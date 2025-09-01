This article initially began with a fascinating newspaper article titled the "Aboriginal Languages of Australia" that was first published in The Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday 13 July, 1871. It was highlighted in a memory shared by royal Magyar leader Goz Goz (birth name Stephen Cummins) on his Facebook page on August 27.

But the following day, Goz Goz wrote that he hadn’t been posting for awhile because he is on forced psychiatric medication which is hampering and disrupting his spontaneous writing and soul centred flow, and is ‘at home in ‘chemical jail - both chemical castration and lobotomy.’ He has since informed me that he is now being forced to have a depot anti psychotic injection for another six months.

If all of that isn’t bad enough, he is still being targeted and electronically gang stalked by V2K (voice to god technology). This has been going on for the past 9 years when he began to share his deep, widely unknown knowledge and understanding of our true human and linguistic origins, and healing.

This is an excerpt from his August 2023 memory about being electronically targeted:

“I'm getting so fried by EMP DEW microwave Silent Sonic Spread System Weapons every day/night now, mainly frying my crown/fish eye/third eye & face, & the illuminati alphabet agency outsourced security V2K team of clinical psychopath degenerates keep threatening to kill me for posting all this information on facebook/meta.”

The diagram below gives a helpful overview of what this means.

Goz Goz describes his situation as an ongoing ‘NWO humiliation program against original Magyar soul family.’

Magyar means ‘great core seed family of all peoples.’

Image provided by Goz Goz

Note: There are innocent people being electronically targeted and killed all over the world and I will be publishing various written testimonies in due course. How this has been allowed to happen for so long without any intervention or media attention is beyond my comprehension.

Extreme psychiatric abuse in Australia

In December 2024, Goz Goz was unlawfully incarcerated in Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital under the supervision of psychiatrist Matthew Cullen. It is alleged that Cullen has eugenically ruined many lives and profited from it big time. He gets kickbacks from pharmaceutical companies by forcing patients to have *depot injection anti-psychotic medication under corrupt NSW state mental health laws that violate the 1901 Australian Federal constitution.

Cullen is also CEO of a business call Chemist2U.

Psychiatrist Matthew Cullen

Opening comments by Goz about his unlawful incarceration (January 17, 2025)

*Justified strong language After keeping me in forced & using unjustified corrupt underhanded measures corrupt incarceration since December 3 till now, the fucking smiling assassin & sadistic unconscionable freemasonic gatekeeping shrink, Dr Mathew Cullen, just informed me that he is going to yet again, put me on another depot injection of antipsychotic petroleum based poi$on FFS.. I will be getting a second psychiatric opinion next week from another shrink who hopefully will have some ethics, even a Christian shrink, if there be any, would most likely have a stronger ethical base than this spineless Dr Cullen invertebrate FFS.. I is mad as hell atm as the darkest blackest cloud be even justified to even feel this way that I do right now.. I have no choice but to work out with very little financial resources, as I live below the poverty line with no friends or any family here where I live & every thing I do, I do & share my knowledge base re. many applied & interconnected areas of life & birthright soul instructional knowledge we all need again that the NWO agenda has taken away from us all, for free, so people can work on themselves & empower themselves consciously & intelligently to get to also know themselves better, so they can emancipate their souls & themselves from this total NWO nightmare. And I trust that one day soon even, that the whole world will get fed up with all of this & all of us co-collectively will emancipate & overcome this NWO hegemony of doomed bull$hit & we can get back to a beautiful living without any harm in the world & fix up the environment that has been trashed beyond measure from this beyond words NWO capstone lunar tick agenda… The fucking hypocrite that talks about emotional exhaustion in this video (link below) yet he actively does nothing to help people heal & recover from it & just turns people into psychiatric poi$on drug zombies that can't function as their normal selves & full potential while this fucker makes literally a killing of ca$h FFS. This bloodsucking leech has a huge egotistical god complex & just keeps getting more kickback$ from pharmaceutical companies by making people & often forcing them under corrupt NSW state mental health laws that force depot injection* anti-psychotic medication that go against the 1901 Australian Federal constitution that by law & should prevail over these state corrupted laws that further go against the Geneva convention. But the Freemasonic scum magistrates & judges here in the NSW courthouses, just play blind to the 1901 Federal constitutional laws that precede & prevail over all & any contrary state laws & firmly state that no person can be force medicated against their democratically informed consent. Which also applies to the Freemason private business partners with the governments here, to them force medicating us all with sodium fluoride, chlorine & other heavy metals etc. in the tap water in most of Ugar/Australia FFS.. My Doctor Video: Dr Cullen - What is Emotional Exhaustion? *Force depot injection is also known as a long acting injectable (LAI). It provides longer duration drug action through slow absorption into the bloodstream.

