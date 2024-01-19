How Australia Was Bought and Sold

Thank you to the unknown author of How Australia Was Bought and Sold - A 20 Year History. It was published by Denise Prichard on bibliotecapleyades.net and I have republished a slightly edited version.

Gotta hand it to the cast of top shelf corporate crooks, bankers, politicians and spook agencies for having the audacity to do what they did and get away with it. Attempting to force an anti-humanity one world government upon an unwitting world is easy done when you can conveniently hide behind the mass media wall of manufactured rubbish pedaled by subservient parrots posing as journalists, and weak governments that willingly aid and abet your crimes.

Condensed ‘Bought & Sold’ Timeline - Key Lowlights

18th May, 1967 - Texas oil billionaire Nelson Bunker Hunt discovers a huge oil source south of New Zealand in the Great South Basin. 10th May, 1968 - Aristotle Onassis crowned head of the Mafia; William Colby (head of CIA covert operations in S.E. Asia) ran the Onassis heroin operations in the Golden Triangle (Laos, Burma, Thailand) with 200 Green Beret mercenaries - i.e. the Phoenix Programme. Early 1969 - Mafia consolidates its banking operations; David Rockefeller becomes Chairman of Chase Manhattan October 1969 - Chase Manhattan begins new operation in Australia with National Bank Australasia and A.C. Goods Associates - Chase-NBA. 17th February 1970 - Gerald Parsky sets up a new heroin-dollar laundry in Australia - Australian International Finance Corp - using the Irving Trust Co. New York. April 1970 - Onassis, Rockefeller and the Seven Sisters begin setting up the shadow world government using the Illuminati-controlled banks and the transnational corporations. In Melbourne they set up the Australian International Finance Corporation Early 1971 - Onassis and Rockefeller begin global operation to buy influence for the One World Government concept. February 1973 - In Australia, the Nugan Hand Bank begins operations with 30% of the stock held by Australasian and Pacific Holdings (100% Chase Manhattan Bank), 25% by CIA’s Air America (’Air Opium’), 25% by South Pacific Properties and 20% held by Seldon, Nugan and Hand. February 1973 - Heroin flown into Australia by CIA’s Air America and trans-shipped to Onassis lieutenant in Florida, Santos Trafficante Jr, assisted by Australian Federal Bureau of Narcotics officials and coordinated by CIA’s Ray Cline. Additional significant turning point: 1973, Whitlam signed the UNIDROIT Treaty of Rome which handed the Equitable Title of Australia's mineral and energy wealth to a ‘foreign power’ with its headquarters in Rome - the Vatican NWO. It is also known as the Treaty of Satan - Gods of child sacrifice. Australian governments, Family Court and mute media outlets now aid and abet the multi billion dollar child sex trafficking racket. Mid 1974 - Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam and New Zealand Prime Minister Norman Kirk begin a series of moves absolutely against the Mafia Trilateralists. September 1974 - According to CIA sources, Kirk was killed by the Trilateralists using Sodium Morphate. Rowling’s first act as NZ Prime Minister was to withdraw Kirk’s Anti-Monopoly Bill and the Petroleum Amendment Bill. October, 1974 - Ray Cline implements William Colby plan to oust Australian Prime Minister Whitlam. Nugan Hand Bank finances payoffs to Malcolm Fraser and other pro-US politicians. A joint bugging operation commences between CIA and ASIA. Rupert Murdoch, playing his part, uses his newspapers and television network to spread lies and misinformation. December, 1974 - Australian Governor-General John Kerr joins Ray Cline’s payroll and received his first pay-off of $US200,000 credited to his account number 767748 at the Singapore branch of the Nugan Hand Bank. 11th November, 1975 - Governor-General Kerr sacks the Whitlam Government. May, 1980 - Mafia’s Nugan Hand banking operation crashes after Frank Nugan killed. Death ruled as suicide even though no fingerprints found on the rifle. Maloney, Houghton, Yates and Hand shred important documents, but miss some. July, 1982 - Media takeover begins. Brierley takes 24% NZ News Ltd and begins buying up private radio. 1982 - Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp taken over by Chase Manhattan and Security Pacific National Bank May 1983 - 10 Australian politicians on the CIA’s payroll (Names are listed in the complete timeline.) August 1983 - Brierley and Murdoch have majority stockholding in NZPA with 48.5%, while in the UK, Murdoch has large stockholding in Reuters. The phony news becomes THE news. September, 1983 - With global heroin epidemic, Rockefeller expands operations to recycle profits 18th July, 1985 - Australian Mafia meet in Sydney to discuss privatisation of the Australian Government (Names are listed in the complete timeline.) 17th November 1986 - Rupert Murdoch takes orders from Zbigniew Brzezinski since his News Corp was taken over in 1982 by Chase Manhattan and Security Pacific National Bank. 8th February 1987 - Brzezinski outlines plans to invade Iran using 75,000 strong mercenary army supported by US Air Force and Navy with starting date of 8th February, 1988. An integral part of the plan, Saudi and Kuwaiti oil tankers would fly the US flag to provoke an Iranian attack so that US invasion of Iran would be ’justified’. The Iranian invasion would begin after the world economic system was collapsed by the Mafia controlled banks - target date 17th January 1988.

