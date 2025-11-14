The following information will be genuinely helpful for survivors and practitioners alike, and anyone else who can help raise awareness about Laura Worley’s vital books and podcasts.

Laura Worley: What Happened, Who was Involved, The Plan Going Forward

‘I have found out information that nobody is talking about but it’s just the beginning… If you hear me, send this to every survivor you know because they are under a spell to not hear what can help them to get whole, what will help them get free.’

Laura Worley is a respected cult survivor turned Puzzle Pieces Together author, podcaster and advanced holistic healing practitioner. In her first podcast for almost a year, she claimed that Steve, her beloved husband of 40 years, was murdered by satanic cults in December 2024 and that Australian cult survivor and ‘queen mother of darkness’ Gabbi Choong, was involved in the murder. Choong, whose online persona is a healer and ‘beacon of hope’ for thousands of other survivors, has been named alongside satanic mother of darkness ‘Sherry’.

Laura stated that Choong worked with her for free and learned about her proven healing modalities that help cult survivors break free from the ‘Tree of Death’ template that most of survivors and practitioners don’t even know exists. Choong then began to publicly and consciously lie about Laura to her clueless followers both before and after Steve’s death, claiming that everything she was doing was wrong, bad and evil.

Choong’s alleged involvement in a pre-meditated cult murder is the one of the most serious and disturbing allegations I have come across since stumbling into the parallel death cult realm in 2020. The main reason I kept listening to survivor testimonials was because of the rising number of extreme spiritual attacks on advanced healing/metaphysical practitioners, and to also help raise awareness of this previously hidden and heavily silenced world of extreme ritual child violation and murder.

Prison is no fun

I can hear people say that Laura will never be able to prove her allegations in court but one day when tough new cult crime laws are drafted and enshrined, the whole world will change for the better and justice will be done. In the meantime, let’s hope that mothers of darkness and other cult survivors who are trapped in the global criminal cult web, find their way to a balanced state of mental health and choose to do the work to heal their traumas and other deep wounds.

Prison is no fun.

Puzzle Pieces Holy Trinity

Laura Worley is the author of an exceptional book trilogy that holds proven keys to healing and freedom for survivors who are willing to do the work, and for professional practitioners who work with survivors. They also reveal the truth behind the hidden rituals, hierarchies, and belief systems that govern their world, and survivors who were trained from the womb, used as weapons, and ruled by those who still worship the god and goddess demons from the beginning of time.

Severe and unexpected spiritual attacks on Laura and Steve began with the publication of Laura’s second book in 2023, Puzzle Pieces Together Manual - A Pathway to Freedom. These vicious cult crimes were obviously triggered by her continued exposure of the inverted Kabbalah foundation of all MK Ultra and Occult group programming, step-by-step techniques for program removal, transcending trauma and becoming free from mind control slavery.

The attacks continued up to and beyond Steve’s death in December 2024 and coincided with a group of the ‘highest groomed’ survivors called ‘mothers of darkness’ who started coming to see Laura. She said that some came to get help, some came to spy and some tried to kill her. Despite 18 months of literal battles, Laura and her husband also learned enormous amounts of information from their attackers, some of which they didn’t know was even possible.

Laura’s third groundbreaking book Hidden Knowledge was published on September 10, 2025, and is based on the testimony of twenty cult survivors from around the world who all tell the same story and provide proof of a universal ‘Tree of Death’ template designed to control minds and serve darkness.

“Where is anybody telling you that the inverted Kabbalah is the whole template? Where are they telling you that the spiritual programming is everything? Where are they telling you how to remove the programming showing you the map, showing you exactly what you have to do? Nobody. You can personally text or email me that that’s not true, what I’m about to say. As far as I know, I could not find any real information about the mothers of darkness.” Laura Worley

This article includes transcript notes from Laura’s October 29, 2025 podcast, her first since her husband’s death but if you would prefer to watch it (40 mins), click this link: What Happened, Who was Involved, The Plan Going Forward

On November 13, 2025, Laura posted a follow up podcast (1 hour): Stirring up the hornet’s nest

TRANSCRIPT NOTES

It’s time to stand up

I feel that I need to start sharing things so that we can start to win, as a community of people who have been deeply hurt by the government. It’s time to stand up. It’s time to be whole. It’s time to pull our minds together and to stop running around in circles because I, for one, am sick of it.