Australia’s fraudulent political history and nazi-styled psychiatric human torture and experimentation must be exposed and dealt with

31 August 2025 Post by Goz Goz

1901 red book constitution of Australia replaced by fraudulent green book in 1973 by Gough Whitlam.. In the 1901 constitution it says that people can not be force medicated.. 2007 New South Wales 2007 mental health act unlawfully forged by Bob Carr which makes forced medication legal in the state of NSW, however in the 1901 constitution it says where a federal law & a state law be contrary to each other, the federal law always precedes the state laws.. The more laws a country has, the more corrupt it is & Australia has more laws in the world than any other country..

Bob Carr - former NSW State Premier (Wiki)

Accompanying images from Goz Goz constitution post:

How Australian politicians have secretly betrayed the people by obeying the cult bloodlines

We all have the right to know our original world history and linguistics

Goz Goz generously shares truthful historical and linguistic information that the infamous 1% illuminati/nwo types have kept hidden for centuries. But the good news is their willing lie-keeping networks are now imploding under the weight of their own own lies.

'Truth is not gathered. It is what remains when the lie is removed.' Jason Gray, Writer of Flame

Ever wonder why some civilizations were wiped out with no plausible explanation? Like the Incas? And were you aware that Australia’s ‘Originies' now learn about their old language from massively incorrect English letter & word translations?

Please read on.

Written by Goz Goz, August 27, 2023

Vatican connection to Inca wipe out and poisoning King Mattias of Hungary

When the Spanish first invaded the Americas, they took some Incas back to Spain & told the Vatican reps to listen to the language they were speaking. It (..Inca language..) was the same Magyar language as the Hungarians. The Vatican ordered the Incas to be wiped out by the Spanish invaders & they also invited King Mattias of Hungary to Venice & poisoned him & then they switched the official historical dates of his death & Columbus' 'discovery' of America to avert any suspicion. King Mattias had suspected that his language was being spoken in South America & if he had been able to link up with 40-50 million Incas with the 6 million strong Hungary at the time & as Hungary was 60% of Europe at that time too, then indeed history may have played out very differently.

Vatican, Rothschilds & Co white-anted Hungary & changed Magyar ancestral history

The Vatican & Rothschilds & co have been white-anting, reducing & slicing up Hungary & changing their Magyar ancestral history ever since, nowadays falsely declaring them barely only a 1000 year old race where in fact their linage goes back to the most ancient of times through the Phoenicians, Egyptians, Sumerians & then all the way back down south to Ugar/Australia to the very origins of humanity & even beyond before that, all the way back to the sea/sealife. The native/digenous (..meaning 'of the original genetics/genes'..) Original tribes who were wiped out by Rothschild & co. eugenic campaigns spoke Magyar language & many varied dialects & communalects of it from tribe to tribe.(Babylonian Aramaic is a dialect of Magyar language) and so did the Hopi & Inca elders.

Any wonder why small pox blankets were given to them as gifts?!?

