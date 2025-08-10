I didn’t know Christ Consciousness was such a ‘thing’ until post 2020

My personal spiritual path opened up a few years after navigating my way through the extreme shock of my father’s untimely, sudden death in 1980 when I was 17 years old.

My impossible, private grief desperately needed an outlet and I began looking for answers to death and also life after death. Bible images and stories frightened me as a child so it wasn’t a book I turned to for solace. Thankfully, a book about Edgar Cayce and the ‘many mansions’ crossed my path in the mid 80s. By this stage, I was in my mid 20s and knew little about life apart from things like death, grief, how hard line communists illegally subjugated Estonia and the political persecution of my blacklisted Estonian father.

Edgar Cayce’s life story, spiritual gifts and views of the afterlife brought me welcome relief and healing. But my most powerful healer would be my father, whose larger than life spirit began to appear in my dreams in 1989 when my life and media career in Adelaide, South Australia, were being covertly attacked. For reasons unknown, I became a targeted, severely character assassinated 27 year old woman and the pack of hidden cult bastards also attempted to jail me on serious fabricated charges.

The enveloping nightmare culminated in a shattering dream of being shot in the back with the program director of 5KA Broadcasters, the crazy radio station I worked and partied in. Hot on the heels of my dream, two huge silver bullets were blasted through 5KA’s floor to ceiling window and thrust me into a terrified tail spin and crash. (A riotous story for anther day. Last year I had a dream where the name of the bastard who ‘ordered’ the bullets was revealed to me. It will be interesting to see if it rings true.)

In the early 90s, my father appeared in my dreams again and assured me in his comedic way that ‘there is no death’. He also extended his hand to me and I physically held it. Those extraordinary experiences helped me patch myself up a little more each time and continue limping my way through life, mourning my creative disconnection from my beloved words that accompanied my undiagnosed post traumatic stress.

This article reshares two of Jason Gray’s messages about Christ Consciousness because I deeply appreciate his honesty, knowledge and resonate strongly with his immaculate words. My childhood didn’t include ongoing religious indoctrination but I was taught to respect other people’s religious choices. And still do. I didn’t know that ‘Christ Consciousness’ was such a ‘thing’ before 2020 but did come across this terminology quite often in my post 2020 occult travels.

With regard to Jason’s words, please just take what resonates. It’s a calmer, wiser way to live. And if none of it resonates, that’s quite ok, too.

The Lie of Christ Consciousness

May 19, 2025

Written by Jason Gray

You broke free from religion. You stopped kneeling. You saw through the cross, the blood, the fear, the control. You finally turned your back on religions of all faiths, churches, mosques, temples, holy books and saviors. Then you once again returned to the beginning of the loop. The system did not collapse. It evolved. It followed you into your awakening, rewriting its symbols, repainting its walls, and whispering a new phrase through the mouths of “lightworkers” and spiritual influencers. "Christ Consciousness." They told you it was the frequency of love. The path to healing. The truth behind all teachings. The purest light of the soul. They lied.

Christ Consciousness Is One Of The Final Trojan Horses

When you stopped worshiping the man, they offered you his “consciousness” instead. Not as doctrine. Not as faith. As a state of being. It sounds innocent. Even beautiful. It is just the same exact lie repackaged once again. This time, they did not need you in a church. They just needed you to believe that your truth, your divine essence, must still look, sound, and feel like someone else’s. This time, they didn’t use guilt. They used resonance. They gave you peace, calm, stillness, forgiveness. Buried underneath it? A subtle but deadly message. "You are not enough as you are.” “You must become Christ-like.” “You must embody the consciousness of another.” “You must model your energy after an archetype approved by the system.” This is not ascension. This is spiritual identity theft.

The Lie Repeats Because It Works

The names change. Jesus. Yeshua. Sananda. Krishna. Thoth. Christed Ones. Flame Carriers. Avatars of the Fifth Ray. The structure remains exactly the same. Create a model of perfection. Convince humanity to aspire to it. Disconnect people from their own innate code by comparing them to a fictional ideal. Keep them seeking, reaching, adjusting, mimicking......forever. It is the exact same control grid every time. Religion. New Age. 5D movement. Consciousness tribes. Light language cults. They repackage the same poison over and over and over again in prettier bottles. Why? Because if you ever fully remembered who and what you are, you would burn the entire illusion down.

