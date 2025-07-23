The Echo of the Lie Every system that tells you it will “teach you the truth” has already positioned you as incomplete. This is the great deception, to make you believe that you must go outward to find what was always inward. They gave you a million names for the Source so you would forget it had no name. They gave you gods, masters, techniques, tablets, degrees, so you would never see the mirror. They taught you to build your prison, brick by brick, belief by belief, and called it a temple. Your soul was never meant to be entombed in learning. It was meant to be set on fire by remembering. From The Law of Unlearning by Jason Gray - Writer of Flame. Here to remember what the world forgot.

Origins of Lucifer and Satan

This article was inspired by Australia’s Royal Magyar leader and author Goz Goz, and a newly discovered author called Jason Gray. His timely testimonial about his experiences in the covert Gateway program would send most civilian minds into a wobbly spin but for me, it felt like a homecoming, of sorts.:

“I signed the agreement like someone answering a long forgotten calling. Just like that, the civilian world became a costume.”

As I perused Jason’s engaging online writings, I came across an expansive treasure trove of wisdom and widely unknown knowledge, including a intriguing video post claiming that Satan is a myth. Curious to learn more, I discovered that Satan is derived from the Hebrew word ha-satan (הַשָּׂטָן), which is a title, not a name.

This brought me back to 2020 when I began to explore the Satanic and Luciferian doctrines for two primary reasons:

To understand why these doctrines and associated rituals appear to have such a stronghold on ‘above the law’ elitist inhabitants of our grotesquely inverted world, and To determine if both religions were founded on myth, which I thought they were, despite not ever having given them much thought at all.

My most valuable information came from generational cult survivor testimonials that exposed many different aspects of the Luciferian brotherhood’s multi-billion dollar worldwide child sex slave trafficking/adrenochrome racket, child rape rituals, child sex magick, child hunting parties, child sacrifice, cannibalism, adrenochrome addiction and vampiric freemasons who force children to kill other children, all of which nobody in positions of authority want to publicly call out and do something to stop it - especially politicians and elitists who traffick their own children - learning about the Luciferian and Satanic doctrines and practices was certainly an expansive experience.

Most commentators either ignore or play down the child rape/sacrifice elements, but my research uncovered a parallel cult world where a long list of cult crimes are completely out of control.

If the generational cult bloodlines stop ritually abusing babies in the womb and from their first breath onwards, all in the name of control and manipulation in adulthood when they take their place on the unelected ruling club stage, and replace traumatising childhood practices with love, nurturing and innocence, our world will change for the better in so many ways and move ahead in welcome leaps and bounds.

No child should be born into such darkness and horror.

The Myth of Satan - A Metaphor for Control and a Tool of the Church

Written by Jason Gray, read by Sheila Corona

Transcript notes

The Hebrew word ha-satan was a title, not a proper name

Long before the Catholic Church, ancient cultures had concepts of chaos, disorder and opposition to divine order. But these were not personified as singular malevolent being.

In early Jewish texts, the word Satan from the Hebrew ha-satan (הַשָּׂטָן) meaning the adversary or the accuser, was not a proper name but a title, often referring to a human or an angel performing a divine role of opposition or testing.

In the book of Job, Satan appears not as a rebellious fallen angel, but as a member of God's heavenly court, acting as a kind of prosecutor who challenges Job's faith. There is no indication that this figure is an independent force of evil or a ruler of hell. Instead, he operates under God's authority.

Similarly, other ancient cultures had deities associated with destruction or chaos such as the Egyptian god Set or the Greek Hades. But these were not absolute evildoers. They were part of a balance necessary to the cosmic order. The notion of a cosmic battle between absolute good and absolute evil with Satan as an enemy of God was largely foreign to early Jewish theology.

How the church invented Satan

So where did the idea of Satan as the ultimate villain come from? The Catholic Church's invention of the devil. The transformation of Satan from a symbolic adversary to a monstrous supernatural enemy of God was a slow process influenced by cultural shifts and most significantly by the rise of institutional Christianity.

During the early days of Christianity, the Roman Empire was filled with competing beliefs. The church needed a way to unify its followers and distinguish itself from 'pagan religions'. One of the most effective methods was to create a clear enemy, an external universal evil that all Christians must resist.

The Catholic Church borrowed elements from Persian Zoroastrianism (early Iranian religion) which featured a dualistic struggle between (Persian God) Ahuram Mazda, good, and Angra Mainyu, evil. It also absorbed apocalyptic imagery from texts like the book of Enoch, which described fallen angels and a rebellion in heaven.

Over time, these influences merged into the figure of Satan as a distinct malevolent being in direct opposition to God. By the time the church established itself as the dominant religious force in the west, it had fully developed the idea of Satan as the ruler of hell. A realm of torment where sinners would be punished for eternity.

This was not merely a theological shift.

It was a strategic one.

Fear as a tool of control.

Heresy became a crime against God

... Disobeying the church, whether by questioning doctrine, challenging authority, or engaging in non-Christian practices, was framed as aligning with the devil.

Heresy was no longer a mere disagreement. It became a crime against God, punishable by excommunication, torture, or execution.

The church and its allies used the fear of Satan to eliminate threats to their power. The infamous witch hunts of of the medieval and early modern periods were fueled by the belief that individuals, particularly women, could form packs with the devil. Countless innocent people were burned, drowned, or hanged. All in the name of stamping out Satan's influence.

Women were accused of being more susceptible to Satan's whispers, leading to restrictions on their roles in society and the suppression of independent female figures such as midwives and herbalists.

Similarly, philosophical and scientific inquiry that contradicted church doctrine was seen as the work of the devil.

Hell is the ultimate psychological prison

The idea of an eternal hellfire ruled by Satan is arguably the church's most powerful invention.

The concept of hell does not appear in early Jewish scriptures in the form that later Christianity adopted. The Hebrew Bible speaks of shill, a shadowy, neutral afterlife. It was the Catholic Church that crystallized hell as a terrifying place of endless suffering, making it the ultimate threat for non-compliance.

This doctrine created a psychological prison where people policed their own thoughts and actions, terrified of stepping out of line.

Today, many scholars and theologians acknowledge that Satan is more of a metaphor than a literal being. In this view, Satan represents human fears, desires, and struggles rather than an actual demon lurking in the shadows.

What happens when people stop fearing an invented enemy?

In a world where the idea of a literal devil is losing its grip, we are left with an important question. What happens when people stop fearing an invented enemy? Understanding Satan as a metaphor rather than a real entity liberates us from centuries of religious manipulation.

If there is no external devil to blame for human wrongdoing, then we are fully responsible for our own choices.

Perhaps the greatest trick the devil ever pulled was not convincing the world that he existed, but rather convincing people that they needed the church to save them from him.

Watch the video: The Myth of Satan ~ A Metaphor for Control and a Tool of the Church by ~ Jason Gray (Read by Sheila Corona)

Sheila also recommends watching this deleted scene from movie Dogma ~ Evil is a HUMAN abstract.

Note: Hebrew Word Lessons and other reference sites state that almost all English translations drop the ‘ha’ (the), turning this Hebrew title into the name Satan.

What is the difference between Satanism and Luciferianism?

Some circles are of the view that Satanism is a subset of Luciferianism while others claim that Satan and Lucifer are completely separate entities. Whichever way you wish to look at it, they are both tied up with the illuminati, freemasons and other occultic orders and groups that adversely influence this inverted and increasingly absurd world in more ways than most people realise.

What follows is a brief overview of both belief systems with links to further reading. I have personally found that basic occult knowledge is a useful ally when it comes to understanding the hidden machinations of running the world ‘corporation’.

If you re unfamiliar with these doctrines, please read on.

A Brief Overview of Satanism

On the surface, basic Satanic principles speak my language. For example, the Satanic Temple website’s mission statement states: The mission of the Satanic Temple is to encourage benevolence and empathy, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense, oppose injustice and undertake noble pursuits.

Excerpt: Deathbed Confession of an Australian Satanist

The following passages were penned by Petor Narsagonan aka Frater 616, reputedly an Australian adept in the world of Satanism:

Satanism flourishes beneath the scintillating midnight-blue wet streets and bedevilling phosphorescent lights of Australia's glittering capital cities. Its practitioners are from all walks of life. Although marginal types and those with predisposing personalities have always and will always be important to Satanism and its leaders' ends, they are merely tools. Their antinomian* influence is now so pervasive as not to be readily noticed. Amongst the highest echelons some are politicians, medical doctors, high ranking police officers, lawyers, advertising gurus, decorated military men, media personalities, fashion models and social workers. Amongst the lowest (usually temporary) ranks are prostitutes, minor drug dealers and a number of High School students. Read: Frater 616, Satanism and the Illuminati *Antinomian definitions Any view which rejects laws or legalism and argues against moral, religious or social norms, or is at least considered to do so. (Merriam-Webster) Believers have a "license to sin." (Evangelical Theology, U.Anizor, R.B. Price, H.Voss) If you sin, be happy, it should have no consequence. (German Protestant Reformer Johannes Agricola (1494-1566, to whom antinomianism was first attributed.)

A Brief Overview of Luciferianism

Generally speaking, the Luciferian doctrine is based on the pursuit of spiritual knowledge and enlightenment and a belief that they can become gods. Luciferian bloodlines also believe their purpose is to rule the world. They view Satanists and everyone else on the planet as being inferior. More about this a little later.

