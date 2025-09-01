Jillionaire

Jillionaire

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ida's avatar
Ida
9h

Unqualified! I'm very sorry! In Hungary, all historians of Hungarian origin are banned, the Hungarian Talmudist Office (M Academy of Sciences) consists of Jewish or philo-Semitic members, and only they can say what "Hungarian history" is...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jillionaire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture