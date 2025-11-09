Image shared by Layla Bond)

Flame writer Parris V Stefanow describes himself as a Starseed/Wanderer, Type O Negative. I discovered his resonant words via Layla Bond on Facebook and decided to reshare them because it helps to be aware of the basics of esoteric manipulations during this increasingly absurd chapter of world history and stop being manipulated.

Parris’s reflections may help you make more sense of things without having to read lengthy books, such as:

Why the manipulating entities are in such a state of panic right now and desperate to tighten the control of humans

Why everyone needs to steer clear of carefully constructed, repetitive rituals

Why the Illuminati is so obsessed with blood lines

Why most people who are given jobs and roles that serve the Illuminati agenda have no idea what is really going on and what they are being used for

Why DNA infiltration is known within the inner circles of the British Royal Family as the “family disease”.

Written by Parris V Stefanow

As always, the choice of what feels right is yours and yours alone:

In between “worlds”

The reptilian and other entities,

which are manipulating our world

by possessing “human” bodies,

operate in frequencies

between the Third and Fourth densities.

These are referred to

as “hidden spaces and planes unknown to man”,

in the apparently ancient Emerald Tablets,

which I quote from in “Children of the Matrix”.

For simplicity, I refer to this “between world” in my books

as the lower fourth dimension.

It is from here that they police our vibrational prison -

the Matrix -

and seek to addict and restrict us

to the dense physical senses.

This world was once far less dense

than it is today

and the “fall” down the frequencies,

caused by the manipulation

of incarnate consciousness and DNA infiltration,

has made it so much more difficult

to maintain a multi-dimensional connection

while in physical form.

Why Earth’s manipulators are panicking

We are now in a cycle of change

when the vibration of this “world”

will be raised out of dense physicality

and return to where it once was.

In doing so,

the reptilians’ ability to manipulate our physical form

will be removed

and this is why they are in such a panic at this time

to prevent this shift

from opening the vibrational prison door.

The reptilians and other manipulating entities

exist only just outside the frequency range

of our physical senses.

Their own physical form has broken down

and they can no longer re-produce.

Thus they have sought to infiltrate human form

and so use that

to exist and control in this dimension.

They chose the Earth for this infiltration

because it most resembles in vibration

the locations from which they originate.

These reptilians are addicted

to the dense physical “world”

and the sensations it offers

and they have no desire to advance higher.

Their aim in this period

is to stop the Earth and incarnate humanity

from making the shift from dense physical prison

into multi-dimensional paradise.

From what I understand, this dense physical world

is caught in a manufactured time “loop”,

in which “time” is a circle,

constantly repeating itself.

Note that one of the ancient symbols for “infinity”

is the snake swallowing its own tail.

The pentagram or five-pointed star,

so prevalent in Satanism,

is also symbolic of this unbroken “time” cycle,

the vibrational prison.

The period we are now experiencing has, therefore,

been played out before.

We are just at that point again

in the repeating circle or cycle,

like a rat running

on one of those wheels in a cage.

No matter how fast it runs,

it keeps covering the same ground.

What we need to do is break the “time” circle

and thus the prison.

Why the control of humans has tightened so rapidly

We are now in that part of the circle

that is most vulnerable to this

because of the vibrational changes

taking place in this part of the Universe

and this is why the control of humans

has tightened so rapidly in this period -

they are doing everything they can

to defend their prison

from the awakening of the inmates.

The micro-chip is crucial to that.

Genetic corruption

These reptilians and their allies

have corrupted Earth DNA with their own

and this genetic infiltration lies dormant

until it is activated by the vibrational fields -

generated by the Illuminati secret society rituals,

and others in the public eye.

Like the carefully designed coronations

and official ceremonies of many kinds,

including even the UK State Opening of Parliament

and certainly those of the various religions.

This activation is now also being inflicted

upon the general population

through technology on Earth

and in space, no doubt,

and this channeled entity said

that the cloning program is there

to develop designer bodies

for the reptilians of the “in between world”

that would not require the overpowering

of an already incarnate consciousness.

Illuminati obsession with blood lines

Once activated,

the DNA opens the body to possession

by these reptilians and other beings,

and this is what is happening, for example,

to Freemasons

in the rituals that most of them deliver - parrot fashion

while having no idea of their vibrational significance.

This is why the Illuminati is so obsessed

with knowing a person’s bloodline.

They know which ones

have the potential for this activation and possession

and which do not.

The Mormon Church genealogical data base

and now the DNA data banks

are designed to identify those with the bloodline.

These are the people who are given jobs and roles

that serve the Illuminati agenda,

while most of them have no idea

what is really going on and what they are being used for.

Their DNA is then activated

and they go through a change of character

(a phrase I have heard so many times

in relation to such people once they advance in the system)

and a very different consciousness

takes over their mental and emotional processes.

Steer well clear of constructed, repetitive rituals

This is why it is so important

for everyone to stay well clear of ritual,

no matter how innocent it may appear on the surface.

I would include “New Age” ritual in this, too.

I don’t mean standing in a circle, connecting together

and projecting loving thoughts, etc.

I mean carefully constructed ritual

that is constantly repeated,

as with religious ceremony for example.

I am beginning to realize

why I have had a life-long aversion

to taking part in ritual of any kind.

Each new generation of the Illuminati bloodline families

is exposed to the appropriate ritual

to activate their possession

by the reptilian entities

and so the cycle goes on.

The phrase that comes to mind is

“...forgive them for they know not what they do.”

P.S.

Apparently, this DNA infiltration

is known within the inner circles of the British Royal Family

as the “family disease”.

They are actually in fear of it -

because they know that once it is activated

they will be taken over.

But of course they are caught

in a world of constant ritual and ceremony

designed specifically to activate their possession.

It is catch 22.

Without the ritual

they cannot be the royal family,

but with the ritual

they are activated and possessed.

The thought and emotional processes

of the UK’s Queen Mother

are not those of Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon,

the little girl officially born into that body 101 years ago.

They are controlled by the reptilian entity or entities,

which possessed her after the hybrid DNA activation.

Link to Parris V Stefanow’s Facebook page

(Image via Layla Bond - TRIS)

Until next time.

Black Magic is Not Omnipotent ‘Black magic did not begin on earth. It was seeded by beings who had separated themselves from the living current of Source - races who chose synthetic power over soul evolution. These included certain reptilian collectives, though not all reptilian beings are of the darkness. Black magic became their primary tool of control, used to: - Corrupt planetary grids - Bind soul contracts through false rituals - Implant fear and division through blood rites and programmed beliefs - Invert divine symbols into energetic traps Wherever you find ritual without love, hierarchy without humility, or knowledge without heart, the fingerprints of black magic can be found… But let this be known black magic is not omnipotent. It can only operate where there is unconscious consent fear or lack of alignment. And now because humanity is awakening the foundation of black magic is collapsing. The antidote is not fear but embodied sovereignty. To know what it is is to begin unbinding from it.’ Source: On Black Magic, presented by Trond Standnes & Keepers of Living Records

Share

Leave a comment