Humanity’s hijacked and hoarded real history

It was the Southern Hemisphere that made it's impression on the Northern Hemisphere in ancient times & not the other way around as the powers that be would have you beLIEve as official history in modern times.

The illuminati/NWO have hijacked & whitewashed history. They tell you that the fire of the Alexandrian Library destroyed all the records of ancient times but this was really a false flag so they could hoard all the records for themselves so that humanity would forget & never know about the real history that they have hijacked & further owned & controlled for their own self interests.

Controlling the information source controls reality

The illuminati/NWO well know that if they control the information source where everyone bases their reality on, then they can control everyone’s reality & have done so for the most part for a very very long time. They know also that if they can gradually wipe out &/or hijack all cultures that spoke the ancient pre-confusion of the tongues Magyar language (that is the root of all languages on Earth in the past & today) & absorb & dilute it all into their fake New World Order inorganic fiction reality construct, then people will base their reality & lives on nothing more than lies in New World Order disguises. And there will be no trace for the truth to be known because this Original Ancient Magyar language never lies, once one truly understands it's nature, as it's original sounds are derived from that of what one hears in organic non-hybrid nature.

Linguist and diplomat Sir John Bowring wrote about the Magyar language in 1830

Sir John Bowring 1792-1872 (Wikipedia)

“The Hungarian language goes far back. It developed in a very peculiar manner and its structure reaches back to times when most of the now spoken European languages did not even exist. It is a language which developed steadily and firmly in itself, and in which there are logic and mathematics with the adaptability and malleability of strength and chords. The Englishman should be proud that his language indicates an epic of human history. One can show forth its origin; and alien layers can be distinguished in it, which gathered together during the contacts with different nations. Whereas the Hungarian language is like a rubble-stone, consisting of only one piece, on which the storms of time left not a scratch. It is not a calendar that adjusts to the changes of the ages. It needs no-one, it doesn’t borrow, does no huckstering, and doesn’t give or take from anyone. This language is the oldest and most glorious monument of national sovereignty and mental independence. What scholars cannot solve, they ignore. In philology it’s the same way as in archaeology. The floors of the old Egyptian temples, which were made out of only one rock, can’t be explained. No one knows where they came from, or from which mountain the wondrous mass was taken. How they were transported and lifted to the top of the temples. The genuineness of the Hungarian language is a phenomenon much more wondrous than this. He who will solve that will analyze a divine secret, the first thesis of which is: In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”

William Dampier’s journal entry advised bringing a Hungarian/Magyar speaker on the ship

Long before Captain Cook & the British colonization of Ugar/Australia, William Dampier wrote in one of his journals (..now suppressed by the usual NWO/illuminati degenerate suspects..) after visiting Ugar/Terra Australis/Van Dieman's Land (as it was known amongst European historians back then re. the last 2 names), that if one wanted to speak with the natives along the Fitzroy River from Central to Western Ugar/Australia, one should bring a Hungarian/Magyar speaker with them on their ship..

William Dampier - 1651-1715 (Wikipedia)

So bottom line, the Vatican Jesuits, Levite Priests, British, French, Spanish & Portuguese aristocracy/high borns & internationalist bankers who own & control the 'Crown' corporation, ALL knew this long before English 'Terra Anulis' (nullius - nobody’s land) of Ugar/Australia was unlawfully proclaimed, stolen from the Ugar Originies & the supposed start of English convicts being sent to Ugar/Australia & subsequent colonization.. This is very significant cos they allowed the Original languages of UGAR/Australia to be butchered into English, without informing any of the London Anglican missionary society priests or linguists who tried in vain to translate the languages & dialects into English; that indeed the Hungarian Magyar language has the same root syntax & grammar as the Originie Ugar/Australian ancient agglutinative languages & their various dialects of this same root language..

Originies learn their old language from incorrect letter & word translations

And today, most Originies don't even know their own tribal languages anymore largely due to the "Stolen Generations" that was forced upon them where they were separated from their real blood mothers & fostered out to white families & forcibly told to speak English only & never speak their own tribal language again.. Many decades later, the Originies' learn about their old language from MASSIVELY incorrect English letter & word translations that essentially have intellectually colonised them, sadly. It is a tragic national disgrace. It's beyond tragic actually. It is beyond evil too.

Aboriginal Languages of Australia

This newspaper article titled the "Aboriginal Languages of Australia" was first published in 'The Sydney Morning Herald' (NSW), Thursday 13 July 1871, page 5. Two weeks later it was published in 'The Mercury' (Hobart, Tas.), Wednesday 26 July 1871, page 4.

Article Transcript

"During the passing of the Estimates in the late session, a sum of money amounting to £150 was voted for the purpose of prosecuting researches into the subject of the aboriginal languages of Australia. The Shoalhaven News states that to carry out this object, the Government have, so we understand, communicated with Mr. Andrew Mackenzie, of Wandandrian, in this district, to collect information in regard thereto. It is said that philology with geology will reveal more than history and tradition, the most ancient traces and facts of mankind, and as Mr. Mackenzie appears to be well versed in this subject, the Government will, no doubt, soon obtain the desired information. Had the aborigine Australians any peculiar tools or weapons which served to connect them with any particular race of mankind; or still less, had they any traditions, religious or otherwise, which could be said to do so, there would be very little difficulty in arriving at a correct conclusion. But it is to their language and their social customs alone that we must look for traces of their kindred with other branches of the human family. Philology, namely, the comparative panalogical and analytical philology, is the science which has done more than any others, or than all others combined, to gather up, to disentangle, and to join the scattered and broken threads which connect the widely separated branches of mankind, and will, it is hoped, when properly invoked and applied, confer a like service on the aborigines of this country as that it has conferred already on many other races. Doubtless, philology is a supplement of history, considering the cradle of mankind, and if the analogic-philology would embrace geology, how many mysteries would be revealed. It is a significant and pregnant fact that the grammatical and syntactical structure of all the savage languages of Australasia are the same, although there is so great a diversity in the words that only the names of the most familiar objects are common to any considerable number of tribes. There are a few words, however, which, if they indicate anything, show a connection with the Argan rather than the Tauranian race; that is, with the people speaking the Tudo-European–Magyar rather than the Mongolian or Tartar languages, and are, in fact, all more or less allied, both in sound and meaning, to words used by nations deriving their speech from the Sanskrit; a few of these generally used aboriginal words in Australia will suffice as an example:- GUNYA—a place of shelter. In Persian, or Arabic, gunn; Hungarian, gunglo; and in the Magyar language, gunya, a clad against every bad weather. KALAMA—a reed, the rod or staff of a spear. Greek, callus; Hindostan, callum; Latin, Calamus; Hungarian, Kalamus. KIRADJEE—a ruler. Sclavonic, kral; Hungarian, ki- raly; a king, a governor, a doctor, and so on; Persian, khoajih; Old English, chirurgeon. GIN—a woman. Greek, gine, and the derivative words, in Latin, genus, generase, generatis, gener, genitor, and the like. TOEN—a man. Persian, tuen; Latin, tuvenis; German, tunge or tungling. COBBERA or CORMA—the head. English, cob; German, koff; Latin, caput; Spanish, cobra; Russian, capo. TIORA—land or country. Latin, terra ; French, terre; Spanish, tiera; English, territory, terrara; Hungarian, ter. CORROBEREE—a powerful society. Latin, cow and robur (with power) cowrober or corroborre. UGORJ—dance, Hungarian, ugorj, in the Magyar language, to jump. MARO—the palm of the hands. Hungarian, manok. (Marok is the Hungarian/magyar word-newspaper typo-Goz edit) PIDRA—the foot. Latin, pes; Italiun, piede; English, derivative words, as pedestrian, path, & c. GIBBER, KIBBA, or KEPA—a rock. Arah, kaba; Moorish, giber; in Hungary, a township, kaba, meaning a place of rocks or stones; Hebrew, kefas. HIELAMAN—a shield. Saxon, heilan; Greek, the Helenes (a people provided with shields); English, helm or helmet; German, helm, a shield for the head. MORAY or MURRY—great, large, or much. Celtic, mor or moro ; Zingar, mors ; German, mehr ; English, more,the comparative of much. GNARA—a knot or tangle. English, gnarled or gnarley (full ot knots); German, knob. MAM—to strike. Hindostan, mah. MARREY—wet. Hebrew, mara; Latin, mare; German, marr; Italian, mare, etc. These and other words afford traces of resemblance between the languages of the Australian aboriginal tribes and the tongue spoken by the various Argan nations; but whether they indicate a common origin or merely suggest the probability of a small infusion of Sanskrit derivation through the occasional visits of Arabs or Malays, it is difficult to say. The latter supposition appears not improbable. It has been asserted by many philologists that if three words coincide in two different languages, the probability of their original identity is as ten to one. However, we shall now leave the matter in the hands of Mr. Mackenzie, who, no doubt, will do justice to the subject." Research details associated with the newspaper information can be viewed on Goz’s FB post and he also points out that Mackenzie died in 1878, seven years after this newspaper article was published and that his letter from 1871 is an archive special collections room in on of Australia’s main libraries which has restricted access for university affiliated high level academics. So essentially, MacKenzie’s work is suppressed from the public.

