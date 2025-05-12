US General Amy Passantino - Targeted Individual - Multiple ‘Kill Contracts’

I've had to see everything, unfortunately, had to see way too much. I wish I could unsee what I have seen but I can't but I'm telling you, we're not a working government. Our country is not operating correctly and I have to figure out why they're not honouring the commands right now and what is going on because the commands have come in. It's every man for themselves, upholding your oath to protect and serve the United States of America and its citizens, not Donald Trump. General Amy Passantino

Amy’s dire circumstances as a heavily targeted, honest, honorable military woman and natural born leader are shocking and unacceptable. Shame on all involved in lying to and harming Americans and the world.

Amy’s YouTube Channel Description:

I was targeted through my YouTube channel and was attacked physically by a client who claimed to be Active Duty Air Force with a Private Jet Company. In 2021 I was warned through an email from a Florida address that I would be human trafficked like Britney Spears. A month later they infiltrated my biology with nanotechnology, hacking into my DNA and hooking up a V2K (Voice to God technology) device to my ear. I would then become a Beta Lab Rat for Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerburg, Mattel and other foreign dignitaries to dehumanize me.

In 2021 I was put into an MK Ultra Trafficking Program through Delta Force and was forced into their Secret Space Program.

Key allegations from Amy’s May 10, 2025 video: Trumps Black Lists - War Crime Charges - What’s Really Going On Behind the Scenes

Targeted Individual Havana Syndrome kill contracts are directly tied to Vladimir Putin

Kill contracts are in the millions and organised by Manhattan hedge funders. Everyone is worth a certain amount of money and perceived as a bank asset. General Amy Passantino is a bank asset of Deloitte

Companies involved in kill contracts allegedly include Mitsubishi, Ford Motor co, Royal Crown Cola, Milwaukee’s Best

Amy alleges kill contracts through private equity firms, are connected to Jared Kushner and are being funded through United Emirates Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Israel is directly tied to the Zionist black cube and gene editing is being done through Pfizer. Their DNA bio-engineering technology enables them to trap you molecularly.

There are Russian NASA projects and Operation Paperclip, connected to the Nazis, has been reignited through a KKK agenda under Donald Trump. Paperclip is also connected to churches, media and celebrities, pedophilia and human trafficking.

There is no security clearance department. The department is mafia. It is Trump's mafia.

America is still under attack - the election was fraudulent and Elon Musk has admitted to that

Generals have been charged with war crimes connected to Havana Syndrome

Majority of Republicans have been charged with treason

America’s allies know the truth and have more information and intel than our own country does in terms of what actually happened. This is all by design to delude and to defraud our country.

Update: Michael Franzese: The interview they don’t want you to see

May 23, 2025: From JFK to Epstein. The Plot That Connects It All Michael Franzese knows all about the intertwined world of politics and organised crime. It’s been happening for decades. His recent discussion with former State Department insider Mike Benz, described as ‘one of the few people exposing what’s really going on behind the curtain’ is worth a look. ‘From CIA infiltration of the State Department to covert union operations, hedge fund influence, global censorship, and the classified truth about JFK and Epstein... this conversation left me floored. What you’ll hear in this video is not a theory. It’s a blueprint of how power really works in America—and how it’s been used to control you, your voice, and your future. This is the interview they don’t want you to see.’ Link: From JFK to Epstein: The Plot That Connects It All

Amy also has advanced psychic perception so her ‘reading’ updates are a mix of fact, lived experience and received information.

Note: I recently watched a video about John F Kennedy’s private life and how his father Joe Kennedy did business with organised crime racketeers who heavily infiltrated the presidency and basically ran the country. We are seeing the same thing happen all over again with the current installed ‘mafia’ administration.

How weak and cowardly are political puppets posing as heads of state around the world to stand idly by and say nothing when they know exactly what is going on in the US administration? And they expect us to take them seriously.

Transcript Notes

Targeted Individual Havana Syndrome contracts

Amy Passantino: I have insane amounts of teams on me that are trying to kill me - inconspicuously kill me. They're fulfilling kill contracts but they're trying not be obvious about it. It's disgusting.

This enemy is plotting a new way to kill me, a new way to kill their enemies. They want to get these kill contracts through. These are the Targeted Individual Havana Syndrome contracts. They are directly tied to Vladimir Putin. They are kill contracts, in the millions. They are out of Florida and they're hiding the contracts... they're like weapons contracts. They're being done through the privatization of the military so it's through the military contractors.

