Billionaire Cult News ‘You are either bought out or taken out. Somebody with money will help you bring a vision into fruition but there will be control. If they can’t control you, they will kill you.’ Author: Itza Zegret (If this allegation is false, please provide evidence in writing.)

Cali Shai Bergandi - Part 3

I recall seeing headlines about expensive escorts being ‘fully booked’ during the 54th WEF meeting in Davos, January, 2024. “Kinks and fetishes are often the rule rather than the exception”, writes Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, True North News.

But not a peep about the billionaire private jet sect’s appetite for children. Former US government sex slave Cali Shai Bergandi, who witnessed Jeffrey Epstein being ritually tortured when she was a young child, is one of many miracle cult survivors who was violently raped on private jets.

Even though this information is revealed in Part 1 of this 3 part series, it is so unacceptable and disturbing, given that billionaires ‘own’ governments, that I have decided to publish it again.

April 2025 update:

General Amy Passantino shed more light on the deeper layers of corruption in Florida and private companies handling targeted individual contracts.

They Killed McCain… The P.O.W. Kill Contracts Green-lit by Matt Gaetz

Runtime: 15 mins.

Cults Target People Who Try To Get Out

Excerpts from Imagination Host Emma Katherine and guest, Cali Shai Bergandi: Cali Shai Bergandi P1 - Occult, Child Trafficking, Epstein, NASA & SRA Survivor Exposes ALL

Cali: I have watched a lot of people die. They are notorious for making murder look accidental. My father would run people off the road. He would strangle women to death, drug them, so it would look like an accidental overdose or hanging instead of strangulation. I know a lot of people who have been run off the road by members of the cult and killed in single car accidents.

They target people that try to get out of the cults.

They are able to hunt people more easily now. Everybody has a smart phone and they can tap into any household in America with these devices and listen to every conversation. I put surveillance through my house and was watched through my own damn cameras. Everybody needs to get back to the basics, back to barter and trade, back to community.

Facial Recognition Technology Abuses

My father used to pick up women and tell them his name was Russell. His real name was Robert but he was very charming, good looking. These women would talk about meeting a guy called Russell and when he took them out, they would turn up dead. They were masters of disguise and hard to track down; also members of the CIA.

Facial recognition tech (FRT) is taking people’s faces and making masks of those people. I have gotten into the car with a person who I thought was my cousin but they made a FRT of him and made a perfect mask. Face Off movie is about this. It can happen to anybody and it is happening.

My father had a sickness and when he went on a hunt, he would look for vulnerable women. Sometimes it was random, other times it was targeted individuals who were speaking out against the cult. They used to call themselves the Zoo Crew and they were very much like animals – feeding off your energy and your blood and your bones.

NASA Experiments and Public Figure ‘Black Eye’ Syndrome

Emma: You talked about NASA. What other experiments are there on a high level including humans and children?

Cali: They (elitists) are morphing themselves with Vril reptilian implants. They put the parasite in their eye - they are basically injecting it into their body. They are morphing themselves into something that we are not. We are human beings. I think they are trying to transform themselves into higher beings – reptilians, tall greys, like alien form – they look human but not human. They can shape shift and are taking parasites, DNA and all this stuff and changing their whole being… They are making beings and lab robotics, things like that.

Club Black Eye

Emma: There’s a lot of photos that circulate online, like, why did Mitt Romney get punched today? He walks in public with this big black eye and you see it on all these ‘prolific’ people. Is that what you are talking about? Inserting the parasite through the eye?

Cali: Yes, they have all essentially been transformed. I think that when a lot of these people get into this type of practice, their blood changes. There’s things in their blood that are not in our blood. So it makes their brotherhood stronger, their bloodline stronger.

COVID Came From A Cult Member’s Blood Variant?

Cali: So they want everyone to get these COVID shots – they are criminalising people that don’t want to get these COVID shots, but their blood is different to ours. It’s been infected with a lot of different things than ours.

Emma: Obviously a lot of things they give regular society creates disease. It creates sickness. It creates all kinds of dysfunction in our body…are these things elevating them as humans? Is that actually true or is this just a belief system they have?

Cali: I think it’s just their belief system and it’s just an experimentation. You basically sign your life over to be experimented on, but for what? Look what it’s doing to our society, culture and humanity children. It’s awful. Look what they are putting in our food. They are forcing participation by putting it in your food and not even telling you. Look at what’s going on with COVID.

Emma: Exactly. And a lot of people have no idea about what is going on with the virus or anything we are talking about now. The connections are really hard for people to comprehend.

Cali: My belief, and this may be far fetched for some, knowing what I know and seeing what I have seen, is that COVID came from one of these blood variants from a cult member – possibly from human remains being juiced and used and spread like a virus. Emma: Obviously the whole bat story people don’t buy into but you’re alleging that it’s actually a human experiment that they created this from, and these different blood variations out there. Cali: From using human meat. Yes. That’s what I believe. Call me crazy but that’s what I think.

How can we infect society more and make it sicker?

Emma: So the experiments are also, in a sense, using children and other people to do these experiments to find out what can elevate them and make their blood better while also doing the opposite: How can we infect society more and make it sicker? How can we create more bioweapons to release on the public?

Cali: Yes. Then get everyone to buy it because they think it’s good for them – like these smart phones. These are global trackers. You can be tracked on these devices by these people anywhere…

When I was a little girl and the pagers were coming out, my brother had laptops and cell phones. They were using Twitter and YouTube back then before anyone knew about them. All the elite kids and science kids in these programs around the world were using them. Absolutely.

When I was a very small child, my brother was making me get on Twitter. They were using apps and things like that a long time ago before they were released to the public. They were experimenting with us children to get us addicted to them way before their release.

Adrenochrome - Why Is Blood So Important To Them?

Emma: Adrenalinised blood is another thing people say is just a conspiracy theory.

Cali: No, I used to get it sucked right out of my neck. They have a pick and after tormenting you, they will beat you up and kick you and get you so scared and so confused where you are full of adrenaline. And then they stab you in the neck with this pick…

Usually they would extract it and drink it – my brother would drink it right out of my neck. He was a pro at it, thought he was good at it, sticking this pick in my neck. Yeah, it’s torture. It happened to me my whole life. He would say, oh you like it, you like it. He would blame it on me but I was never given a choice in the matter. But to avoid a lot of the trauma, sometimes I would just kink my neck up and let him do it so he would leave me alone.

Emma: Why is blood so important to them?

Cali: It’s like a drug. When I’ve seen people on it, they become really high, really hyper, pupils dilate and get really big. It’s a big rush. They get all excited, they have all this energy and then they’re ready to hunt. I’m sure they are mixing it with other drugs to get high, to reach higher levels of consciousness.

Emma: Is there any truth to them believing this is the fountain of youth, also?

Cali: Yes, they believe it keeps them youthful and young.

Afghanistan Birthed Big Pharma Opioid Epidemic?

Emma: Is it (adrenochrome) addictive?

Cali: Highly. I think that’s why it’s so rampant because people really can’t stop the practice. They don’t want to and when they try to leave, they are kinda sucked right back into the cult. I have seen people leave and then get sucked back in and start practicing again.

When adrenochrome isn’t available they use street drugs – they use drugs that are essentially plant based opiates. Afghanistan has some of the biggest poppy fields in the world…so I think the invasion of Afghanistan has a little more to it than what we have been told.

After the attacks in Afghanistan in 2001, that’s when big pharma really began to pump out the opioids and the pill epidemic started. Zachary Rose and Tim Rose. I was a child bride and forced to live with them when I was a child. They beat me to death when I was a child and left me in shallow graves. I was resuscitated and was abused from them a lot.

I’ve been a realtor for them, I sold them houses. They are gravediggers and own a construction company. I have seen hem bury human remains my whole life. They will buy a property and bury evidence of human remains in the yard and flip it to unsuspecting buyers. So they are doing it. It is an operation and it is going on.

They operated a huge pill mill in Florida, making millions in a couple of years. Laws around it were lax. People flew in from all over the country and the world to Florida because drugs were so easy to get and they were pushing them so hard. This started after the invasion of Afghanistan and they took over the poppy fields. US military guarded the poppy fields. It’s world wide. It’s a huge problem.

I was a licensed realtor in Little River County for 17 years and working for the Lafferty Group Real Estate which is also Lafferty Group Credit Investigations. I have also been used for investigative purposes in the last 8 years to infiltrate. The only way to infiltrate is from the inside.

I am technically underground and there are people who have known me for 25 years but don’t know who I am or what I have been used for or where I have been. There are kids in the cult who are literally kept underground and never see the light of day.

