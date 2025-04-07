Ancient world history that the Illuminati and Vatican are hiding from us

As told by heavily targeted, silenced and unlawfully detained Original Royal Magyar leader Goz Goz/Izzu

Note: After five years of dark occult research, I have concluded that Luciferianism and Satanism are both man-made rackets.

The Original Lucifer

The original Lucifer is just phosphorous that glows/illuminates in the dark. It is the divine feminine side of Aether (divine masculine), the original Magyar feminine aspect of nature leading back to Isten, the original mother co-creator.

Yet the illuminati turned the divine feminine phosphorus light egg aspect of nature into a male Lucifer entity that they then further ascribe to Ea/Enki: it does not get more ridiculous and banal.

The Original Baal

The original Baal in Ugar/Australian dreamtime lore is SIMPLY the divine feminine aspect of sky and water (space), yet these moron imbeciles have turned it into yet another transgenderised demonic abomination.

Izzu the Magyar & Jesus

Izzu the Magyar got perversely identity hijacked with the Jesus the Jew. Izzu does not translate into English as Iesus/Jesus

Izzu means 'burning', referring to the actual burning aspect of one's internal soul centre purple creation flame, which starts in the stomach, not the brain.

'Iesus' comes from the Post Atlantean Melchizedek homosexual coven of 'iesu' priests.

Original Ea

Original Ea was a Magyar woman of fires.

Ea stands for waters. Waters of the GREAT MOTHER.

Izzu the Magyar

Jesus/Yeshua/יהוה‎ (transliterated as YHWH or YHVH)

Above images shared by Goz Goz

Goz Goz Wisdom

Was not his main real message to be one's own saviour/salvation, and the Roman Yahudi Saturnalia cult turned it into a false messiah religion instead, so since then, most people sit back, do nothing and expect to be saved by one man?

Ridiculous, is it not?

Remember he said that anyone can do what I can do, right?

Simple enough, is it not?

Learn how to centre because he was a Magyar Magi that could simply centre, and who shared and taught instructions so others can experience real knowledge on all levels first hand for themselves.

And that's it.

Why make it any more complicated than this?

Kariong NSW, Australia, previously named Izrael

Kangy Angy (Magyar language), which means 'Sumerian kingdom', on the NSW central coast (the original Sumeria before the later split timeline reset forged Mesopotamian Sumeria), right next to Kariong, which common sense tells U it was Izrael before being renamed as Kariong.

The real original Sumerians spoke Magyar language & the Annunaki/Amun Nagas/Habiru/Hebrew spoke Asurit.

Jesus, Lucifer, Molek, child sacrifice

Horns/Crown/Halo/Ring

Jesus and Lucifer are the same thing

Kronos signifies "The Horned one"

From Krn, a horn. (Krn, the verb which kronnos comes from, signifies either "to put forth horns", or "to send forth rays of light". - Riding the Beast)

The Latin corona, "a crown," has evidently a similar derivation, and indicates the origin of the points, or "horns," by which crowns are surmounted.

We are also told by Pherecydes that Saturn (i.e., Cronus or Belus) was "the first who wore a crown." (Pherecydes was an Ancient Greek mythographer and proto-philosopher from the island of Syros who wrote an ancient work in ten books, now lost. - Wiki)

(Pherecydes of Syros, 6th Century BCE - Wiki)

As a horn is a well-known Oriental emblem for power or might, Kronos "The Horned One”, was, according to the mystic system, just a synonym for the Scriptural epithet applied to Nimrod-viz., Gheber, "The mighty one." "He began to be mighty on the earth."

(Nimrod was deified as "the horned one" and this name/title stuck in reference to "the shiner" or "the light-giver". - Riding the Beast. Gheber means ancient fire worshipper of Persia, Zoroastrian; Parsee.)

Kronos "devoured his sons as soon as they were born."

The name Kronos, as the classical reader is well aware, is applied to Saturn as the "Father of the gods."

As the Father of the gods, he was, as we have seen, called Kronos; and everyone knows that the classical story of Kronos was just this, that, "he devoured his sons as soon as they were born."

