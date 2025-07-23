Jillionaire

Yeshua Risen
13h

The Novus Ordo Seclorum -- the one Musk posted about after Trump won -- is the "Olympian" New Age (of Saturn) ultimately promoted by the Synagogue of Satan that Jesus spoke of in Revelation, the real Hidden Hand. They took the deal Jesus turned down to rule the physical realm.

Revelation 2:9 "I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan."

Revelation 3:9 "Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee."

Their pyramidal seeing-eye god has a "chosen people" inversely paralleling God in scripture and verse. They're the ones who've sponsored most illusory worldviews and have controlled money (root of all evil) and media even before radio, Unholywood and TV. That's largely how they shaped perceptions, especially about themselves, often ironically with fantasy while those escapes offered skewed truths that led us all astray, even to divide worldviews and spiritual pursuits further. That was the point as their number one goal was to control minds (govern-mentality) and let us trip ourselves into the abyss. Isolating individuals makes that easier, like the cult they are. They've also crunched numbers for depopulation agendas and eugenics, many of us being the brave "sacrifice" on a war memorial as money controls militaries. They believe they own us like cattle through our consent to their Addams Family Values that they've pervaded mainly in the West, the world example for the "American way". Their lobbies and think tanks virtually own Western governments and promote ridiculous, self-defeating policies, mainly so their phoenix can rise from the ashes.

This is what that American (Western) way looks like on the inside:

https://open.substack.com/pub/yeshuarisen/p/neuroweaponry-for-evil-eye-sport

For many 'elites' and 'stars' (idols to be gazed at) the dark web is a secret network for The Running Man meets The Purge, Squid Game, Hostel and particularly Videodrome. Targeted citizens worldwide are being tortured and harassed to death remotely by RNM/BCI "voice of god" neuroweaponry and DEWs, hunted and microwaved like sacrificial turkeys in a "silent dagger" slow-kill system. They turned MK-ULTRA into a pay-to-play beast system for the satanically bent.

The question is whether you believe they actually worship other-dimensional beings and who those beings are, even if. And if it is the Biblical Satan no matter the context or actual name, what would be the opposite? Not 'new age' because that's a derivative of the pagan, "Olympian" Novus Ordo Seclorum. Self-godhood is a lie. In practice you may have limited revelations, precognition, or other phenomena that might reinforce the spiritual self-reliance, but ultimately your soul isn't welcome into the Father's house in the afterlife unless you do things His way. He gave us His Son to show us what was expected. After that it's up to the individual, but we're all assessed by that same standard regardless of beliefs. Everyone else is locked out of His house, most wishing they were never born while the torment of being handed to your enemies (that you didn't know you had) is spiritually quantum -- ouroboros and alpha-omega eternal. God takes away the Holy Spirit from recalcitrant children and hands them to their enemies that they were absorbing the EviL cult-ure of. He has a track record if you read.

Forever is a long time to be in the prison camp of the enemy.

(John 2:15) "Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him."

Because they've made this sick society of clown 🤡 world what it is. PANdrogeny (Baphomet) along with psychotronics is how we arrived at men having babies and furry trans kids among other "woke" concepts. All the inversions of creation are their doing. That includes all the school and other shooter Manchurian candidates, breaking Commandments with a "redemption through sin" and "do what thou wilt" fervor. Repent to Jesus with an honest heart to break out of their mind prison matrix. Otherwise good luck on your own. Prayers for you.

(2 Peter 3:7) "But the heavens and the earth, which are now, by the same word are kept in store, reserved unto fire against the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men. 8 But, beloved, be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day. 9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance."

Nathan
15h

This post is filled with things I've heard before from Calvinists and Freemasons. They dare to believe that Satan is in bonds and doesn't weild influence. Instead, we all have access to the spirit of rebellion ("the devil is in all of us" mantra). There's a problem with determining the authenticity of, "the first rebel" without a study of the books of The Bible in isolation. Comparative religion exists to identify parallels in beliefs, but those parallels don't completely support the idea that the books of The Bible are counterfeits. Saying something is older than something else doesn't make it more true. A fool and a liar is born every day. One is ignorant of what's true and one masks what's true. So, The Bible presents the angel, "Lucifer or Satan" at different points as anointed and fallen. And sure, if I intended to confuse you I'd say, "The Bible also presents man in two states, pure and fallen." I could create a whole movement that supports dualism and the idea that we're both God and anti-God simultaneously. That good requires evil and transformation of your perception comes by that realization. I'd pluck a passage here and a passage there, mingle them with other religious texts including mystical traditions much like Manly P. Hall did in, "The Secret Teachings of All Ages" or like Albert Pike did in, "Morals and Dogma." The true problem in creating a new movement is rebranding enough elements so that it appears new despite being very old. Certainly if I was the father of lies I'd prefer that people were convinced that rebellion and disobedience is innate and not influenced.

