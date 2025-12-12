This notebook-book marks the first of a series that focuses on lesser known notorious stories from my beloved hometown of Adelaide, South Australia. And beyond.

Bevan Spencer von Einem

On December 6, 2025, 79-year-old convicted ‘family’ murderer Bevan Spencer died in South Australia’s Yatala Prison infirmary from lung cancer and long-term diabetes complications. On 3rd November, 1983, he was charged with the murder of 15-year-old Richard Dallas Kelvin, convicted on 5th November, 1984, and sentenced to life imprisonment with 36 years non parole. An appeal against his conviction was dismissed on 29th March, 1985.

In 1996, von Einem’s barrister Mark Griffin applied for a review of the investigation into Richard Kelvin’s murder and ordered the seizure of fifty boxes of police files. Despite the contention that von Einem could not have been involved because he was under surveillance during the time Kelvin was held captive for seven weeks, the claim was dismissed.

In September 1998, Michael Abbott QC launched a petition for mercy on behalf of von Einem, claiming that fresh evidence might not only have supported von Einem’s testimony but provided him with an alibi. He also stated that the matter should be revisited to uphold the principles of procedural fairness and natural justice but the court ‘reserved its decision’ and von Einem spent the rest of his days behind bars.

If you are not familiar with Bevan Spencer von Einem or Adelaide’s unresolved ‘family’ cult murders, there are plenty of podcasts to choose from. A Bing search returned over six million results for Bevan von Einem. A Brave search returned no exact count but recommended the following podcasts because they offer full episodes or multi-part series.

Brave’s Top 4 Podcasts 1. Unresolved: The Family Murders (Parts One & Two) 2. Morning Cup of Murder: Bevan Spencer Von Einem - Murderer 3. Creephearts: Ep 82 – Bevan Spencer Von Einem 4. This Shit Really Happened: The Family Murders – Part 1

This Shit Really Happened deserves a Best Podcast Title prize.

(And the shit kept happening long after von Einem was jailed in 1984. It’s still happening and governments are profiting from the multi billion dollar child sex trafficking racket run by police in all Australian states. This unconscionable crime against children and families has quietly spawned in the seedy background with the convenience of zero media or political scrutiny).

Article: Why 60 Minutes must help Rob Godinovich officially end Australia’s protected child sex trafficking racket

Books about Bevan Spencer Von Einem:

Young Blood: The Story of the Family Murders by Bob O’Brien (Harper Collins, 2002): ‘After years of speculation and rumour, for the first time the real-life expose about this famous series of murders in Adelaide can be told by the man who solved the case.’

Banquet: The Untold Story of Adelaide’s Family Murders by Debi Marshall (Vintage Imprint - Penguin Random House, 2021): ‘Banquet takes aim at the public service, wealthy professionals and the judiciary and for the first time reveals hitherto unpublished details of the Family. And it demands a Royal Commission to break the silence that keeps the truth hidden.’

(If Banquet is ever reprinted, text corrections are required. Ki Meekens (x2) to Ki Meekins and Von Eminem to von Einem.)

Murderpedia

Here is Bevan Spencer von Einem’s profile on Murderpedia. Created by Juan Ignacio Blanco, the site includes write-ups of male and female murderers from all over the world. Australia’s male murder list includes profiles of 118 men. Last updated in 2017.

Who supplies the drugs for Adelaide’s protected child procurers these days?

‘You can’t bury the truth, because it comes back as a fucking wild thing.’ Red Tape Rape author Ki Meekins in conversation with journalist Debi Marshall during her ‘family’ murder investigations

Before I move on to the things that I have learned about Bevan Spencer von Einem’s murder case since the late 90s, I would like to take the opportunity to commend the thousands of cult survivors all over the world who are breaking their silence and courageously sharing testimonies that range from unimaginably horrific abuse to how they found their way to healing and a new life. And I can assure you that this new worldwide wave of death cult truth will not be rounded up and contained in a deceptive appeasement process like former South Australian Premier Mike Rann’s $13.5 million Mullighan Inquiry which resulted in an 80 year suppression order of over 400 perpetrators.

Adelaide Cult and Sex Trafficking Survivor Jessica Kaitlin

One of our new wave survivors is Adelaide’s elegant sledgehammer Jessica Kaitlin. She has bravely shared some of her eloquently written sex trafficking testimonies since October 2024.

In her most recent article Sex Trafficked From a Youth Shelter (in Edwardstown), Jessica writes about being drugged, tied up, hidden in the boot of a car with other children and being taken to a ‘classy sounding’ party where she was spared from being ‘skull fucked’ by a psychopath.

Excerpt from Jessica’s article (Graphic content) As the night progressed, the classy sounding partygoers descended into orgiastic chaos. My mouth began to be passed around and violated as people took turns shoving themselves inside. Penis, fingers, food, alcohol, cum. Gratefully, when one particular person became too enthusiastic about fucking my skull, he was gently coaxed away to some other place he could release more physically damaging behavior. Jessica Kaitlin

Debi Marshall’s book Banquet: The Untold Story of Adelaide’s Family Murders expands on von Einem’s lurid double life in excessive detail but doesn’t include the term ‘skull fucking.’ Perhaps this extreme sex crime is only known in the secretive circles of the glittering ‘classy people’.

Kaitlin was drugged abducted and sexually violated as recently as 2014-2015. I wonder if any of these ‘classy’ people once partied with Bevan Spencer von Einem and his associates? Or were they too classy to socialise with predatory, homosexual book keepers and drug addicted transexuals? Rumours Perhaps they preferred the company of judges and lawyers that retired Forensic Pathologist Dr Colin Manock spoke about in Banquet. Perfect dirt for profitable news headlines, don’t you think? National television would start to rate again if they aired such impactful allegations.

Dr Colin Manock - Key Points:

Dr Colin Manock boasts that during his career, he helped secure more than 400 criminal convictions.

Manock’s legion of critics are blunt in their assessment that convictions based on his testimony need to be re-examined.

He admits that a QC was directly involved in one of the ‘family’ murders, provided the facilities where it happened, was involved in the removal of the body, and was not the only lawyer involved.

He described the other lawyers as a tight scrum of people - not all lawyers but one was certainly a QC, and probably another one was, too.

They were involved in the abduction of young men and carried out sexual acts against their wills. Some of the boys died by drowning in a swimming pool.

There were probably a dozen people all told, but five or six who were present at one particular situation.

One or two of the perpetrators would be the hunting party; they would go out to get a victim; they were going to some sort of fair and seducing young men who were then taken elsewhere and promised other kinds of enjoyment.

Alan Barnes was one of the boys who was drowned. They didn’t want to leave the body where it died, otherwise it would have involved the landowner – the lawyer – so the body was dragged out of the pool and taken elsewhere.

Manock couldn’t reveal all the details of the place where Alan Barnes died. Not even Major Crime knows where that place is.

If you happen to know who Adelaide’s protected child procurers are these days and who supplies the injections for abducted children who are still being sexually violated and often killed at ‘classy parties’, please let me know.

‘No South Australian child is taught that the man whose name is on everything, is a would-be child rapist and kidnapper.’ – Sean Fewster, Author, City of Evil

Edward Gibbon Wakefield (1796-1862)

Suppressed evidence from the 1984 von Einem murder trial

Richard Kelvin (Image: Find a Grave)

In September 2025, I received a significant message related to the Bevan Spencer von Einem case from a dear Adelaidean friend who was entrapped and wrongfully imprisoned in the 1980s for ‘17 days short of 7 years’.

He informed me that the wife and daughter of the late Trevor Holmes, the man who found the body of 15-year-old Richard Kelvin on July 24, 1983, had driven to the South Australia’s Port Augusta Prison for a pre-booked visit with von Einem, and were denied entry upon arrival.

I met Trevor and his wife in the late 90s and was aware that Mrs Holmes had written to von Einem in 2020 because of a text message I received from von Einem’s old school friend Paul, who stood by von Einem through every insidious allegation, the circumstantial trial that led to life imprisonment, and various other accusations that ensued over the years. I linked up with Paul during my Yatala prison visits in the late 90s and we intermittently kept in touch by phone. He said he would email me a copy of the letter that von Einem was going to send him but it never arrived.

Here is the text message.

September 7, 2020 Hi Linda, Bevan has received a letter from the wife of Trevor Holmes, now deceased. She lives at (address withheld) Beaumont, SA. Bevan wants me to see if I can track down a phone no. so he can talk to her. Her husband was the guy that found Richard’s body. You told me the story and how he was intimidated by the police. Bevan is unsure how authentic the letter is as pages seem to be missing based on the page numbering. She has apparently spoken to Robert Moles who said that Bevan was set up. I’ll keep you posted. Regards, Paul

Banquet author Debi Marshall also collaborated with Paul during her comprehensive ‘family’ murder investigations and if you read her book, you will get to know him quite well. But she only refers to Trevor Holmes once. Her 155 word description reads like a dramatised re-enactment of the day he discovered Richard Kelvin’s body in the Mount Crawford Forest north of Adelaide, while fossicking for moss rocks with his family. Why she didn’t interview Mrs Holmes about her husband’s suppressed evidence and threats by SA Police detectives to keep his mouth shut, is a mystery. In fact, there are quite a few people I expected to read about in Banquet but they didn’t make the final edit.

Perhaps Marshall’s wings were clipped by Bertelsmann, the owners of Vintage Press that published Banquet. This private German multinational conglomerate corporation is one of the ‘Big 5’ English-language publishers and primarily controlled by the Mohn family.

Cancelled prison visits

Debi had two prison visits with von Einem but her third visit was cancelled. She was informed that the reasons would be explained in a letter from Port Augusta Prison’s management. Unsurprisingly, that letter never arrived.

Perhaps this eleventh hour renewed interest in one of the world’s top ten despised murderers caused something of a stir behind the scenes.

So who was directly involved in the von Einem shutdown?

Corey Wingard and Vincent Tarzia

Corey Wingard was Minister for Correctional Services from 22 March 2018 until 29 July 2020.

Corey Wingard (Image: Wikipedia)

Wingard was succeeded by Vincent Tarzia who remained in the role until 21 March 2022. In August 2024 Tarzia became the leader of the South Australian Liberal Party and resigned as leader on December 5, 2025. That was quick!

Vincent Tarzia (Image: vincenttarzia.com.au)

Sandra Russell

Sandra Russell has been the General Manager of Port Augusta Prison since August 2018 and was previously the General Manager of the Department for Correctional Services, South Australia.

Let’s hope that she finds the time and courtesy to write to Debi Marshall and Mrs Holmes and her daughter Cinnamon about why they were blocked from visiting Bevan Spencer Von Einem at Port Augusta Prison.

(Linked In profile image)

My meeting with Trevor Holmes

Source: familymurders.com (now overrun by junk)

I contacted Trevor Holmes during my calamitous von Einem investigations in the late 1990s and he agreed to speak me at their home in Adelaide’s serene, foothills suburb of Beaumont. But I would soon learn that life for Trevor and his wife was far from serene. Try heartbroken, terrified, traumatised. And when he talked about the events that transpired after finding Richard Kelvin’s body, I was utterly floored.

Tears welled in his terror-stricken eyes when he stated that his evidence about Richard Kelvin was not permitted to be heard at von Einem’s trial. Then he literally cried out that his evidence would have terminated the trial but there was nothing he could do apart from helplessly watch it unfold through news reports until the end, consumed by intense guilt and devastation that didn’t belong to him.

I won’t repeat Trevor’s evidence because Mrs Holmes’ testimony on her husband’s behalf will be far more accurate and detailed than my memory. I am also mindful of the Kelvin family and everyone else who knows and loves Richard.

Then came the bomb

Trevor Holmes also stated that SA Police detectives started randomly turning up on his doorstep and behaved like threatening standover men. They told him to keep his mouth shut or face the consequences, along the line of being killed and dumped in the bush. Trevor didn’t mention the names of the detectives but said they made him feel like a dangerous criminal. I was speechless, and struggled to write down detailed notes.

Could this be part of the story that retired SAPOL Detective Trevor Kipling told Debi Marshall could never be told? Here’s hoping that Kipling will one day write about his ‘family’ murder experiences.

Back in the 90s, I wasn’t aware of the grotesque extent of von Einem’s double life and don’t think that Trevor Holmes and his wife were either, but we all knew what extreme systematic corruption looked and sounded like.

After our meeting that day, I sensed oppressive, evil energies closing in on me. When I re-read my notes at home, they seemed so flimsy. Inadequate. I reluctantly telephoned Trevor to request a second meeting. His wife answered and kindly informed me that he was unable to assist any further. The process of reliving those dark days was understandably traumatising for them both. I felt the same way and respected their wishes.