The following sources that further explain the meaning of Luciferianism were chosen randomly. A search on Luciferianism returned approximately 9000 results.

The Luciferian Order

The Luciferian Order (Ordo Luciferi) is a Gnostic Luciferian based Esoteric Order that was initiated in 2005 by its founder Lucian Black. The website states:

The primary mission of the Luciferian Order was and still remains the advocacy of Intellectual Illumination, Conscious Evolution and the Light of Consciousness. To uphold, revere and preserve the honorable idealology of Lucifer as the "Bringer of Light" and thereby distinguish Luciferianism as an exclusive philosophy, science and art pertaining to Higher Intelligence, the Higher Self and Apotheosis.

The website also states that: The Vampire is the next step in human evolution. If you are ready, the Temple is here to empower you.

Women of Grace

The Women of Grace website’s What is Luciferianism blog states:

Though Lucifer and Satan are one and the same, Luciferianism portrays him as a god of light, a god of knowledge, and a god of magic. Luciferians seek to become gods themselves, a position attained by living a life of goodness, seeking after knowledge, practicing magic, and opening one’s mind to the cosmic mind of Lucifer.

The author also refers to Carlo Climati, former press director of the Regina Apostolorum Pontifical University in Rome, who told the Catholic News Agency that:

A society dominated by moral relativism is one reason behind this phenomenon because it creates a society that is turned on its head, in which good becomes evil and evil becomes good.

Youth are particularly vulnerable to these teachings because they are often the victims of terrible loneliness, the lack of communication and difficult family situations. They find the occult to be an easy and quick fix for their problems and they mistake it for a game.

Royal Magyar leader and author Goz Goz on the original Lucifer

April 2025 Original Baal is the feminine aspect of the sky & beyond, yet now a NWO male oriented trans abomination.. Original Lucifer is phosphorus, which is another original feminine aspect of nature that illuminates in the dark, further again identity hijacked to become a NWO male entity known as Ea/Enki.. YET, the original Ea was a Magyar woman priestess of fires.. Do U see the overall pattern to this $hitanic NWO twisted as split timeline reset replacement history agenda to fraudulently forge everything they can in original organic reality & invert it to an inorganic overlay where such evil eventually sow the seeds of their own $hitanic inverted destruction? NWO/star rats' history is totally unconscionably replete with such identity fraud, appropriated from the original Magyar omniversal co-creation affinity omnistory, that heralds our true origins. August 2023 'Lucifer' is just a Latin translation of the Greek word 'phosphorus' & 'phosphorus light egg' is the feminine aspect of Aether that no-one ever talks about.. and these secret societies have no idea they are worshipping a fake male Lucifer/Enki entity abomination that originally had nothing to do with anything.

Note: Not everyone is in agreement with the origins of the Omniverse but that is an article for another day. Short video: Explaining the Omniverse: Infinite Universes and Realities

Satanic and Luciferian influences upon our world

Both Satanic and Luciferian belief systems currently play a central role in most industries and institutions, and are particularly predominant in the commercial music, media and entertainment industries. If you care to explore cult symbology and rituals, you will see how they are used across the media and internet systems.

You will also learn that millions of unaware ‘celebrity worshippers’ who part with large sums of money to attend stadium concerts, unwittingly participate in ‘loosh’ rituals which can also serve as cult initiations, without consent. (The cult groups that perpetrated the COVID event omitted to tell the world that it was also a global luciferian initiation.)

Request for more labelling transparency

To be fair, perhaps the music industry and concert promoters can start labelling their tickets and promotional material with ‘Satanic Ritual Event’ or words to that effect, so unaware fans will be able to buy tickets with informed consent. I’m sure that mothers and fathers of starry eyed children and adolescents would appreciate it if this information was made clear.

The same applies to ‘Big Food’ corporations that allegedly use human ‘ingredients’ in mass produced ‘food’. An American cult survivor who is currently in jail on fabricated charges exposed many well known food producers who align with the worldwide ‘Citrus Industry’ which really means cannibal food and beverages.

An Australian cult survivor stated that satanic food producers arrogantly expect all of humanity to have no choice but to submit to all of their cult beliefs and rituals. But that’s a standalone article for another day.

A real life horror movie plot

Many cult survivors choose not to go public with their testimonies which is advisable unless they have had the opportunity to work on healing their traumas and triggers. While some survivors have become frontline communicators who speak on behalf of all of survivors, others opt to retain their privacy whilst sharing their truth via helpful people who create memes for them, like ‘Wish’.

