The following notes focus upon centuries of suppression of the divine feminine, God’s ‘other half’, and why plants are our teachers, guides and elders. This knowledge and in some cases, reminders, have served as a welcome source of inspiration and illumination. Featured wise women are Deborah King, Tara Lanich-LaBrie and Betty Kovacs. Too good not to share.

In ancient worlds, the earth was not something to be ruled over. It was something to be in relationship with. But something shifted and the stories slowly changed. Later texts are all about male gods who wield power with a sword. Deborah King

Deborah King

Rise of the Divine Feminine - a Necessity Not a Trend



Deborah King is an educator, attorney, leading authority on energy medicine, and New York Times bestselling author of four books including Truth Heals: What You Hide Can Hurt You and Be Your Own Shaman: Heal Yourself and Others with 21st-Century Energy Medicine.

Notes from Deborah King’s introductory webinar to Awaken the Divine Feminine

April 2025

Deborah King: The divine feminine has been erased from all Christian bibles and all monotheistic religions. The ancient world knew the power of the divine feminine and feared it. That's why they started to erase it. In the Book of Mary, they were busy erasing it within months of Jesus' passing.

Inanna of Sumer was the goddess of love and war and the underworld but they wrote her out of the texts. The figures of women holding serpents symbolise transformation and the cyclical nature of life. Crete revolved around the worship of a female goddess. The early Celt’s sovereignty was granted through the queen, and the priestess embodied the physical land.

Intuitive abilities are the hallmark of the divine feminine

We need to reclaim our intuitive abilities - that's the hallmark of the divine feminine. This is about you, your wisdom, your energy, the part of you that always knows there is something else besides the visible.

True power is magnetic and passed on from teacher to student. Healing traditions were driven underground and are now being rediscovered. Divine feminine is a force that is within you, waiting to be activated. The world changes when you embody transformation.

Divine feminine represents something that cannot be owned or controlled or confined because every human being has it. It's intuitive, cyclical, deeply connected to nature. It's automatically in you but it's in the unseen world. It's not something that fits within any kind of framework or structure. And it's a threat because it's not linear. It's intuitive.

Why we are out of balance

Societies are built on control and hierarchy and they have no place for energies that move in rhythm with natural cycles or your body's wisdom. The divine feminine was pushed into the background and in its absence, we are out of balance. The world has become fast, harsh and disconnected from its own rhythms. Healing traditions that honour intuition and energy were dismissed as superstitious. The body was treated as something separate from your soul.



We prize logic instead of deep inner knowings. Energy cannot be destroyed. It can only be diverted and hidden. The divine feminine has been suppressed for centuries but it is way alive, and it's time for you personally to develop yours and bring it out into the world.

Divine feminine is in the cellular memory of every man and woman



Energy healing was one of the original divine feminine traditions. Healing traditions pre-date modern medicine. Modern science is catching up with biofeedback studies and can now measure our human energy field.



The human energy field responds to touch. Intuition is the language of the soul. Midwives of Africa could determine the sex of the baby in the mother's womb simply by placing their hand on the mother's baby. They didn't have to do ultrasounds.

For too long we have been taught to doubt our inner wisdom. Seek guidance from your inner wisdom first. Healing is something we cultivate. We need to work as a team with modern medicine.

True healing happens in your body and energy field

Illness starts in the energy field. Healing is tied to three key elements - breath, sound, movement. Trauma can be stored beyond the physical plane. Sound can release it. Shamans use sound to clear trauma.



Healers learn to receive information - not push. Get your personality out of the way. Let go of the outcome. Listening is a great power. Know when to act and when to wait. Trust the unseen force. You only have to remember who you are.



The divine feminine energy exists inside of you. We can ignore the wisdom and allow history to repeat itself or we can reclaim what has been taken away from us. We can step into our own power and restore the balance. Some of the greatest people in history who carried high amounts of divine feminine energy were men.



In ancient worlds, the earth was not something to be ruled over. It was something to be in relationship with. But something shifted and the stories slowly changed. Later texts are all about male gods who wield power with a sword.



Within months of the death of Jesus, the divine feminine was pushed out. Mary Magdalene and her intuitive wisdom was pushed out. She was Jesus' equal and a teacher but this has been hidden.

The Gospel of Mary was found in the 19th century. Priestesses served as intermediaries between the people and gods. Mary Magdalene walked along Master Jesus. Next thing you know, she's been rebranded as a fallen woman. After Jesus' death some disciples decided Mary should have no role. She was painted as a harlot - something to be avoided.