Feeling way out of my depth, I sensed that things wouldn’t end well if I continued my hunt for Adelaide’s grotesque child murderers. Even von Einem warned that something bad may happen to me if I rattled too many cages in my quest for the truth. Stuff like a car accident. Or worse.

One of the benefits of moving on from von Einem’s case because it adversely impacting my health on all levels, was no longer feeling like 60s TV character Herman Munster when I occasionally mentioned his case. People didn’t exactly run off screaming, but they either looked at me like I was mentally deranged or blew a fuse. For example, I met up with a former Channel 9 TV personality who had also moved to Sydney and when I mentioned von Einem’s name, her boyfriend freaked out and ordered me out of his house. Toodles to you, too, buddy.

Herman Munster (Image: Gregg - Pinterest)

Everyone involved in the conviction of Von Einem is proud of their role in it. ‘To be involved in the unravelling of the truth in a court of law was extremely rewarding,’ now-retired forensic scientist Sandra Young muses. Dr Harry Harding, also retired, agrees. ‘It was a hugely challenging and complex case, but a privilege to work on it.’ Banquet: The Untold Story of Adelaide’s Family Murders by Debi Marshall

Intriguing secrets that Bevan Spencer von Einem left behind

Retired Police Detectives called our home a few years ago expressing they were on the Kelvin case back in the day, and they knew Bevan was a Scapegoat, but they weren’t permitted to say. Not only that, a very well known Journalist/News Reader, told me personally that many in the media circles know Bevan was a patsy, but they still had to obey orders and continue to follow the narrative. Cinnamon Holmes

On 6th December, 2025, upon learning of Bevan Spencer von Einem’s passing, Trevor Holmes’ daughter Cinnamon shared this story on Facebook:

… For those who believe the reports from the media in relation to Mr. Von Einem being a murderer are gospel, then you may want to read further to understand the cover-ups, lies, and blatant misinformation fed to the public’s fertile minds. Was Bevan Spencer Von-Einem a ‘monster’ as a well known author recently stated? Was Bevan a Patsy? Was Bevan a murderer? Did Bevan kill Richard? Was Bevan a sexual deviant? I can honestly answer the latter question positively, and undoubtedly YES! Bevan was a homosexual predator, preying on victims to satiate his dark fetishes. Should Bevan have spent time in jail for his filthy abusive perversions? Absolutely YES! But...Did Bevan kill Richard Kelvin, the son of channel 9 TV newsreader Rob Kelvin? NO, NO, NO! I will not go into great lengthy explanations on this post, I’ve done so previously in a short story, long. But I will reveal some more secrets now that Bevan is no more... My Mum has been writing letters to Bevan over a number of years. Each letter was sent to the jail where Mr. Von-Einem was confined. My Mother, after painstakingly researching information from numerous sources over literally decades, came to the conclusion that the alleged killer was innocent of murder, hence, her good heart compelled her to write to the convicted ‘killer’ and speak her truth. Well...her first letter was sent years ago, it was a friendly introduction of herself, and a simple explanation that we were the family who found the body of his alleged victim back in 1983. Approx a week, or two after her first letter was sent, I distinctly recall Mum calling me so deliriously elated that she had just received a response from Bevan! The contents of Bevan’s letter was unforgettable in so many ways. Firstly, we were shocked how similar his handwriting was to my Dad’s. It was so exacting, that it appeared like Dad had written it and signed it Bevan! Secondly, Bevan wrote the kindest, sweetest, & warmest response. This was totally unexpected. According to the drivel from the media, he was apparently ‘cold’, ‘unfriendly’, ‘intimidating’, and a ‘monster’. I do however, realise that psychopaths wear a mask of seduction, but I have an extremely strong sixth sense, (women’s intuition) that has never failed my inner radar no matter how masterful the manipulator. My Mum and I re-read Bevan’s hearty letter over, and over again, and we could not see, let alone feel hate or malice from his pen. By the way, every letter Mum wrote to Bevan, and every response from said inmate has been photocopied, dated, and preserved. Well, the plot thickens... After the friendly introductions were mutually made, Mum decided to convey that us, the Holmes family, believed that he, Bevan, was a Patsy. Meaning, Bevan had been incarcerated for a crime he did not commit. Did that letter go down well? Who knows? As is expected, every letter that is sent to an inmate is opened, and thoroughly scrutinised by the head of correctional services. Shortly after Mum expressed our thoughts, together with some tid-bits of evidence pointing out Bevan’s unfair incarceration via letter, Mum received a response from the jail stating her letter was inappropriate, and it wasn’t allowed to be forwarded to Bevan. This certainly wasn’t the only time Mum’s letters were rejected, and as we later found out, Bevan’s responding letters were also confiscated from reaching Mum’s letterbox. That was a huge disappointment. Not ones to be deterred, Mum and I decided the only way to convey our support of clearing Bevan’s name was to personally speak to him face to face at the jail. Nervous? Absolutely not. Frustrated with the red tape? YES! But there’s more than one way to skin a cat...or so we thought. As a last ditch effort, Mum once again wrote to Bevan asking if he’d consent to having an audience with Mum and I? To say Bevan was excited in his written response was an understatement! He was so happy to receive us asap. Unfortunately, this was during the tyrannical lockdowns, when the convid spores were apparently busy hunting down all the unvaccinated. We tried our darnedest to secure a date to visit Bevan at the Port Augusta jail. To say the heads of correctional services made it damn difficult to attain a date is a major understatement! We were willing to bend over backwards to see Bevan, but our request was rejected under the guise of the ‘virus’. Mum wrote to Bevan explaining the situation, and he was just as disappointed as we were. As soon as the farcical was over, Mum and I once again readied ourselves to travel multiple hours to visit Mr. VE. At long last an appointment was made, the date locked in and ready to go.. Our excitement was palpable, the day had come when we were going to be able to speak the contents of Mum’s formally rejected letters to Bevan without hindrance. Hours upon hours of driving found us at the notorious Port Augusta Prison, home to Bevan, and many violent criminals, past and present. Entering the jail, identifications were offered. Strange looks were given when it was stated to whom we had intentions of visiting. Before too long, a top cat entered the discussion. This individual began to apologise stating that Bevan has stipulated that he has changed his mind, he no longer wants to meet us. “So sorry, now you can turn around and go back home, Bevan’s not interested in seeing you”. What the.....!!??? How can this be? Just a mere few days earlier, Bevan was ecstatic to receive us, to speak with us, and to hear our plans to have him released through another court trial with a lot of credible evidence!! (As was stated in Mum’s last letter). Unbeknown to us, the jail big wigs lied. Bevan wasn’t even informed of our arrival! He was told that we had changed our minds to visit him, and that we didn’t come up! And we, had been told that Bevan didn’t want to see us!! You cannot imagine how disappointed and forlorn we were. Why did they lie about the arrival to see Bevan? Because our information was a threat to their lies & coverups. Imagine if it were found out that Bevan wasn’t the murderer, then the finger would have to start pointing elsewhere...to the real perpetrators hidden behind the green door, hidden behind judicial wigs, hidden behind white lab coats, hidden behind political seats, hidden behind positions of blue authority, hidden behind pinstriped suits and mansions in North Adelaide. Many moons later, Bevan found out that our arrival had been hidden, and he was furious! Mum has the exchanged letters describing the mutual frustration when the lies were inexplicably exposed. How in the world did those two letters find their way to Mum and Bevan is a miracle in itself. We suspect there must’ve been an honest correctional services letter reader at the time & they felt impressed to inform us of the deceit. Short story long, recently, when I heard that Bevan was on his deathbed, I sadly informed Mum that this is our last ditch effort to see Bevan in person before the sands ran out of his hourglass. Once again, Mum and I worked together to accumulate all the relevant numbers and information to win an audience with Bevan in his last days. We wanted to assure him that not everyone thought of him as a cold blooded killer. Assuring him that the truth about his conviction will clear his name one day if we are able to. And lastly, to understand that God loves the sinner, but not the sin, and to repent. Mum penned her last letter to Bevan on Thursday evening. It was written within a humorous Christmas card. As per Mum’s usual style, a heartfelt warm Christmas message was conveyed, and of course expressing our desire for his permission to allow us to meet him for the first and last time in person at the Yatala Vale Prison. The kind message was sentimentally signed off by mum’s christian name and mine, Cinnamon. The letter was sent early Friday morning, and we were informed it would be delivered to Yatala Prison by Wednesday, where Bevan awaited his imminent death. This morning, Saturday, I awoke & switched on my mobile phone’s social media. The first notification I saw on FB was our Premier announcing the death of Bevan occurring in the early hours of this morning. I proceeded to read the public’s comments below the article. As expected, I read countless messages from ill informed folk expressing their delight in the death of Mr Von-Einem. Do I blame the vitriol typed from the public? No, judgements stemmed from the lies fed to the public. Bevan died being hated, despised, and cursed by public scrutiny, and yet the real sick, perverted, mentally deranged murderer’s continued to live their lives free amongst us. In closing, I’ve mentioned this before- there are many in positions of power who knew Bevan was innocent of murder. Retired Police Detectives called our home a few years ago expressing they were on the Kelvin case back in the day, and they knew Bevan was a Scapegoat, but they weren’t permitted to say. Not only that, a very well known Journalist/News Reader, told me personally that many in the media circles know Bevan was a patsy, but they still had to obey orders and continue to follow the narrative. R.I.P - Richard Kelvin 💔 Rot In Hell - Your real murderers. Link to Cinnamon Holmes’ FB post

Note: Time for the media to stop obeying cult establishment orders. Their time has come to face the music.

July 2020 text message from Paul about von Einem’s character assessment

I mentioned to Paul in a text message that my late mother once said: I don’t believe Bevan von Einem is guilty. He didn’t murder that boy. She said it out of the blue and I hadn’t told her about my prison visits. But she obviously knew. Mothers always do. Especially mine.

Here is Paul’s reply:

I think there are a lot of people who think the same about Bevan but the cards are stacked against us all because of corruption. Even Debra doesn’t actually think that Bevan did kill Richard either. She thinks ‘the businessman’ could be the culprit and so does Bevan. Debra is supposedly trying to get the suppression order lifted on ‘the businessman’. Good luck with that. She had a psychologist analyse Bevan in absentia based on all the facts she’d gathered and he didn’t think Bevan’s character assessment was in line with the outcome. That’s what we’ve been saying since the beginning. I think she has softened her opinion but is now more focussed on the other boys’ cases involving Bevan. What ever happens, it won’t help Bevan unfortunately. Will keep you posted. Regards, Paul.

Rachel Vaughan’s unreported testimony about Richard Kelvin, (Tracey Louise Bell and hundreds of other murdered children)

I’ve often wondered if Von Einem was a patsy. For many reasons. Not least of all the fact that Richard Kelvin was brought to my home and filmed in the hidden cellar below our house, with myself and missing girl (Tracey) Louise Bell. Rachel Vaughan, Cult Survivor & Whistleblower

I discovered Adelaide cult survivor and whistleblower Rachel Vaughan in April 2020 via an obscure online interview with exiled Crowhouse host Max Igan. I had never heard anyone expose Adelaide’s paedophile plague and cult establishment with such firebombing conviction before and felt a deep sense of relief wash over me as she graciously annihilated the lot of them.

When Rachel stated that her protected serial killer paedophile father Allan ‘Max’ McIntyre used her as a honeypot in child rape/snuff films that were made in Adelaide’s Channel 9 studios in the 1970s, I was floored. Sickened. Channel 9 was one of several locations that her father filmed her with willing and unwilling drugged men and women for the cult establishment’s blackmail racket.

Then Igan casually stated that Adelaide was known as the satanic paedophile headquarters of the world. That was it. My floodgates exploded. A volcanic mix of long forgotten memories rushed back like ballistic arrows - funny, sad, infuriating, terrifying. As the riveting interview continued, pennies dropped all over the place about Adelaide’s menacing undercurrent that I often sensed but could never quite pinpoint.

Then came the barrage of questions. Were these horrific ‘films’ still being produced when I worked at Channel 9 in the 1980s? Who knew, who was involved, who has copies of the child rape/snuff films, etc, etc.

Rachel Vaughan childhood photo. (Image courtesy of Rachel Vaughan)

Rachel’s Channel 9 revelations and many other horrific violations she somehow survived, took time to process. So did my initial disbelief that such depraved brutality could be inflicted upon a child.