Crazz Files: What is UNIDROIT?

In contrast, The Commonwealth of Australia website published answers to questions about UNIDROIT from Perplexity AI sources and came up with this:

For Good Measure The government is complete fiction and derives from no grammatical fact. Hence the term ‘presumption of law’ because there is no fact of law appearing. It’s a scam to trap you into society. Australian states are not states at all. They are sub division companies of the US Federal Reserve that worships Baal or Baphomet or Satan. Satan = Saturn - a god in ancient Roman religion Saturn which is now Rome. Romley Stewart, The Justinian Deception

Complete Timeline - How Australia Was Bought and Sold

18th May, 1967

Texas oil billionaire Nelson Bunker Hunt, using a sophisticated satellite technique to detect global deposits, discovers a huge oil source south of New Zealand in the Great South Basin.



10th June, 1967

Pictured: Robert Muldoon, 1978 (Wikimedia)

Hunt and New Zealand Finance Minister Robert Muldoon reach an agreement: Hunt will receive sole drilling rights and Muldoon will receive a $US100,000 non-repayable loan from Hunt’s Placid Oil Co.



8th September, 1967

Placid Oil granted drilling rights to the Great South Basin.



10th May, 1968

Pictured William Colby, 1975 (Unknown White House photographer - Wikimedia)

Hawaiian meeting between Onassis and top lieutenants William Colby and Gerald Parsky to discuss establishment of a new front company in Australia - Australasian and Pacific Holdings Limited - to be managed by Michael Hand. Using Onassis-Rockefeller banks, Chase Manhattan and Shroders, Travelodge Management Ltd sets up another front to link the operations to the US.



Onassis crowned head of the Mafia; Colby (head of CIA covert operations in S.E. Asia) ran the Onassis heroin operations in the Golden Triangle (Laos, Burma, Thailand) with 200 Green Beret mercenaries - i.e. the Phoenix Programme.



Pictured: Aristotle Onassis, 1968 (Wikimedia)

Gerald Parsky deputy to ex-CIA/FBI Robert Maheu in the Howard Hughes organization, took orders from Onassis and was made responsible for laundering skim money from the Onassis casino operations in Las Vegas and the Bahamas.



Early 1969

Mafia consolidates its banking operations; David Rockefeller becomes Chairman of Chase Manhattan; Wriston at Citibank and Michele Sindona capture the Vatican Bank, Partnership Pacific launched by Bank of America, Bank of Tokyo and Bank of New South Wales.

Pictured: David Rockefeller, 1984 (Wikimedia)

24th February, 1969

Onassis calls Council meeting in Washington to discuss strategy to monopolize the Great South Basin (oil) discovery. Council members included Nelson Rockefeller and John McCloy, who managed the Seven Sisters, and David Rockefeller, who managed the Mafia’s banking operations.



McCloy outlines the plan to capture all oil and mineral resources in Australia and N.Z.



10th March, 1969

Parsky and Colby use Australasian and Pacific Holdings to set up a ‘front’ company in Australia. Using old banks - Mellon Bank and Pittsburgh National Bank - they buy control of near-bankrupt Industrial Equity Ltd (I.E.L.) managed by New Zealander Ron Brierley.

