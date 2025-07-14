In Mu/Lemurian times in Ugar/Australia, there was a creator race of beings called the Pataal… The Pataal are the ancient original Magyar core/seed family of all peoples/bloodlines as they were/are the original creator race of humanity and beyond that too. Goz Goz & Mark Maserati

Today’s lesson is about maps. Are we all being deceived?

One of my top three favourite subjects is humanity’s origins. To date, royal Magyar leader Goz Goz and friends have been my most enlightening teachers.

And why are there no native Australian animals on the Urbano Monte Planisphere map from 1587?

Have a read and decide for yourself. This subject truly fascinating and vital to be aware of. Our children and future generations deserve to learn the true history of our magnificent world - not the fabricated stories that the gloominati and luciferian freemasons & co want us to know.

First map diagram

This is a whole map of the world, the Urbano Monte Planisphere map from 1587.

The writing in the scrolled banner at the bottom of the map of Patalia (Ugar/Australia) says in Old Italian “Oceano Australe Giaciato” which translate in English to “Laid-down southern ocean.” Or it could also mean “Icy or Frozen Southern Ocean”. As the word “ghiacciato” in Italian means 'icy' or 'frozen'.



Maybe the cartographers knew the seas and oceans below Patalia (Ugar/Australia) were icy cold or frozen as they approached Antarctica.

Map 1

Second cropped map diagram

This is the island continent of Patalia (which is modern day Australia whose ancient Magyar name is Ugar, which means 'uncultivated/fallow land').

On the Urbano Monte Planisphere map from 1587, there is writing at the top of the island continent that reads in Old Italian:

“In questi paesi, non e permesso che vi habit forastiero, et tutti vano nudi et sono bianchissmi.”

Which translates in English to:

“In these lands it is not permitted to have foreigners, and all are naked and are very white.”

This means that as late as 1587 on the current time line, there most likely were oak skinned Magyars living in these lands peacefully.

Map 2

Third map diagram crop

We can see the south east coast of Ugar/Australia, with either New Guinea to the right and not above, like on a modern map. Or it could more likely even be an extended part of New Zealand when it used to be much bigger and known as Zealandia.

Notice the oak skinned merman and mermaid couples off the coast of Queensland. The higher positioned couple has the fish scales with two tails on the bottom half of their bodies.

The lower positioned couple has more like dolphin skin on the bottom half of their bodies and the male is pointing to the boat above. The males wear beards.

The writing in the scrolled banner at the bottom of the map of Patalia (Ugar/Australia) says in Old Italian, “Mare Australe Giaciato” which translates in English to, “Laid-down southern sea.” Or it could also mean “Icy or Frozen Southern Sea”. As the word “ghiacciato” in Italian means 'icy' or 'frozen'.

Maybe the cartographers knew the seas & oceans below Patalia (Ugar/Australia) were icy cold or frozen as they approached Antarctica.

Map 3

Fourth cropped map diagram

This is the west coast of Patalia (Ugar/Australia). On the north west side we can see a centaur spearing what looks like a gopher. Below a large lizard with scales like a crocodile and to the right, a tiger.

Below the tiger is another bird that looks like a partridge. Above that is a large bird that looks like turkey and another smaller bird in flight above that, which also looks like a turkey. To the left of the centaur is another bird that looks like a falcon.

Above that are two mermaids, pointing upwards. Quite a way above them to the north east is a large looking sea creature. Looks a a cross between a dog, shark and fish! Notice how there are none of the animals we attribute with being native Australian on this map, such as Kangaroos & Emus.

Map 4

In conclusion

In Mu/Lemurian times in Ugar/Australia, there was a creator race of beings called the Pataal - I wonder if it is related to 'Patalia' on this map?

More than just likely.

The Pataal are the ancient original Magyar core/seed family of all peoples/bloodlines as they were/are the original creator race of humanity & beyond before that too.

There are/have been so many different names given to Magyar tribes in this reptoid historically lying matrix today from over the ages that it is hard to link them all up in proper chronological order, to find the real history that has mainly majorly rubbed out for the most part & replaced with the illuminati reptoid false version of history..

Many thanks to Mark Maserati for compiling all this with me & his old Italian/Latin phonetic translations on this map.

Time to call out the illuminati & co for what they really are - arrogant fraudsters

Goz Goz - July 1, 2025

According to (gifted linguist) Attila Flink the word 'Magyar' literally means 'great/core/seed family of all peoples'

This definition by itself gives more that just a clue about humanity' true origins which have been whitewashed worldwide information wise.

This has been happening for a long time - since the Satanic controlled Inquisition started ages ago.

When all the Magyar origins of humanity knowledge has been wiped, the etymological linguistic study of the Magyar language itself from at least Sumerian times onwards, will fill in some of this deliberately wiped history of our true origins.

ALL historical information that is easy to access is a lie. The illuminati set things up and planned things this way and their gradual dumbing down of humanity over the decades, further makes this Magyar core origins topic harder to comprehend for most because the proper study of linguistics is deliberately not made widely available.