I would later learn that one of Rachel Channel 9 studio rapists wore the top half of a Humphrey B Bear costume when they were filmed and that someone had seen that film. And did you know that the cult translation of Humphrey B Bear is Hump Free Be Bare? (Does Humphrey’s new handler Andrew Costello - Cosi from South Aussie - know this?)

Article: Rachel Vaughan on Humphrey B Bear (Bare) and justice for ALL victims of ‘the family’

It was also hard to believe that Rachel had been speaking out publicly since 2006, provided statutory declarations to SA Police and written to countless politicians, all to no avail. Until 2017, when MP Rebekha Sharkie supported her quest for justice and successfully pushed for an investigation into the raft of violations inflicted upon Rachel as a child by her father. Soon after the investigation was reluctantly launched, ‘Max’ McIntyre conveniently died in his nursing home.

These days, Rachel is well known in online cult survivor and child protection circles and continues to champion the cause of justice for all children and all victims of the ‘family.’ I have faith that the mute Australian legacy media will eventually interview the likes of Rachel Vaughan and her brother Andrew McIntyre, just as they did with Henry Keogh, a previously demonised, convicted murderer of a murder that never was, when this massive dam of lies finally bursts.

Discovering Rachel Vaughan’s Telegram Channel

When I found Rachel’s Telegram channel in 2021, revelations about South Australia’s hidden paedophile cult scene kept on coming. Of particular interest were her posts about the media’s consistent attempts to pin von Einem to the Beaumont children abductions and murders, and why she thought he was a patsy in relation to the murder of Richard Kelvin. This was the first time in a long time that I had heard someone present a point of view that differed to the standard von Einem narrative that remained firmly in place until his last breath. And it naturally encouraged me to share some of my recollections.

Rachel’s suppressed and discredited claims regarding the abduction and murder of Richard Kelvin include:

Witnessing a police officer carrying the drugged body of Richard Kelvin into her father’s hidden cellar

Being filmed with Richard Kelvin

Her family’s connections with the Kelvin family

Why she perceived Bevan Spencer von Einem and various other jailed murderers as cult establishment patsies

Video Link: Evidence Linking Alan Maxwell McIntyre To The Abuses of Richard Kelvin

Rachel and her siblings clearly have a whole new ‘untold child murders’ book waiting patiently for them to write. Weaving all of their experiences together, from the horror to healing, would help more people become aware of the magnitude and far reaching consequences of their grotesque cult childhood controlled by a protected serial killer paedophile father. No child should be born or sold into a cult network. Their innocence is destroyed in the womb or at birth and if there is no intervention, they grow up to be detrimental to society as a whole. Even worse is when they are groomed for positions of authority and behave like obedient doormats. We see this happening all the time in politics these days. It’s all by design.

The cult establishment and its puppet government continues to adversely impact South Australia and the nation every day and there are many conveniently hidden cult bloodlines in South Australia that continue to prey upon our children and have them unlawfully removed from homes so they can sexually violate and kill them. These creatures must and will be exposed and extinguished.

Sex with babies and children damages them for life

For anyone out there in academia who provides fabricated reports to governments about children not being damaged by having sex with adults, this statement by Rachel Vaughan says it all.

So do the harrowing testimonials of Bill Edgar (pictured), Phoenix Caspian, Doug McIntyre and Charles Spencer for publicly sharing their truth about the damage caused by child rape.

‘Banquet’ references to snuff films

If it’s any consolation to Rachel and her siblings, Debi Marshall’s book Banquet includes allegations alluding to the possibility of Richard Kelvin being filmed, and the horrific reality of child snuff films.

There is a reference to a police lead from a person who said Kelvin’s murder was filmed for the purpose of making a snuff movie, a depraved film in which people are killed or commit suicide on camera. Most often used by killers for their own dark amusement, these films provide a trophy where cries for mercy are recorded and murders can be played over and over again; the demonic gift that keeps on giving.

This reminded me of Rachel Vaughan’s consistent claim of being filmed with Richard Kelvin by her father ‘Max’ McIntyre.

The following Banquet excerpt is from a conversation Marshall had with psychologist Dr White about a mental health outpatient in Canada who claimed he had seen Richard Kelvin’s murder:

“Don’t you know about snuff movies?” Dr White, making small talk in Canada with a mental health outpatient in 1990, didn’t compute what he was hearing at first. ‘He detected my Australian accent and asked me where I came from,’ he recalls. ‘I said I was from Adelaide. His next comment seemed platitudinous: “Ah, Adelaide. It’s a lovely city.” But I was not prepared for his next statement: “It’s a pity about the Kelvin murder – it was gruesome.” He then revealed he had seen the murder. I asked what he meant. “It was videoed,” he said. “Don’t you know about snuff movies?” At that time, I was not well versed in the details of the Family murders, but this fleeting, uncorroborated piece of information from a person on the other side of the world has haunted me ever since.

I heard rumours about Adelaide’s snuff films in the 90s but it was too twisted and unbelievable to even contemplate. And there was zero evidence to prove the claims. Rumours also began to circulate about musicians complaining that satanists were ruining the music industry and if you didn’t comply, you were out. Until then, I knew zip about satanism and thought it was a myth. Same goes for the luciferians.

Ki Meekins - Snuff Movies

In Banquet, ward of the state survivor and Red Tape Rape author Ki Meekins recalled being kidnapped by paedophiles:

Told by his keepers never to go into their room at certain times, he ignores the order. ‘They had an old suitcase full of 8mm film on a reel and there they were, masturbating over what I am certain was a snuff movie,’ he says. I swear on my life, I saw some kid fall over in a forest, and when you fall over with your hands tied behind your back and you’re on your knees, you’ll turn your head if you’re conscious ’cause you know you’re going to bust your nose. But this kid just fell straight forward, and smashed his face. He was dead…

It is his belief, he says, that films, though not necessarily the one he saw, were taken at Derrance Stevenson’s house. ‘Western, with his mates, somehow had entry into boys’ homes and would go and pick up kids from there in the early hours of the morning to deliver them to Stevenson’s “funny looking house” on Greenhill Road where films were taken, or take them to paedophiles like Ric Marshall.

‘John’ - Snuff movies have been going on since the 70s

‘Is it possible that they all have something on each other, that they are all blackmailing each other?’ ‘Well, you’d have to think that was a good assumption, wouldn’t you?’ ‘Have you heard about the snuff movies?’ ‘Yeah, that’s been going on since the ’70s.’ He splays his fingers, shrugs. ‘They don’t want to expose the Family murders. I’m telling you, they don’t want to know. People involved in that group have been named. People that associated with them have been named. People that have been identified at the parties have been named and none of them have been pulled in – none of them. One of the guys who ran a club told me that he was pulled in for questioning. But, here’s the amazing thing: he was once caught with a young kid in his bed but he didn’t get arrested. He didn’t get arrested! Now you tell me why not.’ He is halfway out of his chair, agitated. ‘After the Family hit the headlines, a lot of the group packed up and moved interstate. They all just pissed off.

Note: My post 2020 cult survivor research has unearthed many more shocking eyewitness accounts of ‘child hunting parties’ attended by wealthy, debauched elitists in Australia and around the world. ‘Hierarchy kids’ can be hunted and raped but not killed while any other child is deemed fair game. Another hideous, previously hidden reality to write about in a future article.

A plea from Richard Kelvin’s friend Karl

‘We need answers. Please help’ The family, he says, will never recover from Richard’s murder but the last time Karl saw Betteanne, she told him to stop blaming himself, that it wasn’t his fault. He wants to leave his own message. ‘If anyone knows something, come forward, please. So many people have been affected and time is on the march. We need answers. Please help.’

We need an independent commission of inquiry, Karl. A Truth and Restorative Justice Commission, in the spirit of Archbishop Desmond Tutu (1932-2021). Then we will be able to hear from Mrs Holmes about her late husband’s testimony that was never heard at von Einem’s trial, and death threats by SA Police detectives to keep his mouth shut. We would hear from Adelaide lawyers Priya Submaraniam and Peter Norman, both of whom von Einem said were empathetic about the way his trial was conducted. Lawyer Marie Shaw also comes to mind, as does Michael Abbott QC/KC. How interesting it would be to hear ethical law professionals speak about the experience of being shut down by the cult establishment when they represented von Einem.

We will also be able to hear from Rachel Vaughan, whom I hoped Debi Marshall would have contacted, even if only for an off the record discussion about Rachel’s cult upbringing, the McIntyre family being friends with the Kelvin family and her eyewitness testimony of seeing a drugged or intoxicated Richard Kelvin being carried into the hidden cellar of her childhood home on Macklin Street in Edwardstown. One of the men who carried him into that cellar was allegedly the former chief inspector of police Graham Bennett Fraser.

A Truth and Restorative Justice commission would also hear testimonies from key people who are named in Banquet and from unknown cult survivors like Jessica Kaitlin. We would find out who is providing drugs to the cult establishment’s child procurers these days, and who is hosting and attending the ‘classy’ parties where children are sexually violated and killed. And we would also hear from other unknown men and women who have been annihilated in South Australia but never heard. There might even be a 90 year old out there with a story to tell. There will be no time limits attached to the commission. Living with dark, buried secrets is a toxic state of being and impedes the healing process. That’s no way to live.

Several years of comprehensive research into the parallel death cult led me to many more cult survivor testimonials from all over the world and became a Twilight Zonish journey I will never forget. So I can guarantee that the Truth and Restorative Justice commission will not be boring. Journalists will learn a lot about their home town and Australia and report the truth according to good old fashioned journalistic principles. Not this narrative nonsense being dictated by the world’s billionaire media hijackers.

Looming Death of Bevan Spencer Von Einem

When the legacy media reported that he was close to death in late November 2025, Rachel shared her testimony about Richard Kelvin and Tracey Louise Bell plus links - for about the 100th time. Here are some screenshots of what she and others had to say.

I am the daughter of the body boy for ‘the Family’ Written by Rachel Vaughan, November 25, 2025 ‘Now is the last chance for a confession….and if it’s not him, now could be when a relative of any of the other alleged perpetrators tell detectives what they know.”



I am the daughter of the body boy for ‘the Family’ – Alan Maxwell McIntyre – & over the past 19 & a half years I have been telling South Australian detectives, federal police, state & federal politicians, the dept of police prosecution, the Police Complaints Authority, the Office of Public Integrity, several different Police Ministers & Police Ombudsmen & many others in positions of power about my father’s involvement in the abuses of multiple children. Including myself.



I was compensated in 2024 for the knife injury & other abuses that my father perpetrated against me in childhood. He used that knife to cut me internally before raping me. I was a toddler at the time. I have multiple medical reports, including one from a professor of proctology which back up my allegations. Which is why I received a victim of crime payment under extremely rare ex gratia conditions – because my father died during the investigation into my abuse, & I was therefore unable to secure a conviction against him.



The only difference between the torturous knife assault & rape my father perpetrated against me & those inflicted on the Family murder victims is the fact that I survived.



One of the children whom my father abused was Richard Kelvin. The Kelvins were family friends. Richard was working at my paternal aunt’s child care centre in the lead up to his disappearance.



I was witness to Richard’s abuse during the time that he was missing. He was either drugged or intoxicated, & incapable of walking, when he was carried into the hidden cellar of my childhood home on Macklin Street in Edwardstown. One of the men who carried him into that cellar was former chief inspector of police Graham Bennett Fraser.



Fraser has been a convicted paedophile since 2009. One of the victims for which he was convicted was 14 years old when he abused her, the same age as Richard when he went missing. The other was 9 years old, the same age I was when Fraser abused me alongside missing child Tracey Louise Bell, who was 10.



Richard Kelvin and Tracey Louise Bell went missing in Adelaide within 6 months of one another, yet their cases have never been linked by the main stream media.



But they are linked. They were filmed together, along with myself, in that hidden cellar.



I am so sick of the MSM rhetoric that they want people to come forward. It is utter BS.



I have made statutory declarations to SAPOL and the Federal Police regarding my father’s involvement in the abuses of Richard Kelvin and Tracey Louise Bell. The final statutory declaration that I made in 2017, signed by a lawyer, was sent to both state & federal police. It was sent by registered mail & federal police acknowledged they had received it in writing…



Mike Rann has made some public rant about Von Einem not being missed. Wonder why Rann is so invested in this case?



I have found the best avenue for justice is to share my story publicly, to put pressure on those authorities who continue to hide the truth.



