This article includes updates from Rachel Vaughan concerning Humphrey B Bear’s television comeback on Channel 7’s South Aussie with Cosi and the deaths of her sister Clare and niece Poppy.

Humphrey B Bear

August 16, 2025

Written by Rachel Vaughan

For those who are already aware of my allegations, the wrap up for this ‘news’ story is offensive in the extreme: ‘Not all heroes wear capes, or pants…’ EXCLUSIVE: After 16 years in hibernation, Australia’s favourite bear is returning to our screens. Humphrey B. Bear is now officially part of the Channel 7 family, joining forces with another South Aussie icon.

My first cousin on my father’s side of the family used to be the producer for the Humphrey B Bear show. Now Cosi has bought the rights. This transaction has probably been in the pipeline for a long time.



Hence the ‘offer’ to dig at Stansbury.

There is a photo of Cosi with my paternal aunt making the rounds, taken in September last year. That aunt is mother to the cousin who used to be the producer for Humphrey.



I don’t see this being a great career move.

(Image Source: Rachel Vaughan)

August 17, 2025

This seems to be a mainstream publication, yet the headline reads that Cosi has crossed over to the dark side:

Rachel Vaughan’s Facebook comment about Humphrey B Bear

Screenshots from the How baby Humphreys are made Facebook reel.

Historic NWS Channel 9 Funny Reels

This Humphrey video may have been included in a NWS Channel 9 (Adelaide) ‘funny reel’. I worked at Channel 9 in the 1980s and funny reels featuring all kinds of in-house clips were produced annually. They were never broadcast publicly but from memory, studio crew minions from the various TV stations got together at special screening parties.

My only recollection of a Humphrey B Bear funny reel clip is of ‘Mr and Mrs’ Humphrey Bear in bed together having a quick roll around and then producing a baby Humphrey. It was filmed on the set of The Humphrey Bear Show in the Channel 9 studio. Another clip featuring a studio cameraman dressed as a farmer who was excited about going a date with his sheep also comes to mind. Otherwise, the funny reel clips were generally fun and entertaining.

With regard to Cosi and Humphrey, I don't wish them any ill will but how you think mothers and fathers will feel about the lurid double life of this bear when Rachel’s horrific child rape experiences become common knowledge? And what if other children were raped by a psychopath wearing the top half of the Humphrey suit? They are already coming forward. These comments are from Rachel’s readers:

I did a couple of private appearances with Humphrey in the 80s and most children were scared of him because he looked like a beastly giant. He should have stayed in the idiot box. Surely it's time for something new.

Allegations of porn and snuff films made at NWS Channel 9

I became aware of Rachel’s horrific childhood ritual abuse traumas and other incomprehensible cult experiences in 2020. It took time to come to terms with her revelations about being used as a honeypot for her serial killer father’s child porn/snuff blackmail films that were produced after hours in NWS Channel Nine’s studios in the 1970s. But it also confirmed the unbelievable rumours I heard about Adelaide’s snuff film ‘scene’ in the 1990s.

Ever since learning that one of Rachel’s childhood rapists wore the top half of Humphrey’s suit, I wondered how the wider community would respond when this information became common knowledge. And whether this funny old fellow should be relegated to the entertainment history books to celebrate his 60th birthday.

NWS Channel 9 is not alone when it comes to serious child abuse and child murder allegations. The Australian television and radio industries in particular stand accused of many grotesque cult crimes. This disturbing information will be revealed in a separate article. Sensitive readers should have a puke bag on hand just in case.

Arrest of Australian radio jock Alan Jones

This haunting childhood photograph of Rachel Vaughan accompanied her post on November 19, 2024 in response to the arrest of Alan Jones who was charged with 35 historical sexual assault offences. Rachel’s words are as relevant now as they ever were.

Rachel Vaughan childhood photo

My heart goes out to every one of Alan Jones’ victims

Written by Rachel Vaughan

The arrest of Alan Jones is timely. There will be many others exposed in the radio industry for similar crimes.



I was raped as a toddler by now deceased radio jock BF at Ch 9 studios in Adelaide. Afterwards, I was filmed whilst being raped by a man wearing the top half of a Humphrey B Bear suit.



