Jodero
1d

While all of the details of the so-called "family murders" is very interesting reading, in my mind I fear, there is something so seriously wrong with the whole thing.

Having lived in Adelaide most of my life and having seen close up how things work there, I cannot accept that the son of a Channel 9 newsreader could have been included in these murders. That is an obvious flaw in all of the business which indicates to me that this was nothing but a controlled psyop run by the top echelons in the system for reasons only they know.

All of the Adelaide society people including media, business and political parties are controlled by the freemasons, the intelligence ops, ASIO/CIA and whoever controls them.

If the son of a high profile media personality was kidnapped, tortured and kept for weeks after going missing, all of those organizations would have known, including the father of the youth.

In my opinion, this person was included to ensure that the psyop was regarded as totally real by the foolish gullible public. It is my opinion that these "murdered" young men were recruited by the intelligence ops for assignments undercover.

It is obvious that everything is covered up because those investigating the situations are the actually ones who performed the activities in the first place. Nobody allows anything to be proven because there is nothing to prove. These are psyops to cover up other more serious activities, to remove people from their lives so that they can take on new identities and to ensure the gullible public remains under control as well as allowing much more of their hard earned taxes to be stolen to supposedly employ more police and investigators.

I'm not saying that horrific things don't go on as I'm sure they do. There is evil in the world and Adelaide is a microcosm of the reality that is true society of today, but the more I see of these things, the more I come to question them.

It is also very suspicious to me that they do all these things in front of other subjects of their evil practices yet let them run around the world spruiking about it all.

If you were a subject of these evil practices you would name names. From the top down. Yet we only see inferences to those who have passed away. The "businessman" who everyone knows on the Internet but is not named here!

I'm sorry but it all makes no sense to me after, as I mentioned, gaining a true understanding of how these evil beings perform the tasks given to them by others above them, an understanding of how tightly they work together, how organized they are and how these psyops are meticulously planned and carried out, that much of what I read is nonsense put into the heads of people who have been traumatized and indoctrinated to believe their lies.

But that's all just my opinion based on a lifetime of experience which has opened my eyes to things I'd rather not have seen.

