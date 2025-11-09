The Illuminati manipulators are panicking because their prison is collapsing
Most people who serve the Illuminati agenda don't know that their DNA is activated and a different consciousness takes over their mental and emotional processes. Parris V Stefanow
Flame writer Parris V Stefanow describes himself as a Starseed/Wanderer, Type O Negative. I discovered his resonant words via Layla Bond on Facebook and decided to reshare them because it helps to be aware of the basics of esoteric manipulations during this increasingly absurd chapter of world history and stop being manipulated.
Parris’s reflections may help you make more sense of things without having to read lengthy books, such as:
Why the manipulating entities are in such a state of panic right now and desperate to tighten the control of humans
Why everyone needs to steer clear of carefully constructed, repetitive rituals
Why the Illuminati is so obsessed with blood lines
Why most people who are given jobs and roles that serve the Illuminati agenda have no idea what is really going on and what they are being used for
Why DNA infiltration is known within the inner circles of the British Royal Family as the “family disease”.
Written by Parris V Stefanow
As always, the choice of what feels right is yours and yours alone:
In between “worlds”
The reptilian and other entities,
which are manipulating our world
by possessing “human” bodies,
operate in frequencies
between the Third and Fourth densities.
These are referred to
as “hidden spaces and planes unknown to man”,
in the apparently ancient Emerald Tablets,
which I quote from in “Children of the Matrix”.
For simplicity, I refer to this “between world” in my books
as the lower fourth dimension.
It is from here that they police our vibrational prison -
the Matrix -
and seek to addict and restrict us
to the dense physical senses.
This world was once far less dense
than it is today
and the “fall” down the frequencies,
caused by the manipulation
of incarnate consciousness and DNA infiltration,
has made it so much more difficult
to maintain a multi-dimensional connection
while in physical form.
Why Earth’s manipulators are panicking
We are now in a cycle of change
when the vibration of this “world”
will be raised out of dense physicality
and return to where it once was.
In doing so,
the reptilians’ ability to manipulate our physical form
will be removed
and this is why they are in such a panic at this time
to prevent this shift
from opening the vibrational prison door.
The reptilians and other manipulating entities
exist only just outside the frequency range
of our physical senses.
Their own physical form has broken down
and they can no longer re-produce.
Thus they have sought to infiltrate human form
and so use that
to exist and control in this dimension.
They chose the Earth for this infiltration
because it most resembles in vibration
the locations from which they originate.
These reptilians are addicted
to the dense physical “world”
and the sensations it offers
and they have no desire to advance higher.
Their aim in this period
is to stop the Earth and incarnate humanity
from making the shift from dense physical prison
into multi-dimensional paradise.
From what I understand, this dense physical world
is caught in a manufactured time “loop”,
in which “time” is a circle,
constantly repeating itself.
Note that one of the ancient symbols for “infinity”
is the snake swallowing its own tail.
The pentagram or five-pointed star,
so prevalent in Satanism,
is also symbolic of this unbroken “time” cycle,
the vibrational prison.
The period we are now experiencing has, therefore,
been played out before.
We are just at that point again
in the repeating circle or cycle,
like a rat running
on one of those wheels in a cage.
No matter how fast it runs,
it keeps covering the same ground.
What we need to do is break the “time” circle
and thus the prison.
Why the control of humans has tightened so rapidly
We are now in that part of the circle
that is most vulnerable to this
because of the vibrational changes
taking place in this part of the Universe
and this is why the control of humans
has tightened so rapidly in this period -
they are doing everything they can
to defend their prison
from the awakening of the inmates.
The micro-chip is crucial to that.
Genetic corruption
These reptilians and their allies
have corrupted Earth DNA with their own
and this genetic infiltration lies dormant
until it is activated by the vibrational fields -
generated by the Illuminati secret society rituals,
and others in the public eye.
Like the carefully designed coronations
and official ceremonies of many kinds,
including even the UK State Opening of Parliament
and certainly those of the various religions.
This activation is now also being inflicted
upon the general population
through technology on Earth
and in space, no doubt,
and this channeled entity said
that the cloning program is there
to develop designer bodies
for the reptilians of the “in between world”
that would not require the overpowering
of an already incarnate consciousness.
Illuminati obsession with blood lines
Once activated,
the DNA opens the body to possession
by these reptilians and other beings,
and this is what is happening, for example,
to Freemasons
in the rituals that most of them deliver - parrot fashion
while having no idea of their vibrational significance.
This is why the Illuminati is so obsessed
with knowing a person’s bloodline.
They know which ones
have the potential for this activation and possession
and which do not.
The Mormon Church genealogical data base
and now the DNA data banks
are designed to identify those with the bloodline.
These are the people who are given jobs and roles
that serve the Illuminati agenda,
while most of them have no idea
what is really going on and what they are being used for.
Their DNA is then activated
and they go through a change of character
(a phrase I have heard so many times
in relation to such people once they advance in the system)
and a very different consciousness
takes over their mental and emotional processes.
Steer well clear of constructed, repetitive rituals
This is why it is so important
for everyone to stay well clear of ritual,
no matter how innocent it may appear on the surface.
I would include “New Age” ritual in this, too.
I don’t mean standing in a circle, connecting together
and projecting loving thoughts, etc.
I mean carefully constructed ritual
that is constantly repeated,
as with religious ceremony for example.
I am beginning to realize
why I have had a life-long aversion
to taking part in ritual of any kind.
Each new generation of the Illuminati bloodline families
is exposed to the appropriate ritual
to activate their possession
by the reptilian entities
and so the cycle goes on.
The phrase that comes to mind is
“...forgive them for they know not what they do.”
P.S.
Apparently, this DNA infiltration
is known within the inner circles of the British Royal Family
as the “family disease”.
They are actually in fear of it -
because they know that once it is activated
they will be taken over.
But of course they are caught
in a world of constant ritual and ceremony
designed specifically to activate their possession.
It is catch 22.
Without the ritual
they cannot be the royal family,
but with the ritual
they are activated and possessed.
The thought and emotional processes
of the UK’s Queen Mother
are not those of Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon,
the little girl officially born into that body 101 years ago.
They are controlled by the reptilian entity or entities,
which possessed her after the hybrid DNA activation.
Black Magic is Not Omnipotent
‘Black magic did not begin on earth. It was seeded by beings who had separated themselves from the living current of Source - races who chose synthetic power over soul evolution. These included certain reptilian collectives, though not all reptilian beings are of the darkness. Black magic became their primary tool of control, used to:
- Corrupt planetary grids
- Bind soul contracts through false rituals
- Implant fear and division through blood rites and programmed beliefs
- Invert divine symbols into energetic traps
Wherever you find ritual without love, hierarchy without humility, or knowledge without heart, the fingerprints of black magic can be found…
But let this be known black magic is not omnipotent. It can only operate where there is unconscious consent fear or lack of alignment. And now because humanity is awakening the foundation of black magic is collapsing. The antidote is not fear but embodied sovereignty. To know what it is is to begin unbinding from it.’
Source: On Black Magic, presented by Trond Standnes & Keepers of Living Records
Vrils. But could also be from Adrenochrome usage