More Information: Deborah King

Tara Lanich-LaBrie

Tara Lanich-LaBrie is an author, herbalist chef, forager, artist, and small farmer, pairing her love of plants with her love of creating and sharing food. After healing chronic pain and health issues through connection to the plants, food, and herbs, she started The Medicine Circle, a global community of plant enthusiasts and seekers. She hopes people fall so in love with the plants around them that they want to take care of them for the generations to come.

‘A couple of hundred years ago, people were told herbs were not ok and were not medicine. Now we are coming back into a time where we realise we need these relationships with plants.’ Tara Lanich-LaBrie

Notes from Tara’s Plant Spirit Initiation webinar with Nick Polizzi, The Sacred Science

Tara Lanich-LaBrie: Plants have 499 million years of wisdom on us. They are our teachers, guides and elders. Our ancestors have a long history of attuning to plants.



Mushrooms, plants and herbs are not pharmaceuticals, so as soon as we began working with them in that way, we lost the connection to their essence, to their healing, on multiple levels.



Without the deeper spiritual and conscious connection, we are also missing the depth of the plants. Plants will meet you where you are. They have their own intelligence. They have unique ways of connecting to us and communicating.

The ‘loneliness epidemic’ all stems back to disconnection

Just as we are unique physiologically, the plant meets us in unique ways. For example, nettles for one person will be different for someone else and produce different results.

Nettles are an adaptogen. It will look at the whole system when it meets you and determine what you need. To say, I have this symptom and therefore I will take this plant, then we are missing out on all the complexities the plants offer.



All of our ancestors worked with plants in a deeply reciprocal way. We are all looking to get back to that. We all have an innate sense of connecting back to plants and the earth. This 'loneliness epidemic' all stems back to this disconnection.



Nick Polizzi: It's fascinating to me how much I have been brainwashed and still have to chip away at some of that brainwash.

Forming a deeper relationship with plants is what it means to be a herbalist

Tara Lanich-LaBrie: Tea ceremonies have been happening for thousands of years and nobody has questioned them. But when we're talking about medicinal herbs including nettles that are considered a weed and they have tried to eradicate, like dandelions, which are one of the most nutritious and powerful medicine plants that we have available, if you pour water over it and sit with it in a meditative state, that's not so acceptable.



A couple of hundred years ago, people were told herbs were not ok and were not medicine. Now we are coming back into a time where we realise we need these relationships with plants.



Plants don't have an ego. They are endlessly accepting of us, very loving and have no judgement. All ancestors in the world had a relationship with plants. A pouch was found containing yarrow that dated back 60,000 years in what is now Iran. There are many stories like this.



We contain receptors in our bodies for many different compounds in plants. Not just certain chemical compounds but different colours of plants, phyto chemicals. Many different things are in our bodies to receive information from plants.



They are our food, too. Rosemary, Thyme, have always been present in our kitchen and are among our most powerful plants. Once you open the door to plants, they are waiting to make a connection. Forming a deeper relationship with plants is what it means to be a herbalist. You start to learn the qualities of them and allow for deeper information to come through.



Many traditional, non colonised cultures connect to plants and have songs for plants, like in Amazonia. Ireland has strong connections to the land. Shamans in the Amazon have plant visions in ceremonies and the plants tell them what they need and where they are. This is so matter of fact for them.

Sacred tea ceremonies with medicinal herbs

Plant circles tune into the plant and drink plant tea during shamanic drumming and meditation. Information is received from the plant because plants respond to attention. Information, medicine and wisdom can be shared by plants.



Create space for plants and observe them. The plant magic will happen through dreams, a message, an idea, a vision, and will highlight different parts of our being. When you develop relationships with plants, they start to reach out to you if you need something. Through the deeper spiritual and conscious connection with the plants, a beautiful relationship starts to happen.



Make a plant tea with rose petals. Imagine dropping roots into the earth to help ground yourself. Take audible breaths. This activates the vegus nerve which helps you drop into the parasympathetic. Deep breathe and sigh out - drop into deeper relaxation. Invite the plant to be with you in a different way. Hold the cup at heart level.



Your heart perceives what’s happening before your brain. Invite your heart to perceive the plant. Close your eyes, take in the scent of the plant before you take a sip. Greet the plant as a friend you want to have a friendship with and offer your gratitude. Be clear on your intention. Say you would love to hear what the plant wants to share with you. Write things down. It's important to record whatever you hear from the plant. Plant tea opens the door to connection with the plant.

More Information:

Tara Lanich-LaBrie - The Medicine Circle

Nick Polizzi - The Sacred Science

Betty Kovacs

Betty J. Kovacs, Ph.D. is author of Merchants of Light: The Consciousness That Is Changing the World, winner of the Nautilus Silver Book Award and The Scientific and Medical Network 2019 Book Prize. She has also written The Miracle of Death: There Is Nothing But Life.

