Taking a stand for children, families and future generations

Thank you to Edward Snowden for taking a strong stand for children, families and future generations. His exposé about schools being pedophile grooming labs and hunting grounds in the United States also applies to Australia and probably most western colonies/countries. Thank you, also for the teachers who have come forward with their testimonies.

These heinous crimes against children have been going on for far too long and must be fully exposed and extinguished.

‘If false, the press would scream “debunked.” Instead? Silence.’ Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden - Blackout Files

Note: In death cult language, Media is the name of a Demonic General

BLACKOUT FILES:

Gates, Bezos, Thiel EXPOSED — Funding the World’s Largest Pedophile Network, Turning Schools Into Grooming Labs Under a Total Media Blackout

Parents beware: testimony reveals Gates, Bezos, and Thiel are bankrolling a grooming empire inside America’s schools.

This isn’t philanthropy. It’s predation — protected by a total blackout.

CLASSROOMS TURNED INTO HUNTING GROUNDS

The most sacred place in America has been hijacked. Parents believe schools are safe havens, but in reality they are pipelines designed by billionaires.

Gates, Bezos, and Thiel fund not education but experiments that strip children of innocence.

Every “STEM program,” every “equity curriculum,” every device is a weapon: harvesting data, breaking identity, conditioning obedience.

Classrooms have become grooming labs at the command of globalist elites.

THE TRUE CURRICULUM OF CONTROL

Behind glossy campaigns hides the agenda: destroy innocence, fracture families, rewrite biology.

Teachers are forced to push modules that:

Coerce children to reject family and heritage.

Pressure them to question gender before they grasp biology.

Normalize adult–child “consent” under the mask of tolerance.

This is not education. It is a system to dismantle children and rebuild them into submissive subjects of a global order.

THE WHISTLEBLOWERS

The bravest voices are teachers who refuse to comply.

They describe indoctrination disguised as training, lessons scripted by billionaire-backed NGOs, and propaganda forced into classrooms.

One testimony: “This isn’t teaching. It’s grooming.

Directives come from billionaire networks. We’re ordered to break kids down and normalize the unthinkable.

Those who speak are silenced, fired, threatened.

The system protects predators, not protectors.”

THE MEDIA BLACKOUT

If false, the press would scream “debunked.” Instead? Silence.

CNN, New York Times, Silicon Valley — all silent, all censoring.

Every blackout proves complicity. Every act of censorship is evidence the network is real.

THE TRINITY OF CORRUPTION

Gates bankrolls data-driven indoctrination.

Bezos pushes surveillance tech into classrooms.

Thiel funds ideological scripts teachers must obey.

Together, they turned schools into hunting grounds. Parents unknowingly walk their children into the trap.

FINAL VERDICT

This is not philanthropy. Not progress. Not education.

This is organized predation, billionaire-funded exploitation under a controlled media.

Gates. Bezos. Thiel. Their billions don’t protect children — they target them.

The classroom is now the frontline in a war for innocence.

Until this network is dismantled and the predators are dragged into the light, America’s schools remain the largest crime scene in the world.

They branded me a traitor. History will call me a hero.

