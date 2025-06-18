A Road Recklessly Travelled

Having worked in a media industry many moons ago when television news bulletins featured comprehensive health reports, for better or worse, it concerns me that the current media landscape remains largely silent about pharmaceutical harms and secrets.

Little wonder that Big Pharma is now better known as Big Harma. While ethical pharmaceutical companies still exist, their bigger brothers are on a road recklessly travelled and risk causing irreparable damage to the industry as a whole. No different to the corporate media industry these days.

This article contains links and information about three important interviews related to health and wellbeing:

Dr Josh Axe: Johnson & Johnson: The Biggest Medical Conspiracy in U.S. History with guest investigative journalist Gardiner Harris

Max Lowen (Unbroken.Global) - Down the Health Rabbit Holes: The Truths the System is Hiding with guest Matt Ro (Cultivate Elevate)

Tucker Carlson: Laura Delano - How Big Pharma Created the Mental Health Crisis

Johnson and Johnson invented non existent ‘onset schizophrenia’

The transcript below is from a short video that first alerted me to one of the biggest corporate scandals in recent history. Gardiner Harris has reported from the White House and covered the pharmaceutical industry for decades.

Gardiner Harris, Investigative Journalist:

Johnson and Johnson is the largest, costliest and deadliest criminal conspiracies in American history. Nothing else is close. They caused or contributed to the deaths of two million Americans. Johnson and Johnson, according to grand jury documents that I have, which are rare to have because they are very secret. Johnson and Johnson sales reps went to psychiatrists with two messages. One was: Don't worry about killing your patients. No-one will ever catch you. And the other was: If you want to hide your tracks, diagnose these patients with late, onset schizophrenia. There is no such thing as late onset schizophrenia. And that's when I realised, oh my God, this company is totally different than what I thought. Johnson and Johnson has been selling itself as the baby company for more than 100 years and has spent $35 billion since 2011 on lawyers and litigation. I knew many of the top experts in the country and I called them about these stories and they would immediately go off the record and say, Gardiner, are you out of your mind? Do you know what kind of lawyers these people have?

Johnson & Johnson – The Biggest Medical Conspiracy in U.S. History

May 23, 2025 - Run time 56 mins 46

Interview topics via Dr Josh Axe Channel Description

Why Johnson & Johnson may be responsible for up to 2 million deaths—and how it was covered up.

How Risperdal was marketed illegally to elderly patients, despite deadly side effects.

Shocking misuse of EPO in cancer patients and the hidden studies that exposed it.

The FDA’s role in enabling decades of pharmaceutical harm.

How Tylenol became one of the most dangerous over-the-counter drugs in America.

Why many “late onset schizophrenia” diagnoses in nursing homes are completely fabricated.

The frightening financial ties between drug companies, academic institutions, and your doctor.

Chapters

0:00 Introduction

5:15 Corruption in American Healthcare

16:27 The Use of Antipsychotics for Nursing Home Patients

20:44 EPO for Cancer Patients

28:08 Medical Industry as Goliath

37:50 Medical Advisory Committee: FDA

42:00 Acetaminophen Side Effects

Down the Health Rabbit Holes: The Truths the System is Hiding

Unbroken Global Host Max Lowen and Cultivate Elevate’s Matt Ro talk about the inverted mainstream health advice that most of us have grown up with. They reveal the truth about topics including vaccines, superfoods, copper, lead, hot versus cold electricity, radio frequencies as the cause of flu and flouride. Also on offer are welcome solutions and new pathways to consider, and book recommendations.

Transcript Exerpts

Matt Ro: Vaccines go back to the 1780s and every time they introduced vaccines into the population, people wanted to burn down the houses of people who were trying to introduce those things into the village because everybody came down with what they called 'cow pox' and they drew cartoons of people looking like cows with deformities from all the injections.

Into the 1800s, they were still trying to push this, and would go to a new town. They drew pictures of skeletons taking a vaccine and putting it into a person while an enforcement person, like a police officer, was holding down that person.

There's an ad from the 1880s that says 'Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate.' Every physician was paid $10,000 to vaccinate people and if we think about 2020, same exact thing. So this has been going on for a very long period of time.

‘Blue Baby’ deception

There was a specific shot given to RH- mothers that contains ethyl mercury and all RH- mothers had autistic children. They told the mothers that they risked having a 'blue baby' (stillbirth) if they didn't take the shot but literature states a one in four hundred chance, which is less than 1%. It's almost rare for it to even happen. So they tell people to get these shots and the child ends up being autistic because of all of the heavy metals.

Alzheimers and Dementia

Another one is the flu shot that still contains all the mercury and people who take it end up with Alzheimer's and Dementia. When we look at people who don't have any vaccines like the Amish, they don't have any illnesses that we have - but they don't have electricity either. So we have to start asking ourselves why are we treating our body like a pin cushion?

How the Rockefellers got rid of midwives

It doesn't make any sense to put all these things into our body, especially a baby that just came out of the womb. Through this paradigm, the Rockefellers got rid of a lot of midwives because the midwife was there to protect the mother while she was giving birth, usually in the home, in the pool or bath water. The midwife also made sure the injections never went into the baby.

The Flexner Report (1910)

Medical Education in the United States and Canada Report by Abraham Flexner (known as the Flexner Report)

Before the 1910 Flexner Report, all of the doctors talked about how cancer did not exist in unvaccinated people. Diabetes, same thing. Once they started putting these things into people, they started getting ill. And then they started having allergies.

Link: The Flexner Report (364 pages)

Detoxing from hidden pharmaceutical ingredients including mold

There's a great book called the Peanut Allergy Epidemic which shows that people have allergies to various things including peanuts, shellfish, latex and eggs because of what they were injected with as a kid. And it really blew my mind because it also talked about mold and everybody is like, 'mold is going to get me!'.