These two vlogs contain a great deal of evidence which police are ignoring:



https://rumble.com/v26m3o0-evidence-linking-alan-maxwell-mcintyre-to-the-abuses-of-richard-kelvin-and-.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_v



Evidence of Edwardstown’s tunnels:



https://www.bitchute.com/video/yYMvKMc7tzz3

Notable Comment

Former SA Premier Mike Rann

Political animal Mike Rann (Image: Wikipedia)

Additional points of view about von Einem’s looming death

ABC News, November 25, 2025:

Child murderer Bevan Spencer von Einem has short time to live, ABC understands

Criminologist Associate Professor Xanthé Mallett:

“Unfortunately, somebody like von Einem who is a sadistic psychopath doesn’t feel thinks like guilt, or remorse or shame for the things he’s done. Somebody like von Einem, who would kidnap, torture and hold somebody hostage for five weeks before murdering them, as he was convicted of having done, then that person probably doesn’t have a conscience.”

Channel 9 News, November 28, 2025

Detectives visit notorious killer on his deathbed

“Police won’t confirm that the interview took place, but 9News understands officers spoke with Von Einem for around an hour this morning in an interview room at the high-security prison. It’s unclear what, if anything, the child killer said to them, but there’s little hope he would’ve shared anything he knows about the so-called Family Murders. It’s widely believed Von Einem, who has long denied involvement in multiple crimes, will die with his secrets.”

Debi Marshall, Banquet:

‘And when death knocks, he will still be at the system’s mercy. He has no money left to pay for his own burial. Only Paul helps support him financially and Von Einem frets that he does not know where his final resting place will be… In death, he will remain vilified and loathed, a sadistic psychopath, a cock with no frock reduced to taking the rap for his associates and left to the whims of a state that views him with disdain.’

Rachel Vaughan’s response to von Einem’s death

6 December 2025

Bevan Spencer Von Einem has died in jail in the early hours of this morning. The main stream media rhetoric over Von Einem taking his secrets to the grave is laughable at best. They know exactly whom the members of ‘The Family’ are. As do most people in Adelaide! “Police believe he did not act alone when Richard Kelvin was abducted and murdered, with a $1 million reward still on offer for information which leads to a conviction.” https://www.abc.net.au/.../murderer-bevan-von.../106052480 The fact that there is a $1 million dollar reward for more info on the Kelvin case proves it will never be solved. That’s the test on whether or not cases will be allowed to be solved in South Australia. As soon as a $1 million dollar reward gets slapped on a case you can be sure that truth will never see light of day. See my previous post on my father Alan Maxwell McIntyre’s involvement in the Kelvin disappearance: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1A446SyNrF/ As I have posted previously, the city of Adelaide is run by a well-established group of individuals who protect one another from investigation and prosecution. They exist in government, politics, the judiciary, law enforcement, in the media, the medical fraternity, & many other institutions. Why was former premier Mike Rann so invested in keeping Von Einem in jail? https://www.abc.net.au/.../bid-to-revoke-killers.../2399696 At least the MSM has stopped bleating about Von Einem being the man watching on during the search for the Beaumont children – my vlogs & posts on that furphy must have finally got through! https://rumble.com/v26m3o0-evidence-linking-alan-maxwell... https://rumble.com/v237q22-evidence-linking-alan-maxwell...

Statement by SA Premier Peter Malinauskas

The Department for Correctional Services has advised me of the death of Bevan Spencer Von Einem. His death marks the end of a life defined by calculated brutality. His crimes stand among the most horrific ever committed in South Australia, acts of deliberate cruelty that destroyed lives and inflicted trauma that will echo for generations. Convicted of murdering teenager Richard Kelvin and long suspected of further horrific murders, he leaves behind a legacy of devastation for victims’ families that can never be undone. Most unforgivably, he refused to co-operate with South Australia Police. He had every opportunity to assist investigators, to confirm what so many long believed, that he was responsible for the murder of other young men and to help bring other perpetrators to justice.

Rachel Vaughan’s additional thoughts about the von Einem case

(Graphic content)

‘The truth is out. This farce has to end’

December 7, 2025 - Written by Rachel Vaughan

My father Alan Maxwell McIntyre was involved in the abuse of Family murder victim Richard Kelvin & I was forced to watch him dismember another victim. In the early 1980’s I was forced to sit on the floor of my father’s boat & watch as he dismembered & ‘packaged’ a body in a manner much like what was done to the Family murder victims. The corpse was a tall, skinny boy or man with shoulder length dyed black hair, which appeared to be blonde at the roots. My father showed me a distinctive lanyard which he attributed to the victim which was of a rising stallion, possibly made of silver or stainless steel. I was also present in the hidden cellar of my childhood Macklin Street Edwardstown home when a drugged or intoxicated Richard Kelvin was carried in by two men. One of whom was ex chief inspector of police and now convicted paedophile Graham Bennett Fraser. I put together a vlog with the undeniable evidence that my father knew Richard – in fact we were family friends of the Kelvins. It is Richard’s aunt Carol pictured at my late sister Clare’s wedding in the thumbnail of the linked vlog. I am in the foreground, aged 14 at the time, looking toward my blonde sister Simone, with Carol in between. Carol & Clare once owned a house & ran a business together. Richard was also working in my paternal aunt’s childcare centre in the lead up to his disappearance. Today’s Sunday Mail has some interesting things to say about the death of Bevan Spencer Von Einem who was convicted of Richard Kelvins murder. Firstly, that in May 1972 “Von Einem came to the attention of authorities when he rendered assistance to Roger James – who had been thrown in the River Torrens alongside his partner, University of Adelaide lecturer Dr George Duncan. Dr Duncan drowned, while Mr James managed to get out of the river & onto a road where he was met by Von Einem, who took him to the RAH.” It has long been suspected that Dr Duncan was murdered by Adelaide’s police vice squad. https://www.google.com/search... Is it just me or does it sound like Von Einem was then on the ‘authorities’, particularly SAPOL’s radar, because he rescued someone whom they wanted dead? Further into today’s Sunday Mail article it is stated “Von Einem, who was too ill to apply for voluntary euthanasia, made no death bed confessions.” Yet in the very next paragraph is this contradictory statement: “He had every opportunity to assist investigators, to confirm what so many long believed, that he was responsible for the murder of other young men and to help bring other perpetrators to justice”, Mr Malinauskas (current SA premier.) So Von Einem was too sick to ask for euthanasia, but well enough to have given a death bed confession? Does anybody actually proof read these articles? Many people don’t realise that it was then Police Minister Peter Malinauskas who signed off on the investigation into my father Alan Maxwell McIntyre’s criminal psychopathic, paedophilic, & incestuous abuse of myself during my childhood in the 1970’s & 1980’s. My father conveniently died 6 weeks into that investigation, preventing a conviction - as the Special Crimes detective told me after my father’s death ‘you cannot convict a corpse’. Mr Malinauskas has since risen to great heights in SA politics. In 2025 I was awarded Victim of Crime compensation under Ex Gratia conditions for the childhood abuse I suffered at the hands of my father. That means that I was awarded compensation even though I was unable to obtain a conviction against my father during his lifetime, because he died during the investigation. I received the VOC compensation under extremely rare Ex Gratia conditions because I had extensive medical documentation proving the injuries that my father perpetrated against me in childhood. Which were extensive and required multiple procedures to manage. I still have permanent injuries which I will have to live with for the rest of my life. One of those injuries was identical in nature to those suffered by the Family murder victims. My father inserted a ritual curved blade knife into my rectum, severed my cutaneous nerve, then rap*d me whilst I bled. I was a toddler at the time. The only difference between what my father did to me, and what happened to the Family murder victims is that I survived. My medical report regarding that permanent internal injury from a professor of proctology was pivotal in my VOC case against my father. As was a statutory declaration from my mother that my father ran me over with his car when I was 5 years old. The truth is out. This farce needs to end. SAPOL - investigate my father’s two properties at Macklin Street Edwardstown & McIntyre Place Stansbury & unearth the plethora of evidence likely still lurking there! https://www.change.org/p/the-missing-beaumont-children... https://rumble.com/v26m3o0-evidence-linking-alan-maxwell...

Notable comment:

SA Police history is ‘remarkably free of corruption’ ‘Notwithstanding some isolated instances, the most notorious of which was perhaps that involving a former head of the Drug Squad convicted of selling illegal drugs and sentenced to a lengthy prison term, South Australian police can thank their origins for a culture that has remained remarkably free of corruption and has thus been spared the ignominy of sensationalist investigations. A reputation for openness and a ready acceptance to work with an independent Police Complaints Authority and in partnership with the public over a range of ‘community policing’ initiatives has seen SAPOL enjoy a high level of credibility and confidence.’ SA History Hub (SA Government) (The authors need to revisit this statement)

Additional information provided by Rachel Vaughan about murdered South Australian children, both reported and unreported:

Rachel and her brother Andrew have given SA Police the exact locations of the remains of Jane (9), Arnna (7), and Grant (4) Beaumont children (an other children) on Max McIntyre’s former Yorke Peninsula properties but the SA government is blocking a forensic investigation because of a convenient, yet flimsy Mullighan Inquiry clause concerning wards of the state, despite the Beaumont children not being wards of the state.

In 2024, SA Police detectives told Andrew McIntyre that everything he said about the Beaumont children and the whereabouts of their bodies was accurate and correct. But SAPOL is being prevented from conducting an investigation because of the Mullighan Inquiry clause.

‘Max’ McIntyre is also alleged to be involved in the disappearance of Rhianna Barreau (missing since October 7, 1992), Melissa Trussell (missing since May 13, 2000), Stella Farrugia (October 18, 1984), Karen Williams (missing since August 4, 1990).

106 boys that went missing from the Glandore Boys Home, just a couple of streets away from Rachel’s childhood Macklin Street home during the time her father lived there.

Hundreds of children went missing from nearby Goodwood Orphanage

2000 UK children who were sent to Australia went missing and were never seen again.

Rachel claims that Dieter Pfennig did not abduct and kill 10-year-old Michael Black in 1989, or (Tracey) Louise bell in 1983:

Writes Rachel Vaughan: “SAPOL’s major crime dept is fond of creating patsies, particularly to cover for ‘special’ people who like to murder children. This is clear in the (Tracey) Louise Bell case, whose first patsy, Raymond Geesing, managed to escape his murder conviction on appeal. Dieter Pfennig was not so lucky. He was convicted in 2016 despite my gargantuan efforts to have my father properly investigated for (Tracey) Louise’s murder. My father Alan Maxwell McIntyre murdered her, in front of me, in 1983 in the hidden cellar beneath our 2 Macklin St Edwardstown home (now no 8.) The same hidden cellar that major crime detective (name withheld) failed to discover when he attended the property in 2012 WITHOUT ground penetrating radar. The owner of that property at that time, my niece Poppy, was found dead on the 20th of December 2024. On the solstice.”

Louise Bell is mentioned once in Banquet, in relation to a conversation with a retired high ranking SAPOL officer who didn’t want his name published.

Michael Black & Tracey Louise Bell (Image: Perth Now)

From my burned Bevan Spencer von Einem case notes file

This final section of this notebook-book includes a compilation of my recollections about the von Einem case and several related excerpts from Banquet.

I ended up burning my flimsy notes about von Einem but did provide a copy to the late South Australian MP and Speaker Peter ‘Maverick’ Lewis after a meeting about the paedophile plague in the late 90s, and possibly law professor Dr Bob N Moles. Von Einem’s friend Paul helped me recall various names and related information through our text messages when we resumed contact in February 2018. Funny how some things come flooding back.

For what my recollections may or may not be worth, here goes.

SAPOL Detective Trevor Kipling

I was working at NWS Channel 9 as a publicist when Richard Kelvin was reported missing in June 1983. How his father Rob Kelvin kept reading the news during that horrifically dark time, I will never know.

Following the discovery of Richard’s body seven weeks later and the amped up media hype and intensified community grief and demands for answers, I began to hear whispers that SA Police detective Trevor Kipling was placed under relentless pressure by the hierarchy to ‘hurry up and arrest someone’. A terrible predicament for the a man in the unenviable role of head of the ‘family’ murder investigations.

During one of my Yatala Prison visits in the late 90s with von Einem, he stated that Detective Kipling interviewed his harp teacher, whose name I don’t recall. He allegedly pressured her to change specific dates in her diary pertaining to von Einem’s lessons so they would fit in with his theory about von Einem’s movements. The harp teacher refused to comply with his corrupt request and allegedly contacted von Einem to tell him what had happened. Sometimes the little things cry the loudest but it gives you a pretty good idea of the pressure Kipling was under. (All is forgiven.)