Hungarian Magyars & Original tribes of Ugar/Australia spoke the same root language

Response to the 1871 article written by Goz Goz, August 2023

This 1871 newspaper article is a very fascinating & significant find that empirically substantiates what I know & have been saying for quite a long time now, that the Hungarian Magyars & Original tribes of Ugar/Australia spoke the same root language albeit there are many various dialects of this same root language.

This same root language was spoken, some thru many varying dialects of the same root language too, by the Toltecs & Incas, the Ecuadorians, the ancient Melanesians & Polynesians, the Etruscans & Welsh, the Scythians, Turatha De Danan and Original Japanese tribes & many others & was the same root language that the Bible was written in that being Aramaic, a Babylonian dialect of Magyar language.. There is a mathematical code to linguistically understanding how the many various Originie/Magyar language dialects all interchange from & still simultaneously all stem from this same root Original language. It also must be understood before attempting to decode the English spellings of spoken Original Australian tribal words into a written form that actually matches the proper phonetic sounds of the Original Australian tribal languages, that the English language does not have the phonetic strength to properly translate these spoken Original tribal languages into written English. The English language has only 26 letter sounds whereas the Original tribal languages have far more letter sounds (38+ letter sounds) & all up are by far much richer tonal languages with a much larger & wider letter sound base. There are many Original tribal language letter sounds that the English language has no corresponding sounds for at all whatsoever, so these sounds end up in English as incorrect & mutatively bastardized, as best as the linguists can improvise within the narrower phonetic confines of the English language.

Most English spellings use the wrong letters and letter sounds when converting Original tribal languages

The Magyar language (before being converted to Romanised lettering from runic symbol character script to 44 alphabet letters due to all the Indo-European confused tongue languages sourced from Magyar language) has 38 letter sounds & they all correspond, grammatically & syntactically with these same Original Australian tribal languages & their varying dialects from region to region. Most of the Original Australian words from their tribal languages are actually compound words that form sentences, the same as what occurs with the Magyar language. Because of this inadequate phonetic limitation, most of the English spellings are using the wrong letters & letter sounds when converting the spoken Original tribal languages into English written grammatical & syntactical form. And many of the meanings are also incorrect because the linguists initially translated these compound words into English without having any clue about the underlying systemic root grammatical syntactical structure of the original tribal/Magyar agglutinative languages. In addition to this, the slightest difference between tonal changes with vowels & consonants in both the Original Tribal & Magyar languages can make the word(s) mean something else entirely.

