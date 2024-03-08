Jillionaire

Jillionaire

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jae Bee's avatar
Jae Bee
Apr 4

Well done article. Hard for me to believe some people mentioned. I am having interesting experiences with them.

Can some never really leave the cult? But think they did?

Can some pose as helping survivors? When they are really harvesting survivors?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Jillionaire and others
Bridget's avatar
Bridget
Mar 31

I’ve read the claim Elton John is a mason. Apparently he first became a mason in 1974 and then a master mason in London in 1975.

Horrific.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jillionaire
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jillionaire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture