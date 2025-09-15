Australia’s decades old paedophile protection racket has been left unchallenged for far too long and must be fully exposed and obliterated. This intolerable situation is just as bad in the UK and other parts of the world.

Not enough men are coming forward with their abuse allegations, or reaching out for trauma support, and we are losing too many to suicide. This article highlights the lives of four courageous, resilient men whose childhood innocence was shattered by grotesque paedophiles, ritual rapists and serial killers, but who pushed through the intense darkness and reclaimed their lives.

Thank you to Bill Edgar, Phoenix Caspian, Doug McIntyre and Charles Spencer for publicly sharing their truth.

Bill Edgar

Described in his The Coffin Confessor author biography as an activist fighting to bring down the institutions that let it happen, The Southport School (TSS) sexual abuse survivor Bill Edgar is a force to be reckoned with.

His Facebook bio says it all: Some victims can’t live with themselves (RIP Peter Jackson). Some live in silence. Some can’t be silenced.

Former TSS student Bill Edgar is seeking more than $2.6 million in compensation, almost a decade after putting the spotlight on historic sexual and physical abuse at the elite Gold Coast school. Mr Edgar’s lawyers Slater and Gordon have lodged formal proceedings in the Supreme Court in Brisbane after recent compulsory legal meetings between the parties broke down. In 2013, the Bulletin wrote about Mr Edgar writing an explosive online biography about the school and years later launching a Facebook page reaching out to old boys… His specific allegations of physical and sexual abuse outlined in his claim include: * former Year 8 English teacher Ron Morse allegedly placing his hands inside his pants and touching him during remedial lessons in early 1981 and 1982. * his house master Greg Perry allegedly molested and raped him “once to twice weekly” for up to 18 months, forcing him to run away. * his English teacher Don McGregor allegedly physically attacked him on multiple occasions in the classroom in 1983 and 1984. In the Supreme Court documents, McGregor is accused of “dragging him by his hair along the carpet, lifting him off the ground by his ears” and kicking the young student, calling him a “charity case” not worth teaching. Morse and Perry are dead. Click this link to read the article

The Coffin Confessor by Bill Edgar

'That's when I stood up, told the best mate to sit down, shut up or f**k off. That the man in the coffin had a few things to say.'



Imagine you are dying with a secret. Something you've never had the courage to tell your friends and family. Or a last wish - a task you need carried out before you can rest in peace. Now imagine there's a man who can take care of all that, who has no respect for the living, who will do anything for the dead.



Bill Edgar is the Coffin Confessor - a one-of-a-kind professional, a man on a mission to make good on these last requests on behalf of his soon-to-be-deceased clients. And this is the extraordinary story of how he became that man. (Booktopia)

We cannot co-exist with people who think it is acceptable to rape our children.

Phoenix Caspian (formerly Chris Stevens)

Aldenham School was used as the filming location for the 1968 movie 'If’

'If....' accurately depicted life at my school. Children at the school were molested, beaten, and abused. The film ends when the students take to the roof of 'Aldenham' school and gun-down the teachers.

Aldenham School's time is over

Article excerpts

We cannot continue as a society while the so-called British 'king' and his pedophile gang are permitted to freely rape the young minds of our planet via these institutions of abuse. Aldenham School must be shut down and the grounds turned into a memorial for all the children it has desecrated.



The British 'king' Charles; the pedophile Prince Andrew; and all other members of the 'royal' gang, globally, should be immediately taken to trial. We cannot co-exist with people who think it is acceptable to rape our children. Humanity has reached the end of its tolerance for the 'royal' pedophiles and their pandemic of child-abuse and torture…

Expert Pedophiles

The pedophiles at Aldenham were well-trained. Nick Pulman, for example, knew well enough that a lone man running a boarding-house would seem all the more peculiar and, for this reason, he had acquired a wife, and children. This is not unusual for such men. They have just enough intelligence to grasp the risk of discovery. Obviously, intelligent humans pose a challenge to the corrupt-power systems that run Aldenham; the British Crown. For this reason, any bright-flame in a child was to be extinguished. Genius or talent was snuffed out by the roaming hands and sexual horrors of those who called themselves 'teachers'. Alun Pickford…has been jailed for raping a student during the time I attended Aldenham School. The court heard that the student felt "paralyzed" when Pickford entered a room and raped her. Pickford then left her a devastating note, describing the student he had just raped as a "dead dog".

Full Article: School of Fools – Aldenham (Voice of Liberated Children)

Doug McIntyre

Doug McIntyre is an Australian born survivor of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA), government MK-Ultra mind control experiments, Super Soldier programming and human trafficking.

Born into a multi-generational incest-based family connected to a hidden, protected cult network, Doug endured severe trauma, leading to dissociation and lost memories that he only began to recover from later in life. Doug is a brilliant researcher on a myriad relevant subjects including psychic abilities and spiritual gifts, which were exploited during his childhood.

This Unbroken discussion features Doug McIntyre and three equally courageous women including his cousin Rachel Vaughan, Max Lowen and Cathy O’Brien, and essentially focuses on their personal healing experiences. I highly recommend this for anyone who is ready to start their healing journey, or has already taken that highly rewarding step.

Premiered October 7, 2023 - Runtime: 1 hr 25 mins

Link: Unbroken - Trauma, Resilience and Reclaiming Our Gifts

Doug McIntyre - Transcript Notes

Things like psychic ability are amplified with trauma. A research paper I read suggests that when you have a near death experience, often your IQ is catapulted up into the highly intelligent range. They wanted to do that to us as children for their use and abuse, but I love that we have turned it around for good.

By the time I was about 50, I think I had at least 50 near death experiences, outside of the cult stuff as well. I would always go to the edge of the cliff but never go over.

I used to study my father who was a total psychopath and a serial killer. I would notice that every time he did something evil, part of his soul would diminish. And as much as they fractured me, he would fracture even more. He believes he’s done nothing but they can’t get enjoyment out of life whereas for us, we have chosen to reject what they wanted and chose to hold onto love and truth…all the good things. We have chosen to help other people rather than take from other people. Our lives just get fuller and fuller.

I’m always trying to anchor memories to reality. I’ve been going through historical societies and different places like that to get research. I got a book on the hospital I was born in (1961) and sure enough, during the late 50s to the mid 60s, it was intricately linked to Sydney University. MK Ultra, Dr Orne. Now I’m trying to get all the names, dates, etc and it’s incredible what’s coming up.

The boat they all used to go out on was named Lolita. So, all the stuff seems to parallel a lot of what’s going on today, and Epstein. When you look back, he wasn’t the first one doing it. There seems to be a pattern. They are pretty dumb because they follow a play book and don’t step outside of it.

So, what we go through seems to fit a definite pattern… as I read up about the Human Ecology fund, and the CIA…it’s like, I went through that, I went through that. The records are all there to back all of this up, as well as what our bodies and our memories tell us.

What they intended for our harm, we have actually turned to good. Those resources have been invaluable for me to go through what I have been going through. I don’t think my perpetrators intended that and I know that some of my perpetrators are very angry about that. And I really don’t care. I would love to see my abusers change and heal and become people who do good in the world. As souls we are here to learn and grow.

Doug McIntyre interview with Olga Kharitonova - meeting his dying father after 40 years

Doug is one of the very few male survivors to come forward publicly… our original plan for the conversation was to talk about mind control programs. But the Higher Powers clearly had a different plan for this talk. Doug openly talks about his meeting with his dying father, his main abuser who performed rituals, and whom he had not seen for 40 years. We witness how strong the Spirit of a Man walking with God is and how Doug is irrefutable proof of the power of healing, the power of love for oneself, for human beings, for God. Premiered January 12, 2025 - Runtime: 37 mins Click this link to watch the interview

Tripping with Nick Sun

Doug McIntyre on Using Psychedelics to Heal from Satanic Ritual Child Abuse

In this episode, Nick chats to Doug McIntyre to discuss his upbringing in a Satanic ritual abuse cult and his personal healing path via the use of a variety of psychedelic medicines including psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA, San Pedro, Iboga and Ayahuasca. They also discuss Doug's work trying to speak publicly about his experiences, the negative reactions he often encounters from doing so and helping other survivors heal from probably what is one of the most extreme traumas any human could encounter. Premiere 10 May, 2023 - Runtime: 1 hr 19mins Click this link to listen

Charles Spencer - A Very Private School

'Part of Me Died’: Charles Spencer Opens Up About Boarding School Abuse | Loose Women

Premiered March 25, 2025 - Runtime: 10 mins

Challenging the unhinged belief that paedophilia doesn’t harm children

18 March, 2024 - The Guardian

The brother of Diana, princess of Wales, talks about his difficult decision to write about being physically and sexually abused and the resistance he faced from members of his own class.

His book was written precisely to challenge that stubborn, unhinged belief among his peers that school regimes featuring daily beatings and endemic paedophilia “never did me any harm.”

Article Excerpts

~ The affecting power of Spencer’s account lies in its description of the way predatory violence was entirely normalised in his school years. Maidwell Hall was presented to wealthy parents as a kind of term-time paradise for young boys; once the family had departed down the gravel drive, Spencer writes, it became a hellish place. The awful wound of homesickness was preyed upon by fearful teachers who bullied and thumped and caned vulnerable boys, or insisted on “special” naked swimming lessons; that was exacerbated by a senior matron obsessed with humiliating bedwetters, and a junior matron who molested 10-year-olds and had sex with 12-year-olds after lights out.

~ “I realised very early on that this was a horribly ugly subject,” Spencer says. “And I made a conscious effort to make the book as smooth a read as possible. As a result every now and then the reader might tread on a landmine and think: what the hell was that?”

~ Ritual beatings were a timetabled part of the day… Some of the contemporaries who have shared their stories with Spencer still have the physical scars on their backsides to this day, 50 years on.

~ There is a sad moment in the book when the young Spencer escapes from some of the attentions of his schoolmasters to be alone in a favourite place in a wooded part of the school grounds; he sees his father drive past in his Rolls-Royce, returning from some lunch or other. The ludicrously large family seat at Althorp was only a few miles from Maidwell, but he felt like it could have been on another planet. Once he seriously considered shooting himself in the foot at the end of a holiday, to avoid returning to school. Could he not have told his father how desperately unhappy he was?

~ He welcomes the fact that the current Maidwell Hall – where boarding fees can exceed £30,000 a year – has in light of his book opened an investigation of its past and invited former pupils to come forward. It is not alone. Renton has compiled a database of abuse allegations against 490 independent schools and more than 300 named teachers.

~ One of the teachers who singled him out at nine years old for particular violence – a man he used to fantasise about meeting up with later in life in order to return a beating – is still alive. He calls him Goffie in the book (another of Charles I’s regicides). He has sent him a copy: “He’s very old now. But I just want him to know.”

~ “I don’t think I developed emotionally in those early years as would have been the case in a loving home with actively loving adults.” Many of those contemporaries, who like him “have demons sewn into the seams of our souls” as a result of their experiences at schools like Maidwell, bear out that belief, he says.”

Article Link: Earl Charles Spencer - A Very Private School

Image: Topping Books

Australia’s decades old child sex assault pandemic is now a full blown national disaster because of mute politicians and media

The 2015 Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Australia amounted to nothing.

Here are some submission excerpts from the National Child Protection Alliance of Australia (NCPAA) in association with the National Council for Children Post Separation (NCCPS):

Child Sexual Abuse in Australia

Research studies, statistics of State Child Protection authorities, and the experience of voluntary child protection associations such as NCPA, show very clearly that the sexual abuse of children by persons closely related or otherwise known to them, has reached pandemic proportions in Australia and is a matter requiring urgent and comprehensive attention by both Federal and State governments. If child sexual abuse were a communicable disease, then there would be an immediate National Emergency declared by Health Authorities.

The ACE (Adverse Childhood Experiences) Score is used to assess the total amount of stress during childhood and has demonstrated that as the number of ACE increase, the risk for the following health problems increases in a strong and graded fashion:

Family Courts do not have the powers, expertise, and resources to competently investigate domestic violence and child abuse, nor do they have the powers to order the State Child Protection authorities to investigate such allegations.

Click this link to access the report

Australia leads the way in child removals - the government is a bad parent

Investigative journalist and award winning filmmaker Dee McLachlan’s Child Protection Racket book documents the unwarranted, unlawful, often forced removal of children for profit, by alleged child protection agencies, condoned by secret ‘star chamber’ style closed courts in Australia.

Australia’s insidious child trafficking network, secretly aided and abetted by the state and federal governments, is reportedly worth over $9 billion.

Cruelty Imposed on Families Remains Largely Hidden

Excerpt:

Although trafficking is a major global industry, Australia is a world leader in child removals. You as the reader can decide whether they are abducted, kidnapped, stolen and/or trafficked in a “cash for kids” trade. The system fosters a dysfunctional society by destroying families, eroding love, and disrupting the sacred mother-child bond. The cruelty imposed on these families is indescribable and still today remains largely hidden from the public. Only through knowing the truth can we bring about the positive changes that are desperately needed for thousands of children and families. The government is a bad parent…’ Dee McLachlan

Child Abduction Series - Dee McLachlan

Pt 1 - Introduction and Separating Children

Introductory episode for a series on child abduction, trafficking and judicial kidnap. Thousands of children are being removed from good parents across Australia.

(Premiered July 4, 2020 - Runtime 11 mins)

Despite national inquiries like the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, which heard from over 8,000 people, public awareness and media attention remain low, with 7 in 10 respondents in a 2022 study unable to recall seeing or hearing about child abuse in the media in the past year. Frontiers

Until next time.

Share

Leave a comment