Front Programming

Most survivors and professionals get focused on what I would call the front programming, which would be something like a Disney program. They’ll focus on the torture… the abuse… and I understand that but that is not the true programming that keeps a survivor in bondage. What happens to a survivor in the womb is that they begin to download this programming but they attach fallen angels, demons to every layer that they program into a survivor. And this is done throughout their life, so a survivor has many, many, many demons downloaded.

Why Simple Prayer Will Not Work

This is really the true reason why most survivors cannot truly get free and why a simple prayer will not work. Because they have 10 million layers of demons who have legal rights… which basically means they can stay because they have been given permission. I worked with 100 survivors and proved it. I worked with 20 Mothers of Darkness, proving what I am saying. It was in every single one, including myself.

Remembering the Tree of Death with the Lord’s help

But what’s more important for us to understand is the Lord started teaching me this in 2019. He told me, you’re going to write a book and this is what you are going to learn about. I knew what what a Tree of Life but not a Tree of Death, and that began the journey. My first book was published in 2021 and I have since published 3 books, over 1600 pages of things I have learned from the Lord that the Lord was able to bring up in my own subconscious because I knew all this, and I proved it by working with all these survivors. Not with a couple of sessions. I mean working with them.

Exposing the Biggest Secret on the Planet

My biggest goal is to stop running around and chasing our tails over dumb stuff. That’s never going to get anyone free. If you chase your tail and look over front programming, and you just focus on your trauma, I promise you’ll never ever get free, and you’re not going to put your brain together, your mind together. But if you will understand and ask the Lord what is he teaching in these three books, it is like the biggest secret on the planet.

How millions of people are programmed across the world

It’s finally understood that the cult – the Illuminati, Freemasons, Druids – everybody came together and created a template. How else in the world do you think they program millions of people all over the world? They had to have an organised way. They had to have a way that would work… I hear survivors all the time saying, this happened to me...well, this happened to me... Well, I hate to break it to you but it happened to all of us because it’s a template. You just haven’t remembered all of it yet.

I am not going to stop

I won’t lie. I have lost my husband over what I am teaching. I have lost my husband who stood by my side to teach this with me, to learn this with me, who learned with me, and he knew as much as I did learning from these mothers of darkness. He knew every bit about it and he wanted me to write these books and he encouraged me until the very end to not stop. So I am not going to stop.

My husband was murdered by satanic cults

And I just want people to understand that my husband was murdered by satanic cults. And who had a huge part in that and I’m going to go through the steps of explaining it to you.

For the 18 months my husband and I were cursed spiritually, attacked nightly by groups of them and satanic seven day rituals that were sacrifices to kill us. And in all of the curses and all the things that they did... they would always curse my husband to get sick and die, to have a tumour, get cancer, you know, we’re always going to be killed. And the funny thing is, in all my curses, because the Lord told me to write down everything happens, it’s great that I did because I wouldn’t have understood and I wouldn’t have remembered everything.

Understanding and counteracting curses and rituals against people

They would curse me in the modalities that I used to help survivors.

1. Muscle testing – extremely cursed

2. Body code – extremely cursed

I was not to help survivors. I was not to do podcasts. I was to keep my mouth shut. I was not to do this. I was not to do that. The funny thing is, if they had left us alone, we wouldn’t have known half of what they can do and accomplish. And that’s my goal now – to help teach people understand what they can do with curses, what they can do with ritual and what they do at ritual against people, how they do follow god and goddess demons that we have all seen in stupid movies and think they are cute but they are actually demon god and goddesses.

I promise that you will free yourself through my three books

I explain all of this thoroughly and if you read the books one through to three, I promise you that you will free yourself. You will be able to help as a professional to get your survivors free. And if you think for one moment that what I’m teaching is BS and lies, well then why did they kill my husband. Why did they attack us every night for 18 months and tell us to keep our mouths shut about everything that I had written? And then I stupidly said I was writing book 3 so that probably didn’t help.

Survivors are under a spell not to hear

If you hear me, send this to every survivor you know because they are under a spell to not hear what can help them to get whole, what will help them get free. Do you honestly believe that Satan has all the power and that what he does to individuals, there’s not a solution in God’s kingdom to resolve this, to heal these people? Well, I want you to know that there are very few people in this world that have healed themselves because of what the cult has done to make sure you would not ever remember the true programming. It’s based on their centuries old spiritual beliefs.

This isn’t recent. These things they worship, they live their life by teachings of hundreds of years ago and in some cases, all the way back to the very beginning of time. So we need to wake the hell up. Because I am so sick of what I’m seeing and that’s why I’m going to do something that most people probably are not going to be shocked at but I think it has to happen.

The big lie: ‘Everything is a satanic modality’

I have witnessed, and I have said nothing, survivors who basically go out in public and tell stories about their abuse, and that’s fine if you want to. But nobody talks about I’m going to pull my mind together, I’m going to integrate my alters, and I’m going to heal.

The other thing I’ve witnessed is, people who think they are Christians tell people who have been trying to help themselves, that everything is a satanic modality. Example. I’m going to say it. I decided to name a couple of names who have been a very big part in killing my husband. They took part, but not just a part, they took a huge part - for 18 months, different people cursed us.

Attacked by a queen mother of darkness alter

Gabbi C has a social media account that helps survivors, thousands. She is a queen mother of darkness. How do I know that? Because I worked with her, free, because she asked me if I would teach her what I do because she helps survivors as well. And when basically, we both found out that this was the case about her, her alter started attacking me. I told her and she was very sorry and I accepted that. But unfortunately her alter, her mother of darkness, attacked Steve and me for the next year and a half, off and on.

Public attacks before and after Steve died

The reason I am mentioning it, which I never ever would have, but she was publicly attacking me before Steve died. She publicly attacked me after Steve died… within a couple of months. She said so many things that were not true. And that’s a conscious awake choice. She said that everything that I’m doing is wrong, bad, evil. Whatever. And mostly she lied about certain things that I do do because she knows I didn’t, because I worked with her. But she has a part, okay, in what happened to my husband.

Sherry and other high up cult women tried to give Laura a heart attack

Another woman, her name is Sherry. She was not a client. She would not stop attacking my husband. And then she started attacking me, starting on September 10th when I published my third book. And do you know what happened? For three dean times since September 10th, she has shown up with 12 other women who are very high up in the cult. And I mean the highest. And each and every time they tried to give me a heart attack. How do I know? I saw it, I felt it and they literally showed me how they kill people with their heart attack. They tried three different ways to do it to me.

I am done being attacked by people – I will not give permission

So let me tell you, I am making an announcement tonight. I am done being attacked by people who think they can. So I want everyone to listen carefully to the women and men who have cursed myself. Anything connected to me, anyone connected to me, I want you to hear what I have to say. I absolutely will not accept any curses from you. I will not accept your demons that you send to harm me.

to my family, everything that my business is, everything I do, everything connected, from this moment on, every single thing that is sent to me has to go back to the cinder including the demons, because I am publicly saying no, I will not give permission. This is not ok. You are not going to continue to do this. So I give this to the true Lord Jesus Christ. Anything that is sent to me he will take care of and you will hold the consequence to it.

Heed the law of witchcraft or deal with the consequences

For two years now, I have put up with this crap and you know what? I didn’t call names, I didn’t say names, I let people try, I knew that some people didn’t know, and that’s just their alters, whatever. But at this moment in time, what I have learned is, a survivor, just because you don’t remember, doesn’t mean… that you are not responsible for that part of your mind, hurting people. And the reason why I know this is because some women were cursing me and I finally told them last year to stop it. I wouldn’t accept it anymore. And you know what happened? Both of them stopped because the law of witchcraft says this: if somebody is going to practice witchcraft, and they curse another person, and if it doesn’t work, then it has to go back to them, including the demons they use.