This legend has a further and deeper meaning; but, as applied to Nimrod, or "The Horned One," it just refers to the fact, that, as the representative of Moloch or Baal, infants were the most acceptable offerings at his altar.

Original Word: מֹלֶךְ: Moloch/Molek refers to a Canaanite deity associated with child sacrifice. The term is often used in the context of prohibitions against the Israelites engaging in the worship practices of surrounding nations, particularly those involving the sacrifice of children by fire. Cultural and Historical Background: Molek worship was prevalent among the Canaanites and other neighboring cultures during the time of the Old Testament. This deity was often associated with the Ammonites. The worship of Molek typically involved the ritualistic sacrifice of children, which was strictly forbidden by the God of Israel. The Israelites were repeatedly warned against adopting such practices, as they were considered abominable and contrary to the worship of Yahweh. Source: Bible Hub

We have ample and melancholy evidence on this subject from the records of antiquity.

"The Phoenicians," says Eusebius, "every year sacrificed their beloved and only-begotten children to Kronos or Saturn"

"Kronos, "The Horned one, who wore the "horns," as the emblem both of his physical might and sovereign power, has come to be, in popular superstition, the recognised representative of the Devil"

SOURCES:

Alexander Hislop, "The Two Babylons; Or, the Papal Worship Proved to be the Worship of Nimrod and His Wife"; 1873

John Garnier, "The Worship of the Dead: Or the Origin and Nature of Pagan Idolatry and Its Bearing Upon the Early History of Egypt and Babylonia"; 1904

More Suppressed Points of View About our World’s Ancient Origins

Via recent posts on Facebook by Royal Magyar leader Goz Goz.

West Meets East

U have a vertical body/soul centre line & not a horizontal ring/band of slavery, so, process this.

Scythia was renamed Tartaria

Before it was renamed Tartaria, it was a portion of Scythia/Greater Hungary (read the last 2 sentences of this old book below, marked & surrounded with red ink below.)

Origins of Hybrid Species

From the Spanish Inquisition onwards & still today, the NWO capstone π-hag reptoids, have wiped out almost completely our true Magyar affinity origins, via secret society oxygen thieves, using these diabolical unconscionable torture methods..

Non hybrid animals/plants etc have no homosexual dysfunction, as they are original Magyar co-creation species, that haven't been hybridized..

Hybrid species are the result of the insane capstone π-hags going against natural lore, fucking with organic nature.

Research Atrazine & its trans effect on organic nature.

Atrazine induces complete feminization and chemical castration in male African clawed frogs (Xenopus laevis)

(Pub Med Central)

They are always hiding things from us

Video (11 mins) - The Truth About Airships, Towers And Domes - They are always hiding things from us.

Points of Interest

Australia was discovered in 1606, 75 years after this map (below) was drawn…Were we flying across the Atlantic in the 1400s or 1500s as the old maps seem to suggest?

Why did they blur out the skies in the 1800s? Why are there no bells in the so called belfries?

Airships used to be called Zephyrs and just like today, the Rockefeller, Ford, Vanderbilt steel and railroad barons started naming cars and trains Zephyr just as petroleum based ground travel started replacing air travel.

These amazing green, clean mode of travel was obviously not profitable to the oil barons and needed to go. These airships were still commonplace even in the early 1900s

As we know, alcohol prohibition was really about removing natural plant based fuels like ethanol so that the automotive industry had to rely on profitable big oil for fuel.

But how would you eliminate your biggest competitors that can fly without the use of petroleum based fuel? By scaring the shit out of everyone to ever set foot on one of these airships again. False flag anyone? That crash singlehandedly ended the passenger airship industry. How convenient.

And how the hell did they get that up there but by air?

Have Humanity’s True Origins Been Whitewashed? The only way to uncover wiped, missing history, is by linguistics, using Magyar language, original world language of nature, as the base core language. Goz Goz

‘ALL historical information that is easy to access, is a lie. The illuminati set things up and planned things this way. And their gradual dumbing down of humanity over the decades, further makes this Magyar core origins topic harder to comprehend for most because the proper study of linguistics is deliberately not made widely available.’

Until next time.