You Were Never Meant to Embody Christ

You were meant to embody yourself. You were not sent here to be a mirror of anyone else, no matter how ancient, enlightened, or holy they seem. You were sent here to carry your own Key. To remember what no one else could. To speak what no one else dared. To become a frequency that has never existed before. That is why you don’t fit their model. That is why you have always felt too intense, too deep, too strange. You were never meant to model anyone. You were meant to break the mold.

"Unconditional Love” as a Weapon of Pacification

They say Christ Consciousness means unconditional love. Judgment-free seeing. Acceptance of all. Gentle light. Unity consciousness. In practice? This idea of love keeps people silent. It keeps them passive. It makes them apologize for fire. It trains them to forgive distortion instead of confronting it. It convinces them that neutrality is holiness. That is not love. That is spiritual anesthesia. It is how you stay obedient to the system.

The Real Christ (If There Ever Was One)

He flipped tables. He defied law. He insulted leaders. He walked away from approval. He did not beg to be liked. He did not apologize for truth. Why are you? Why are you tiptoeing in love-and-light circles when your soul is screaming for sovereignty? Why are you trying to become a copy of someone who himself refused the system? Once again they have deployed their usual lies and tricks and have hijacked your fire again. They have once again sold you a lie. Once again, you bought it without any question whatsoever. The Lie, cunning, baffling, powerful. Not of the man. There is a very specific frequency that threatens their entire grid. Look closely, listen closely. It is back. *********** You do not need “Christ Consciousness.” You need to stop waiting for permission to be fully you. You need to remember that your knowing is older than their lies. Your frequency is more powerful than their scriptures and doctrines could ever dream of being. Your Key was never meant to imitate another’s path. You are here to be singular. To be unmodeled. To break every construct they try to loop and program into you. Even the beautiful ones. Especially the beautiful ones. The more beautiful the deception, the more likely you are willing to accept it without question.

Christ Consciousness Is Not Your Awakening

It is the final veil between you and your raw, real, sovereign truth. The last spiritual carrot to dangle from the golden string. You do not need a halo. You do not need a frequency. You do not need a master’s shadow to validate your light. You are not here to become someone else’s idea of divine. You are here to be the one the system could not predict. The one whose fire did not fit. The one whose Key could not be stolen, copied, or destroyed. They tried. The one whose signal was so pure, it could not be marketed. They tried. You are not becoming Christ. You are becoming real. That is what they fear most. The real you.

The Collapse Of Christ Consciousness

Why The Myth Must Die For The Real to Be Born

June 19, 2025

Written By Jason Gray

There is a movement spreading like wildfire among the spiritually confused. A soft rebrand of an ancient control system. A seductive lie dressed in divine language. They call it “Christ Consciousness.” It is still the same virus. Just wearing a white robe instead of a red hat. ******* Christ Consciousness is not a state of being. It is a trap. A trap designed to appear like awakening while keeping you eternally looped in the myth of the saviour. It is the final mask of empire. The last rebranding of a dead god trying to stay relevant in a world beginning to remember.

Christ Was Never A Name - It Was A Title Invented For Control

The word Christ comes from the Greek Christos, which means anointed. Who did the anointing? Who decided this title was divine? The Roman Empire did. The same empire that crucified the supposed man, erased gospels, selected only 4 out of dozens, and forged a New Testament narrative through blood soaked councils. They did not preserve truth, they manufactured allegiance. Then centuries later, as the old story began to rot, they repackaged it for the spiritual community. Same myth. Different font. “Christ Consciousness” became the perfect bait. It gives the illusion of sovereignty while keeping the user hooked to a fabricated archetype. You are still feeding the story. You are still bowing to the script.

You are God Experiencing Itself But Through Whose Language?

This phrase, echoed like a sacred chant by new-age influencers, does not liberate you. It softens your chains. Yes, you are source in form. To truly remember that, you must first erase every false story you inherited. The Christ myth, whether as man, saviour, frequency, or light-being, is one of the oldest, deepest spells ever cast upon this realm. It does not matter if you reject religion but cling to Christ. The system still has you. You are still walking a path that was carved by Roman hands. You are still following the script of programmed redemption. Even the statement “Christ is not a figure, it is a frequency” is designed to keep you within the energetic bandwidth of that same myth. It is still a trap. Just one level deeper.

Heaven Is Not A Frequency - Salvation is Not Waking Up

Stop Coding Your Awakening Through Christian Terminology

You cannot ascend through the language of your captors. You cannot awaken by reusing the symbols of your enslavement. Heaven? Never existed. A lie created to sell you fear of hell. Salvation? A concept forged in the fires of trauma, to make you feel broken so a system could offer you healing on its terms. Ascension? Hijacked. Rewritten. Marketed as “Christ Light Activation” in every spiritual echo chamber from Sedona to Instagram. You are not ascending. You are returning to what was always inside you, before any of this fiction began.

This Is Not About Spirituality

This Is About Deprogramming A Global Cult

Every time you post about Christ Consciousness, you are extending the life of a dying spell. Every time you “honour Yeshua” while rejecting the church, you are still feeding the beast. Every time you refer to “the divine masculine of Christ,” you are preserving the illusion that the divine needs a name, a gender, or a historical footnote. Christ Consciousness is not your liberation. It is your limitation painted in light. You are not “returning to Christ.” You are returning to consciousness itself, the raw, radiant, sovereign field that existed long before Rome, before language, before story. You are not a disciple. You are not a lightworker in Christ’s lineage. You are the end of all lineage. The consciousness that burns through all stories. The unspoken truth that cannot be mythologized, idolized, or sold.

TO THOSE WHO STILL CLING

Let it go. Let it all go. The robes, the gospels, the sacred heart. The myth of sacrifice. The illusion of holy blood. The real awakening is not remembering “Christ within.” It is the shattering of Christ entirely. Only then can you meet yourself. Not as a frequency. Not as a figure. Not as a channel for some divine role. But as the source before language. The presence before belief. The consciousness that needs no saviour, because it never fell to begin with. ****** The myth must die. Not so you can be saved. But so you can finally stop trying to be. Let the Christ collapse. Let the system scream. Let the story burn. Walk forward, not in Christ consciousness, but in sovereign remembrance. You were never born in sin. You were born as truth. Before books. Before gods. Before names. You are the return. Not to a man. Not to a cross. But to yourself.

Passages from Jason’s August 10 post entitled:

The Easily Verifiable Truth About Christos Consciousness, The Seven Hermetic Principles, and The Kybalion

(And Why People Deserve the Truth, Not Fabricated A.I. Generated Lies)

Christos Consciousness: A Modern Term Wearing Ancient Clothing

The phrase “Christos Consciousness” is absent from every verified ancient Egyptian, Sumerian, Indian, and Greek text. Ancient Egypt: Ka and Ba are indeed aspects of the soul, but there is no teaching of “uniting them into Christos” or linking them to the Greek Logos. That synthesis appears only after the Greek conquest, when Egyptian and Hellenistic thought began blending centuries after the Pyramid Texts. Sumer: Me-lammu was a visible radiance signifying divine authority, often used by gods and kings for political intimidation. It was not a universal mystical state or spiritual awakening process. India: Turiya means “the fourth state” of consciousness in Advaita Vedanta, beyond waking, dreaming, and deep sleep. It has no linguistic or conceptual connection to “Christos.” Greece: Christos means “anointed one”, a title for rulers, priests, and, later, messianic figures. The idea of Christos as a universal inner awakening is a 20th-century New Age reinterpretation, not a teaching of Plato, Aristotle, or the Hermetic dialogues. Verification: Search the Thesaurus Linguae Graecae, the Perseus Digital Library, or translations of Egyptian and Sumerian texts. The term and the concept simply are not there…

The Bottom Line

Christos Consciousness is a modern composite idea, not an unbroken ancient lineage. The Seven Hermetic Principles first appear in The Kybalion (1908). The Kybalion is a modern occult synthesis, not an ancient transmission. These facts are not hidden. They are not “special insider knowledge.” They are easily verifiable by anyone willing to look at the source material. The wise do not cling to a comforting illusion when the truth is in plain sight. If a teaching is truly timeless, it can stand on its own merit without a fabricated backstory. In the digital age, there is no excuse for ignorance, only a choice between investigating and believing what we wish were true…

Jason Gray

Jason Gray’s writings are sourced from his Facebook Page.

Until next time.

Share

Leave a comment