On this night, October 29, 2025, I am making a public announcement

Anyone else who comes up against me that tries to shut me down, shut me up, and spiritually curses me, and tries to kill me, has sacrificed against me, and all of that, you are gonna receive it all back. I’m not gonna practice witchcraft. I will not play your games but I am telling you, I will not accept it and Jesus Christ will take over from that moment on. And his consequences that he gives you are in his hands.

My husband is dead because of information that will help thousands of people all over the world

But I just wanna clarify. So, I’m very sorry but I have thought a lot about this, because when somebody kills your somebody you love - I’ve been married for 40 years - and because of these women, because I was helping them, for heaven’s sake, and I was writing information to help thousands of people all over the world with this information, my husband is dead. So you tell me how you would feel at this point. I feel like I’ve forgiven a lot of things and I let a lot of things go for a very long time but it’s not ok. I’m not gonna live my life being cursed. I’m not gonna live with people sending all this crap and I have to deal with it at night time. No, this is over.

It’s not ok to purposefully guide survivors away from healing

So again, I just want to make it clear. I will not accept it. It will come back to you with your demons because I will not. And you know you have to have permission or you have legal right, and a witch who does something without permission or legal right is not going to turn out very good. So I’ve probably shocked a lot of survivors tonight because of what I’ve said but I will be dang if I’m gonna keep my mouth shut anymore because this woman… she is purposefully guiding survivors away from healing. Thousands of them. It’s not ok anymore for this to happen.

Some of the highest groomed survivors pose as therapists to stop survivors from breaking free

If I were to lay out everything I knew, you would be shocked because there are so many people who have infiltrated the survivor community that say they want to help. You know, they’re not a survivor, but they’re a therapist and of course they’re some of the highest up groomed. So if we don’t start being honest in this situation, then survivors are not going to get free. So you can make the choice this night or whenever you want but if you are not open to understanding new information that will show you the truth of what is inside of you, then you will not find freedom in this life. Millions of people through all the decades, the centuries, who have suffered with satanic ritual abuse, they never got free. Do you want that?

Time to stop the lies secrets, lies and slander in the survivor community

So that’s all I have to ask you. I’m tired of people lying in the public community. I am sick to death of people keeping things secret so survivors can’t find information. It needs to end. It really does. And so from now on, I’m going to be very loud with what I say because what I say is the truth and I have nothing to hide. If I was lying and making up some steep crap, why in the world would they attack me for 18 months and then start again when I go public with my third book? Why?

They taught me so much that nobody is talking about and that is their dumb mistake

Do you honestly think they give a crap about what people are teaching unless it’s the truth? Do you think they would kill my husband, for heaven’s sake? So it wasn’t just one thing that happened. These women came after my husband for a long time, yes. And some of the druids did, yes. And we fought in battles. They literally were battles for our life. And they taught me so much. So that is their dumb mistake.

But there is a need for all of us to come together and start helping each other with information. I feel like I have come up with enormous amounts of information based on working with survivors, with God teaching me. There’s so much but it’s not over. I have found out information that nobody is talking about but it’s just the beginning.

We have to unite, outsmart the cult and heal ourselves

There’s a template in everybody. This is what they believe. It’s a templative Tree of Death. So let’s find more information to help the mothers of darkness. Do you think mothers of darkness have really gotten free? No. because of what I’ve learned, what they have to do to get free – is so much, but they can. But we have to come together and outsmart the cult. We know everything about them.

Why is everybody running in circles? Going to this or that or doing this or that, then they don’t want to do the work, so they don’t do anything but their whole life is a mess and they don’t want to deal with it, they don’t want to know the truth. They just want to keep doing the same stuff, just talking about abuse and torture every single day. There is so much more that we could be healing ourselves.

Going forward, I’m going to bring out as much knowledge as I can and hope that somebody who is listening to this can hear it and can pray about it. I don’t ask you to believe what I’m saying. You pray about it. You muscle test what I’m saying to see if it’s true. You figure things out. In these books I have so many modalities to heal you, help you and all you have to do is try them.

Stop listening to Gabbi and others who say everything is satanic

Stop listening to Gabbi and all these other people who say everything is satanic and then try to make sure you don’t get help. Do you understand that? That is a mother of darkness role. They have to keep all survivors in line. That is their job. They got activated with a lot of other people but mothers of darkness got activated in the fall of 2023. Their job is to keep the survivors from getting free. This is the time of the new world order coming through. They have to have their army cabal. So I’m telling you, we are in a period that you either need to wake up and stop doing what you have been doing and listening to people that want to take you down a rabbit hole of hell.

The books are a like a key to everything a survivor needs to get free

Start praying. Start asking the true lord Jesus Christ and God the Father if something is true. Muscle testing will show you if something is true. It will help you. These modalities every survivor can do on themselves. The professionals can help you. I feel like these three books are like the key to everything a survivor needs to get free and people just won’t look at it. All I can say is I sacrificed everything and I had no idea, because believe me, if I knew they were gonna take my husband, I wouldn’t have done it.

I will reveal all the darkness that I possibly can and speak out against politicians

But nonetheless, it has happened and so my choice going forward, will be to reveal all the darkness that I possibly can and speak out against not only those who are trying to betray survivors, but I am going to start speaking very loudly against a great many politicians that I know a great deal about. I’m sorry that I’m being really bitchy tonight but I’ve waited a long time to say it. I didn’t want to say it after Steve died but in December he will have been dead a year and the grieving has been incredibly hard because he was my soulmate and everything I cared about…

I have to tools to help you and whole families get free

So I hope you guys will start to fight because if you do not fight for your life and your family, you will be like in my book, that so many families don’t get free. I have in book three (Hidden Knowledge), a good section on families, of the horror of your whole family being in the cult and what it does to the parents and kids. But it’s important to know this information. Please open your heart, open your mind. I have the tools to help you get free. I have tools to walk you through every single step of getting free. Now I want you to tell me, where is anybody doing that?

The inverted Kabbalah is the whole template and is the same in every survivor worldwide

Where is anybody telling you that the inverted Kabbalah is the whole template? Where are they telling you that the spiritual programming is everything? Where are they telling you how to remove the programming showing you the map, showing you exactly what you have to do? Nobody. You can personally text or email me that that’s not true, what I’m about to say. As far as I know, I could not find any real information about the mothers of darkness.

The NWO Soldier Program activation process could be underway right now

This information in book three is from the 20 women I worked with. This is from real mothers of darkness and guess what I found? The pattern, the template, is the same. These are women from all over the world, all ages, different cultural beliefs. That’s the same way with all the other survivors. They were from all over the world, all different ages. And they proved that the template exists. They all had it. And what else they have that could be being activated right now, is the New World Order Soldier Program. Every one has it.

Atlantis Waterworld Kingdom is based on a cult belief of the new world

And the next one that ties into the core foundation is the Atlantis Waterworld Kingdom and why is there a waterworld kingdom? Because it’s based on their cult belief of the new world. They want to build it like Atlantis. That’s why it’s such a huge program.

Working with God

… This is God. He worked through me. How could I write 1600 pages in 4-5 years? Please hear me. God is trying to help us. So stop closing your mind. And when somebody tells you ‘that’s satanic’, make your own mind up, please. To me, that’s just a cop out and it’s also a way to keep somebody under control.

You can overcome the demons and alters that try to stop you from getting help

Demons do stop you from trying to get help and alters will try to stop you. But I’m telling you from my own experience that you can overcome the demons and you can overcome your alters. I did it. You can do it. You just have to be aware that if you feel something is trying to stop you, just know that it’s not you. It’s something inside trying to stop you. Because these demons do have legal right. I’m going to start explaining curses, the legal rights and what that means and how to protect your family and yourself, to be aware of what the curses do.

I figure I might as well use all they taught me, right? I learned an enormous amount of information about that. And I think that curses really do plague humanity. I’m just going to teach you what I know and pray that God’s going to take this information forward in a really huge way.

Until next time.

Laura Worley (lauraworley.com)

Share

Leave a comment