The Sunday Mail’s senior crime report Peter Haran believed von Einem was guilty, as did everyone else in the media. When I told him I was looking into his case, he said it was better to leave the ‘family’ murders alone. He was right. And I eventually did.

Haran also said that Trevor Kipling quit his job at SAPOL and moved to a remote location in Queensland where he lived in a caravan. He had no interest in being interviewed by anyone.

Debi Marshall’s book Banquet confirmed that Kipling did not go to Queensland but he refused her interview request all the same

Interesting to learn that some victim’s families described Trevor Kipling as a ‘compassionate saint’ and their ‘lifeline.’ Von Einem’s harp teacher described him as rude and arrogant.

Perhaps Trevor Kipling will tell the story that Debi Marshall could never tell in his own book one day.

‘The story you need to tell is the story you can never tell.’ In a telephone conversation with me in 2016, Trevor Kipling, the former head of the Family murder investigation, described by some victim’s families as a ‘compassionate saint’ and their ‘lifeline’, declined to be interviewed. He had his reasons, he said, known only to himself, and was polite but firm. No… He wished me luck and ended the call with this enigmatic comment: ‘The story you need to tell is the story you can never tell.’ For months, I wrestled with what this meant… Debi Marshall - Banquet: The Untold Story of Adelaide’s Family Murders

The ‘businessman’

The ‘businessman’s’ convenient suppression order is still firmly in place, despite Debi Marshall’s efforts to have it overturned. And despite his name being published on the internet in documents and comments. Banquet includes compelling, unreported information about this former friend and groomer of von Einem who is unlikely to comment before he flatlines. He must be a fair age by now.

These are my recollections of what von Einem told me about the ‘businessman.’

Von Einem stated that when he was a teenager, he was befriended and groomed by an Adelaide businessman who was quite a prominent figure in some circles. They used to cruise around town picking up young kids, and young boys and girls were kept in a dingy room above the businessman’s shop where he abused them on a mattress.

Bevan disputed forcing Richard Kelvin into a car but admitted being with him at his home. He described Richard as unhappy and needing someone to talk and became nervous when Richard mentioned that his father was Channel 9 newsreader Rob Kelvin. He decided to drive him to the city instead of home because he didn’t want to risk being seen with him, and that he dropped him off on the corner of Frome Road and North Terrace with, and drove away. He also gave Richard $20 for a taxi.

When Richard was reported missing, von Einem suspected that the businessman picked him up that same night because he was always ‘out cruising and looking for kids.’

Von Einem said the businessman had a ‘thing’ for blonde boys while he didn’t.

Some circles have alleged that Richard was picked up on Frome Road by a government car.

Von Einem stated that when he was publicly named as the key suspect responsible for Richard Kelvin’s murder, the businessman dropped him like a hotcake and was later granted full immunity from court – possibly a world first. The barrister invented a story that the businessman was perceived as a man of such high standing in the community that he couldn’t possibly have associated with child sex abusers and murderers. (Similar to the Channel 9 paymaster appearing to be incapable of committing crimes while I was a ‘wild thing’ who had ‘trouble’ written all over me.)

Von Einem said he knew of a few influential empathisers within the criminal justice system who knew the truth about his unjust conviction but were not prepared to shake the establishment’s tree. Perhaps career ruination, social alienation and a premature death didn’t appeal to them.

He told me that when he was on the outside, he was friends with 5AA radio announcer Leon Byner, which would have started in the 60s when Byner worked for 5AD on the midnight to dawn shift. He claimed Byner dumped him when he was arrested and charged. I wrote a letter to Byner about that claim in the late 90s but never received a reply. Never expected one. He died on November 11, 2025 from acute leukemia. (Adelaide ‘family’ cult survivor and whistleblower Rachel Vaughan would later claim that paedophilia is rife in the radio industry and that she was raped by a well known offensive talkback announcer who died in November, 2016.)

Two men that I spoke to at an Adelaide hotel alleged that SAPOL detectives suspected the businessman was involved in many child abductions including Richard Kelvin and spent many hours sitting outside of his business on the outskirts of the Adelaide CBD. They also encouraged me to dig into the background of former SA Premier Don Dunstan.

2025: Debi Marshall’s book Banquet reveals that Detective Kipling and Detective O’Brien raided ‘the businessman’s’ house after establishing a relationship between him and von Einem. Tests were run for evidence of victims that may have been on the mattress. The results were returned as negative and the businessman’s car also returned zero results. Really? Or were negative results part of ‘the businessman’s’ convenient trial immunity because he was such an upstanding Adelaide citizen?

Note: The name of ‘the businessman’ is all over the internet. Makes you wonder what the point is of his suppression order.

SA Police sent von Einem down alone - ‘John’

Debi Marshall’s Banquet interview with ‘John’ revealed many important facts. He spoke about being procured for prominent paedophiles such as Magistrate Richard Brown and entertainment manager Don Storen, a mate of Don Dunstan. ‘John’ also dropped a few bombs about ‘the businessman’ whom he described as one of the worst, sick, twisted fucks and that his suppression order is a fucking disgraceful joke. (Here, here)

The following information definitely needs to be heard at Adelaide’s Truth and Restorative Justice commission:

‘John’ broke into the ‘businessman’s’ safe that contained blackmail papers that implicated ‘Mr B’ in the Kelvin murder

He sent documentation to the SAPOL officer in charge of the ‘family’ murders that detailed all of the people ‘Mr B’ was associated with, and an interview between ‘Mr B’ and the solicitor

The documentation proved that von Einem was not the only person involved but the police did nothing about it

Banquet excerpt: ‘He shakes his head in disgust. ‘Look, the cops know what I gave them. They know, and instead they used Mr B to get what they wanted, and they sent Von Einem down alone. People might think I’m delusional, but I’m not. I know what I did, I know what I saw, I know what I did with it and I know what happened to it. Nothing.’

Time to lift your game, SAPOL.

Mr ‘B’

I knew very little about ‘Mr B’ when I initially met with von Einem but do recall him telling me that ‘Mr B’ definitely lied in court about his involvement in the abduction of the Beaumont children, Joanne Ratcliffe and Kirste Gordon.

Banquet reference to this allegation:

‘Now he ramps it up even higher: that Von Einem told him that he handpicked up three children and bound them all together and that one of them had died; that he had dumped the bodies and had also picked up two children at Adelaide Oval and killed them. There is a frantic rustling in the courtroom. ‘Mr B’ is either lying, or he has just answered the enduring mysteries of what happened to the Beaumont children, Joanne Ratcliffe and Kirste Gordon.’

25 or so years later, I would come across Andrew McIntyre and Rachel Vaughan’s heavily suppressed and discredited allegations about their father Allan ‘Max’ McIntyre’s involvement in the abduction and murder of the Beaumont children (and hundreds, if not thousands of other children). ‘Max’ was a cult establishment protected, masonic serial killer, paedophile, child procurer, blackmailer and ASIO operative.

That made me wonder if ‘Mr B’ was an associate of ‘Max’ McIntyre’s hideous child procuring paedophile network. Adelaide is a small town laced with tightlipped, secret keepers after all. I learned so much more about ‘Mr B’ in Debi’s book, which also reminded me of Justice Duggan and how flagged problems regarding ‘Mr B’s evidence regarding von Einem’s alleged confession about the Beaumont, Ratcliffe and Gordon children and his evidence in general.

Reg - the Kelvin family’s gardener

When I began my prison visits, I lived in Walkerville near my old primary school and became firm friends with my sage next door neighbour Reg. He invited me over for cups of tea and chats, and when I eventually mentioned that I was looking into the Keogh and von Einem cases, Reg confided that he considered both trials to be miscarriages of justice. Then he told me he used to be the Kelvin family’s gardener and that ‘Richie’ would often visit him in tears:

Reg stated that he knew the Kelvin family well and that they were ‘a lovely family’. He, too, was devastated about Richard’s death and had been interviewed by police during the investigations.

He described ‘Richie’ as a latchkey kid who would visit him wearing a spiky dog collar around his neck. I had not heard the world latchkey kid before. He said Richie often burst into tears because he felt lonely at home and that he started feeling like a confidante, consoling him as best he could.

Reg said Richie was a ‘really good kid’ but found it hard to express his feelings. This is not uncommon behaviour for teenagers, especially when one or both parents are public figures whose family time is often eroded by career demands and pressures. Popular public figures are commonly required to attend after-hours functions for promotional reasons. Marriages that last the distance in the media and entertainment world are uncommon.

When Von Einem’s friend Paul connected with journalist Debi Marshall many years later during her ‘family’ murders investigations, he sent me a text in 2018 to let me know that Debi refuted the latchkey allegation because ‘Richard came from a very loving family.’ I agreed that Richard came from a loving family but also respected Reg’s genuine integrity and honesty, and that he quietly grieved with them.

In 2024 when I began to research media coverage of the missing Beaumont children from the day they went missing in 1966, I noted a reference to them as being latchkey kids. I learned that this term was commonplace in the 1970s and 1980s because of (socially engineered) increased divorce rates and increased maternal participation in the workforce before childcare options were widely available.

Meeting von Einem’s notorious allies Emily and Ken Perry

Von Einem mentioned that Emily Perry wrote him supportive letters about the anomalies in his murder case, and encouraged me to contact her, which I did. I had scant knowledge of Perry’s 1980 trial for the attempted murder of her third husband Ken with an arsenic based weed killer, or that her case relied heavily on ‘similar fact’ evidence, including the suspicious deaths of her second husband, brother and a former de facto partner, all of whom died under circumstances suggestive of arsenic poisoning.

Emily was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour. Her conviction was upheld by the Court of Criminal Appeal but her 1982 appeal to the High Court eventually led the judges to agree that the conviction could not stand. Justice Lionel Murphy, amongst others, criticised police for their handling of the case an ‘an appalling departure from acceptable standards.’

Also worth a mention is that forensic pathologist Dr Colin Manock reached his conclusions without even examining Ken Perry or visiting his workplace. Manock’s letter dated July 3, 1979 to Dr GP Coughlin regarding Emily’s husband stated: “I reject accidental poisoning and suspect that lead arsenate is being introduced to his diet. The police should be asked to make discreet enquiries into the possibility of malicious administration.”

(Details of Emily Perry’s case are published on Networked Knowledge: About the Emily Perry Case.)

When I visited this notorious couple for the first time, they welcomed me like family and spoke about their hell ride in great detail. Talk about a crash course in miscarriages of justice and wrongful imprisonment. Way too much for my injured brain to keep up with.

Ken & Emily Perry (Image: News Ltd)

The kindest black widow I ever did meet

In 1999, Emily and I gained access von Einem’s court documents that were stored at Anderson’s Solicitors in Victoria Square. We fossicked through thousands of pages, looking for specific needles in a relentless haystack.

Emily was a shrewd operator with a sharp mind and heart of gold - the kindest ‘black widow’ I ever did meet. From memory, we didn’t find any earth shattering and even if we did, the cult establishment would have buried it quick smart.

Around the same time, a man whose name I cannot recall gave me a book called Deadly Deception at Port Arthur. Author Joe Vialls alleged that he had extensive military knowledge and that the massacre was psyop.

I had never heard of a psyop before and learned that it was a psychological operation orchestrated by deceptive system ‘controllers’ to cause mass trauma and fear that is used as an excuse to usher in legislation that generally tightened the noose around a population’s neck. By then, I was so overloaded with corruption and undealt trauma of my own, that I had to set it aside for fear of an overdose. In fact, the book rattled me so much that I passed it on to someone else.

Meeting Von Einem’s lawyer Sam Abbott

While the Keogh and von Einem cases were worlds apart, their trials both qualified for the ‘miscarriage of justice’ category for different reasons. Upon my return to Adelaide in 2004 after another stint in Sydney, I reconnected with von Einem and had a brief meeting with his latest lawyer Sam Abbott. He seemed agitated, and impatiently fired questions at me that I was unable to answer with fluency. Despite telling him that I was dealing with post traumatic stress, his intolerance was so blatant that it prematurely terminated our meeting.

Abbott immediately informed von Einem that he could not work with me. I didn’t blame him. I couldn’t work with me either. But I wasn’t expecting such harsh dismissiveness and arrogance. Some people claim that certain types of lawyers attach themselves to ‘notorious’ criminal cases solely for the status and publicity that often goes with it. And they are probably rewarded for being an obedient cog in the system that does nothing to assist incarcerated clients, even if there is a potential miscarriage of justice involved.

