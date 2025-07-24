(Carol Bork and her father - FB)

My Father’s Death Wasn’t Random - And Neither Is What’s Happening to Us

Written by Carol Bork - Biologist, Vaccine Injury Survivor, Daughter

In late 2023, I lost my father.

He was a physician. A brilliant man. A man of logic and science—someone who trusted the system that trained him.

But I watched something unfold in him that I’ve also been living through myself. And I can no longer stay quiet, even if I stand alone in seeing the pattern.

After his Pfizer shot, he started experiencing relentless headaches. Then came fatigue that wouldn’t lift, cognitive changes, and loss of balance. He feared Alzheimer’s. But his MRI told a different story: cancer had spread into his nervous system.

He died within 3 months of diagnosis.

Just like that. Gone.

But this is more than a tragedy—it’s a warning.

His identical twin brother suffered a brain hemorrhage after his booster, and is now fighting throat cancer.

Two genetically identical men.

Two mRNA shots.

Two aggressive neurological and oncologic events.

This is not coincidence.

The Science Is Catching Up

Chemotherapy and mRNA can both trigger senescence: A July 2025 study (Cancer Cell, Tsinghua University) showed that chemo drugs can cause healthy cells to go into senescence and secrete pro-cancer signals. mRNA vaccines may activate similar stress pathways in genetically vulnerable individuals.

Lamin B1 loss—a protein involved in cell integrity—was identified as a key driver of metastasis post-chemo.

This may parallel how certain mRNA-induced inflammatory states prime the body for latent virus reactivation and tumor growth.

EBV (Epstein-Barr virus)—a virus my father likely carried silently—has strong links to brain, CNS, and head/neck cancers. These viruses can become active again under immune stress.

MCAS and hypermobility spectrum disorders run in my family. My father lived with Allegra at his side, had scoliosis like me, and likely never knew he had mast cell dysfunction. These are not rare, just rarely diagnosed.

Why I’m Speaking Now

Because I watched someone I love fade fast while I screamed into the void, offering everything I knew:

• Fenbendazole

• Keto and carnivore

• Vitamin D and sunlight

• Viral reactivation testing

• Root cause medicine

But I was dismissed. He believed in the system. And it failed him.

I carry not just the pain of his loss—but the trauma of being right too late.

And since he died, I’ve gotten worse.

The immune system remembers heartbreak and trauma. And my body, already in chaos from my own vaccine injury, has felt every ounce of this grief.

This Is Bigger Than My Family

If you’re reading this and it sounds familiar—you’re not alone.

There is a growing cohort of us living with the fallout of immune system disruption post-mRNA vaccination.

Some of us got cancer.

Some of us got autoimmune disease.

Some of us got nervous system damage.

Many of us got dismissed.

But we are not rare.

We are just silenced.

If this resonates with you, share it. Speak up. Or just know that if you’ve lost someone “suddenly,” there may be more to the story than you’ve been told. You’re not imagining things. You’re not a conspiracy theorist.

You’re a witness.

And I’ll keep speaking for those of us who still can.

Biologist | Vaccine Injury Survivor | Daughter

Fatal flaws in licensing mRNA products Submitted by lawyer Katie Ashby-Koppens of PJ O’Brien & Associates, and spearheaded by former barrister Julian Gillespie, the petition argues that the mRNA injections were misclassified from the outset… Fully addressing the petition would require a sweeping and uncomfortable re-evaluation of how mRNA technologies were developed, approved, and marketed under the guise of conventional ‘vaccines.’ If the products were unlawfully licensed—mislabelled as vaccines to circumvent gene therapy regulations—the fallout would be unprecedented. The admission alone could expose governments to extraordinary legal and financial liability—including product withdrawals, class actions, long-term health monitoring, injury compensation, and potential criminal investigations… Former Barrister Julian Gillespie believes the recent surge in cancers among young people demands urgent scrutiny. “There’s been a tremendous and continuing rise in cancers across the United States commensurate with the rollout of these products,” he said. “Government officials have seen the data… and are refusing to address the elephant in the room.” Article Link: FDA stalls decision on petition to suspend mRNA injections, citing ‘other priorities’

Andrew Bridgen - remember they covered up Thalidomide for 11 years

I told my colleagues and the nation the Covid ‘vaccines’ were not safe in the UK Parliament almost 3 years ago.

I also implored every MSM outlet to run the evidence of the vaccine harms and deaths, but instead of doing that they cancelled and ostracised me, then expelled me from the Conservative Party for my warnings.

I won’t let them get the 20 year cover up they told me they were aiming for, remember they covered up Thalidomide for 11 years after it was withdrawn and it’s marketing slogan was - ‘safe and effective’ too .

Andrew Bridgen (The Standard)

Dr John Campbell

Cancer patient makes full recovery with functional mushrooms

Tony Goldthorpe was diagnosed with Renal Cell Carcinoma in May 2021. He had a kidney removed in June 2021, was given a chemo drug Mitomycin and had 6 month check ups. In August 2023, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, had an operation and 6 rounds of chemo which finished in November 2023.

In August 2023, a friend introduced him to Turkey Tail and was given a bottle to try. He ended up meeting the owners of Isle of Wight Mushroom Farm and continued to take 2 mls/day of the tincture. In January 2024, he noticed stabbing pains in his left kidney and felt unwell again.

Tony was advised to take as much as his body could tolerate without rejecting it so he increased the dose of Turkey Tail to 5 ml/day. When he had a check up in April 2024, he was completely clear of cancer. That was the first time that he had every gone from having the operations to clear, because more often than not, the cancer would come back.

It’s now July 2025 and Tony is still clear of cancer.

Cancer Free - Premiered July 23, 2025 - Runtime 17 mins

Experimental universal mRNA cancer vaccine

July 18, 2025 - University of Florida Health Study:

“An experimental mRNA vaccine boosted the tumor-fighting effects of immunotherapy in a mouse-model study, bringing researchers one step closer to their goal of developing a universal vaccine to “wake up” the immune system against cancer… A surprising element, researchers said, was that they achieved the promising results not by attacking a specific target protein expressed in the tumor, but by simply revving up the immune system — spurring it to respond as if fighting a virus… Senior author Elias Sayour, M.D., Ph.D., a UF Health pediatric oncologist and the Stop Children's Cancer/Bonnie R. Freeman Professor for Pediatric Oncology Research, said the results reveal a potential new treatment path — an alternative to surgery, radiation and chemotherapy — with broad implications for battling many types of treatment-resistant tumors. “This paper describes a very unexpected and exciting observation: that even a vaccine not specific to any particular tumor or virus — so long as it is an mRNA vaccine — could lead to tumor-specific effects,” said Elias Sayour, principal investigator at the RNA Engineering Laboratory within UF’s Preston A. Wells Jr. Center for Brain Tumor Therapy.” Article Link: Surprising finding could pave way for universal cancer vaccine

Until next time.

