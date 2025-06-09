‘We are at a pivotal time in human evolution. As we transition into higher states of consciousness, our energy bodies need support, realignment, and activation. The chakras - our inner gateways between the physical and spiritual - carry the blueprint for this transformation. This album was created as a sacred tool to assist with that process.’ Trish Blythman

Trish Blythman (Image Integration for Life)

Sacred Musical Offerings from Australian Artist Trish Blythman

When was the last time you gifted yourself with a nourishing, tangible, soulful infusion of light and sound medicine? In your own time and space. For $25 or less.

If this sacred offering resonates, I highly recommend Trish Blythman’s magnificent new album, Chakra Gateway – Awakening the Seven Chakras. Her angelic and mystical vocals and compositions are the perfect companion for personal healing, meditation, spiritual practice, or in therapeutic settings such as massage or energy work.

Pre-release offer + Chakra track sneak peaks

With so many people choosing alternative social media platforms to Facebook these days, they are likely to miss Trish Blythman’s recent post about her pre-release offer on her Integration For Life Facebook Page. So here it is:

I'm beyond excited to share that my upcoming album “Chakra Gateway – Awakening the Seven Chakras” is now available for pre-order on Bandcamp — in both digital and physical CD formats! As a supporter, you’ll receive first access to preview two tracks and secure your copy ahead of the official release. Your early purchase directly supports the next step — Make sure to buy the album or download card on the link below and this will really help me to complete the professional mastering of the album for high-quality listening and cover the production costs of printing and creating the CD. All of the next steps will cost me around $2,000, so your help truly means the world! Once the album is complete, you’ll be the first to receive your downloadable digital copy or I’ll personally post your hard copy CD to you with love. This album is a deeply transformational sound journey through the seven main chakras — designed to open, release, align, and activate your energy centres using frequency, vowel sounds, elemental instruments, and sacred vocal tones. Thank you from my heart to yours for supporting this creation. Let’s raise the vibration together. Sneak peek of the tracks + pre-purchase link:

Chakra Guidance

One of the many things I love about Trish’s musical offerings is that she always includes helpful and practical information about each track. For example, Chakra Gateway provides guidance about each chakra to ensure that you reap the benefits of this nourishing spiritual symphony. For example:

Track 3 – “Solar Plexus Chakra - Inner Power” Colour: Yellow | Element: Fire | Vowel Sound: “OH” (as in “Go”) | Activates willpower, confidence, and personal energy Essential Oils: Lemon, Ginger, Bergamot | Crystals: Citrine, Tiger’s Eye, Yellow Jasper | Symbolizes: Confidence, Will, Identity Relation to Enlightenment: Fuels self-worth and empowerment for transformation Affirmation: I am strong, capable, and full of light

All chakra tracks align with various elements

Chakra Gateway is no ordinary album. It has been meticulously created in collaboration with Trish’s dear friend and melodious maestro Heather Frahn.

Together they have produced a transformational journey through the energy centres of the body, designed to open, clear, release, align, and heal each of the seven main chakras. Each track is carefully tuned to a specific musical note, with an accompanying vowel sound, and features instruments aligned with the elements connected to each chakra.

The vocal system used was chosen from Trish’s formal Sound Healing studies. While other chakra toning systems exist, all offer valuable ways to connect with your energy body. She recommends that you trust the one that resonates with you.

Trish’s gift to you:

Chakra Gateway is my gift to you. May it support your healing, bring alignment to your energetic body, and awaken new levels of realisation, remembrance, and truth. As each of us expands, the sound ripples out - blessing the planet and beyond. To connect with me, stay updated on future offerings, or listen to the album, you can find me on Facebook under Integration for Life or Trish Blythman, or reach out directly via email at trishblythman@gmail.com.

About Trish Blythman

Based on the stunning Fleurieu Peninsula in South Australia, Trish Blythman is a masterful vocalist and musician, a highly skilled, qualified Sound Therapist, Spiritual Healer and Light Language channel. In between creating her musical masterpieces, she offers a range of holistic services including sound healing sessions, spiritual mentoring, chakra balancing, frequency therapy, and sacred music journeys. Group workshops, healing retreats, and online sessions for those called to deeper soul work are also available and highly recommended.

I was fortunate to discover Trish in early 2013 when I took extended stress leave from my job and life as I knew it, and began to explore holistic healing avenues in my quest to de-stress and heal old, surfacing wounds and traumas. I, too, lived on the Fleurieu Peninsula and was thrilled to learn that Trish lived just a few streets away from me. Divinely serendipitous!

Trish and I had a lot in common and I resonated strongly with her sound healing skills because of my growing interest in ancient shamanic healing arts. Light language was foreign to me back then but I was right at home with spiritual mediumship because of my decade long relationship with a spiritual medium whose extraordinary gift belonged in the ‘rare’ category.

Also at that time, Trish had recently completed and released her first album Awakening the Divine Heart. When I listened to it for the first time, I was blown away by her angelic, mystical vocals and serene, multi faceted, transformative and deeply relaxing compositions.

Prior to that, Trish’s first ever YouTube track I Am That I Am graced the internet world on October 2015. That was from her first album and she released her first digital track, Angel Light Healing, on January 11, 2019. Audio Mastering by Heather Frahn.

More Divine Offerings on Trish Blythman’s YouTube Channel

Trish’s latest YouTube track is ‘Peaceful Reflections – Breakthrough’.

Some of the music videos on Trish’s YouTube channel are from her albums, while other sublime tracks like Peaceful Reflections, Journey to Shambhala and Soul Activation – Portal of Light are individually created tracks for YouTube. Trish also does the video editing for all of her videos.

Please Subscribe to help spread the love around the world.

Click this link to access Trish’s ‘Sacred Music’ YouTube Playlist link and her 13 music videos.

Sound and light medicine access the cellular levels of your being

Trish’s divine soul light language offerings are literally out of this world; a spontaneous spiritual manifestation that she was still in the process of deciphering and integrating when I had my first sound healing session with her. To this day, I clearly recall my first experience of receiving messages in her most lovingly beautiful, calming and reassuring language.

I floated home that day with a restored sense of magic, joy and optimism about my unfolding, largely unknown journey ahead. The vibrations of Trish’s vocal toning and instruments ranging from crystal sound bowls to a fabulous gong, travel all the way to the cellular levels of your being, creating whole being alignment and balance. It is so amazingly relaxing and restoring.

My GP was blown away by how quickly I began to recover from my acute stress and told me that most 50+ men and women opt for depression and anxiety drug prescriptions, and that the majority become dependent on them for the rest of their lives. I appreciated her support for my decision to pursue a drug-free holistic healing path and encouraged her to keep an open mind to holistic health avenues.

I can also say with all honesty that Trish’s vocal and musical masterpieces really do touch the very essence of your heart and soul. Good medicine indeed. Later that year I wrote and directed a short film called Good Medicine which had a stellar cast including Trish Blythman, who also helped to create part of the musical score for Good Medicine and generously allowed me to film several scenes in her home and garden.

Online Consultations, Attunements, Readings and Meditations

In closing, if you are in need of support on your healing journey or just need to de-stress and relax, please contact Trish. If you can’t get to South Australia’s Fleurieu Peninsula in person, she is available for online consultations. And do keep an eye out for her online Light Language Attunement, Soul Reading and Meditation group sessions:

‘Within this sacred group online space you will be taken on a relaxing meditation, followed with each person receiving a deep healing through the Soul Languages of Light activation & reading. These high frequency Languages of Light hold within them sacred encodements that not only assist your body & soul to awaken and align to the current increasing shifts in consciousness, but also have amazing effects on the DNA/cellular body. Trish has been a Light Language Medium & Channeler for well over a decade now, and this gift of speaking Divine Soul Languages, Trish speaks & sounds directly to your soul. This is truly Heart Language, touching you at a very deep level, giving feelings unconditional love, clarity & guidance.’ (Source: FB event page)

If these holistic offerings resonate, please email Trish via trishblythman@gmail.com for details about upcoming sessions or check out her Integration for Life FB page.

Until next time.

Did I mention Trish Blythman’s second album Codes of Light? Released May 5, 2021. Spectacular. All albums available via Bandcamp. Enjoy!

