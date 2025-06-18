Jillionaire’s Substack

Larry Inn
15h

Aloha Jillionaire. I would love to recommend two books:

1. NIACIN: The Real Story. (Using niacin for arthritis, children’s learning and behavioral disorders, mental illness (schizophrenia), pellagra, cardiovascular disease, and other conditions.

Authors: Abram Hoffer, MD, Ph.D, Andrew W. Saul, Ph.D.,and Harold D. Foster, Ph.D.

2. NIACIN: The Real Story, 2nd Edition, Revised, Updated, and Expanded.

Authors: Abram Hoffer, MD, Ph.D., Andrew W. Saul, Ph.D., and Harold D.Foster, Ph.D.

with a new Foreword by, W. Todd Penberthy, Ph.D

“Dr. Hoffer’s writings changed my son’s life. His schizophrenia was CURED with niacin treatments. My son, fully recovered, went on to become CEO of a marketing company ten years later.”—Atsuo Yanagisawa, MD, Ph.D,, President of the International Society of Othomolecular Medicine.

Basic Health Publications, Inc. www.turnerpublishing.com 2023.

