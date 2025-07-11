Experiment Island Australia is fast becoming the cancer industry nation of the world. According to Maximize Market Research, the Australian Oncology drug market was valued at US$250 million in 2023. The total Australia Oncology drug market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030, reaching nearly US$454 million.

Cancer Council Australia states that 1 in 2 Australians will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85. That’s a hell of a lot of cancer for a relatively small population. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Australia’s population was 27,400,013 people at 31 December 2024.

Why is this so?

Death of a friend

A friend of mine recently died from cancer after a neglectful, confusing and messy cancer journey under the ‘care’ of Gosford Hospital in New South Wales. Some of the staff were kind to him but others treated him like he was an annoying inconvenience. As his cancer progressed, the hospital treatment updates became increasingly difficult to listen to and he was really pissed off at having his vibrant life cut short. Fortunately, the hospice care was as you would expect it to be.

We all know what workplace stress feels like because of staff shortages and mismanagement but when your primary role is to show care and compassion to those who need comfort and support, and you demonstrate the complete opposite, that’s just unacceptable.

In my view, the buck stops with Gosford Public Hospital management and the NSW Health Minister.

Australian Cancer Plan

In 2023-24, Cancer Australia launched the Australian Cancer Plan; a landmark initiative that is a testament to the Australian Government’s commitment to deliver world-class cancer outcomes and experiences for all Australians, regardless of their background or where they live. Cancer Australia has made progress towards implementing key actions identified in the Plan, including the Australian Comprehensive Cancer Network, National Optimal Care Pathways Framework, National Framework for Genomics in Cancer Control, and the National Cancer Data Framework. It has also significantly progressed measures to improve health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, including scholarships and research grants. (canceraustralia.gov.au)

Other cancer news

I know of several other people who have been diagnosed with cancer and they are all being offered standard chemotherapy, radiation and surgery options, with the occasional trial drugs.

Pfizer reportedly invested $43 billion into the cancer industry, buying Seagen, so I guess we can also count on Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announcing an exciting new cancer vaccine soon. And the Australian government will eagerly hand over a few more billion tax dollars to stock up on the next round of ‘safe and effective’ shots.

Please do your homework before rolling up your sleeve. The reckless pharmaceutical industry has thrown necessary long term vaccine trials and other ethical standards out the window.

Link: Pfizer's jab king Albert Bourla now profiting from cancer explosion (26 secs)

A friend’s young grandson has been diagnosed with a rare cancer and his prognosis is grim. She told me that a new children’s hospital is being built in New South Wales because so many children are suffering from serious illnesses. And a recent ABC News 4 Corners report recently explored why large numbers of Australians in their 30s and 40s are being diagnosed with cancer.

Between 2000 and 2024 — in 30 to 39-year-olds — early onset prostate cancer increased by 500 per cent, pancreatic cancer by 200 per cent, liver cancer by 150 per cent, uterine cancer by 138 per cent and kidney cancer by 85 per cent. (Cancer Council Australia)

Also: Doctors find covid jab spike proteins in middle of cancer cells (38 seconds)

Cancer cure testimonies and holistic treatment protocols

I regularly come across testimonials about people being cured of cancer and would certainly explore alternative pathways to traditional treatments if it ever tried to invade my body. A friend of mine is a former oncology nurse and said that chemotherapy generally offers a 50/50 chance of survival, and she ended up leaving because she didn’t want to kill people anymore. She retrained in natural medicine and never looked back.

I am also reminded of one of my holistic healing teachers Deborah King. Diagnosed with cancer in her 20s when she was an ambitious non-stop lawyer, she discussed the option of exploring holistic health pathways with her oncologist and he supported her decision. She eventually made a full recovery with a mixture of holistic treatments rather than chemotherapy, drugs and radiation. Deborah always encourages people consult with a traditional physician if symptoms arise and also explore holistic pathways to ensure a ‘whole person’ treatment approach.

Suspicious deaths of holistic doctors in the US

I am also aware that in America, dozens advanced holistic practitioners began to die die under suspicious circumstances in a short period of time in 2016/17:

“It should not be hard to recognize that it’s quite alarming for a specific group of people to have 80 deaths in such a condensed period of time, and more importantly, all under very suspicious circumstances with many of the bereaved openly crying foul play. In almost every occurrence, the mainstream media will jump on the chance to flaunt a death for ratings, yet they have shown media silence to this story. And as we have pointed out many times in the past, when mainstream media is silent on a topic, that is likely the first place you should look.” News Nexus Feed article: Mysterious deaths of holistic doctors around the country

Maryanne Demasi PhD - The ‘plot to take down RFK Jr looks familiar

Former ABC News investigative journalist Maryanne Demasi’s post: The 'plot' to take down RFK Jr also warrants a mention:

A leaked document this week reveals how powerful pharmaceutical interests are plotting to remove RFK Jr. from office. I’ve seen this playbook before—because a decade ago, they used it on me.

But it was this reference in particular that caught my attention:

The Merck precedent

This tactic isn’t new. Back in the early 2000s, pharmaceutical giant Merck faced growing criticism of its blockbuster painkiller, Vioxx. Internal emails uncovered during litigation revealed that Merck kept a literal “hit list” of doctors and academics who spoke out about the drug’s cardiovascular risks. One executive wrote chillingly: “We may need to seek them out and destroy them where they live.” Thanks to MellowKat for sharing this hard to find photo of Douglas Greene (below). What a shame the mass media is still dragging around a boring cult ball and chain. This guy deserves to be world famous.

Supporting Maryanne’s vital independent journalism via a paid subscription will help us all stay reliably informed.

Maryanne Demasi PhD is an investigative journalist who writes for online media and top tiered medical journals. For over a decade, she was a TV presenter for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). https://substack.com/@maryannedemasi

Three of the most insightful cancer stories I have read

I regard health as my most important asset and always set aside time to learn how to maintain my health and dodge the ridiculously long list of manmade diseases on earth.

This article also includes three insightful short stories related to cancer that I have read to date:

Author Dee Mani whose personal cancer cure book was pulled from Amazon

A post by Sandy Beebe about why cancer in Muslim countries is not considered a ‘dangerous disease’ and can be easily treated

Excerpts from investigate journalist George Webb’s summary of the June 29th, 2025 livestream : Cancer as a Crime and the Power of Investigative Research

Amazon pulled my book but I challenged it and won

“Try to tell people how you healed cancer, and suddenly you’re dangerous.” Dee Mani

Amazon pulled my book at the weekend.

The same book that’s been published since 2018 and given best-seller status several times over, where I share how I healed aggressive cancer using cannabis oil. No chemo, no radiation despite being told I would die for refusing these poisons. Just truth.

They claimed it “violated content guidelines.”

No warning. Just gone.

Just to be clear, my book is self-published using Amazon’s platform, which means when they pull it, it doesn’t just disappear from their site. It vanishes from everywhere else too—Barnes & Noble, Gardners, Apple Books, all of it. Because most of those places get their stock directly through Amazon’s distribution network unless they have direct contracts with me.

Not all bookstores run through Amazon, but if you’re using their system, like most self-published authors are, they own the pipeline.

And this isn’t the first time I’ve been censored.

Waterstones removed the book from store shelves back in 2019, claiming it was “encouraging cannabis use.” They still sell it, but only online, like the truth needs to be hidden on a back shelf of the internet.

And yes, I know Amazon is corrupt. I’ve always known. But I’ve used their platform because it’s helped get my story into the hands of people who need it. And it worked, until now.

The only reason my book is back online is because I challenged it. I didn’t accept it. I pushed. And I won, this time!

But the fact that it was pulled at all speaks volumes.

You have to ask, why is a personal healing story such a threat?

Why is chemo glorified while cannabis is censored?

Why are people who’ve healed naturally being silenced, while the charities pushing sugar, fear and chemo are being promoted?

They’ll let you run for cancer.

They’ll let you bake for cancer.

But try to tell people how you healed cancer, and suddenly you’re dangerous.

This isn’t about me. It’s about how hard they work to bury the truth. Because once people realise there are other ways to heal - natural, real, effective ways, the whole system collapses.

If a first-hand healing story is a “violation”… what does that say about the world we live in?

Written by Dee Mani

Cancer is not considered dangerous in Muslim countries

A disease like CANCER in Muslim countries is not considered a dangerous disease and can be easily treated for a few days by fasting.

The fact is, Muslims don't call this disease cancer, but a beast that absorbs much more energy than normal cells in the body.

This disease is fruitful and multiplies (metastases), and when it multiplies and lacks energy, it eventually absorbs all the resources in the body, after which the fatal result appears.

And in the absence of an effective solution, the person dies quickly.

A professor at the University of Algeria says cancer is cured by fasting from 3 days to a month, and at any time.

This is what eating nothing and drinking only clean water means.

Continuous nutrition can also cause cancer

It must be said that doctors in Muslim countries were extremely surprised to hear about the statistics on cancer and mortality in Ukraine for this reason, because this disease is rare in the East, and if found, it is easily treated.

Yet in our country and the West there is almost no information about such a simple treatment for cancer, people continue to die by the hundreds of thousands.

Fasting is a recipe for cancer prevention and treatment.

According to a study presented in the procedure of the National Academy of Sciences, people must periodically skip three meals, or fast for three days.

Another option would be that a person should consume a maximum of 500 kilograms or skip breakfast and lunch.

According to scientists, this practice would allow people to maintain their normal weight and stop the development of diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer's disease and cardiovascular disease.

Such a healing effect is due to temporary refusal of food, which allows the body to respond more effectively to stress, stops inflammatory processes, depresses tumors from the "nutrition", accelerates the elimination of damaged cells.

Researchers came to the conclusion that the traditional nutritional system of three meals a day for most people is abnormal in terms of evolution.

How the correct fruit protocol can cure cancer

Cancer patients do not have to die. The cure for cancer is knowing how and when to eat fruit.

Avoid eating fruit after eating other foods.

Fruit should be eaten on an empty stomach because it will play a big role in detoxifying your system, giving you great energy, weight loss and more...

Fruit is such an important food source.

Suppose you eat two slices of bread and then fruit.

Fruit is goes directly through the stomach into the intestines, but this doesn't happen if the bread eaten before the fruit.

Meanwhile bread and fruit rot and turn into acid.

As soon as fruit comes in contact with food in the stomach and digestive sugar, the entire meal of the food starts to spoil.

Please eat your fruits when fasting or before a meal (30 minutes).

Have you heard people cry:

Every time I eat watermelon, I pee, whenever I eat durian my stomach explodes, whenever I eat a banana I feel like I need to run to the bathroom urgently.

All this won't happen if you eat fruit while fasting.

Fruits mix with other foods rot and produce gas, so you will be bloated!

Gray hair, baldness, nerve flashes, and dark circles - won't happen if you combine fruit with Natoshchak - meaning eat on an empty stomach or before eating.

All fruits turn alkaline in our bodies

According to American Naturopath Dr. Herbert Shelton (1895-1985), who believed that cooking food denatures it, and that a healthy body has the ability to restore itself from illness without medical intervention, all fruits turn alkaline in our bodies - even lemons despite their tangy taste.

Learning to eat fruit is the secret of beauty, longevity, health, energy, happiness and normal weight.

When you need to drink juice - only drink fresh juice, NOT in boxes, packages or bottles.

Don’t even think about drinking hot juice

Don't eat boiled fruit because you're not getting any nutrients.

Eating a whole fruit is better than drinking juice.

If you must drink fresh fruit juice, drink it slowly because you need to let it mix with your saliva before swallowing it.

You can eat fruits for three days to quickly detoxify your body.

Just eat fruit and drink fresh fruit juice for 3 days and you'll be surprised when your friends tell you how you shine!

Kiwi

Small but mighty.

A good source of potassium, magnesium, vitamin E, and fiber.

Its vitamin C content is twice as high as an orange.

Apple

An apple a day keeps the doctors away!

Although apple is low in vitamin C, it has antioxidants and flavonoids that stimulate vitamin C activity, reducing the risk of colon cancer and heart attack.

Strawberries

A protective fruit.

Strawberries have the highest antioxidant capacity and protect the body from cancer and free radicals, also support blood vessels.

Orange

A sweet taste.

Consuming 2-4 oranges a day can help reduce colds, lower cholesterol, prevent and dissolve kidney stones, and reduce the risk of colon cancer.

Watermelon

It's made up of 92% water and is also packed with a huge dose of glutathione, which helps boost the immune system.

It's also the main source of lycopene that fights cancer.

Vitamin C and potassium are other nutrients found in watermelon.

Guava and Papaya

The richest source of vitamin C.

Guava is also rich in fiber, which helps prevent constipation.

Papaya is rich in carotene; it improves your vision.

Best to have a warm drink after a meal

Having a cold drink after a meal impacts oily matter that you may have eaten and slows digestion.

"Oily matter" reacts with acid. It will be destroyed and absorbed by the intestines faster than heavy food.

Pretty soon it will turn into bad fat and potentially cause cancer.

Drinking warm water or herbal tea helps emulsify fats and supports digestion, making it easier for the body to process food.

Written by Sandy Beebe, EEG Technologist and Remote Neuro Monitoring Analyst, USA - also Calling out the fake ones at Bullshitology

(Some sources were not cited in Beebe’s FB post but the information has been cross checked for authenticity. Parts of this post have also been edited but the messages remain intact.)

George Webb: Cancer as a Crime and the Power of Investigative Research

The HeLa Cell Scandal

Now, let’s pivot to the heart of the matter: cancer is a crime, plain and simple. If you don’t see it that way, you’re missing the forest, the trees, and the whole damn ecosystem. The livestream hammered on the Hela cells, taken from Henrietta Lacks’ womb – a pregnant or ovulating woman – without her consent.

These cells, used in labs worldwide, are the most pathogenic ever known, capable of contaminating an entire facility if you so much as pop the cork on a test tube. They were the backbone of the polio vaccine production in Tuskegee, where 23 million kids got shots potentially laced with cancer-causing agents. This wasn’t a lab mishap; it was a deliberate crime. Post-WWII, Nazi experiments irradiating women’s reproductive organs at Auschwitz morphed into new guises, with Hela cells as the star player.

Researching this crime unveils a chilling pattern: cancer’s roots lie in the intentional manipulation of embryonic cells, creating a “Rosemary’s Baby” that evades checkpoints and thrives like a genetic monster. Understanding this crime is the key to unraveling cancer’s true nature.

Think of cancer as a “devil baby” – it rewires itself to survive, just like an embryo differentiates into eyes, skin, or bones. The livestream pointed to the Hela cells, extracted from a woman’s womb, as the source of this omnipotent nightmare. If you don’t research the crime of how these cells were manipulated, you’ll chase gene therapies forever, missing the dealer’s hand behind the cards. Investigating this crime taught me cancer’s not random; it’s a product of deliberate acts, and that’s the education we need to rethink the whole fight against it.

Article Link: It's Not Easy Being The NATO Queen - The Marriage Of IG Farben

Until next time.