Australasian and Pacific Holdings ‘consultant’ Bob Seldon helps Michael Hand set up the new organization. Seldon took orders from Mellon and Pittsburgh National Banks, while Hand was directly responsible to Gerald Parsky and William Colby. Ron Brierley would take orders from Hand.



October 1969

Chase Manhattan begins new operation in Australia with National Bank Australasia and A.C. Goods Associates - Chase-NBA.



J.C. Fletcher appointed chairman of Seven Sisters’ company - British Petroleum (N.Z.).

17th February 1970

Gerald Parsky sets up a new heroin-dollar laundry in Australia - Australian International Finance Corp - using the Irving Trust Co. New York.



April 1970

Onassis, Rockefeller and the Seven Sisters begin setting up the shadow World Government using the Illuminati-controlled banks and the transnational corporations. In Melbourne they set up the Australian International Finance Corporation using:

Irving Trust Co. N.Y. - linked to Shell Oil, Continental Oil, Phillips Petroleum.

Crocker Citizens National - linked to Atlantic Richfield (Arco), Standard Oil of California which is Rockefeller-controlled.

Bank of Montreal - Petro Canada, Penarctic Oils, Alberta Gas, Gulf Oil.

Australia and New Zealand Bank (ANZ).

Meantime,

Japanese members of One World Government move into New Zealand, helped by Finance Minister Robert Muldoon

Early 1971

Onassis and Rockefeller begin global operation to buy influence for the One World Government concept. They use Lockheed, Northrop and Litton Industries ’agent’ Adnan Khashoggi, to organize operations in the Middle East, Iran and Indonesia. I.C.I. set up $2.5 million slush fund to Australia and N.Z.



Finance Minister Muldoon changes law to allow Mafia-controlled banks to begin operations in New Zealand.

Late 1971

Gulf Oil and their man Brierley begin organizing chains of shell companies and dummy corporations to conceal their takeover operations of oil, gas and mineral resources and related industries such as vehicle franchises, vehicle spare parts and finance services - all part of the Seven Sisters’ controlled car culture.



To extend links to the US banking operations they buy control of I.S.A.S. (NSW) and I.S.A.S. (Qld), which hold sole franchise for construction and mining equipment produced by International Harvester Credit Co, which is part of Chase Manhattan Bank and associated with First National Bank Chicago (Chairman Sullivan also Executive Vice-President of Chase Manhattan), Continental Illinois (linked with CIA and Mafia Michele Sindona of Vatican Bank) and Rockefeller’s Standard Oil of Indiana (AMOCO).



I.S.A.S. (Qld) also has strategic holdings in North Flinders Mines, Flinders Petroleum, Apollo International Minerals.



February 1972

Onassis and Rockefeller help associate Adnan Khashoggi buy the Security Pacific National Bank in California and take control of the United California Bank through CIA-linked Lockheed Aircraft Corporation.

Both banks used by Onassis and Khashoggi to funnel bribes and payoffs via the CIA’s Deak Bank to captive Japanese and other crooked politicians.

Security Pacific also used to ‘launder’ over $2 million for Nixon’s re-election campaign.

Khashoggi also buys 21% of Southern Pacific Properties, which is the major stockholder in Travelodge (Aust), thereby establishing direct links to New Zealand, and U.E.B. and Fletchers through its equity links with Travelodge (N.Z.).



December 1972

Kirk elected Prime Minister of New Zealand.



February, 1973

Gerald Parsky, William Colby, Michael Hand, Frank Nugan and Bob Seldon move to further consolidate the Mafia banking operations. In NZ they acquire 20% Fletcher subsidiary Marac, using the Security Pacific National Bank helped by Marac Corporate secretary Alan Hawkins.



Frank Nugan and Michael Hand use Fletcher and Renouf and their NZ United Corporation to link with I.E.L. and Brierly Investments through cross-shareholding agreement.



In Australia, the Nugan Hand Bank begins operations with 30% of the stock held by Australasian and Pacific Holdings (100% Chase Manhattan Bank), 25% by CIA’s Air America (known as ’Air Opium’), 25% by South Pacific Properties and 20% held by Seldon, Nugan and Hand.