I was told at age 18 by an individual who saw a pic of me as a toddler, that he once saw a child rape film of Humphrey Bear raping a child who looked just like me. My 1st cousin was the producer for the Humphrey B Bear show. My family were very friendly with members of Ch 9 studios.



The radio jock I mentioned above was actively involved with Ch 9. Debi Marshall in her book ‘Banquet: The Untold Story of Adelaide’s Family Murders’ states on pg 265 that my father ‘Allen Max McIntyre worked in the television industry at Channel 9..’



My father was involved in the procurement of child rape material. The worst kind you could possibly imagine. I was recently given a Victim of Crime payment by the South Australian govt in recognition of the horrific abuse my father perpetrated against me as a child. This was an Ex Gratia payment due to the fact my father died in 2017 & I was unable to get a conviction.



On hearing of my win, an astonished barrister friend stated that VOC claims on Ex Gratia terms are virtually unheard of in SA. The fact that I was successful indicates something powerful is going on in Adelaide.



My heart goes out to every one of Alan Jones’ victims. The fact that the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is investigating this case indicates that it is not exclusively ‘young men’ making these allegations.



As I have said repeatedly in interviews, the radio waves are utilised by demonic entities. This is why schizophrenics so often described discarnate voices that harass & goad them into harming themselves or others. Demons use the audible sense to communicate with the living. I believe this is why there are so many paedophiles who work as radio jocks.



Spread this around. Show them their misinformation/disinformation BS is over.

August 18, 2025

The supposed hanging of Rachel’s sister Clare and niece Poppy

There are many things that I intend to achieve in my lifetime. Justice for Clare’s & Poppy’s deaths. Justice for my father’s many victims. Justice for ALL the victims of ‘the family.’

Written by Rachel Vaughan

This is for my sister Clare who was murdered on this date, the 18th of August 2009.



Clare was severely dissociative, suffered from chronic depression, & slept most of the time because of her horrific childhood trauma. Trauma that she described to her treating psychiatrist as ‘issues relating to incest with her father.’ This was written in his notes.



Sadly I believe Clare’s trauma didn’t end in childhood. Our father would turn up at all times of the day & night to Clare’s home & insist she accompany him on what I expect were extremely unpleasant forays. I know, because I was at her home one day when he turned up unannounced. I answered the door & my father was not happy to see me. He barked an order at Clare & she started walking in circles. Literally.



Clare became extremely distressed in the lead up to her 2009 death. She began telling everyone that someone was trying to kill her. In response, her ‘loved ones’ put her into ‘care’. One of those loved ones, her daughter Poppy, was also murdered in Dec last year. On the solstice.



Shortly after being released from ‘care’, Clare was found dead. This was only one day after contacting the major crime dept for an appointment to make a formal statement about her witness account of what happened to the three Beaumont children. She was found in a seated position in her backyard with a sash cord around her broken neck.

Clare

Neither Clare nor Poppy’s deaths were properly investigated

Both Clare & her daughter Poppy supposedly died from hanging. I do not for one moment believe either of them would have hung themselves. They were beautiful, & rather vain. It was a family joke that Clare couldn’t pass a mirror in her teenage years without looking into it. One of her quirks, she was not shy about it. I miss those funny things about her. She was a lot of fun when she was ‘present’.



In the eulogy at my niece Poppy’s funeral, our first cousin Penney-Anne - once the producer for the Humphrey B Bear show – stated that those present at the funeral shouldn’t question why Poppy took her life. She said that no one would ever know the reason, though she had the gall to indicate it had to do with the rigors of having a child with special needs. I believe that child was present when this was stated. This indicates Poppy didn’t leave a suicide note.



Because it wasn’t suicide.



Neither Clare nor Poppy’s deaths were properly investigated. Contact with the coroner by myself and siblings proved fruitless.



There are many things that I intend to achieve in my lifetime. Justice for Clare’s & Poppy’s deaths. Justice for my father’s many victims. Justice for ALL the victims of ‘the family.’



There are many other things that I intend to put into place. I have an uncanny knack of succeeding in such endeavors.



And to be clear, I am not suicidal.



https://t.me/RachelVaughan

Until next time.

Share

Leave a comment