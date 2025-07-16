Perpetrators who target individuals must be held to account

This article provides a brief overview of the largely hidden and silenced world of targeted individuals (TI) and recovery remedies that have been provided by a scientist who became electronically targeted during her coronavirus research project.

She developed symptoms such as debilitating headaches, heart palpitations, tinnitus, and muscle spasms that were diagnosed as an Anomalous Health Incident in early 2021. Her home was also broken into and she was physically assaulted. Fortunately, she was able to completely cure some of the symptoms and partially relieve others, and has shared her testimonial publicly in the hope that her remedies will find their way to other targeted individuals.

Thanks to royal Magyar leader and author Goz Goz for sharing the scientist’s story. He is constantly experiencing exactly the same type of debilitating attacks. These unacceptable crimes have been perpetrated against Goz Goz since 2018 and he is still alive because he has the skills and knowledge to counteract the technologies used and heal himself. Nobody should be forced to live like this.

“These NWO unconscionable assholes know no limits & bounds when it comes to sado-masochistic electronic torture. They have been smashing me & frying me like an egg with microwaves mainly to my head for the past few weeks like never before…” Goz Goz

Detailed information about targeted individuals and many useful resources can be found on Targeted UK, thanks to the efforts of Mark Williams & co whose vision is to free targeted individuals.

Mark has been targeted since 2007.

Watch his testimonial: Targeted Individual Testimony Mark Williams - Electronic Harassment, Mind Control, Havana Syndrome

The following information is from the home page of Targeted UK.

What is a targeted individual or survivor?

A targeted individual or targeted survivor is a person who has experienced personalised harassment which affects or changes their life negatively. They are placed into a type of 'program' that targets them and them only.

There are many different theories as to why this happens and how the targets are chosen, but the common denominator in most TI's accounts starts with them upsetting someone who has 'connections' to a powerful organisation of some description. This could mean getting on the wrong side of someone who has family in the military, a governmental agency or even powerful gentleman's clubs.

There are various methods which can be used to target these individuals such as GPS tracking, hacking mobile devices, drone surveillance, micro wave technology incorporating directed energy weapons known as DEW or non lethal weapons. Prolonged exposure to this kind of radiation makes a person weaker, lowers immunity, can give them cancer, heart failure and/or depression which can lead to suicide.

This technology can also be used to create audio hallucinations known as V2K (Voice to skull) where technology is used to transmit frequencies into the brain of a human being disguised as that persons own thoughts. There are patents available to be viewed or downloaded for all the technologies mentioned on this site.

Another tactic is known as gang-stalking and street theatre where people are hired to spread rumours and cause issues making it difficult for these people to continue their daily lives.

Before they were targeted

It's important to note, that many of these targeted people were once highly regarded professionals such as doctors, business owners, lawyers, solicitors, members of the military and police to name just a few. But more often that not, as a result of the targeting, most have lost everything including their jobs or career, friends and family, homes and now have little to no money - which is part of the program.

​Dr Barrie Trower

A non TI advocate is Professor and Scientist Dr Barrie Trower, an English ex CIA whistle-blower who has made it his mission to stop the installation of WIFI in schools due to the damage that radiation causes children. He used to specialise in micro wave technology and some of his accounts are truly terrifying.

Remedies for targeted individuals

Note: EMP = electromagnetic pulse; DEW = direct energy weapon

Goz Goz: This woman who is a TI (targeted individual) has shared an excellent article here of the EMP DEW attacks on her body in various places ears/heart/muscles etc & it is EXACTLY the same as what I am going through.. These NWO unconscionable assholes know no limits & bounds when it comes to sado-masochistic electronic torture.. They have been smashing me & frying me like an egg with microwaves mainly to my head for the past few weeks like never before & these NWO voice to skull knobs playing with knobs turn up the microwave dials to 11 every time U are tired and lie down for a rest &/or trying to get some sleep. This is how they gradually wear U down with sleeplessness.. July 16, 2025

Scientist’s Testimony about an Anomalous Health Incident = targeting by DEW

.. possible helping advice

“I am a scientist who began experiencing symptoms that were diagnosed as an Anomalous Health Incident in early 2021. The symptoms began months after incidents of hacking and harassment and weeks after being victim to a break-in late at night that involved physical assault. My coronavirus research project was interrupted by these events at the height of the pandemic, which was devastating because my previous scientific work involved a decade of research working on an influenza antiviral drug target.

The symptoms I experienced included debilitating headaches, heart palpitations, tinnitus, and muscle spasms, among other issues. I was able to completely cure some of the symptoms and partially relieve others, and want to share this information so that other targeted individuals can find relief if their case of electronic harassment is similar to my own.

1. The debilitating, 24/7 headaches were completely cured by the removal of two small (0.2 mm) bright orange crystalline particles from my ears. These particles were producing electric pulses, possibly through a mechanism that is referred to as “wireless power transfer” in the field of biomedical implant systems. The particles were secured to my inner ears with small black stitches that resembled hairs. Any targeted individuals who experience severe headaches that feel like they originate from the ears could benefit from a thorough cleaning of the inner and middle ears to remove any small foreign bodies, hairs, and fibers.

2. The heart palpitations I experienced were partially relieved by the removal of a similar crystalline particle from the area of my back beneath the point of one of my shoulder blades. The particle was secured to the tissue with a small white stitch, and I noted that it felt as if it were coated in glue. I tried treating the area of skin beneath the other shoulder with acetone from nail polish remover, which is a cosmetically used solvent that is able to dissolve several kinds of glue. The heart palpitation symptoms that caused tachycardia and regularly made me feel as if I might die for several months, were cured completely after this. I am very lucky to be alive and free from these symptoms.

3. I experienced muscle spasms that affected many of the muscle groups in my body. The spasms were cured by treating the skin with small amounts of acetone from nail polish remover using a cotton ball. I hypothesize that small particles capable of generating electric pulses are secured into the nerves using glue, and that dissolving the glue causes the particles to drift away from these sensitive areas as the body naturally clears away the foreign materials.

It is worth noting that James Walbert's case of electronic harassment involved the removal of small piezoelectric materials from his muscles, and that removing these materials cured his muscle spasms (https://www.scribd.com/.../Dr-Hildegarde-Staninger-s...). Also, there is evidence of glue being used to secure neurotechnology components in animal studies, The most prominent example is the failed Neuralink experiments that used a substance called BioGlue to secure chips to the brains of macaques (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/.../Elon-Musks-Neuralink...).

The method involving acetone might be helpful for people whose symptoms are similar to my own--it is a readily available cosmetic solvent and is safe to use in small quantities except on sensitive areas of skin such as the eyes, ears, mouth, etc. I hope that this information might be helpful.”

(The name not added for the reason of privacy.)

Reminder "Human dignity is inviolable. It must be respected and protected"

- Article 1 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU (2000) Covert Harassment Conference Read more about the world of targeted individuals in A Few Good Men, featuring international investigator and Prague Peace Prize recipient Ole Dammegard