The Irving Trust Bank’s New York Branch establishes US links between the CIA and Nugan Hand, a worldwide network of 22 banks set up to:

a) ‘launder’ money from Onassis heroin operations in the Golden Triangle and Iran

b) as a CIA funnel to pro-US political parties in Europe and Latin America, including Colby’s P2

c) a spying conduit for information from Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Thailand

d) finance arms smuggled to Libya, Indonesia, South America, Middle East and Rhodesia using the CIA’s Edward Wilson

Pictured: Henry Kissinger, 1973 (Wikipedia)

Colby and Kissinger use key CIA and Naval Intelligence officers to oversee the operation, including Walter McDonald (former Deputy Director CIA), Dale Holmgren (Flight Service Manager CIA Civil Air Transport), Robert Jansen (former CIA Station Chief, Bangkok), etc.



Heroin flown into Australia by CIA’s Air America and trans-shipped to Onassis lieutenant in Florida, Santos Trafficante Jr, assisted by Australian Federal Bureau of Narcotics officials and coordinated by CIA’s Ray Cline.



14th June, 1973

Inauguration of the Onassis shadow World Government - the Trilateral Commission. Includes over 200 members from the US, Europe and Japan - bankers, government officials, transnational corporations’ top executives, trade unionists, etc. Of the world’s largest corporations, 24 directly represented and dozens more through interlocking directorships.



* Trilateralist strategy: monopolization of the world’s resources, production facilities, labour technology, markets, transport and finance. These aims backed up by the US military and industrial complexes that are already controlled and backed up by the CIA.



18th August, 1973

Ray Cline and Michael Hand meet in Adelaide to discuss CIA plan to establish spying operations in NZ.



26th February, 1974

Michael Hand meets Bob Jones in Wellington to implement plans for the CIA’s new spying operation - countries targeted include France, Chile, West Germany and Israel.

Whitlam and Kirk

Pictured: Gough Whitlam, 1972 (Wikipedia)



Mid 1974

Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam and New Zealand Prime Minister Norman Kirk begin a series of moves absolutely against the Mafia Trilateralists. Whitlam refuses to waive restrictions on overseas borrowings to finance Alwest Aluminium Consortium of Rupert Murdoch, BHP and R.J. Reynolds. Whitlam had also ended Vietnam War support, blocked uranium mining and wanted more control over US secret spy bases - e.g. Pine Gap.



Kirk had introduced a new, tough Anti-Monopoly Bill and had tried to redistribute income from big companies to the labour force through price regulation and a wages policy.



Kirk had also rejected plans to build a second aluminium smelter near Dunedin and was preparing the Petroleum Amendment Bill to give more control over New Zealand oil resources.



Kirk had found out that Hunt Petroleum, drilling in the Great South Basin, had discovered a huge resource of oil comparable in size to the North Sea or Alaskan North Slope. Gas reserves alone now estimated at 30 times bigger than Kapuni and oil reserves of at least 20 billion barrels - enough for New Zealand to be self-sufficient for years.

Oil companies completely hushed up these facts.

To have announced a vast new oil source would probably mean a decline in world oil prices, which would not have allowed OPEC and Onassis plans for the Arabs to eventuate. N.Z. could be exploited at a later date, particularly since the North Sea operations were about to come on stream - Kirk was the last to hold out.



September, 1974

Pictured: Norman Kirk, 1966 (Wikipedia)

According to CIA sources, Kirk was killed by the Trilateralists (1974) using Sodium Morphate. Rowling’s first act as NZ Prime Minister was to withdraw Kirk’s Anti-Monopoly Bill and the Petroleum Amendment Bill.



Later, Rowling was to be rewarded with ambassadorship to Washington. Incidentally, the Shah of Iran was murdered the same way as Kirk on his arrival in the US.



October, 1974

Ray Cline implements William Colby plan to oust Australian Prime Minister Whitlam. Nugan Hand Bank finances payoffs to Malcolm Fraser and other pro-US politicians. A joint bugging operation commences between CIA and ASIA.



Rupert Murdoch, playing his part, uses his newspapers and television network to spread lies and misinformation.

Whitlam, as well as refusing to waive restrictions on overseas borrowing to finance the aluminium consortium, had plans to ensure that all corporations were at least 50% Australian-owned. This interfered with the Seven Sisters’ plans to build three oil refineries at Cape Northumberland in South Australia to exploit the Great South Basin discovery.



December, 1974

Australian Governor-General John Kerr joins Ray Cline’s payroll and received his first pay-off of $US200,000 credited to his account number 767748 at the Singapore branch of the Nugan Hand Bank.



11th November, 1975

Governor-General Kerr sacks the Whitlam Government.

Pictured: John Kerr, 1966 (Wikipedia)



August 1975

Rowling re-introduces unrecognizable Commerce Bill, designed to aid monopolization of the NZ economy and repeals the News Media Ownership Act, allowing more foreign ownership of NZ media. The new legislation does not define monopoly, competition or stipulate permissible maximum market share, or even ascertain what the public interest is - resulting in a sell-out to big business.



December, 1975

Election battle between Rowling and Muldoon. Oil companies pour thousands of dollars into Muldoon’s campaign via National Bank (NZ), whose general manager Mowbray is also a member of Todd Foundations; Investment Board Director Tudhope also Managing Director Shell Oil and Chairman Shell/BP/Todd. Muldoon wins.



February, 1976

Muldoon implements pre-election secret agreement with the NZ Seven Sisters’ oil representatives of Shell/BP/Todd for helping finance the National Party campaign.



Muldoon removes the $3 per barrel oil levy for the New Zealand Refining Company, which increases the oil companies’ profits by 100% at the taxpayers’ expense and with all future oil prospecting licenses, the Government has the option to take 51% of any discovery without meeting exploration costs. This is designed to discourage further exploration, thereby keeping the lid on the Great South Basin discovery.

Pictured: Malcolm Fraser, 1977 (Wikipedia)



Meanwhile, in Australia, new Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser reopens uranium mining and opens the way for takeover of mineral resources with big tax breaks for oil exploration, coal and mining.



Muldoon returns a favor to the oil companies by arranging $US200 million loan for Maui Gas Development for Shell/BP/Todd.



September, 1976

With captive politicians in place in both Australia and New Zealand, the Internationalists (Mafia) can now proceed with their strategy of takeover of the economy and exploitation of natural resources.

"In New Zealand, the elimination of unnecessary competition is fundamental to a sound economy," Brierley says.



November, 1976

The Internationalists set up a NZ money ‘funnel’ using Brierley’s City Realties. National Insurance Co acquires 33% of the stock.

To complete the money funnel, National Insurance becomes a stockholder in Chase Manhattan’s Chase-NBA. Brierley’s declared assets reach $100 million, with shareholder’s capital of only $2.5 million - all cash acquisitions.



22nd July, 1978

Director of Australian Federal Bureau of Narcotics suspends his investigation into the Nugan Hand Bank after pressure from the CIA and Australian politicians controlled by Mafia, particularly Malcolm Fraser.



Brierley’s declared assets reach $200 million, with shareholders’ funds only $17 million.



May, 1979

Trilateral Commission secretary Zbigniew Brzezinski appoints Muldoon chairman of Board of Governors of IMF/World Bank on orders of David Rockefeller. Muldoon would head three-man administration committee which included Canadian Finance Minister Mitchell Sharp, key figure in the Mafia Council and the Trilateral Commission. Australian Treasurer William McMahon also involved.



17th August, 1979

New Zealand Mafia inaugural meeting in Sydney including Hand, Brierley, Fletcher, Goodman, R. Trotter, Alan Hawkins and L. Papps.



The economy would be taken over using cheap loans of less than 5%, while consumers would pay 28%.



October, 1979

BP Oil begins $100 million joint venture deal with Fletcher and Trotter at Tasman.



Muldoon makes secret deal with oil companies which effectively robs New Zealand taxpayers by giving Shell/BP/Todd the Maui Gas deal. Normally the granting of drilling rights on public land is done using a worldwide system which incorporates an auction tender system.

Muldoon bypassed this. Also, Shell/BP/Todd pays no tax on Kapuni profits, while putting funds into Maui development.



November, 1979

Muldoon drops restrictions on foreign investment. AMAX (Standard Oil of California subsidiary) captures the Martha Hill goldmine.



Muldoon unveils the Government’s plans (instructed by Rockefeller) to form New Zealand into an offshore production base for the multi-national corporations as benefits include government export incentives, stable government, cheap labour, and so on.



May, 1980

Mafia’s Nugan Hand banking operation crashes after Frank Nugan killed. Death ruled as suicide even though no fingerprints found on the rifle. Maloney, Houghton, Yates and Hand shred important documents, but miss some.

CIA helps Hand and Bank President Donald Beasley escape to the U.S. The CIA and Australian Security Intelligence Organization cover everything up.

Beasley appointed President of Miami City National Bank, run by Alberto Dugue for ’laundering’ profits from the CIA Colombian cocaine operation.



There is a probability that Michael Hand killed Frank Nugan because of his involvement with Hand’s fiancée.

Wikipedia: On 27 January 1980, Nugan was found dead on an isolated dirt track near Bowenfels, New South Wales with a gunshot wound to the head, which the coroner concluded was self-inflicted. The crime scene was found to be disturbed with many footprints around the body, which was noted at the time by police. Nugan had acquired a shooter's license on 7 January and then a rifle the following day. The calling card of Nugan Hand's legal counsel, William Colby, was found in Nugan's pocket. In the days preceding his death, Nugan had sought to arrange a move to Florida with his US-born wife and three young children, and appeared confident that he could leave his Australian legal troubles behind him.



20th July, 1981

Pictured: Kerry Packer, 1991 (Wikipedia)

Parsky, Colby, Brierley and Seldon meet in Sydney with two new members, Kerry Packer and Alan Bond.



Chase Manhattan and Security Pacific National Bank will acquire 60% of Packer’s company, with the stock being held in Australia, and 35% Bond’s company, with the stock being held in Hong Kong.



July, 1982

Media takeover begins. Brierley takes 24% NZ News Ltd and begins buying up private radio. Rupert Murdoch helps.



17th August, 1982

Inauguration of restructured US Mafia Council - rulers include David Rockefeller, responsible for Banking; John McCloy; Redman Rockefeller and J.D. Rockefeller, who would run the Seven Sisters.



Second-tier Council includes:

Gerald Parsky - responsible for heroin and cocaine operations

William Simon - responsible for running the Presidency, Cabinet, etc

Katherine Graham - link to arms manufacturers

Zbigniew Brzezinski - link to National Security Council and CIA

George S. Franklin - link to FBI

Pictured: Zbigniew Brzezinski 1977 (Wikipedia)

Third-tier Council includes:

Zbigniew Brzezinski - Secretary

Gerald Parsky - Heroin Cocaine operations

William Colby - crack operations, assassinations

John N. Perkins - banking, laundering

Leonard Woodcock - labour, unions

Mitchell Sharp - banking

William Simon - presidency, Cabinet

Ernest C. Arbuckly - arms manufacturers

George W. Bull - Bilderberg and Council of Foreign Relation

Katherine Graham - arms manufacturers

Alden W. Clausen - World Bank, IMF

William T. Coleman - CIA

Archibald K. Davis - media, radio, television, and newspapers

George S. Franklin - FBI, and Trilateral Commission coordinator

J.D. Rockefeller - to "spy" on the 15 man council

11-12th May, 1983

New Zealand Mafia meet in Cook Islands.



A new political party would be established using Jones and financed by the New Zealand Mafia Council.



* Reason: Parsky and Colby wanted Muldoon out because he had ’welched’ on a deal to set up two US military deep-water submarine bases planned for Dusky Sound and Guards Bay in the South Island.

Parsky, Brierley and Ray Cline hold a separate meeting to discuss the purchase of New Zealand politicians, including Lange, Douglas and Bolger.



Cline was ‘consultant’ to the CIA’s Deak Bank, took orders from Colby, and was responsible for the 10 Australian politicians on the CIA’s payroll, including:

Joh Bjelke Petersen

Ian Sinclair

Paul Keating

Bob McMullen

Malcolm Fraser

Doug Anthony

K. Newman

John Carrick

B. Cowan

R. Connor

Cline outlines CIA plan to begin subliminal television advertising.



August, 1983

Muldoon imposes withholding tax on all offshore borrowing.

Murdoch and Brierley expand their close ties by each taking a piece of New Zealand Maritime Holdings and with the election imminent, divide up New Zealand media for takeover to increase Mafia control.

NZ News buys Hawkes Bay News, Nelson Tribune, Timaru Herald, etc. Brierley increases holding in Hauraki Enterprises and other private radio stations.

Brierley and Murdoch have majority stockholding in NZPA with 48.5%, while in the UK, Murdoch has large stockholding in Reuters.