I have been told that I am a Pennzoil contract, a Penske contract (car contracts). I have gotten messages that I am a victim of Mitsubishi, I’ve also gotten references to Ford Motor Co and RC Cola…Milwaukee's Best. There's just too many. I really can't keep up, to be honest.

Contracts are Connected to Manhatten hedge funders

How do they do these contracts? It is connected to Manhattan - the hedge funders. The hedge funders do the kill contracts. You are worth a certain amount of money, you become a bank asset. I have been told that I am a bank asset of Deloitte. What I am connecting and communicating through, or being killed through, is a bank server. I believe it is the same server that Donald Trump was communicating to the Russians through, which is Alpha Bank server. When I looked up Deloitte they do have a sister company that is a Russian bank

So it might be that they're hiding it through Deloitte, which is a shell company or a cover company through some type of an investment firm because I was getting that all of these kill contracts were through investment firms, private equity firms connected to Jared Kushner. The private equity firms connected to Jared Kushner are being funded through United Emirates Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Israel, Zionist black cube and Pfizer - DNA bioengineering

Israel is directly tied to the Zionist black cube and they are trapping us in other dimensions. They're trapping our DNA, they're doing gene editing connected to Pfizer, connected to big pharma and Pfizer works directly with beam which is a gene editing company. It is through the gene technology, through the DNA bio-engineering technology that they are able to trap you molecularly.

Note: In Feb 2025, Deloitte's previously suspended operations in Russia were restarted independently under the brand name Business Solutions and Technologies. (Moscow Times)

Nazi Operation Paperclip reignited

There are Russian NASA projects. They relaunched… reignited Operation Paperclip which is connected to the Nazis. World War II. They reignited that through a KKK agenda under Donald Trump so that was the rise of the KKK again. Through the project Paperclip you have all of these people and churches that are connected to this, including the Church of Scientology and the Mormon Church, the Church of the Latter-day Saints. They're part of the trafficking and the pedophilia rings. They're part of the media, they're connected to celebrities.

I was recently watching watching Congress trying to pass a spending bill for the Republicans that are supposed to all be charged with treason already and should not even be near the capital right now. They're not even allowed near the capital because they're part of the insurrection. None of those commands have been followed through on because the DC capital police is compromised. They are pretending like it’s business as usual and anyone that gets in their way, they are putting under kill contracts in Florida connected to Leidos and the Group Seven, a group of programmers connected to Leidos connected to our weapons contractors.

America is still under attack - the election was fraudulent and Elon Musk has admitted to that

So our country has been under attack and is still under attack. We are pretending that Donald Trump is the president right now, when they had a fraudulent election. Elon already admitted to that. They tell us what's going on. We're just letting them do whatever they want. There is no security clearance department. The department is mafia. It is Trump's mafia. They are weaponizing the security clearance military interrogation technologies. They've upgraded the technologies because they got access to it and they weaponized it against their enemies. One of the main people who is a part of that is Kim Jong Un, connected to Mark Zuckerberg and North Korea's warfare on us, and it's part of a thought warfare. It’s a mind control prison and they weaponize your thoughts against you as part of the warfare.

As of two weeks ago I saw General Mattis protecting North Korea over the United States of America because he's part of the original coalition with North Korea and Donald Trump.

Retired General James Mattis (Wiki)

The original people that are part of that coalition are General Mattis and General and Lieutenant General Thomas Bergeson. General Mike Flynn could be part of that coalition but he was undergoing indictments through the Müller investigations. I'm not sure if he was a part of that original coalition.

The original coalition though, is General Mattis and I'm hearing Gina Haspel. She was CIA director at that time and Lieutenant General Thomas Bergeson was command. He was the one doing the interviews on crazy Kimmy (Jimmy Kimmel) having this new technology - this nuclear missile technology that could suddenly reach the United States of America from North Korea. He was the one handling the interviews on that. I believe he operates out of Colorado, Space Force. He was supposed to be a retired lieutenant general at the end of 2020 but these people do not pay attention to if you're retired or not. They don't care. Once you're in their little bro club, you are who they are.

Lieutenant General Thomas Bergeson (Wiki)

There's some kind of an issue with the commands right now. The chain in command has been broken. Lieutenant General Bergeson broke the chain in command. He has acted like he is for our country. He is not for our country.

I am one of the only people that has the intel on Lieutenant General Bergeson because I had the pleasure of being trapped imprisoned and tortured by him for probably three years and whoever these other people are that are around them, they do not see the truth. They do not see the side of these people that I have witnessed. I have intel on him. I have intel on Mike Flynn, I have intel on Charles Flynn, I have intel on all of them. Why? Because I'm the rank… I earned the rank. I have intel on Bill Barr, I have intel on the Pentagon, I have intel on Donald Trump, I have intel on any anything that is going on right now in the country, and the US military is not honouring my rank because I am capped out at the very top by his general.

They won't recognise me because at the very top of the United States of America, the top leading generals are Lieutenant General Thomas Bergen... General Charles Flynn. They are part of the insurrection cover up - General Milley, General Madison but I have not felt General Mark Milley's energy within the last two days… Gina Haspel is still there, she is still operating. Kellyanne Conway is part of this group – she was neighbours with Oleg Deripasca (Russian oligarch) in DC. She is part of Trump's command... she is a some type of communications operator through command.

Kellyanne Conway (Image IMDB)

So when commands are coming in that Donald Trump is charged with treason, I am capped out at the very top because all of his generals are at the very top with their ranks, still with their medals, even though their ranks and medals have all been pulled.

They are not supposed to have uniforms, they're not supposed to be on military bases, they're not supposed to have access to any systems. They are no longer recognised by the United States of America. Their specific charges are connected to the insurrection, January 6th. Donald Trump's charges are connected to the January 6th insurrection. It seems as if they are getting charged and are no longer recognised by the United States of America. It seems that it is going back to the January 6th insurrection and everything past that point is null. It's almost like it didn't happen because he already overthrew the country at that insurrection time period and that is part of the military maps that Donald Trump was showcasing in Bedminster New Jersey.

Everything else that has happened since then is a cover up operation. We know there's cover up operations with every one of these generals. The charges would not have come in unless there was evidence of the crimes, so the charges have come in through the military portals, through the military headsets, the chain in command. It was supposed to go out to all military, all law enforcement, all government officials that the truth around what happened with Donald Trump. Those communications have yet to go out.

Erik Prince is one of the people who is capping me out at the very top. He's how the military contracts are going in with the car manufacturers. So Mitsubishi could be a Chinese run job to do kill contracts, for example.

Erik Prince (Image: Wiki)

They can run the kill contracts through Mitsubishi because nobody's going to look up Mitsubishi. They can have an off location. The last I checked, they were moving into Oceanside which is exactly where I lived and is is exactly where Tesla was. That was the hometown of Tesla so Mitsubishi was moving in. They were on the job boards as I was leaving Oceanside.

Oceanside also had a fire at the pier which is very eerily reminiscent of New Jersey… and there's been a series of other fires that have happened. There was the Tiffany's fire and then there was a building fire connected to a business associate of Steve Bannon out of Manhattan. Malibu fires. Obviously there was a fire in Texas. The Texas meat farm. There was the explosion in Pennsylvania - the chocolate factory. Just a lot of weird fires. Montana fires. We cannot forget the fires in Hawaii, a lot of fires.

When we didn't have fires for a decade, we were laying off all the firemen. There were only volunteer fire departments in a majority of the country. It was rare you would get paid to be in a fire department. But a lot of fires. A little strange. I got justice coming in here.

I have to figure out why the commands are not being honored on the back end because I can see that their ranks are stripped. The commands never change, they stay the same. If anything, the commands get worse for these people. They've been getting a lot worse on the back end where if you are protecting these people, you are charged with those crimes. Those crimes are punishable by death. They're war crimes against the country war crimes.

US lieutenant linked to private jet company and organ harvesting

I'm getting the harvesting of organs coming in with this message. Lieutenant Thomas Ferguson's information was scrubbed from the internet. He was owner or partner of a private jet company that carted organs globally. That was part of their private jet company. It’s a little dark. The private jet company with a lieutenant general command being a partner. Private jet companies tie back to celebrities, can tie back to any anywhere.

The guy I was meeting with through my interactions via Zoom, said his boss worked in the Pentagon. That guy told me all kinds of stuff through his private jet travels. His descriptions matched Lieutenant Thomas Ferguson's descriptions to a tee in terms of what he did for a living, who he worked for, the private jet company carting organs. Everything he talked about in those meetings with me, matches Lieutenant General Ferguson's background. It's a very specific background, almost too specific.

Lieutenant Thomas Ferguson (Image: Nara Getarchive)

Mafia allegedly carries out security clearances

So I don't know what the heck is going on right now but something has to give. There has to be a shift because we have a literally a fake presidency going on right now. It is a freaking reality show. It's a mess. We have people like Pete Hegseth in positions that he is not qualified for. He never went through a security clearance. We have Kash Patel, never went through a security clearance. Christopher Wray. I don't know if he went through a full security clearance. I'm getting Mike Pompeo did his clearance.