The fact that before the British invaded Ugar/Australia, when almost all tribes here spoke varying dialects & communalects of Magyar agglutinative language system, tells you that there was a completely different world ancient history, as ALL native tribes worldwide also spoke it before European colonisations worldwide.

Linguistics are key to joining the dots

When the real history has been wiped and then fabricated by the usual suspects, the only way to uncover the crumbs to join the dots of the wiped missing history, is by linguistics, using Magyar language original world language of nature as the base core language.

The Levite priests have a secret codebook amongst themselves that has ALL the linguistic math formulas for modern and Indo-European confused tongue languages, all based and reverse polarised from original source Magyar language.

The first 5 books of the Torah were originally written in Aramaic which is a Babylonian dialect of Magyar language and has nothing to do with Hebrew language which the Levite priests then subversively give to the Jews, yet most Jews have no idea of this counterfeit job that has been done on them..

If you spend many years studying this very diligently, you will also notice a pattern of Jewish history being a perverted identity hijacking of Magyar history; the fraud is that insidious and deep.

It is extremely difficult to source this knowledge I have allayed here and it has cost me big time sharing it, as I am electronically/psychotronically gang stalked, having my thoughts monitored and terrorised by alphabet agency outsourced security teams with unlimited black budgets and this happens every moment of every day - since 2018.

If you are not delivering and sharing true information like this in this day and age, it is not ultimately true knowledge unless your are being terrorised by v2k (voice to god tech) and DEW (directed energy weapons) - that is the sign that you are on the most extremely dangerous right track.

Otherwise, you are sharing COLONised historical knowledge that the illuminati WANT you to know that is false and has no real linguistic scrutiny.

Zachariah Sitchin alleged to be one of many illuminati linguistic shills

You can't study and know true ancient history properly at all without knowing agglutinative language linguistics (Magyar language). Otherwise, you have to rely on illuminati/Levite priest sponsored, linguistic Hebrew scholar linguistic fraud that only serves to pied piper you away further from being able to find the true linguistic historical proofs.

Zachariah Sitchin was one of these illuminati linguistic shills and not many know (read the Arvisura) that the original Ea was a Magyar woman priestess of fires and not a Sumerian male god FFS.

So many historians have been fooled by this because they have not done ANY proper linguistic training and homework and just rely on what the Hebrew shill linguists pass onto them.

Sumeria and Australia connection

The Sumerian alphabet is the same as Magyar runic script, bar ONLY 2 characters, FACT, and has nothing to do with Hebrew language.

Also, there is a town on the New South Wales Central coast called Kangy Angy which, according to Attila Flink, in Magyar language means Sumerian Kingdom, showing that original Sumerian origins before Mesopotamia from down south, were in Ugar/Australia.

All Maps Are Wrong

Goz Goz - June 20, 2025

This is so worth watching It well seems that our map of Earth is vastly incomplete and essentially a lie.

All Maps are Wrong Video Transcript Excerpt

These maps and all our maps, including Google Earth are tools of deception. Where are the maps from the age of Pisces, the maps of the last two thousand years, and could these maps actually be over 2000 years old? It seems like someone does not want us to know the age we reside in or wants to distract us from finding out just how important the precession of the equinox really is.

This leaves us with the following conclusions. The maps, all of them, Mercator (conformal cylindrical map projection first used by Gerardus Mercator in 1569) and so on, are either:

Original maps that belonged to a period that occurred thousands of years ago and have been given false dates and narratives surrounding their creation Manipulated copies and versions of original maps that were created over 2160 years ago, or They are all fake and created during the great reset of the last few hundred years to generate a false history and timeline and solidify the false historical narrative and the rise of Galilean heliocentricity (which posits that the Earth and other planets orbit the Sun.)

Out of all of these options, the second and the third are most likely. Cartographic world maps are not easy documents to create and establish. They require a solid understanding of our earth's size and shape they require a thorough understanding of the circles of latitude that are integral to the workings of our world. They require a complex understanding of the continents and land masses.

These maps are likely manipulated duplications of maps thousands of years old or completely fake and we do see signs of manipulation, especially in regard to the land mass known as Hyperborea (Beyond the North Wind).

We see Hyperborea in various maps of varying styles and we are told that these are from the 16th century but towards the 17th century, we see Hyperborea start to be erased from the maps. We see unknown land masses that are present in some of these old maps vanish entirely.

And then it dawned on me - we have no trustworthy maps. Not a single one. We have no reliable source to show us the bigger picture of the realm we inhabit. How to know where you are going if you don't know where you are in the first place? If you don't have a map.

All historical waymarks that I had invested some degree of trust in before were now completely unreliable and questionable.

How much had been edited by the controllers?

How much truth was left?

What if all the maps were fake?

Why are they hiding the maps of the last two thousand years?

We do not have one single accurate or honest world map.

(All Maps are Wrong - Auto Didactic 2 Channel - Video runtime 1 hr 6 mins)