I realised that people were injected with mold so they would be allergic to it. They were also injected with ragweed so they are allergic to the outside. All these things...They know exactly what they are doing. They are setting people up so they have this poison upon birth that will then work farther down the line and then the person doesn't understand.

The cool thing is that you can detox these things. You can pull heavy metals out of your body, you can rework the body. You can reintroduce things like natural organic mold and things like that back into the body.

We have all been duped

But we have all been duped. The whole vaccine thing is just part of depopulation. That's the best way to sum things up in one. It's just harming people and depopulation…

There's a great book called Dissolving Illusions and that is the perfect name because when we think about the things we are talking about today, they are illusions. They are not real. We have been duped into believing an illusion that has been repeated over and over and over again.

Max Lowen: Yeah, our whole reality is an illusion. We come into a culture which contains the word 'cult' and we're inculcated in a reality that is completely inverted and backwards.

Interview Link: The Truth the System is Hiding

April 20, 2025 - Runtime 1 hour 28 mins

Book Recommendations

The Peanut Allergy Epidemic: What's Causing It and How to Stop It (2011) was written by Heather Fraser, a natural health practitioner and historian, who began her investigation after her son had an anaphylactic reaction to peanut butter.

Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History (2013) challenges the conventional narrative about the role of vaccines in reducing infectious disease mortality. The book presents historical data and arguments suggesting that factors such as improved sanitation, nutrition, and living conditions, rather than vaccines, were primarily responsible for the decline in infectious disease deaths.

The authors, Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk, argue that the significant drop in mortality from infectious diseases began in the mid-1800s and continued into the early 1900s, long before the widespread use of vaccines. The book also discusses the impact of eugenicist doctrines, individual freedoms, and state policies on vaccine acceptance and refusal.

Vaccine Trivia

CAGR - compound annual growth rate

(Source: Grand View Research)

Informed Choice

Editor’s Note: If you live in Australia, the government and mainstream media consistently promote vaccines as a way to ‘stay safe’ from flus and viruses that are becoming deadlier by the day.

Pre 2020, even though the mere thought of vaccines had never resonated with me, I was one of those people. And no amount of vaccine advertising or ‘news’ have never persuaded me to book in for any injections. In fact, most people I know who have always lined up for their flu vaccines every year, also deal with various ongoing illnesses and imbalances including cancer.

My subsequent research into vaccines has led me to the conclusion that lucrative vaccine profits are placed before health and even Bill Gates stated on mainstream media that the vaccine ROI (return on investment) is ‘unheard of’ and was the primary reason why he chose to invest in the vaccine industry after being booted from Microsoft.

Tucker Carlson & Laura Delano: How Big Pharma Created the Mental Health Crisis

Lastly, this timely interview reflects the state of the Australian mental health system which has billions of dollars thrown at it every year but always seems to be in crisis mode and increasing numbers of children are being prescribed with psyche drugs.

Tucker Carlson’s guest Laura Delano tells her harrowing story of being ‘psychiatrised’ as a 13 year old and diagnosed with bipolar disorder for which there are no blood tests or scientific evidence of a ‘chemical imbalance.’

She also reveals that 60 million adult Americans and 6 million children are on psyche drugs and that some of the US mainstream press have crudely labeled her a fascist for speaking out against psychiatric abuses. Her book Unshrunk: A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance was published in 2025.

This is a long but completely engaging interview that I watched in instalments. Vital viewing for all mental health and holistic health professional practitioners, and anyone who has been taking psyche meds long term, who also suffers from physical health issues as a result.

The revelations in this interview also explain why there is such a high rate of suicide in the psychiatry profession.

Via Tucker Carlson’s Channel Description

Doctors told a teenage Laura Delano she had something they called bipolar disorder, and then proceeded to make her legitimately crazy with psych drugs. She’s one of the few who recovered.

Laura Delano is an author, speaker, and consultant, and the founder of Inner Compass Initiative, a nonprofit organization that helps people make more informed choices about taking and safely tapering off psychiatric drugs. She is a leading voice in the international movement of people who’ve left behind the medicalized, professionalized mental health industry to build something different.

Laura has worked as an advocate within and beyond the mental health system, and has spent the past 13 years working with individuals and families around the world who are seeking guidance and support for psychiatric drug withdrawal.

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

1:16 Why Is the New York Times Mad at Delano for Getting off Antidepressants?

4:48 Delano’s Battle With Mental Health

14:32 The Major Problem With Psychiatry Diagnoses

23:39 When Was Delano Put On Psych Drugs?

26:42 Is There Really Such a Thing as a “Chemical Imbalance” in the Brain?

30:43 How Many Americans Are on Psychiatric Drugs?

34:06 The Terrifying Side Effects of SSRIs They Refuse to Warn You Of

49:09 The Drugs That Kill Your Life-Force

56:17 The Loss of Sexual Function After the Use of Psychiatric Drugs

59:26 Is There a Connection Between SSRIs and Mass Shootings?

1:07:38 Alcohol’s Impact on Your Mental Health

1:10:31 How Therapy Is Used to Replace Family and Friendship

1:19:21 Big Pharma’s Newest “Treatment Resistance” Scam

1:26:02 Why the System Is So Afraid of Delano’s Story

1:45:14 How the Medical Industry Brainwashes Doctors

1:54:57 The Moment Delano Lost Faith in the Psychiatric System

2:05:19 They Want You Dependent on Prescription Drugs

2:11:51 Delano’s Mission to Help Others

June 7, 2025 - Runtime 2 hrs 20 mins

Until next time.

"Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food" Hippocrates