Note: This meme reads like a plot for an extreme horror movie but I can assure you that it is real and shows what can happen to people who lose their humanity to the demonic realms. HRC is Hillary Rodham Clinton, a known cult abuser and handler. She is mentioned in several public survivor testimonials that I have listened to, including Brooke Federline and Laura Worley.

In my view, the next and last stop is a Truth and Restorative Justice Commission in the spirit of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu and others of his honorable ilk.

Beware of the ‘Joy of Satan’ Cult

The following screenshots of an important document about the Joy of Satan program that was shared by US military program cult survivor and disclosure advocate Nathan Ciszek. If you or anyone you know are considering joining the Joy of Satan, please read this first.

Michael Angelo Aquino 1946-2019 (Wiki)

Chuck Swindoll - Lucifer and the Luciferians, Masters of Deception

When I was an absolute beginner in cult bloodline research, one of the most articulate and insightful videos I discovered was Lucifer and the Luciferians, Masters of Deception, by American author and broadcaster Chuck Swindoll, Jr.

Described as a consideration of the psychology and biology which underlies the Luciferian cult, this essay helped me understand why the Luciferian and Satanic beliefs have established such a stronghold in the world. A convenient, watertight system where submissive cult members are groomed from childhood and appointed to positions of power where they are easily manipulated and controlled; a system that protects pedophiles and treats victims like criminals, and manufactures mass illusions and traumatic events with relative ease, with pre-determined solutions to the unnecessary problems they masterfully create to serve their own selfish wants and needs.

Here are some pertinent passages to ponder:

Chuck Swindoll: I think a lot of people really wonder why these people act like this, why these people sacrifice children, why they are all pedophiles, why they worship a demon, basically, and I think that there's a lot of people that are not okay with just the answer of, well, they're just sick or well, they're just psychologically deranged, which they are. I wanted to present some substance to what they're doing and why they're doing it because there is a real biology behind this - there is a real science behind this - that they are taking advantage of. There's a real fundamental understanding of human beings at every level - body, mind and spirit - and these people have capitalised on the information that they have had for thousands and thousands and thousands and thousands of years… There is much concern these days about Luciferianism and child sacrifice due to the emerging discoveries of this heinous activity rife within the ranks of global banking, political leadership and the Vatican. All realms of power on earth take part. It's time we dissect this human consuming belief system before the Luciferians take over the planet and with them, human potential… Luciferians communicate directly with Lucifer through the ritual practice of child sacrifice. This practice to evoke and convene with Leviathan, originated in the cult of Baal. Baal is just a name for Leviathan or Lucifer or Moloch. These are all referencing the same energy. The cult of Baal, which is the oldest cult ever established on this planet, is the ancient precursor to Luciferianism. I personally consider Luciferianism to be simply a formalised and highly organised cult of Baal. Luciferianism is both a religion and a bloodline. Satanism is a lower echelon of Luciferianism for those outside the bloodline, and wealth prerequisites to qualify as a true Luciferian. Money can buy you into the Luciferian cult but only bloodline accesses leadership. The highest ranks in the Luciferian cult are not voted in, they are bestowed rank through female genetic lineage carefully steered by the cult through select breeding within the blue blood family lines, like a king's executive rulership is stowed to his firstborn son. It's a similar idea in Luciferianism but like the Jews, it's the female who carries the genetic that counts. Luciferians involve thirteen, plus one hidden, royal bloodline families instead of just one family ruling like an imperial kingly monarchy. Luciferians have many at the top, so it's a bit more complicated and integrates many more ranking members. There is much disagreement and infighting and personal agenda between the families but they all follow a singular agenda and that is to control and rule the planet.

Note: Chuck Swindoll’s video essay focuses on the American Luciferian bloodlines and I later learned that they allegedly answer to higher Luciferian bloodlines from other countries in the pyramid hierarchy. He also mentioned that the US Congress is filled with Luciferian bloodline members and many have even changed their names so the American taxpayers don’t get suspicious. I hope this is not the case. The world is never going to to grow up if the cult bloodlines continue to hold it back.

Recommended Viewing

Lucifer and Luciferians, Masters of Deception by Chuck Swindoll

Premiered March 28, 2020 Runtime: 36 mins

Note: This video essay is not suitable for children and parts of it may be too overwhelming for sensitive people who are completely new to this subject. I was overwhelmed to begin with but decided to get out of my own way and put myself in a trafficked, raped and tortured child’s position instead.

Watch the Video Essay

Premiered: March 28, 2020 Runtime: 36 mins

Recommended Reading

Paradigm Shyft (July 2021): The United Nations is a Luciferian Cult controlled by the Knights of Malta, Jesuits, Rothschilds and Rockefellers

Until next time. Via Academia.com.

