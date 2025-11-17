Australia’s world leading role in high level illuminati cult rituals

The below screenshot has been heavily shadow banned and blocked because it contains factual, eyewitness information regarding the Arcana Arcanorum (secret of all secrets) rite of Atlantis in the mid 1970s. Royal Magyar leader and co-creator Goz Goz, who is currently being unlawfully drugged and constantly attacked by unlawful NWO frequency weapons and other forms of unseen torture, described it as the biggest SRA sex magick matrix programming in illuminati history.

I had no awareness of Australia’s world leading role in high level cult rituals until 2020 when I began to learn about the dark occult. Who would have that thought little ole’ Port Macquarie’s masonic lodge in New South Wales was such a hot bed of abusive ritual activities. It reads like a veritable blood cult who’s who.

Note: Some of the revelations in this screenshot may trigger cult survivors and upset sensitive souls. And a few other people.

Scripted Political Theatre & Programming of the Main Illuminati Players Written by Goz Goz - October 30, 2024 Putin & Trump are backed by the same Chabad Lubavitch $hitanic Zionazis, just different factions playing war games against each other for reptoid sport & fun.. ALL of this is scripted political theatre, right from when they were both sex ritualled programmed in the 1970’s Port Macquarie Arcana Arcanorum (secret of all secrets) rite of Atlantis, the highly secretive most important illuminati rituals in their history that also programmed all the main illuminati players in politics/media/banking/entertainment/sport/movies/music/art etc. & controlled opposition, that be running their matrix 10 bob side alley freakshow circu$ matrix horror show today.. The capstone π-hag reptoids script & program EVERYTHING; nothing they do is spontaneous & present in the here & now, existing in magnetism/love, in real reality. They script fiction b-grade theatre based reality, based on the original Magyar co-creation affinity & then take the pi$$ out of it & spin it into degenerate puerile fiction, with the public being none the wiser.. They base it on the real original Magyar affinity omnistory because that is what draws/attracts people in (truth carrots) from their deep unconscious, yet vague resonant knowing.. Soul centreing is the key to truth Making this deep unconscious conscious, is what soul centreing is all about & then U can get the whole truth yourself & not rely on external NWO collectivisms to know anything, as the NWO lie about everything, in this specific way/method/formula.. The NWO have fraudulently rewritten history & even played it out on certain split timeline resets, some more successful than others, yet the history & everything else knowledge wise that they intellectually colonise us with, is all LIES, LIES, LIES.. And it gets more crazy than this re. what the capstone π-hag reptoids have fraudulently done in this specific regard; these worst of the worst mutant criminals, that with much embarrassing black irony, be a small minority of self chosen fallen original Magyar children from the original Magyar parents & other children, have stolen our original Magyar co-creation reality & changed all the real Magyar co-creation omnistory into fraudulent alien gods bull$hit & yes, they retroactively, from what we know as 1913 onwards, played out most of their mutant/aLIEn gods fiction fantasy in real reality using various forms of time travel to do so.. eg. Annunaki Why the death cult is trying to mind control of the whole world These biologically insane, endocrine disrupted capstone reptoid π-hag$ wanted to be the mutant/aLIEn gods demanding worship in a Stockholm syndrome way from the whole world & they only way to achieve this was to gradually mind control the whole world with advanced technology to do so, because they know that no-one in their right mind/soul would ever want to do such a stupid thing & worship a death cult that eats babies etc. & all the rest of it; they be extreme mass murdering narcissist bipolar psychopaths.. Do U comprehend their modus operandi now?

I will share some detailed information about soul centreing healing practices that has been shared by Goz Goz in a future post.

Ritual Abuse Survivor Jeffrey Epstein

Whilst on the topic of ritual abuse inflicted upon high level politicians, it feels fitting to share the following information about Jeffrey Epstein that was shared by government sex slave Cali Shai Bergandi The Imagination podcast, January 15, 2022. Not long after her 2-part interview, she was imprisoned on fabricated charges to keep her quiet while her traumatised son was trafficked through the paedophile networks. Standard procedure for many, sadly, if they are not murdered (which is ruled as suicide, of course.)

Cali needs to be released immediately and invited to a Congressional hearing to share her testimony about many concerning issues. She was trafficked to Epstein as a child and flew in and out of Florida in Epstein’s plane via a private airport run by her mother’ ex husband Gary.

Recommended Omniversal Reading

I first learned about the Omniverse from Goz Goz and recently discovered the book The Dimensional Ecology of the Omniverse by esteemed author and international lawyer Alfred Lambremont Webre. His impressive biography includes a judicial role on the Kuala Lumpur War Crimes Tribunal which found the governments of Tony Blair and George W. Bush guilty of war crimes in Iraq.

Via Simon & Schuster

A tour through the new science of the Omniverse, its spiritual and physical dimensions, and its incalculable intelligent civilizations



• Reveals the key travel and communication technologies of the Omniverse: time travel, teleportation, and telepathy



• Unveils newly disclosed state secrets about these technologies, about the findings of the NASA Mars rover missions, and about a secret colony and life on Mars



• Explains through science how souls are holographic fragments of God and how they help create planets, solar systems, galaxies, and universes in the multiverse



We are all citizens of the Omniverse, the overarching matrix of energy, spirit, and intelligence that encompasses all that exists: all universes within the multiverse as well as the spiritual dimensions centered on the divine Source that many call God.



In this scientific guide to the Omniverse, Alfred Lambremont Webre reveals startling replicable evidence about extraterrestrial and extra-universal life, the intelligent civilizations created by souls in the afterlife, top-secret alien technology, and the existence of a secret base as well as life on Mars. The author explains how our souls are holographic fragments of God/Source and how souls and Source are co-creating planets and galaxies as virtual realities for soul development. He addresses Grey alien control over soul reincarnation and also sheds light on the presence of invisible hyperdimensional controllers known as the Archons, who feed off negative energy.



Revealing the key technologies of the Omniverse, the author explains how hyperdimensional civilizations communicate telepathically, teleport interdimensionally, and travel through time. He unveils newly disclosed state secrets about government possession of these technologies, the findings of the NASA Mars rover missions, and the secret Mars colony whose permanent security personnel is age-reversed and shot back through time to their specific space-time origin points--with their memories blocked.



Integrating science and spirituality, this map of the dimensions of the Omniverse sounds the call for scientific inquiry into the holographic origins of the soul, the potential of time travel, and our role as divine co-creators with Source.

Reviews

“Webre’s compact and easy-to-read book is a brilliant compilation of solid scientific evidence for the existence of human souls that reincarnate and exist in parallel lives in many dimensions, frequently as extraterrestrials! This is a must-read for anyone who wants to fully engage with many dimensions to end absolutely any fear of abandonment, death, or the future.”

– Barbara Hand Clow, author of The Alchemy of Nine Dimensions and The Pleiadian Agenda

“The Omniverse demonstrates that we have reached a critical mass of empirical evidence for the existence of intelligent species and civilizations communicating with us from beyond our earth. It will take courage to open fully to this book’s vast scientific and spiritual implications. Something truly magnificent and revelatory is happening here.”

– Edward Bruce Bynum, Ph.D., author of Dark Light Consciousness: Melanin, Serpent Power and the Lumino

“Recognized as the founder of the science of exopolitics, Alfred Lambremont Webre now explores the idea of the omniverse, which encompasses the multiverse of all physical universes of exopolitical dimensions and the spiritual dimensions of intelligent civilizations of souls, spirit beings and the Source.Webre presents a new, evidence-based paradigm to explain our place in life, the omniverse and everything.”

– Nexus Magazine, March 2016

Biography

Alfred Lambremont Webre is a graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School and a former Fulbright Scholar. He has taught economics at Yale University and constitutional law at the University of Texas. He is the former general counsel to the New York City Environmental Protection Administration, former director of the 1977 Carter White House extraterrestrial communication study, and former NGO delegate to the United Nations. The author of Exopolitics: Politics, Government, and Law in the Universe, he is the recognized founder of Exopolitics, the science of relations among intelligent civilizations in the multiverse.

An international lawyer with Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton, Alfred later served as Non-Governmental representative at the United Nations (New York & Vienna) and as Judge on the Kuala Lumpur War Crimes Tribunal, finding the governments of Tony Blair and George W. Bush guilty of war crimes in Iraq.

Additional books written by Alfred Lambremont Webre:

Until next time.