Mike Pompeo was director of the CIA before Haspel was appointed by Donald Trump. Everybody who Trump appoints is like oil. They always have corrupt backgrounds, like Gina Haspel. Her background is in torture at the facility Guantanamo. She like specialises in torture. That's his CIA director.

Gina Haspel, CIA Director (Image CNN)

Pompeo did the security clearance for Christopher Wray. And now it's just mafia doing security clearances.

Guys, we do not have a security clearance department… we do not have an IRS department. It is not functioning in the way that it once did. It is not the same department - it's mafia. I know who's in the IRS. I've seen them. They're freaking hedge funders out of Manhattan they're owned by Russian oligarchs. They're owned by Putin.

I've had to see everything unfortunately, had to see way too much. I wish I could unsee what I have seen but I can't but I'm telling you, we're not a working government. Our country is not operating correctly and I have to figure out why they're not honouring the commands right now and what is going on because the commands have come in. It's every man for themselves, upholding your oath to protect and serve the United States of America and its citizens, not Donald Trump.

That's not part of their oath. Their oath is not to protect Donald Trump or crime or mafia. That's not their oath. Their oath is not to honour contracts that were carried out by any of these crime groups or networks so I don't know if we're waiting for some heroes to rise. I don't know what we're waiting on right now but something has to give.

Majority of Republicans have been charged with treason

I have the Wheel of Fortune - it is a clear ending is coming through. This has to. It's a wrap. It has to end. It has to come to head. We have to clear the mess up. Nobody is supposed to be meeting at the Capitol. There is not supposed to be any bills being passed or signed. Anyone who is in Congress is not supposed to be going to the Capitol and reporting business as usual.

I know that sounds so insane but those seats are not real seats. All of the seats of the Republican party where it says they swept the nation is a lie. They were pre-planned, pre-staged seats, so everything they're passing is null. It's null. They don't get spending bills. A majority of those Republicans have been charged with treason. They're not supposed to be reporting to Congress every day. They're not supposed to be on any boards, they're not supposed to be passing anything. They have been charged with treason and conspiracy to defraud the United States of America.

Matt Gaetz withdrew from his seat as a senator but there's a whole lot of contracts that man passed that are null, connected to targeted individual programs that are part of Havana syndrome which are war crimes against the United States of America.

Matt Gaetz (Image: Wiki)

Generals charged with war crimes connected to Havana Syndrome

A lot of those generals got charged with war crimes connected to Havana Syndrome. General Milley - his crimes are Havana Syndrome cover ups. Cover-up crimes are war crimes against the United States of America. So we've moved into war crime category.

There have been specific states that have been charged with war crimes: the state of Florida, the state of California, the state of Texas, the state of Tennessee and I believe the state of New York has been charged with war crimes. There has been some issues with California but it's not true because California was infiltrated by Texas and they were infiltrated by Florida, so those crimes carry out.

There's an issue with Governor Newsom with getting the charge for those crimes but he was compromised and fully infiltrated.

California Governor Gavin Newsom

Thomas Ferguson could be potentially connected to the infiltration in California because I saw him there. I saw his energy there. I saw him operating out of… Pendleton. I think it was Camp Pendleton (Marine Corps Base).

So there is full blown mega operations going on in the state of California to turn that state red and there was something really sketchy with the (Oceanside) DMV (Department of Motor Vehicle) operations. I was on camera at the DMV reporting what was going on, so that I would be on a government camera reporting these crimes of what they were doing to me.

I was reporting these crimes on that. I'm getting like mafia coming in around that. They're removing Neuralink from me as I'm saying that because they know their operations are all crime. All crime.

Thanks so much for all of your love, support and blessings. I greatly appreciate it. Hopefully we can keep spreading this information, bringing it to the light, what's really going on and not the ‘show’ everybody thinks is going on.

All of our allies know the truth

I do want to tell you that all our allies know the truth as well. In fact our allies are more have more information and intel than our own country does in in our intel right now in terms of what actually happened. There is better intel in other countries than our own country right now which is all by design to delude and to defraud our country.

So they know what's going on, that Donald Trump is not the president. They know that. It might not say that in the system at this moment in time because they deleted it out but I have intel that many of the countries know he's not the president. They know he's not okay. They know what happened with the election, they know what happened with the 2016 election. They gave intel to our own military. They had the intel of what happened. Germany gave us intel. We had the intel.

Anyways, I will leave you guys there. Sending you so much love and I'll talk to you all soon. Bye.

