the celebrity handler contracts and those contracts are demonic contracts. These are ownership contracts to hurt us, or trafficking contracts.

If you do not follow suit in alignment to their agenda and become the Stepford wife (compliant homemaker) that they expect from you, you will go under kill contracts and they will manage your kill contracts. They will surround you with killers, so your options are, you become one of Trump's blacklist .

If you want to stay alive and you're a POW, you're on Trump's blacklist, you would be moved into mafia and become Stormy Daniels . You become a stripper, escort and somebody buys you out.

You can get out, possibly, but your options are limited to stay alive. Your options are to become a stripper or a porn star and then you will be kind of saved but you're still owned. You will still have a handler but you might be granted money which you won't get if you don't follow suit and become Donald Trump's because he's a rapist.

So those are the ‘codes of conduct’... That's how you have to behave in order to stay alive if you are on the blacklists. And like I said, there are fully embedded in this, cops, feds, CIA agents etc. I don't know if the CIA are getting pulled out of this but I know that they have been under fire for these operations because... you have to be an idiot to have f’d up the CIA - to f up the CIA operations. And it's really obvious who f’d it up.

You are not protected in the dark - they lie through their teeth

I've had to work through my own subconscious fears against Erik Prince and all of these dick bags because at the end of the day, you have to stay in the light to survive. If you're of the light, you stay in the light.

You will die in the dark. You're not protected in the dark. They will tell you the opposite. Every time I went black, every time I went dark, every time I listened to them, my life went in danger. And they will tell the opposite They will paint a whole other narrative. They will lie through their teeth.

You have to always follow your intuition, no matter who's over you. That's the only way I survived. I knew how infiltrated the CIA was. I knew we were already infiltrated by Putin. I had enough intel to know what was going on with our freaking CIA directors to know never to listen to the CIA.

If I have an operative or someone coming in over me, telling me what to do, I am telling them, go fuck yourself. That's what I'm telling them, day in and day out. So now I'm fighting against CIA operatives because I know who the queen bee is or the other queen freaking vampire is.

I'm not listening to them and then I am going up against teams. But that was my life. That's how I earned my Purple Heart - by not listening - because I knew I had enough information about what was going on on US soil.

I gave up on my own country. I had to move away from my own country. I knew who was running the show in my country and that they were all completely… paid off, bought, fully on dark agendas, moving these agendas. I knew I couldn't rely on my country. I had to move away from my country. I had to find allies in other places. That’s how it is when you're under attack. That's how it is when you're in a war.

People are saying, "Oh we're about to go to war." We've been in a war. I have been on the front lines of a satanic war against Russia and Trump for years. I'm exhausted, I look exhausted. It was supposed to be so much worse than it is right now but I fought to the death and so did Joe Biden and so did a lot of people. We don't have anyone in our in our corner. It's watching every single person become a turncoat around you that you trusted. That's what that feels like. Note: Everyone is entitled to their own political opinions and alliances but the Bidens have a substantial criminal/pedophile/child trafficking/money laundering/ enabling history as well. Hunter Biden is an alleged adrenochrome trafficker and addict. And Kim Goguen’s Global Intelligence Report has stated that Biden died early in his presidency and Trump died in February 2022 The TV Trump is a clone that has allegedly been known to malfunction. One of Trump’s sons wanted to announce their father's death but the lawyers advised against it. I personally couldn’t pretend my father was alive and be filmed with a clone. My wish for American people is that future presidential candidates are healthy, living, spiritually intelligent, wise and respectful cult-free men and women.

So right now, just follow your intuition and follow your fear. Go to your biggest fears. Go to the people you fear the most subconsciously and think about what it is that they're doing that put you in that place and then shine a light on that. Shine a light on those operations

Most likely it's satanic rituals. It's spell work. It's Warlocks. It's military grade warlocks. It's going to be who our military uses. It's going to be military contractors they're using to sacrifice people because we got put into a weapons category because we went under weapons contracts.

Until next time.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu (1931-2020)

Share

Leave a comment