The Wasp Files is a vital true crime series that explores the widely unreported truth about the Port Arthur Massacre that rocked our world on April 28, 1996. Presented by writer, film producer and actor Paul Moder, his meticulously researched, discerning reports have triggered many calls for a formal inquest into the ‘world’s worst shooting spree in history’, including Tasmanian Federal Candidate for the Shooters, Fishers, Farming Party Phillip Bigg.

Never mind the fact that the Port Arthur files have been conveniently sealed by the ‘authorities’ until 2091. Australian politicians and their owners have a strange history of suppressing controversial files.

The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about The Wasp Files and and also draw attention to the widely criticised and condemned work of investigative journalist Joe Vialls who published a book called Deadly Deception at Port Arthur in 1999. Sadly, Joe died in July 2005.

At the time of writing, I was unable to locate a copy of a highly recommended and comprehensive scientific book entitled A Presentation on the Port Arthur Incident - Prelude to a Royal Commission by Noel Mc Donald (printed by COA Press, Victoria). It is far more detailed than Joe Vialls’ book but both authors did their best to shed light on the awful truth about Port Arthur. Paul has also shared a link to Martin Bryant’s unredacted police interview transcript.

I have included pertinent screenshots from both documents in this article but you can download copies from Paul’s FB page: WASP - The Port Arthur Massacre

27 May 2025

The Wasp Files Trigger Fresh Calls For Port Arthur Massacre Inquest

Episode one of The Wasp Files aired on January 25, 2025 and tackles vital questions about the Port Arthur Massacre including why the authorities failed to follow due diligence, and why vital evidence was deliberately suppressed.

Channel Disclaimer: The Wasp Files are presented for educational purposes only and as fair and reasoned usage. Viewer discretion is advised.

Episode One runtime: 11 mins

May 27, 2025 Update - Transcript Notes

The legal issues of the case against Martin Bryant - Was he tortured to confess?

There were some very disturbing reports that have recently come to light that have suggested an outcome that if proven, could really blow this case wide open and would force, in my opinion, a retrial.

In the interview that Martin conducted with inspectors Warren and Payne, he stated that he had his arms twisted up behind his head and the handcuffs were too tight and that in essence, he was maltreated.

I have since compiled quite a lot of circumstantial evidence that's quite strong from people in the know, that Martin's confession, which was the only thing that really put him in jail without a trial, was not only coerced and manipulated but it was obtained through a dedicated and premeditated campaign of torture. And I mean physical torture.

I will be presenting evidence of this to Amnesty International and to human rights lawyers and following up on this. These are some of the most serious allegations I have heard and despite the nature of the crime and whether or not people can can hate someone who they believe had carried out something as horrible as Port Arthur, this is Australia. We don't torture people while they are incarcerated.

I have spoken to people that were ex employees of the Risdon Prison. One of these I will call Peter, who stated that Martin Bryant was handcuffed to his wheelchair and wheeled in under boiling water in a shower and quote, "You could hear the screams through the cell block." I have had other guards inform… former guards, that he had boiling water poured down his throat that he was beaten quite regularly…

There was another former female associate with Risdon Prison who stated that a lot of the guards were very cruel. I'll call that person ‘L’. And she said that she'd sort of gotten to know Martin and that he was, you know… a sort of timid… frightened type of person…

She was inspecting the cell one night and couldn't see him in the cell and communicated this to the manager and they they said, “Oh don't worry, he's curled up on the floor at the end of the bed because he's afraid that he could be shot through the windows of his cell” and that guards would laugh at that. And they would communicate to him and say, "Oh look, we can still get you even though you're on the floor” and would shine red lasers at him, like pinpoint lasers which are the sort of thing that a laser sighted weapon is often attached with to be able to pinpoint a target.

Guards have departed from Risdon Prison due to the institutional nature of the violence that was carried out there. And in 2015, ironically, Risdon Prison was subject to its own coronial inquest due to the deaths of inmates that were incarcerated there; suicides, and virtually a total lack of mental support for people that were suffering from mental conditions that then resulted in their suicide. Also claims that there was a trans inmate who basically determined that her gender was that she was a woman and she was housed with male prisoners and was gang raped.

What I've heard from Risdon is that it is a black hole of a prison and that… the sensibilities of the old penal colony of old are alive and well down in Tasmania. Whether or not that has been rectified now, we certainly hope so.

But I do understand that there are some very nice people working there some some very helpful guards and that there are some that are not so helpful. It is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening place to be incarcerated in.

I will be presenting far more formal evidence relating to the specific torture including names of the people involved. And if this doesn't force some kind of retrial or reopening of the crime, I don't know what will.

Paul Moder

(Runtime: 27 mins)

Screenshots from ‘A Presentation on The Port Arthur Incident’

Excerpt from Noel Mc Donald’s biography:

Screenshots from Martin Bryant’s 4 July 1996 Police Interview

Page Samples

Download the full police interview transcript: The Wasp Files FB page

You may or may not recall an ‘outcry’ in 2018 because of the possibility of Port Arthur Massacre movie

Worth Reading:

(2018) LONE GUNMAN: Paul Moder Shoots The Port Arthur Massacre by Mike Retter

Excerpt:

You were interviewed by Channel Ten's "The Project" about these issues, how did that go? Were they interested in this alternative point of view? Ha! I’m a little more media savvy than most think. The media are like a pack of rabid Hyenas, throw 'em the occasional lump of blooded bone and they’ll nip at each other’s heels and surround you with happy, slavering jaws. But sometimes, they’ll turn on you and rip you to pieces in the scrum. I knew what The Project (that paragon of journalistic integrity) would do before going in, namely butcher the interview, which they did. So, I wisely went online beforehand and heralded this. Sure enough, they cut the interview from fourteen minutes to one and a half. This because Waleed Aly tried his best to box me into the tin foil hat corner, but I ripped him apart instead. It was worth it to see the crestfallen look on the panel’s faces at the end of the segment. Reassuringly, most of the media came out in defence of me, or at least neutrally reported the story after the attempted hijack. I think I pissed Waleed off as I once described him as ‘one of the legion of bleached teeth infomercial salesmen masquerading as journalists’. That’s just mainstream media hooey. MSM is dying a slow and pathetic death. They need to get ‘emselves buried, they’re walkin’ around dead, they just don’t know it yet.

Image: Pure Shit Aus Cinema

Deadly Deception at Port Arthur - Joe Vialls

When I started watching The Wasp Files a couple of months ago, it naturally led me to trip down memory lane, way back to 1999 when I was given a book called Deadly Deception at Port Arthur written by Western Australian investigative journalist Joe Vialls. Having grown up in Ignoramus Australis where, in hindsight, the news media had become heavily restricted and sanitised from the 90s onwards, it took some time to digest the evidence presented in Vialls’ detailed massacre investigation, and his conclusion alleged Port Arthur shooter Martin Bryant was a framed and slam-dunked patsy. The experience left a searing impression, to say the least.

I was living in Adelaide at the time and had teamed up with the late justice crusader Emily Perry to revisit the Bevan ‘Patsy’ Spencer von Einem murder trial. We were in the middle of fossicking though boxes of court documents that were held at a law firm and I recall mentioning Joe Vialls’ book to one of the solicitors. He said that he, too, had read the book. We just looked at one another, both somewhat speechless, and left it at that.

Fast forward to the 2025 Wasp Files, and I have since tracked down an online copy of Deadly Deception at Port Arthur. If you are interested in reading it, click this link.

Here are a few screenshots of the cover and opening pages.

I also came across a seven-page, January 2005 publication by Joe Vialls called Zionist Elite Prepares to Desert America.

