The history of religion and spirituality are vast and fascinating topics and I have learned a lot from people like Goz Goz and Jason Gray in more recent times. Jason’s succinct overview of the core foundations of major religions is particularly interesting. For example:

All major religions share one purpose. To insert themselves between the human being and the truth of their own existence. Islam’s power structure is built on total submission (“Islam” means submission). Judaism introduced one of the most powerful religious control mechanisms in history, “We are the chosen people.” Hinduism introduced the most sophisticated hierarchy ever engineered, karma as social order, caste as cosmic destiny. Buddhism’s core doctrine is life is suffering. Escape it by detaching from desire. Christianity replaced personal sovereignty with spiritual debt. The human was born free, but the doctrine said, “You belong to us.”

(Image: Jason Gray)

THE GREAT DECONSTRUCTION

Written by Jason Gray

Humanity keeps mistaking age for truth.

A belief repeated for a thousand years does not become sacred, it becomes habit.

A doctrine taught since childhood does not become eternal, it becomes invisible.

All major religions share one purpose.

To insert themselves between the human being and the truth of their own existence.

They do it differently, with different myths, symbols, scriptures, and aesthetics, but the underlying mechanism is identical.

Christianity – The Architecture of Guilt

Christianity survives because it invented inherited sin, eternal punishment, a savior dependency, obedience as virtue, fear as spiritual discipline.

It replaced personal sovereignty with spiritual debt.

It took the infinite and packaged it into a book, a hierarchy, a figure, a threat.

The human was born free, but the doctrine said, “You belong to us.”

This is not spirituality.

It is psychological colonization.

Islam – The Empire of Obedience

Islam’s power structure is built on total submission (“Islam” means submission) strict behavioral codes, legalistic morality, cultural enforcement, authority through scripture.

Its strength is its discipline, and its danger is the erasure of individuality.

Pretend it is unity.

Pretend it is peace.

Pretend it is simplicity, but underneath,

It is a political system fused to a spiritual one.

A governance model wearing the clothing of faith.

When obedience is the first virtue, sovereignty dies in silence.

Judaism – The Ancestor of Exclusivity

Judaism introduced one of the most powerful religious control mechanisms in history, “We are the chosen people.”

From that moment forward, identity = religion, culture = religion, morality = religion, belonging = religion.

A closed loop system that uses lineage as spiritual legitimacy.

What begins as tribal identity becomes exceptionalism, separation, doctrinal purity

Its brilliance is its survival.

Its flaw is its spiritual exclusivity, truth gated by ancestry.

Hinduism – The Cosmic Caste System

Hinduism introduced the most sophisticated hierarchy ever engineered, karma as social order, caste as cosmic destiny.

Born low?

Your fault in a past life.

Born high?

Your reward.

This is not spirituality.

It is social stratification disguised as cosmic law.

By embedding inequality into the universe itself, Hinduism ensured that questioning injustice became sinful.

Genius, and devastating.

Buddhism – The Aesthetic of Escape

Buddhism appears peaceful, gentle, enlightened, but its core doctrine is life is suffering.

Escape it by detaching from desire.

Translation, withdraw, quiet yourself, numb your passions, dissolve your individuality, accept suffering as inevitable.

It teaches liberation by erasing the self.

Beautiful on paper.

But psychologically?

It is surrender disguised as serenity.

A silencing of the fire required for sovereignty.

The Common Mechanism: They All Take Something From You

Every major religion, every single one extracts something vital.

Christianity steals freedom through guilt.

Islam steals autonomy through submission.

Judaism steals universality through exclusivity.

Hinduism steals equality through caste.

Buddhism steals identity through detachment.

Different costumes.

Same machine, and what does the machine need?

A believer who doubts themselves more than they doubt the doctrine.

Why They All Collapse Under the Same Truth

A human being does not need a savior, a prophet, a priest, a temple, a scripture, a ritual, a hierarchy, a threat, a promised afterlife, a chosen tribe, a cosmic caste.

A human being needs awareness, responsibility, connection, meaning, freedom, agency, sovereignty, inner authority.

Everything religion takes away and then sells back as “truth.”

Religion Steals Your Self Trust

Every major religion succeeds by making you forget one thing that you already know.

You already have conscience.

You already have intuition.

You already have moral sense.

You already have purpose.

You already have connection.

You already have inner fire.

Religion says, “No, trust us, not yourself.”

That is the deepest violation.

Not of culture.

Not of belief, but of the human psyche.

When All the Gods Fall, the Human Stands.

When the myths collapse, and the doctrines fail, and the fear dissolves, and the guilt burns away, and the illusions crumble…

What remains is not nihilism.

What remains is you.

The unmediated self.

The sovereign mind.

The free human.

The origin point of meaning.

The creator of purpose.

The architect of your own truth.

Religion collapses.

The individual rises.

No priests.

No prophets.

No chains.

No middlemen.

No borrowed morality.

No manufactured guilt.

Just a human who has taken back the throne built inside their own chest.

Until next time.

Video via Goz Goz - February 2, 2020

Note: Some of the language used by Goz Goz is rather blunt, but given that he is continually under attack by his illuminati ‘enemies’ who disapprove of him exposing lies and sharing his enlightening knowledge for the betterment of humankind, and is also being unlawfully drugged by a masonic psychiatrist to try to silence him, it’s understandable.

Key critical mass true information that EVERYBODY needs to know:



'Dr Phil Valentine aptly explains how all the main distorted, controlled religions & spiritualities, Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Buddhism & Hindu, had been sound coded to Kaballah, which is plain unconscionable Satanic/Luciferian sorcery.



Much gratitude & respect for brother Dr Phil Valentine for this rare expose.



This is irrefutable evidence for all those with conscious ability to see..



Furthermore, everything Satanic/Luciferian has been identity hijacked, stolen from the original Magyar affinity that we ALL herald from & reverse polarized into Kaballah schizoid bipolar duality degeneracy.



Magyar originally means ‘great/core/seed (mag) family of ALL peoples (yar).’



Go & look up the meaning of ‘human’ in Black’s & Ballentine’s law dictionaries:

a monster, aberration.



Now ask yourself who created Marine Admiralty Law, & investigate it & perhaps possibly maybe realize that the same unconscionable Satanists/Luciferians also coined this term ‘human’ with this legal definition as such?!? The capstone illuminati don’t care what people beLIEve in from religion, spirituality to $atanism/Luciferiani$m as long as THEY forge & control it.. Hence why they got the Jesuit priest pope Francis to announce a NWO one world religion - U can now EASILY see why, as they insidiously occult harvest peoples’ soul energy from all of these $atanic controlled opposition religions & spiritualities that ALL lack all knowing soul knowledge/stomach <===> full body soul centreing instruction & guidance..’

Kaballah Notes

Note: Kaballah is commonly defined as a ‘school of thought’ in Jewish mysticism and is believed to have emerged in the 12th century. Also incorporates the “kabbalistic tree of life” which sets it apart from the tree of life referred to in the Genesis creation theory. Many other cultures also relate to the popular tree of life archetype.

There are various spellings to choose from:

English: Kabbalah, Kabalah, Cabala, Qabala, Qabbālā

Hebrew: kəˈbɑːlə, kæbələ, kə-BAH-lə, KAB-ə-lə

Goz Goz teaches that the original Magyar language precedes all confused tongues/languages. Kaba in Magyar means under illusion &/or drugged. Alah/allah in confused tongues Hebrew language means ‘curse’.

Cosmic Codex - Dr Phil Valentine

Runtime: 58 mins (It may be a good idea to download this video because it tends to disappear, and be prepared for a passionate presentation.)