Just when I thought it was safe to live ‘normally’ ever after

One last Chamber of Horrors ride

Bevan Spencer von Einem’s friend Paul called me out of the blue on February 17, 2018. He told me that Bevan wanted to know if I intended to write a book about his case. My answer was no. I burnt my notes, didn’t have enough material for a book, and simply didn’t have the resources, time nor emotional strength to even think about picking up from where I left off all those years ago. Paul understood where I was at and said he would ask around to see if someone else could assist.

And that was that. Or so I thought.

Paul messaged me again in June 2018 to let me know he was assisting journalist Debi Marshall with her investigations into von Einem and the ‘family’ murders for a documentary series, and said he would keep me updated on their progress. He also said that I may get a call from her. Having returned to my joyful state of media oblivion, I hadn’t heard of Debi but was relieved to know that an experienced crime journalist/writer was taking on Australia’s most horrific child murder spree. ‘Trust something good comes out of it,’ wrote Paul.

I spoke to Debi a couple of days later and encouraged her to go and speak to von Einem in prison, as there was no point presenting the story of a convicted murderer and suspected serial killer without meeting him. She also asked me to write down everything that I could remember from my prison visits and investigations. When our conversation ended, I felt physically sick for several days but eventually got over myself and knew there was no escaping a final trip down the Chamber of Horrors Lane one last time.

A message from Paul in July revealed that Debi refuted my latchkey allegation because Richard came from a very loving family. I understood why she felt that way and was disappointed that she didn’t have the opportunity to meet my former neighbour Reg, the Kelvin family’s retired gardener. He would have passed through the pearly gates awhile ago but the memories he shared still stand.

As much as I didn’t want any more involvement with the von Einem case or ‘family’ murders, I appreciated Paul’s updates. Exchanging messages helped me recall more memories from my long-locked vault and came in handy when I started writing this notebook-book. It’s like the story behind the story behind the story and some of the messages like this one, deserve to be reshared:

August 5, 2018

Hi Linda, I did the interview with Deb on Thursday. We sat in a car in a park where it was filmed. Took about 3 hours. It was good and she is really great. She loves the work and I feel I’ve known her for years. She saw Bevan yesterday afternoon and again this morning. Haven’t heard how it went as yet. I’m sure she would have been friendly to Bevan. Will let you know how it went. Trust your doing well. Thanks for all your help. 👍Paul 🌻😘 Additional message: I don’t know whether anyone will get to the bottom of it all. I think there are karmic forces in play. Lessons for everyone concerned. I really don’t know how Bevan has remained as grounded or sane as he is with all the drama and deception. Hopefully Deb may be able to sort out the facts from the fiction but I think it will be near impossible with all the corruption from the past. Still, miracles do happen occasionally. Fingers crossed. Paul xo

I have since learned that there is far more to Adelaide’s abnormally high child murder rate than meets occult-unaware eye. Many cult survivor testimonies include horrific details of freemasons forcing them to stab other children to death. Including Rachel:

“My father did this with me. He put a knife in my left hand, put his hands around my hand, and directed the knife into a child’s body. I’ve lost count of how many survivors of Freemasonic abuse have told me that they’ve experienced the same thing since I first spoke publicly about it a few years ago. It is horrifically common.”

‘Sex magick’ and vampirism are also commonplace in freemasonry and other cult groups. This is an excerpt from an article featuring the testimony of former 33rd-degree Freemason Dr. William (Bill) Schnoebelen, With One Accord Ministries:

After getting into the Rite of Memphis-Misraïm (Egyptian Freemasonry) - and this is something that probably only one in a thousand Masons in America understands - the Royal Secret is that you can live forever by sexually vampirising children. Literally. And that’s what these people believe. … What none of these men understand, I don’t think, is that deep down inside there’s this very dark, evil energy, which is very sexualised. We document in the book, how many men that have come to us over the years for deliverance, they were in masonry and they began to be drawn into wickedness, into perversion, and even into pedophilia… … We’ve talked to dozens of people over the years in ministry who came to us who were sodomised as children… who were literally taken to the Masonic Lodge after hours, laid on that very same altar that the Holy King James Bible laid on, and they were gang raped by a bunch of old men that were all high level masons, until they were practically dead.

Australia is overloaded with freemasons. No wonder child sex trafficking is out of control in this country and that politicians don’t want to talk about it.

Child ‘protective’ services are child rape and murder traffickers the world over. My father’s cult were murdering little children from boys homes and orphanages with impunity for decades in South Australia. My father told me that what he was doing was a service to humanity because the children were ‘unwanted’. He told me what he was doing was ‘population control’. Rachel Vaughan, October 5, 2024 - Telegram

Debi Marshall’s ‘family’ murder investigations

Back to 2020. Following hot on the heels of Max Igan’s Crowhouse interview with Rachel Vaughan, was her interview about the Beaumont children with True Crime host Shaun Attwood.

(Attwood also posted an additional video that further exposed satanic child sacrifice and cannibalism but was later forced to remove both interviews or risk having his fledgling channel deleted. Nice try, Shaun.)

Running parallel to Rachel’s unfolding story, Debi Marshall and her faithful blowtorch had started writing a book about the ‘family’ murders. Her 5-part documentary series Frozen Lies premiered on Foxtel’s Crime and Investigation channel in September 2019. I haven’t watched it because I don’t pay to watch TV but a free-to-air network would do well to broadcast it to help keep Australians better informed than they have been for the past 30 dreary TV years.

I texted Paul a link to the Beaumont children interview on April 18, 2020 and here are his responses:

I forwarded the video regarding the Beaumont Children on to Debra Marshall who is writing a book on the Family Murders. I reminded her that when the press forecast the (Castelloy) excavation regarding the BC that it upset Bevan so much that he was again a suspect, it initiated us eventually working with her. She said that she would watch the video this afternoon. She has interviewed lots of people regarding the murders of those young men prior to Richard Kelvin’s murder - hence the book. She still maintains that Bevan and the Family was involved. They think that (businessman) was heavily involved in Richard Kelvin’s murder but he is still lawyered up. Who knows? Don’t think we will ever know. The BC article shows the SA Police as unbelievably corrupt which we already knew. Hope something happens but they’ve fended an enquiry off for so long, it looks bleak. 🤞🤞🤞🤞Paul 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Follow up message I had a text back from Debra who said she had “grave concerns” for the two people on the video. She said she’d ring me tomorrow to explain further. Don’t know what she meant. Did she fear for their safety? Will keep you posted. Regards, Paul.

April 19, 2020 - Message from Paul

Hi Linda, Bevan rang me today. He usually rings me once a fortnight on the weekend. I told him that you rang and told him you had sent me the video of the Beaumont children. He wanted me to thank you on his behalf and was quite excited with the news. I briefly explained what was on the video and thought I may have “killed two birds with one stone”. I bet those listening to the conversation will be looking up YouTube to see what I was talking about. Where it goes from there, who knows? I’d like to think it does some good, not before bloody time. Let’s see if anything happens. I won’t be holding my breath but have my fingers crossed. Paul

Von Einem’s lawyer Sam Abbott allegedly wouldn’t speak to him without payment

Bob O’Brien was a junior detective who worked alongside Trevor Kipling in the ‘family’ murder investigations. I haven’t read his book Young Blood: The Story of the Family Murders but Paul had informed me that von Einem had concerns about various claims and addressed each issue in writing. While there is no doubt that von Einem lived an extremely debauched double life, he did become an easy target for more murder allegations.

Paul later confirmed that Sam Abbott was still Bevan’s lawyer but that he allegedly wouldn’t speak to him unless he organised Legal Aid. He also had the only copy of Bevan’s Young Blood notes and wouldn’t accept Bevan’s phone calls.

July 7, 2020 - Messages from Paul

Hi Linda, I’m doing a Zoom meeting with Bevan tomorrow morning. Can you tell me who Bevan’s lawyer is? I thought it was Sam Abbott but Deb Marshall says it’s Michael Abbott QC. I can ask Bevan tomorrow but they record the session and the less they know the better. Debra is in the process of writing a book now which includes Bevan and ALL of his exploits including Richard Kelvin. I keep thinking to myself, if we had access to his answers to “Young Blood” then they may provide a bit of a defense for him in her book. She has interviewed all the families of the victims prior to Richard as well. She hasn’t heard Bevan’s side of the story and I can’t help. I wondered if Bevan could get a copy from his lawyer so she could see it? May be there would be a fee and if so, she may be prepared to pay for it? He has a copy at Pt Augusta, but would they let him post it to me as an alternative option since you no longer have a copy? I’m not keen on that idea, but he’s never had the chance to tell that side of the story. What do you think. It’s very hypothetical, but could be worth a try? Wait to hear and thanks for your concern. Regards, Paul. Additional update: I’ve just spoken to Bevan and he sends you his best regards. Sam Abbott is his lawyer but he won’t speak to Bevan who has to speak to one of his solicitors who said that Abbott won’t do anything unless he gets Legal Aid. Too busy making money! Abbott has the only copy of the notes Bevan made on “Young Blood” and he won’t accept Bevan’s phone calls. Looks like Bevan’s goose is well and truly plucked. Bevan doesn’t have access to a computer to watch UTube unfortunately. His health is failing and he has serious Diabetes and heart problems. He is now housed in the Seniors Health section. Thanks for your help. Regards, Paul.

July 18, 2020 - Message from Paul

Hi Linda, Just to let you know that Deb Marshall spoke to Sam Abbott about getting Bevan’s notes on “Young Blood”. It appears that when he gets a written request from Bevan that he will release them to my sister Helen in Adelaide. She worked in a law firm before she retired and knows Bevan and visited him at Pt Augusta with me when we went on a trip to Pt Lincoln a few years ago. Once we’ve got the documents, Debra will collect them from Helen and include Bevan’s comments in her book. That way Bevan will get to have some input and his point of view included in her book. Will keep you posted. Hope you’re coping with Covid-19 better than we are in Melbourne. Regards, Paul

July 22, 2020 - Message from Paul

Just to update you on Bevan’s final decision regarding getting his notes on “Young Blood”. He has thought seriously as to whether to go ahead or not. He has now decided NOT to go ahead because he has “trust” issues with Debra. He feels that she hasn’t been supportive of his predicament so why would she start now? His interviews at Pt Augusta with her made him realise that she had not valued his points of view. I think he may be correct as she tends to get tunnel vision somewhat. His health is deteriorating due to diabetes and I think he has decided to let nature take its course. He doesn’t seem to be depressed but has accepted his fate in jail. Both of us are glad that we now have our Zoom meetings to give him some normality in his life. I’m glad that he is now receiving better health care in the seniors section. He and only one other of his colleagues help deliver meals to the aged. He has always been a caring person which seems to be overlooked by the media… All the best. Regards, Paul

Mrs Holmes’ letter to Bevan Spencer von Einem

September 7, 2020: Paul texted me some unexpected news concerning the suppressed evidence of Trevor Holmes and I was so sorry to learn that he had died:

Hi Linda, Bevan has received a letter from the wife of Trevor Holmes, now deceased. She lives at (address) Beaumont, SA. Bevan wants me to see if I can track down a phone no. so he can talk to her. Her husband was the guy that found Richard’s body. You told me the story and how he was intimidated by the police. Bevan is unsure how authentic the letter is as pages seem to be missing based on the page numbering. She has apparently spoken to Robert Moles who said that Bevan was set up. I’ll keep you posted. Regards, Paul

My response:

Hi Paul, Thanks for the update. That’s big news and I hope it’s authentic. I will never forget my meeting with Trevor at his house. He still lived in fear and said the detectives turned up unannounced several times and warned him not to say anything - ever. I think his life was threatened as well if he ever said anything to anyone. It was something to do with the information he had about finding Richard’s body and that his evidence should have been presented in court because it was crucial to the case. He was a broken man. I wanted to meet with him again but he said he wasn’t able to. That was such an eerie time and I felt voiceless because I was such a lone wolf in a sinister world and struggling with ptsd… Also surprised albeit happy to hear that Bob Moles thinks Bev was set up. That’s huge… Cheers Linda

September 13, 2020 - Message from Paul

Bevan is sending me a copy of the letter he received from the widow of Trevor Holmes. He is going to respond to her letter. I will email a copy of her letter to you once I receive it. I haven’t got an email dress for you. Could you please advise same? I had another zoom meeting with Bevan this morning. You may like to organise a Zoom meeting with him too. He refers to you admirably quite often and I’m sure he would love to speak with you again after all this time. Trust you’re doing OK in these precarious times. Keep well and safe. Regards, Paul 💐

September 26, 2020

As I told you, Bevan and me have a Zoom meeting tomorrow He rang me unexpectedly today and I told him about you may possibly speak with him occasionally via Zoom. He reminded me that they will also require your date of birth along with your address details. All the best... Paul. 🌻 My reply: I’m a bit wary about giving out my address details Paul’s reply: I can appreciate your scepticism. Have you got a friend’s address you’re “staying with?” If you feel uncomfortable don’t feel obligated. I’m sure Bevan will understand. Paul 👍

I decided against a Zoom meeting with von Einem for privacy and safety reasons and Paul’s email about the letter from Mrs Holmes never arrived.

