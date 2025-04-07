Jillionaire’s Substack

Jillionaire’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
Apr 7

Those seeking Truth find convoluted pieces of a puzzle which are sorted through higher knowledge. I found those Sumerian bits and pieces, Vedic references of (Vishnu) shining or lustre and found the basis of all knowledge all religions and all paths refers to two great truths, Light and Dark. The better part of Truth and keys beyond, is in the results and efforts dedicated to which path you choose. Chaos or Tranquility.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jillionaire
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jillionaire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture