Most of us have heard of the ‘opium wars’ in the 1800s that destroyed China but what about America’s ‘opium fortunes’? Neither historical topic was taught in the Australian schools that I attended, and from what I have recently learned in The Opium Fortunes: How America’s Elite Families Got Rich Selling Drugs to China, compliments of the Economy Rewind channel, most Americans are not aware of the fortune side of things either.

When I learned that a single successful opium voyage could return 400 to 500% profit, I was reminded of a Bill Gates mass media interview where he excitedly announced that the vaccine industry’s return on investment was up to 500% - unheard of! Doesn’t Billy know about his country’s opium ROI heritage?

The hypocrisy revealed in The Opium Fortunes is equally astounding. Given that socially engineered drug floods continue to destroy millions of lives all over the world, perhaps now is an opportune time to start a new conversation and figure out how to square things up.

For all I know, some of the descendants of the families mentioned in the video may not be aware of their true history either.

The same families that made fortunes from drugs, then criminalized drugs for everyone else. They use their wealth to push prohibition while hiding their own drug trafficking history.

Intriguing transcript excerpts

Skull and Bones Secret Society Samuel Russell founded Russell and Company in 1823. It became the dominant American opium trading firm in China. Russell made an enormous fortune, retired to Connecticut, and in 1832, his cousin William Huntington Russell co-founded Skull and Bones at Yale University. Skull and Bones, the secret society that has produced presidents, Supreme Court justices, CIA directors, George HW Bush, George W. Bush, John Kerry, all Bonesmen. The Russell family fortune that helped establish Yale’s most powerful secret society came from opium. Samuel Russell’s money also helped fund the Russell Trust, which still funds Skull and Bones operations today. The most powerful secret society in America was built on Chinese opium money… American opium trading firms ‘rush’ in 1800s China Here’s the pattern. American families go to China in the early 1800s. They work for opium trading firms or start their own. They make enormous fortunes smuggling opium. They return to America. They invest in railroads, real estate, and legitimate businesses. They become respectable. They fund universities, museums, libraries, and hospitals. They erase the opium connection from their family histories. Their descendants become American aristocracy, and no one talks about where the money came from. By the 1830s, American firms controlled about 10% of the opium flowing into China. British firms controlled most of the rest, but Americans were significant players. Russell and Company alone shipped thousands of chests of opium annually. Each chest contained about 140 pounds, thousands of pounds of opium. Year after year, the scale was industrial and the profits were massive. A single successful opium voyage could return 400 to 500% profit. Ship captains and company owners became millionaires. In 1830s, money that’s multi-millionaire or billionaire level today… Flooding China with opium for profit destroyed millions of lives American families deliberately flooded China with opium for profit. Millions of Chinese lives destroyed. The Chinese economy crippled. And those families used the profits to build American institutions that still exist today. Where’s the outrage? Where’s the reckoning? Where’s the accountability? There isn’t any. Because the families that did it became so rich and powerful, they could rewrite history. They could make sure their crimes were forgotten. And they could ensure their descendants lived in luxury, never confronting what their ancestors did. Let’s be clear about the scale. Conservative estimates suggest that American firms made 50 to 100 million from the China opium trade between 1800 and 1860. That’s 50 to 100 million in 1800’s money. Adjusted for inflation, that’s 1.5 to 3 billion in today’s dollars. And that’s just the profits. The total value of the opium moved was many times higher. Aristocratic industrial-scale drug trafficking This wasn’t small-time smuggling. This was industrial-scale drug trafficking, ships, warehouses, agents, bribes, a full logistical operation. The American firms involved employed thousands of people, Chinese middlemen, ship crews, Canton-based factors, Boston based investors. It was a massive organized criminal enterprise. Except it wasn’t considered criminal in America. It was business. And the men who ran it were celebrated as successful merchants and captains of industry… China remembers and teaches what was done to them. America forgets and whitewashes what we did. And the families that profited are happy to keep it that way. So what do we do with this information? First, we tell the truth. The Delano, Astor, Forbes, Perkins, Russell, Cabot, and Low families made their fortunes selling opium to China. Millions of Chinese were addicted and died. The Chinese economy was devastated, and American families got rich enough to found dynasties. Second, we acknowledge the hypocrisy. The same families that made fortunes from drugs, then criminalized drugs for everyone else. They use their wealth to push prohibition while hiding their own drug trafficking history. Third, we question the institutions built with that money. Yale, Harvard, Columbia, museums, hospitals, foundations, all of them funded, at least in part by opium money… Books have been written, but the average American doesn’t know because the story has been buried, whitewashed, erased from the official narrative. And the families that benefited don’t want you to know. Because if you knew the truth, you’d realize that some of the most powerful, most respected, most influential families in American history are descended from drug traffickers. And the institutions they built, the universities, the foundations, the political dynasties were all funded by poisoning millions of Chinese people. The truth is ugly, but it’s the truth. And it’s time people knew.