My messages to Paul in October and December 2020 went unanswered but I was busy learning about the influences of dark occultists in the parallel death cult world upon our world and didn’t give it a second thought. In hindsight, I was also experiencing phone issues, like text messages going astray and files disappearing from my laptop. Given that the cult establishment was desperate to keep the von Einem case buried and forgotten, and Debi was up to her neck in investigations for her comprehensive ‘family’ murders book that was never meant to be written, it was reasonable to suspect that unlawful interferences were possibly at play in relation to my communications with Paul.

Unloading my parallel cult world notes stockpile

By the end of 2021, I had gathered a stockpile of notes about the parallel cult world from survivor testimonials together with widely unreported allegations involving Australian and international political/globalist cult corruption. It was a heavy burden to bear, so I began to unload it into a notebook-book entitled Towards Absolute Truth and Integrity. The final draft was so long and heavy that I created a separate notebook-book entitled Enough - Tribute to Cult Survivors that focused on key information shared in various explosive testimonials.

I shared the Enough draft privately with Rachel Vaughan and a few other survivors I had made personal connections with in a support role, posted a free download here and there but later withdrew it because the bewildering covid ambush was still in full swing and most Australians were caught up in the fear and confusion of it all. Having to deal with more grief and trauma were the last thing anyone needed at that volatile time.

But things have settled down since then and I will be publishing my Tribute to Cult Survivors notebook book as part of this series after a final edit.

Still no word from Paul

In December 2021, I messaged Paul regarding Rachel’s reasons for suspecting that von Einem was a patsy. Again, no reply. Something felt off but I trusted that whatever was going on with Paul would eventually reveal itself.

My last text message to Paul was dated August 8, 2022:

Hi Paul, how are you? I need to post a letter and some information to Bevan. Is he still at the Port Augusta prison?

Again, no reply. At this point, I accepted that Paul had his reasons for not maintaining contact with me anymore and left it at that.

My message also included relevant screenshots from some of Rachael Vaughan’s posts that I copied into a document to post to Bevan. I decided not to send it because I didn’t want to reveal my address and even a post office box felt like too much of a risk.

Here are some screenshots from my unsent document.

Note: Aspects of this content may be distressing to some readers.

1996 von Einem headline about key evidence withheld

When Rachel also shared newspaper clippings about key evidence being withheld from von Einem’s trial, I was reminded yet again of how the cult establishment has been able to illegally override natural justice to keep a lid on decades of extreme corruption, debauchery and murder. Lawyers Mark Griffin and Michael Abbott did their best.

On December 28, 1996, The Advertiser ran a report headlined Von Einem files seized. Key evidence withheld, killer’s lawyers claim.

Advertiser article excerpt: “If his lawyers’ allegations are proved, von Einem’s conviction may be quashed or become the subject of a Supreme Court appeal. But police involved in the investigation that resulted in the conviction said last night the lawyers’ actions were a desperate bid to reopen the case. “The trial was run with the utmost integrity and this inquiry will come to that conclusion,” a police source said. It is believed Von Einem’s lawyers will allege police did not reveal von Einem was under police surveillance at the time of Richard Kelvin’s abduction and therefore could not have been involved in the murder. This allegation was also vehemently rejected by the police source.” Reporter: Nick Papps

Newspaper clippings shared by Rachel Vaughan

Michael Abbott QC’s 1998 petition for mercy on behalf of von Einem

Networked Knowledge founder and law professor Dr Robert N Moles republished the Advertiser’s report about lawyer Michael Abbott’s petition for mercy on his website:

On 9 September 1998 Fiona Clark of The Advertiser reported ‘Lies’ claim in von Einem appeal. She said: ‘Evidence may have been deliberately suppressed by the police’ it was claimed yesterday. Defence lawyers have asked the Supreme Court to find that the Attorney-General, Mr Griffin, lied in an affidavit about the action he took in relation to von Einem’s petition for mercy. Von Einem attended the court. Michael Abbott QC for von Einem told the court that Mr Griffin was obliged to also consider his own powers to refer the matter back to the Supreme Court. He said there was no indication in any correspondence, nor any ministerial note that Mr Griffin had considered that option. However, in Mr Griffin’s affidavit – on which the court refused permission for him to be cross-examined – he said he had considered and rejected the idea. The Solicitor-General Brad Selway QC described as ‘bizarre’ the suggestion that the statement was a lie. Mr Abbott also said that fresh evidence might not only have supported von Einem’s testimony but provided him with an alibi. A witness, Edward Sincock told police he had seen Kelvin in Rundle Mall after he was said to have been abducted. The advice to the AG was that Sincock was ‘notoriously unreliable’ and a convicted pedophile. Mr Abbott said that his predilection for young boys would have made him more reliable as he said he paid particular attention to the youth on that occasion. Mr Abbott said there were two other statements from witnesses who supported Sincock’s statement. Mr Abbott also said that documents discovered recently showed the date of death could have been later than originally thought. This could mean that von Einem was under police surveillance at the time Kelvin died. Mr Abbott said that even the Solicitor-General had criticized the fact that this evidence had not been made available by the police before the trial and had recommended that the matter be brought to the attention of the police commissioner. He said the admission that this evidence might have been deliberately suppressed amounted to a miscarriage of justice and demanded action from the Attorney-General or the Governor. Mr Abbott said it was not necessary to prove the evidence could have resulted in an acquittal, but that the matter should be revisited to uphold the principles of procedural fairness and natural justice. The court reserved its decision. Source: Networked Knowledge Media Report

Vale Mark Griffin

Banquet revealed that Mark Griffin was appointed a Justice of the District Court in 2009, but the humiliation of the scandal following allegations that he frequented massage parlours – allegations he denied – cost him his job and his marriage. He resigned from the bench in 2012 and died in 2019, aged sixty-two from liver cancer.

Sincere condolences to Mark’s family and friends for their loss. Maybe this is why Sam Abbott remained inactive when he was handed the von Einem case.

Vale Paul

I started reading Banquet in 2023 and as I intermittently made my way through it’s impressive line-up of testimonial hand grenades from courageous souls who came forward from their previous silenced shadows to speak to Debi, I also learned that Paul had died unexpectedly on May 20th, which I assume was in 2021:

‘Following a cancer diagnosis, his lifelong mate Paul texts me on 20 May that We are going to beat this. Just days later, I am saddened to learn he has gone, following medical complications. Naively loyal to Von Einem though he was, he was a generous and lovely man.’

Sincere condolences to Paul’s family and friends for their loss.

What happened to 595 missing South Australian boys?

Banquet also reveals that 595 South Australian boys between the ages of 12 and 16 went missing between 1 August 1981 and 31 May 1982. Only one was accounted for and that was 14-year-old Peter Stogneff, abducted on August 27, 1981.

This was news to me. Huge news. Many of us knew that more boys went missing in those dark days but 595? Adelaide’s newspapers were owned by Rupert Murdoch back then. These days it’s a one newspaper town plus the Sunday Mail.

Debi captured Adelaide’s historical newspaper scene perfectly:

It’s a three-paper town: the morning broadsheet, the Advertiser, afternoon tabloid The News, with its first edition at twelve and last at five, and the Sunday Mail on Sunday. A three-paper town and a three-ring circus, police and court reporters jealously protecting their contacts and patches, calling in favours, knocking on doors. No internet, no mobile phones, no funnel through a police media liaison unit… The paper smells of ink and the ink smudges, blobs of black stains and they curse the typos, curse the subeditors, growl that’s not fucking right but unless it’s urgent, it’s too late to fix. Filing copy from the bar phone, the copy-taker writing it down – yep, got it – and maybe the Truro murders have done his head in, or the gnawing PTSD or the noise of the typewriters clanking or his nerves just plain shot. Back in the newsroom this veteran reporter hurls a machine weighing forty pounds out the window to the alley below, a mess of shrapnel when it hits the ground. No one blinks. They just keep writing. Racing form guides sell the papers but the news cycle is relentless and, yep, it’s a bastard, but a murder story is always a good story, guaranteed to grab attention; an ongoing potboiler, always with new angles to chase. ‘Murder, sharks and UFOs,’ the editors growl. ‘That’s what sells papers. Go find me one of those yarns, and don’t come back until you’ve got one.’

Who knew that serial killing, child procuring paedophile ‘Max’ McIntyre worked at Channel 9?

I first heard about the publication of Banquet: The Untold Story of Adelaide’s Family Murders in 2021 via a post by Rachel Vaughan who referenced Debi Marshall’s claim that her father ‘Max’ McIntyre worked at Channel 9 in Adelaide.

Writes Rachel Vaughan: For those who have read Debbie Marshall’s book ‘Banquet’, on page 265 she admits that our father Allan Maxwell McIntyre worked in the television industry at channel 9 studios. I have been alleging this for years. I was taken by my father to channel 9 studios as a small child where I was raped & filmed. On the same page Debbie mentions that my brother Andrew’s abuser Anthony Munro filmed himself raping at least one of his victims. Whilst Debbie states that Andrew’s Beaumont allegations were unsubstantiated, this is only because SAPOL have been covering for this crime for decades and refuse to investigate. In fact Andrew’s allegations WERE substantiated by reams of evidence which I have published in vlogs, as well as the fact that Munro agreed to every single allegation made against him by Andrew, 15 pages worth, because he wanted to avoid cross examination in court. This is unheard of in a child sex case. Especially in SA, & led to Munro’s SECOND child rape conviction. Andrew had gone on record to let Munro know he was going to ask him about what happened to the Beaumont children during cross examination in court. Admitting the crimes avoided cross examination.

Yet another Beaumont children narrative surfaces

Sunday Mail - November 23, 2025

Former Advertiser journalist Bryan Littlely previously investigated Andrew McIntyre’s allegations about the Beaumont Children and interviewed his serial killer, paedophile father ‘Max’ McIntyre but for some reason, the wheels fell off and he moved on.

In recent months, yet another Beaumont children narrative ignited through Murdoch’s murky news realm and Littlely gave it extra legs through his podcast and Facebook updates. I haven’t had a chance to read about it as yet but did find Littley’s post about The Advertiser and SA Police to be of interest and relevance to this notebook-book.

Via Bryan Littlely - Facebook - November 24, 2025

ACTIVE INVESTIGATION - NO COMMUNICATION



“SA Police said the case is still an active investigation and would not provide any updates or reveal the people they have contacted.’‘



This is a standard - and I am told by SA media colleagues, increasingly used this past year - line from SA Police Media, which is now headed up by former Advertiser Chief Crime Reporter Nigel Hunt.



It is worth noting that for the whole time I was with The Advertiser (15 years finishing in 2015) any Beaumont Children story first was vetted by SA Police before being published and we were told no-one was to contact the Beaumont parents. It was suggested by News heads, informally, Nigel would be the only one given leave to do so.



It was the case that SA Police vetted, and approved (yes, I was instructed by my editors articles on the Beaumont case required police approval before being published) an article I wrote in 2015 detailing the witness account of Vietnam Veteran David Ridley Smith.



David had gone to police in March 2015, before ever I wrote a word on the Beaumont case, to make his statement that he saw the children on that day with a man - that he spoke to Jane, spoke to the man with them and also to the old woman on the bench, a confirmed witness. David also provided information that the children left the area with the man in a very distinctive sports model car. Det David Sheridan would not rule David Smith out as a credible witness.



This article was “approved” by SA Police to run. It was published. I departed The Advertiser in December 2015 for career development - into Government media relations. Soon after I left The Advertiser, the article featuring that critical detail of a very distinctive car - only a couple of that description known to exist in SA at the time - was wiped from the files.



I am aware of a senior journalist who is likely to be very aware of the owner of one of those cars (or exceptionally similar to one) at the time of the Beaumont abduction. I find that curious, at the very least.