The phony news becomes THE news.



Head of the Murdoch operation is Burnett, who is also on the board of Winstones - a Brierley company.



September, 1983

With global heroin epidemic, Rockefeller expands operations to recycle profits.

As part of the expanded laundry operation, Rockefeller associate Adnan Kashoggi establishes new Australian bank - Security Pacific National Bank (Aust). Brierley’s part of this operation is to buy up computer companies such as Andas, CID Distributors (NZ Apple computer franchise, etc).



Investment companies begin operations in Australia and New Zealand to assist recycle Mafia profits.



21st January, 1984

Australian Mafia Council meets in Sydney. Includes:

Pictured: Alan Bond, 1977 (Wikipedia)

Brierley

Seldon

Fletcher

Jones

Goodman

Hawkins

Papps

Packer

Bond

Japanese Trilaterist Daigo Miyado

New members include:

John Elliott

L. Adler

Holmes à Court

Pictured: Pictured: John Elliott (Wikipedia)

Seldon outlines strategy of merging Australian economy with the Trilateralist economy through Europe and the US.



In Australia, the Mafia Council will monopolize the economy with company takeovers through the use of loans at less than 5%.



Holmes à Court’s company would be taken over using Security Pacific National Bank and Chase Manhattan Bank, with some of the stock being held in London.



January 1984

Brierley and Elliott begin moves to monopolize the food industry in Australasia by merging Goodman and the Elders Group, while Brierley sells 10% of Watties to the NZ Dairy Board - setting the stage for land takeover and establishment of the Corporate Farm.



February 1984

New Zealand politician David Lange meets Ray Cline in Wellington and agrees to go on the Mafia payroll for monthly fee of $UA40,000 paid into account number 5263161 at Commercial Pacific Trust, New Hebrides.



March 1984

Muldoon knighted with GCMG for keeping the economy free of obstructions for easier takeover and exploitation.



24th May, 1984

Four-man CIA team coordinated by Ray Cline arrive in New Zealand to begin installation of equipment for subliminal television advertising at five sites:

· Waiatarua, Mt Erin, Kaukau, Sugarloaf, Obelisk

Sophisticated equipment can be installed within one kilometer of TV relay arrivals and all linked to one IDAPS computer bureau in Auckland.



Same equipment installed in:

· Australia, August 1985

· Japan, September 1986

· UK, February 1987

· New York, 1987

Also, Amax geologists now estimate Martha Hill gold source could be worth up to $30 billion on strength of high gold/tonne ore assay.



17th July, 1984

In New Zealand, subliminal advertising begins on Channel Two between 6pm and midnight - hours later extended to begin at noon. Subliminal messages prepared in the US by the CIA and with New Zealand election imminent, tell voters to support the Labour Party, the New Zealand Party and to buy Mafia company products.



New Zealand Party was formed to ensure that Muldoon would lose, as Big Business unhappy with controls over economy. Big campaign contributions from Brierley, the oil companies and the Business Round Table ensure a Labour victory.



Later, Lange agrees to repay the favor to Brierley by selling the Government holding in the Kariori Pulp Mill to Winstones. New Zealand taxpayer loses $100 million.



Government then becomes the arm of big business, using economic policies provided by the Business Round Table, implemented by Finance Minister Roger Douglas and the package being sold by David Lange, who also keeps up a noisy CIA directed ANZUS withdrawal campaign.



* Reason:

1) ANZUS Treaty did not cover Mafia requirements over the Great South Basin discovery

2) To identify any opposition or threats within New Zealand who align themselves with supposed Government policy, Lange increases the SIS budget and strengthens links with the CIA

Brookings Institute are the actual designers of the New Zealand Government economic policies provided by the Business Round Table (NZ Mafia front) and implanted by the Government.



Douglas devalues the dollar and deregulates interest rates, which means cheaper labour, cheaper capital assets and high mortgage rates, thereby implementing Big Business policy of driving farmers off the land, establishment of the corporate farm and eventually remove viability of small business sector, etc.



26th October, 1984

Trotter, Hawkins, Lange and Douglas meet in Wellington to implement Mafia plans to privatize the Government and to deregulate the banking system.



18th July, 1985

Australian Mafia meet in Sydney to discuss privatization of the Australian Government.