The following information is reshared from the Economy Rewind channel description.

Roosevelt, Astor, Forbes, Yale, Harvard: They All Got Rich Selling Opium to China

You know these names. What you don’t know? They all got rich the exact same way. Flooding China with opium. Thousands of tons. Millions addicted. Four hundred percent profit. And then they spent 200 years making sure you’d never find out. Until now. This video documents the historical evidence proving that America’s most powerful families made their fortunes through industrial-scale opium smuggling to China in the 1800s. The shipping records exist. The letters survive. The account books are in archives. This isn’t conspiracy theory. This is documented history that has been systematically omitted from mainstream education.

THE DELANO FAMILY - DOCUMENTED FACTS:

Warren Delano II (Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Grandfather):

“Warren Delano II was born in 1809 in Massachusetts. At 19 years old, he went to China to work for a trading company. By age 24, he was a partner in Russell and Company—the largest American opium trading firm in China.”

Russell and Company Operations:

“Russell and Company wasn’t just participating in opium trade. They dominated American involvement. They had offices in Canton (Guangzhou). They had clipper ships. They had connections with British opium growers in India. And they made millions.”

Warren Delano’s Career Timeline:

“Warren Delano ran the operation from 1833 to 1846. Thirteen years of opium smuggling. He returned to America a very wealthy man.”

Evidence of Wealth:

“How wealthy? Rich enough to build a 40-room mansion in Newburgh, New York. Rich enough to send his children to the best schools. Rich enough that when he lost money in the Panic of 1857, he could go back to China, make another fortune in opium, and return even wealthier.”

Connection to Franklin Delano Roosevelt:

“His daughter, Sara Delano, married James Roosevelt. Their son was Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Franklin grew up in wealth. Private tutors. Harvard. Political connections. All funded by opium money.”

The Historical Irony:

“And here’s the kicker. In 1935, while Franklin Delano Roosevelt was president, he signed the first federal laws strictly controlling drugs—the Marijuana Tax Act precursor and expansion of narcotic controls. The man whose family fortune came from selling drugs to Chinese people spent his presidency criminalizing drugs for Americans.”

THE ASTOR FAMILY - DOCUMENTED FACTS:

John Jacob Astor’s Fortune: “John Jacob Astor. At one point the richest man in America. His wealth built the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, funded libraries, created a dynasty. Where did the money come from? Furs, right? That’s the story. He traded furs. True. But that’s not where the real money came from. Opium.”

Documented Wealth:

“By 1840, Astor was worth $20 million. That’s $500 million in today’s money. Most of it from opium profits. His great-grandson, John Jacob Astor IV, died on the Titanic as one of the richest men in the world. That wealth? Built on opium.”

Legacy: “The Astor family name is on libraries, museums, university buildings. All of it funded by drug money from China.”

Historical Records:

Astor’s shipping manifests and commercial records document Turkish opium purchases and China trade routes. The Macedonian’s voyages are documented in maritime records at the Peabody Essex Museum.

THE FORBES FAMILY - DOCUMENTED FACTS:

Forbes Family Operations:

“Yes, that Forbes. Malcolm Forbes, the magazine publisher billionaire? His family fortune started in China. The Forbes family of Boston sent ships to China in the early 1800s. Robert Bennet Forbes and his brother John Murray Forbes were major opium traders.”

Russell and Company Connection:

“They worked with Russell and Company—the same firm Warren Delano worked for. Robert Forbes captained clipper ships that carried opium. John Forbes invested the profits into railroads and became one of the wealthiest men in Boston.”

Modern Legacy:

“Their descendants used that wealth to start Forbes Magazine. The family became American aristocracy. And it all started with opium.”

Historical Erasure:

“John Murray Forbes is celebrated in Boston as a great businessman and philanthropist. There are statues of him. Buildings named after him. No one mentions the opium. It’s been scrubbed from the official history.”

DOCUMENTED RESEARCH SOURCES:

Primary Historical Sources:

“When America First Met China” by Eric Jay Dolin

“The Opium Clippers” by Basil Lubbock

“The Delano Influence” by Daniel W. Delano

“Yankee Traders, Old Coasters, and African Middlemen” by George E. Brooks Jr.

Shipping manifests and commercial ledgers (1800-1860)

Personal correspondence in historical archives

Russell and Company account books

Historical Archives:

Massachusetts Historical Society

Peabody Essex Museum archives

China Trade archives

British East India Company records

Yale University historical collections

Harvard University archives

Until next time.

Premiered October 30, 2025 - Runtime: 20 mins