Barely 5-10% of the English priest linguists’ translated meanings are accurate

Most of the time, the English priest linguists would point to an object & an Original tribesperson would respond to that speaking a word/compound word & often what they said would be written down in English from what the word/compound word sounds like in English, & the linguists would assume that the translation meaning of the word/compound word must be that which the linguist was pointing to in the first place. However, only barely 5-10% of these translation meanings would be accurate, correct translations of what the linguist was actually pointing at. The Original tribesperson would respond to what the linguist was pointing at in many different ways. Sometimes they would actually say point blank in their own language, the same translated meaning of the English word of the object the linguist was pointing at BUT more often, the Original tribesperson would respond in many different ways. Often they would describe the object being pointed at by the priest linguist in a related way that describes very insightful observations/knowledge about &/or concerning the object/situation etc. but not the actual same English translated word meaning for the object in question.. Sometimes, the Original tribesman would respond to the object the linguist pointed at in a humorous &/or dire &/or other euphemistic way which is related to the English word meaning of the object itself but not the actual true English word meaning passe of the object itself. Very often, what the Original tribesperson would say in response to what object/ situation etc. is being pointed at, if indeed it were themselves, would end up being the name the English colonialists would end up calling them, thinking their response was actually their name.

Colonialists made countless linguistic mistakes

The last Tasmanian fullblood original according to official British/Australian historical records was called 'Truganini' by the colonists.

'Truganinni', however, is a hybrid English/Magyar language compound word which in English, is a sentence that says/means:

'Tell the truth what happen to my brothers'.

The compound word is not a name...

There are countless mistakes such as this where Original Australians have ended up with names from something they said, often repeatedly, & the colonialists, having no clue about the nature nor meaning of their language, would just assume that, because the Original Australian said that compound word repeatedly re. within the context of a situation that occurred, the colonialists thought the compound word was the Original Australian's name..

Quite often when a colonialist would point to something in order to find out the Original Australian language meaning, the Originie more often than not, would answer describing the motion &/or scenario of the object in question but not actually give a point blank meaning of the word the colonialists were wanting to know. Sometimes the reply they would get would end up being more of a dialogue than actually the colonist finding out the actual Originie word that is of the same English word & meaning. The way the English write the Originie letter/word sounds, you cannot read the Originie language with the correct letter sounds, & the way the language should be written, there are complete different sounds with the letters than there are with the same corresponding English language letters & their sounds. Unless you know the sounds of their voice culture & their corresponding letters, then how is an English person meant to translate the Originie letter sounds properly/ correctly into English sounds & their letters/words?

Chaldeans, Toltecs and Incas

Original Chaldeans were also Oak skin Magyars that came from Sydney before arriving in Chaldea. When the English first arrived in Sydney harbour, the Gadigal/Kadical folk first thought they were Chaldeans coming back home & called out to the English whilst still on their boat: 'Come Chaldeans, come!'… what a rude shock they got instead. The Toltecs & Incas also spoke this same ancient old root Magyar language. These are just basic examples & to properly understand the varied dialects of the same root language, one needs to research & properly study this for themselves as one could write a book on just this part of understanding this ancient language alone. One needs, at the bare minimum, to have a fluent understanding of both English & Originie/Magyar languages in order to correct the English linguist priest mistranslations of Originie letter & word sounds.

More linguistic specifics were shared by Goz and you can read the complete FB post here. Scroll down to August 27 or type ‘Aboriginal Languages’ in the search field.

Lying Linguist Jesuit Janos Sajonovich

The lying linguist Jesuit Janos Sajonovich (1733-1785) in 1770 FALSELY told the world Magyar language is Fingurian (Finnish/Ural), the same year Australia was 'officially' (*cough*) discovered/ annexed..

1770?!?

lol.. a bit bloody obvious don't you think/reckon?

Until next time.

Images courtesy of Goz Goz