Those present include:

Brierley

Trotter

Fletcher

Seldon

Goodman

Papps

Packer

Bond

Elliott

Adler

Japanese Trilateralist Daigo Miyado

Cline will set up Australian Centre for Independent Studies to ‘advise’ the Treasurer on the takeover of the economy.

Impala Pacific will be set up in Hong Kong through Ariadne with 60% of the company stock held by Chase Manhattan and Security Pacific National Bank in Australia.

In the UK, Tozer, Kemsly & Millbourn would be taken over using IEP, while in Australia, the Holmes a Court Bell Group would be used to merge with Hong Kong and Shanghai Bank, through Standard & Chartered Bank (Hong Kong), and Marae (NZ) Broadlands (Aust) would merge with NZI Corporation.



18th August, 1985

Cline and 6-man CIA team begin installation of subliminal television equipment in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.



8th November 1985

Parsky, Colby and J.D Rockefeller meet in New York to discuss their plans to assassinate McCloy and the Rockefellers to take control of the Mafia organization.



Colby would organize a 8-man ‘hit squad’ to be headed by Gordon Liddy who had worked for Colby in the 1960’s as a CIA contract killer, and was responsible for over 10 murders including:

· 17/8/61 - two members of the Gambino Mafia family in New York

· 24/11/63 - Officer Tippit after the Kennedy assassination in Dallas

· 18/12/63 - witness to the Kennedy assassination in Dallas

· 19/4/65 - Politician in Chicago

· 27/7/65 - Politician in Washington

· 8/9/65 - Politician in Washington

· 27/11/66 - US ‘independent’ cocaine importer, in Mexico

· 25/11/67 - ‘Independent’ heroin importer, in Los Angeles

· 9/2/69 - Politician in Washington

28th November 1985

Australian Mafia meet in Sydney - includes:

Trotter

Fletcher

Hawkins

Bond

Elliott

Adler

Holmes à Court

Discussed strategy for merger of Goodman, Allied Mills, Fielde Gillespie Davis, Watties and Elders with Chase Manhattan Bank taking 20%, Elders and IEL 10%, with stock being held through Chase-AMP Bank.



Elders would be used as major ‘vehicle’ in the global liquor economy with Courage Brewery in the UK to be used as entry into Europe.



Strategy finalized to take over BHP, Australia’s largest company, using Holmes à Court, Brierley, Elliott and Hawkins.



17th November 1986

Pictured: Rupert Murdoch, 2012 (Eva Rinaldi)

Brierley, Seldon, Packer, Bond, Elliott, Holmes à Court and Adler meet in Sydney. Also present is Rupert Murdoch to assist in Parsky strategy of media takeover in Australasia and the Pacific using Packer and Bond (TV and Radio) Brierley and Holmes à Court (newspapers).



Murdoch takes orders from Brzezinski since his News Corp was taken over in 1982 by Chase Manhattan and Security Pacific National Bank.



At a separate meeting with Brierley, Seldon and Cline, Parsky outlines plan for ’key’ Media Australasian Holding company using the Bell Group which would be taken over by with Chase Manhattan holding 27.5% in London and the US. Another 10% of the stock would be held through Security Pacific National Bank (US).



8th February 1987

US Mafia Council meet in Washington - including David Rockefeller, John McCloy, Brzezinski, Parsky, Simon, Katherine Graham, and George Franklin.



Brzezinski outlines plans to invade Iran using 75,000 strong mercenary army supported by US Air Force and Navy with starting date of 8th February, 1988. An integral part of the plan, Saudi and Kuwaiti oil tankers would fly the US flag to provoke an Iranian attack so that US invasion of Iran would be ’justified’.



* Reason: The Seven Sisters wanted to exploit a secret oil field near Bandar Abbas discovered in 1976 with estimate 150 billion barrels and also a huge gold source at Neyshabur discovered in 1977.



The Iranian invasion would begin after the world economic system was collapsed by the Mafia controlled banks - target date 17th January 1988.

Other countries on the takeover list include:

· Mexico - for oil at Baisas

· Nicaragua - for oil at Connto

· Colombia - for gold at Popayan

· South Korea - for gold at Chunchon

· New Zealand - for oil in the Great South Basin.

(Obviously this part of the plan failed to happen)

Until next time.