Excerpt America’s Project Ark Settled on Tasmania In essence, Project Ark was modeled on the same plans and facilities used during the Cold War with Russia, where (officially), the American President and his advisors would board six specially equipped Boeing 747s at Offutt and Andrews air force bases, and conduct a thermonuclear war from the relative safety of U.S. offshore territorial waters, continually refueled in mid air by KC 135 aerial tankers. Well, that is the cover story that American citizens were asked to believe, and most of them did believe… Back in the seventies, mainland Australia was fine as a destination, because Americans were generally liked by the locals, and even a cowardly defecting American President would have been able to buy a beer in a pub. But all of that changed with America's 1990 Gulf War, which brought into sharp focus America's apparent intent to rule the world by brute force. Australians in general do not like prima donnas, and they certainly don't like dictators, meaning that a far more secure destination had to be arranged for the Zionist Elite, because (perish the though), Australians don't like Zionists much either. The final destination Project Ark settled on, was the small easily defended Australian Island of Tasmania, which has a climate and scenery not unlike New England, plus a very rich range of food and wine. But scores of subtle preparations had to be made over the years in America and Australia, to ensure that Project Ark would run like clockwork if activated. Joe Vialls

Page 5 was of particular interest:

Lastly, in September 2000, Joe Vialls wrote to every politician in the Tasmanian Parliament and gifted them a copy of his book Deadly Deception at Port Arthur.

The Tasmanian Police Commissioner sulked and refused to reply; the Police Minister artfully hid behind the Police Commissioner, and the Attorney General wrote, "I find the contents of the letter both insulting and filled with what I believe to be a ridiculous conspiracy theory." Joe Vialls, 2001

Tasmanian Minister Misleads Canberra about Fresh Evidence on Port Arthur

Via Wikispooks - Copyright Joe Vialls, February 2001

During early September 2000, every one of the forty politicians in the Tasmanian Parliament received a person-to-person registered letter from the author detailing fresh scientific evidence in the Martin Bryant case. A numbered copy of the book Deadly Deception at Port Arthur was enclosed with each letter as a formal appendix. Some politicians replied to their letters and some did not, but person-to-person registered delivery ensured that at no point in the future could any member of the Tasmanian Parliament claim "ignorance" of the hard scientific facts.

This cumbersome but essential registered mail process actually started two years earlier, when in September 1998 The Tasmanian Police Commissioner, Police Minister, and Attorney General were sent hard copies of the photographic evidence proving the video evidence showing "Bryant" present at Port Arthur on 28 April 1996 was forged. This should have been enough to cause an immediate review of the case, but failed to do so. The Tasmanian Police Commissioner sulked and refused to reply; the Police Minister artfully hid behind the Police Commissioner, and the Attorney General wrote, "I find the contents of the letter both insulting and filled with what I believe to be a ridiculous conspiracy theory."

So what do you do when the Tasmanian Police Commissioner, Police Minister and Attorney General take it upon themselves to ignore their respective charters, and wittingly refuse to consider fresh scientific evidence in a mass murder case? Especially when hard evidence proves the mass murder was an act of terrorism, which falls under the direct jurisdiction of the Commonwealth Government. Over the months and years that followed, letters were sent to key personnel around Australia requesting opinions and assistance, both technical and legal. Nothing too heavy initially, because while Tasmanian politicians continued to "hold the line", external action could not be taken.

The harsh reality that most of the "facts" about Port Arthur were hysterical media lies mattered not. Unless and until a Tasmanian politician or official could be proved to be lying about the facts or about due process, the Commonwealth could and would not intervene in Tasmania. It was the Franklin Dam debacle all over again, but this time round the Feds were too nervous to send a Mirage reconnaissance jet to take a look! Well, too nervous at the official level that is.

Not long before the multiple person-to-person mail deliveries to all Tasmanian Parliamentarians in September 2000, the Federal Justice Minister contacted the Police Minister in Tasmania about the extensive fresh scientific evidence by then available on Port Arthur. The Police Minister's response was repeated by Senator Amanda Vanstone's Principal Adviser, Andrew Kirk, in a letter to a concerned citizen of Western Australia. Kirk wrote, "For your information, however, the Tasmanian Minister for Police and Public Safety, the Hon David Llewellyn MHA has advised that Mr Vialls' allegations have been thoroughly investigated and found to be unsubstantiated."

Andrew Kirk's letter was dated 14 September 2000, just six days before a letter sent by the Hon David Llewellyn MHA to the author, which tells an entirely different story. On 20 September, Llewellyn wrote:

"I am in receipt of your circular letter of 8 September and accompanying book purporting to show that a number of people were involved in the killings at Port Arthur on 28 April 1996".

"I have no intention of tabling either your letter or book in Parliament as this may be seen to give some credibility to the nonsense you are peddling and perhaps improve the sales of your book which I suspect is the motive behind your request".

"Furthermore as an elected representative of the Port Arthur area and as the current Tasmanian Minister for Police and Public Safety, I find your 'writings' offensive, insensitive and without any substance".

Let us bring all of this into perspective. The Tasmanian Police Minister was first advised of the fresh evidence in September 1998 but took no action at all. Then in mid 2000 he formally responded to the Federal Justice Minister that the evidence had "been thoroughly investigated and found to be unsubstantiated". This was completely misleading, because no thorough investigation was ever undertaken into the fresh scientific evidence. Finally on 20 September 2000 the Police Minister showed his utter contempt for Bryant's plight in a letter to the author. By any political standard this is completely unacceptable behaviour, and the Hon David Llewellyn MHA must now resign his post as Police Minister, and resign from the Tasmanian Parliament.

A quick glimpse at the timeline would not go amiss here. Bryant was first illegally confined in late April 1996, and effectively forgotten thereafter. Throughout the years that followed he was held in his assigned location, the Risdon Prison Hospital, where the Tasmanian Government itself confirmed he was to spend the rest of his days. There were no major worries or incidents involving Bryant for more than three years, right up to the time when the Commonwealth started to take an interest in the case. Then within 12 weeks of the person-to-person letters received by all Tasmanian Parliamentarians in Hobart, Bryant was suddenly moved to the Risdon Remand Centre, where he then had his near-fatal "accident".

Next-of-kin Mrs Carleen Bryant was understandably suspicious about the circumstances surrounding her intellectually impaired son's sudden move, and finally suggested to the Risdon prison authorities that Martin's unprecedented move to the Remand Centre must have been initiated or approved at the political level. The prison authorities openly admitted this was certainly the case, but refused to provide Mrs Bryant with the name of the responsible politician.

When a Tasmanian politician wittingly deceives the Federal Justice Minister, there must be serious concern about all aspects of the Port Arthur massacre. Though it is likely that seriously misleading the Federal Justice Minister amounted to little more than truculence or arrogance on the part of the Tasmanian Police Minister, we cannot be 100% sure of this without a proper investigation of events.

The hard evidence proves that Martin Bryant could not have been responsible for the Port Arthur mass murder, though we do not yet know exactly who was. Bearing in mind the kill rate and killed-to-injured ratios in the Broad Arrow Café, and many other relevant factors, those involved were certainly professionals, proving beyond reasonable doubt that the massacre was a premeditated act of terrorism.

With this in mind, the hard evidence will now be sent formally to the Commissioner of the Federal Police, and to the Director General of the Australian Security & Intelligence Organisation (ASIO). Both officials will be encouraged to conduct proper investigations as per their respective charters regarding anti-terrorism and national security, and not allow themselves to be diverted or "gagged" by politicians in Hobart or Canberra.

Books about The Port Arthur Massacre

The Port Arthur Massacre - Was Martin Bryant Framed? by Carl Wernerhoff.

Mass murder in Australia: Tavistock's Martin Bryant by Allen Douglas and Michael J. Sharp.

A Presentation of the Port Arthur Incident by Noel McDonald (2001).

Deadly Deception at Port Arthur by Joe Vialls. On par with the work of Noel McDonald. Vialls also wrote The Murder of Policewoman Yvonne Fletcher and Lockerbie and the Bombing of Pan Am 103, and authored hundreds of internet articles. Some disapproving circles have accused his work of being anti-Semitic and anti-American. Joe Vialls was pro humanity. End of story.

Learn more about Joe Vialls:

Until next time.

The firearms used at The Port Arthur Massacre - Part 1

(May 13, 2025 - Run time: 25 mins)

The firearms used at The Port Arthur Massacre - Part 2

(May 20, 2025 Run time: 30 mins)