And let’s not forget the Media Watch miss hit in 2012 where SAPOL moved to completely shut down and discredit our Adelaide Oval investigations from the start. An investigation that has delivered evidence police are now engaged with. Here’s the link https://www.abc.net.au/media.../episodes/publish-now/9973952



The then head of Police Media Shelaye Boothey had phoned me around 6pm the night before that article appeared on the front page of The Advertiser to state: “If I see a front page headline saying new clue in oval case tomorrow, I will completely discredit you.’‘



Nigel has maintained he was not the leak in the newsroom.

December 9, 2025, Littlely posted this comment together with the pictured SAPOL Special Running Sheet dated 26/1/66, the day the Beaumont children went missing.

WRONG FROM DAY 1 Nancy, who was home, said the kids left at 8.40am. By the end of the day, Jim who wasn’t home, had twice changed the time the kids had left. I’m not up for discussion about why the Beaumont parents had conflicting and changing timeliness, the point is they did... it is here in black and white. From an investigative point of view, how on earth is it that police just went with that? It is almost certainly why there’s still no answer, I feel.

The 60th anniversary of the Beaumont children mystery that never was is now looming. Where will this end? In a Truth and Restorative Justice commission. Completely independent of the cult establishment and its puppet state government.

New information from Rachel Vaughan on the Beaumont children and Tracey Louise Bell

I have been piecing together Rachel’s story like a jigsaw puzzle since 2021 and felt that this information is also worth of a place in this notebook-book.

November 23, 2025

My father Alan Maxwell McIntyre, a person of interest in multiple missing children’s cases, is a dead ringer for the identikit drawing of the man seen on the beach with the three missing Beaumont children Jane, Arnna & Grant. If you can read the writing in the attached screengrab, it indicates that the children’s father Jim Beaumont was a travelling salesman who sold bed sheets & linen. I was unaware of this previous to receiving & reading today this information published alongside the identikit drawing of the man seen on the beach. Horrifically, it is known that my father wrapped the bodies of the deceased Beaumont children in his wife Margaret’s bed sheets before hiding them. In his depraved mind this would be a nod to Jim Beaumont’s work as a sheet salesman. This is what serial killers do. They weave clues into their crimes. Similarly, my father told me that he murdered Tracey Louise Bell because her name was perfect. Her first name – Tracey, which was known only to those close to her, but which my father also knew – related to his employment as a Telecom telephone line-tapper tracing phone calls. Louise related to the fact that he was going to murder her in ‘lieu’ of me – “it’s either you or her”. Bell – because Graham Bell invented the telephone. He used black Telecom plastic coated wire during the torture of his victims. I watched him do this. It was his call sign. Patsy Dieter Pfennig who was convicted of Tracey Louise’s murder in 2016, despite my best efforts, lived on Honeypot Road. Both Tracey Louise & I were used as honeypots. Specifically to black mail a chief inspector of police who is now a convicted paedophile – Graham Bennet Fraser. Amongst others. My father left Tracey Louise’s earrings under a rock outside a significant location on the corner of Doctor’s & Beach Roads. Outside a property which was used in rituals, & was equidistant to two streets named Maxwell and Graham. To indicate her two main abusers. There is so much evidence leading to my father. Everything else is a distraction. I’ve spent countless hours putting all of the evidence into vlogs: Beaumont evidence: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BoYTvbstjtJ2 Edwardstown tunnel evidence: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yYMvKMc7tzz3 Evidence linking my father to Richard Kelvin & Louise Bell: https://rumble.com/v26m3o0-evidence-linking-alan-maxwell... Please sign the new Stansbury petition: https://www.change.org/p/the-missing-beaumont-children...

Image: Rachel Vaughan

Image: Rachel Vaughan

Notable Comments

Psychology professor and social scientist John V. Petrocelli’s The Life-Changing Science of Detecting Bullshit reveals critical thinking habits you can develop to recognize and combat pervasive false information and delusional thinking that has become a common feature of everyday life.

Other ways to support the inevitable Stansbury forensic dig for the Beaumont children

You can lend additional support to Rachel and Andrew’s long running quest to have SA Police investigate their father’s former Stansbury property sinkholes for the remains of the Beaumont children by contacting the premier and attorney general.

It is rather odd that a Mullighan Inquiry clause is enabling the cult-run government to conveniently block the Stansbury investigation. Why would anyone decide that the remains of wards of the state must not be investigated or laid to rest? More importantly, what are the names of the people responsible for this ridiculous cover up? There are clearly some extremely messed up people at the highest cult establishment levels.

Contact names and details

Peter Malinauskas, South Australian Premier

Email: premier@sa.gov.au

Phone: (08) 8429 3232

Postal address: GPO Box 2343, Adelaide SA 5001

Attorney General Kyam Maher

Online form: https://www.agd.sa.gov.au/about-us/contact-us

Phone: (08) 8207 1555

Postal address: GPO Box 464, Adelaide SA 5001

Report corruption in public administration:

South Australian Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC)

Online Report: https://www.icac.sa.gov.au/report-it

Andrew McIntyre: My father stitched up Harry Phipps

The book Unmasking the Killer of the Missing Beaumont Children by Stuart Mullins and Bill Hayes concludes that the late Harry Phipps is the most likely suspect in the abduction of the Beaumont children. If you care to read an article that contains transcripts from Andrew McIntyre’s 2025 video updates about his protected, serial killer, child procuring father ‘Max’ McIntyre, he alleges that SA Police knew about the murders of Jane, Grant and Arnna on the day of their disappearance because Anthony Munro told them everything. He has also stated that: ‘My father stitched up Harry Phipps that day when he gave the children a one pound note.’

Article: Adelaide establishment’s cover-up of the century: Beaumont children & Louise Bell murders

Media coverage of the Beaumont children case and other murders

Since learning about Rachel and Andrew’s cult childhoods and their testimonies about the Beaumont children, and reading Unmasking the Killer of the Beaumont Children, I realised how little I knew about the case. With the internet fully loaded with parroted narratives, I decided to research the media coverage starting from 1966 onwards and wove it together in this article.

There’s probably more to media reports be found but this gives you a pretty good idea of the overall coverage and differing opinions. I haven’t updated my article for awhile but I’m sure the latest narratives are easy to find on the internet if you care to look. I take the time to listen to/read all points of view about any given topic and don’t form an opinion until the truth vs lies race is won. And we all know that truth always pips lies at the finish line because it has nothing to hide.

All I want is acknowledgement, closure and peace for the McIntyre family, particularly Rachel and Andrew whose courage to consistently speak out about their cult beginnings and what they were forced to endure at the crazed hands of their protected serial killer, paedophile father, also puts them at risk of re-traumatisation, emotional exhaustion and spiraling into an undeserved abyss. And of course the families who were devastated by the loss of their children to the sadistic ‘family’ paedophile cult that has had an easy, protected run for far too many decades.

I also wish closure and peace for every other individual and family whose lives have been devastated by South Australia’s cult infested establishment and its conveniently protected perpetrators at the highest levels. And who have not yet been heard.

Justice must prevail for all, through a Truth and Restorative Justice commission, completely independent of the government and ruling cult establishment.

Silence in the face of evil is in itself evil. Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906-1945). Evil always contains the seeds of its own destruction. No matter how well-planned, how foolproof an evil plan, no matter how apparently successful it may seem upon the way, in the end it will founder on the rocks of iniquity and vanish. Neil Gaiman (Good Omens).

60 Minutes and Twisted Tales coverage of South Australian murders

Reported ‘family’ murder victims from left - Peter Stogneff, Richard Kelvin, Neil Muir, Mark Langley, Alan Barnes (Image: Skindeepblog)

60 Minutes, 1988 - Reporter Jennifer Byrne

This interview features the handsome Detective Trevor Kipling who had the unenviable task of heading the ‘family ‘murders investigations and ‘John’ who came forward to speak to Debi Marshall over 30 years later and features prominently in her book Banquet.

Twisted Tales - Inside Australia’s Darkest Crimes - City of Evil Compilation

This timely series features four episodes:

The Truro Murders The Snowtown Murders Adelaide - Welcome to the Serial Killer Town Drugged and Killed: Uncovering the Murders of Adelaide’s Young Men

City of Evil Compilation premiered on September 21 2025 - Runtime: 2 hours 10 mins

If murder stories are not your thing but you care about children, please read this

Transcript Excerpt

Twisted Tales: Adelaide – Welcome to the Serial Killer Town

Voiceover: In England in 1827, the smooth talking 30-year-old lured a young heiress out of her boarding school with a fake letter. Wakefield had the 15-year-old girl abducted and convinced her to elope. When the authorities caught him, the marriage was annulled and he served 3 years in jail for his crime. Sean Fewster: Within 30 years of his release from prison, his entire criminal history was expunged, whitewashed, and to actually get the information I needed about his past, I had to go to New Zealand because no South Australian child is taught that the man whose name is on everything is a would-be child rapist and kidnapper. Voiceover: Just over 150 years later, Adelaide had spawned a string of atrocious crimes including the serial murder cases of Truro and the ‘family’ and then in January 1983, the city discovered that no one is safe from Evil even in their own home.

Why I started writing to convicted murderers

I wrote to Bevan Spencer von Einem in the latish 90s, naively thinking that he would spill the beans about the perpetrators involved in the child killing spree that traumatised many South Australian families and the community at large in the 60, 70s and 80s.

Around the same time, I also wrote to Henry Keogh because I innately knew he had been wrongfully imprisoned in 1994 for the non-existent murder of his fiancé Anna Jane Cheney. My letters to Keogh and von Einem led to prison visits, further enquiries and connections. Exchanging letters helped me grow stronger and made me feel less alone in my own traumatised prison.

I doubt that I would have ever ventured down Slammer Road if I hadn’t lived through my own highly undeserved character assassination and attempted wrongful imprisonment hell ride in Adelaide in 1988/89, sparked by embezzlement and theft crimes committed by the popular NWS Channel 9 paymaster. A bit like being friends with Jeffrey Epstein and not knowing what he was really up to behind the glitterati party scene, and then being blamed for it all - and more.

The devastating finale involved two massive silver bullets fired overnight through my workplace window at 5KA Broadcasters on Currie Street in late 1989 which sent me into a traumatic tailspin. Yup. I got the cult establishment’s Deluxe Annihilation. Was it something I said?

And how’s this for a twist?

I left it all behind as best I could until 2024 when I had a crystal clear, lucid dream about meeting with three austere, middle-aged men dressed in suits in what felt like an official meeting room. One of them told me the name of a male political animal that ordered the 5KA bullets. I wrote it down in my dream journal the following morning.

Never expecting to revisit that undeserved assault that damaged me for many years, let’s see how this one plays out.

Notorious Secrets part 2 revisits the 1988/89 slam

One of the primary reasons I have decided to write about the 88/89 slam without defaming anyone is because of Australia’s negative socially engineered family breakdown and ‘youth crime crisis’. These days, the chances of befriending someone who moonlights as a criminal are far higher than they were in the roaring 80s.

I made some big mistakes in my mid to late 20s when my self-appointed, party-loving, intimidating ‘best buddy’ paymaster turned out to have secret criminal tendencies. When you begin to see signs of your friend’s double life, and know that the right thing to do is report them to the police, it’s difficult to know what to do because of the friendship element, immaturity and fear.

A compelling premise for a black comedy thriller, me thinks.

Something along the lines of two parallel cult crime stories in 80s Adelaide, where potentially wonderful lives gradually transform into eerie, mind-bending nightmares, set against a backdrop of a hysterically funny media landscape peppered with memorable musical hits and a sadistic murder spree, ending with fate connecting the unwitting targets who collectively kick the sorry butts of their cult perpetrators all the way back to Demon Land where they belong.

As my dear Estonian grandmother would say to me in my childhood when something upset me: Something good always comes out of something bad.

Until next time.

Whodunnit?

Sneak peek…

Questions about the Channel 9/5KA 88/89 slam

In hindsight, there were quite a few perplexing elements attached to the terrifying and uncalled for chapter that marked the beginning of the end of what may have become a media career. I wondered why:

I wasn’t ever questioned by police about the false allegations made against me or the attempts to extract a false confession from the paymaster embezzler who was interrogated three times by corrupt detectives

There was no investigation into the 5KA bullet incident

The psychiatrist bypassed the false allegations and bullets as though they never happened and nearly killed me with drugs instead

Legal Aid didn’t want to discuss the false allegations and bullets either and told me that I had an issue with the government’s acquisition of our family home in the early 80s soon after my father died

In the mid 90s, a national Crime Commission inquiry called for submissions from victims of crime and soon after I wrote mine and posted it without delay, the inquiry was shut down with no explanation.

It’s time to launch a national historical unresolved crimes inquiry to give slammed folk like me a voice