‘The study of mythology made me realise that from Judaism to Christianity, that our true stories were destroyed and inverted into something quite different.’ Betty J. Kovacs

Notes from Betty Kovacs’ interview The Merchants of Light

Betty Kovacs: I became interested in other cultures and other ways of looking at the world when I was very young because as a child, Ialways felt a sense of emptiness, that something was missing.

I heard two major stories growing up. One was the Christian story about Jesus and living an ethical, loving life, which I very much appreciated... but it wasn't enough because I was taught, intellectually, what the religion was about, and so I couldn't believe the story of Christianity.

The other story, of course, was the science story, which gave us our world view, that there's nothing but matter, we are a fluke of nature, there is no meaning and no purpose and when you're dead you're dead. That is the worst, most damaging worldview that any culture has come up with but all of us in the West grew up with that. And if you were intelligent, were were told, we accepted that.

But I didn't want to accept the science story and I couldn't accept the religion story, so it really put me on a quest, and the only way to fulfil that quest at that time was to go to university. So I went there and it did lead me into studying about traditions that did not have that world view. I wanted to find a reality that I could experience... I wanted to know it, to experience it and that was a lifelong quest because at the time, early on, even in the 60s, we didn't really know that we had a very deep and profound mystical tradition. The study of mythology made me realise that from Judaism to Christianity, that our true stories were destroyed and inverted into something quite different.

As a mythologist, I found the original story

As a child, of course, I knew the story of the Tree of Life through the old Judaic tradition and that there was a tree in the Garden of Eden that we should not eat from. It was a tree of Good and Evil and God said you cannot eat of that tree, and of course when God left for a few minutes, Adam and Eve naturally ate from that tree. So God knew it and told them they had sinned against the Divine. They were expelled from the garden and could never eat from the other tree which was the Tree of Life. They were expelled from the garden and an angel was placed at the entrance with a sword so that Adam and Eve would never be able to enter The Garden of Life again. They were not worthy. This is the story of how we are flawed, we need to be saved or fixed, we are not adequate beings, not worthy of life.

But then as a mythologist, I found the original story in Sumer before Judaism, 2,500 years BCE (Before the Common Era). There are incredible pictures, seals of trees with fruit hanging heavy from the tree and the Goddess on one side with the snake rising behind her, which was, I discovered later, a symbol of the rising Kundalini energy in each of us; that energy at the base of the spine that can rise all the way through the spine and the chakra system and blossom out in full light at the crown chakra.

And on the other side was the male God.

Yahweh and Wisdom were married and created the sacred world

So we have the tree filled with fruit, the Goddess and the God and they are both offering the fruit. Their hands are out… eat it, take it, for anyone who was ready to take of that fruit. And that was symbolic of Enlightenment, of experiencing the Divine within, the many, many levels of Consciousness that we can experience. It was never forbidden.

Through the research of Old Testament scholar Margaret Barker (The Mother of the Lord), we now know that First Temple Judaism was a shaman mystic tradition and Feminine was very powerful with the Masculine. Both were present, and later Judaism was only Yahweh, the male. But we now know that earlier that Yahweh and Wisdom, that is the Feminine dimension of the Divine, were married. They had the sacred marriage and together they created the world.

Because, what is the feminine symbolic of? She is symbolic of the right brain and the heart connection and the land, nature, the cosmos, and the male was symbolic of all of the characteristics that we have of the left brain, the intellectual, analysing, looking at something thoroughly. And that's a wonderful aspect that we have within us but it is deadly, very destructive if it does not marry the right brain that has a poetic logic. And that, our ancestors made very clear. All of that energy must flow through the heart because the heart connects us to the heart of the cosmos, to the universe. So that was what the First Temple tradition knew. Yahweh was married to Wisdom and together they created the world.

Destruction of the Divine Feminine

Well, at 621 BCE , the Deuteronomist appears and they completely destroyed that tradition. They got rid of the feminine. Yahweh had no spouse co-creator. She was gone and they burned down her groves of trees or destroyed them in other ways. Many, many images of the divine feminine were destroyed.

So what we have after that is, the male God makes the world and he forgets all about his spouse and without her, he suffers tremendously because he's a jealous God, vengeful, violent. And this is an excellent picture of what happens to a culture when they separate the left brain from the right brain, and the heart, which is the organ of soul that opens us to this higher Consciousness. We say the Divine spark or that we have it in us. Today, I think, we're realising that we are that; that everything is Divine.

We are all born out of Universal Consciousness

So in Shamanism, which developed 40,000 years BCE, all around the world it was a time in which the human being was realising that we have all of these other aspects of the mind and they learned how to ignite the higher Consciousness. Now some of them did it through repetitive ritualistic movements and we now know that many of the rituals that our ancestors did very, very, early on, repeated a rhythm that caused us to sort of release the restrictions on Consciousness and experience a higher Consciousness.

They developed techniques of experiencing higher consciousness. I like the way that some people explain the mind, that we are all born out of Universal Consciousness, every single one of us. That's who we are. We are the light. We are it, but we have a limiting valve that reduces that Consciousness to what we need for everyday life.

Every civilisation, however, must learn how to release that valve so that we know and experience who we are. That we are this vast Consciousness, that we are born into it, we are that, and it is our responsibility to learn how to release the valve so that we have those experiences and let that inform the way we live.

There is no death - we are all eternal

Throughout the ancient world, there were mystery schools and the mystery school was structured in a way that everyone experienced that eternal life energy that we were born out of, and they never doubted it after that because they had experienced it. The mystery schools were all over the ancient world. There were many levels of mysteries experienced.

Some focused on just knowing, number one, the most important thing we need to know, that there is no death, we are all eternal. Then there were other things that we could learn about ourselves and the cosmos. It was the heart and soul of Greek culture.

The ancient world knew how to create sacred space - water, stone, electromagnetic frequencies, alignment with certain star systems or the alignment with the Earth energies. So when the human body enters the pyramids or any sacred temple, let's say in Egypt, you're entering into an alembic (alchemical still), you might say, in which you can be transformed. And all of those particular elements are constructed consciously to elicit certain forms of illumination in the individual.

In other words, every structure was a manifestation of the principles of creation and structured in such a way that our energy field could be ignited and we would know it's the mystic or gnostic state.

In other words, every structure was a manifestation of the principles of creation and structured in such a way that our energy field could be ignited and we would know it's the mystic, the gnostic state. So Egypt, we know now, had that, but the temples around the world did, too. When I was growing up, I thought there were only a few megalithic structures but now we know they're all around the world.

Sacred places and observatories helped us to live in harmony

There's one that's just been found in Indonesia, Gunong Padang, mountain of enlightenment, there's Göbekli Tepe in Turkey. Keith Critchlow has written beautifully about the megalithic cultures, that they were both temples and observatories. What is very important to realise is that earlier cultures did not separate the mystic experience from the scientific understanding of it. There was no separation. They were very good in geometry and they built these structures where people worshipped and they also could experience the rhythms of the cosmos.

The geometrical structure and their alignments with the Earth energies and the cosmic energy are so important. The human being is a mediator between the energies of the earth and the rhythms of the cosmos and these sacred places and observatories helped us to live in harmony with those rhythms and open us to that Consciousness. So we have more to learn about the megalithic cultures.

Did Egyptians come from an island that had been destroyed?

It's so important to know that there was quite a heritage that existed before Egypt. In fact, so many people say Egypt did not begin there… And just such a scholar existed in Europe and that was Schwaller de Lubicz. The Egyptologists would have nothing to do with him because he saw things that they did not.

He studied every field of knowledge in Egypt and it was very advanced. And he said that they had actually developed a sacred science or did they come in with it? Were they from the remains of a culture that had been destroyed? Because at Edfu in Egypt, in that temple, there are carvings on the wall text telling about the fact that the Egyptians did come from an island that had been destroyed and that they brought the information with them that allowed them to create that old civilization of Egypt. And so they had developed the sacred science.

Sacred science through mystical illumination

They knew the principles, that is, the laws of creation but they didn't teach those laws. Those were kept secret but in everything they did was a manifestation of those laws. In other words, he said, the complex of temples in Egypt, each one is a chapter in that science and it's constructed in such a way that when you walk into it, you understand that chapter through immediate illumination through an experience of knowing. So, if one were to be in all of those temples, we would have the sacred science through a mystical illumination.

So Egypt is an incredible civilisation but once again, we didn't know that for a long time because the Egyptologists actually ended up saying that Egypt was really barbarians, they really didn't develop spirituality, which was as far from the truth as anyone could possibly get. They just couldn't see, which is a problem with the left brain.

Left brain limitations of what it can conceptually see

It's so important for us to know when we sever the left brain from the heart and the right brain, we can't see the context. We cannot see meaning. We can't see purpose and we do not have the loving ethical principles of the heart. So what we've been looking at all this time is a left brain's limited description of what it can conceptually see, and it's pretty limited.

And that's the dreadful world view that we have but now we know it isn't true because with quantum physics, we know that there are multi-dimensional worlds. During the Renaissance periods in Europe, the master builders seem to have returned the ancient traditions; initiated the great builders to build the great cathedrals. Those, too, were built in a similar way as an alembic for our transformation.

The Western world was rooted in a shaman mystic

There were five periods of an Awakening of this underground tradition which consisted of the ancient Egyptian death and rebirth mysteries, Hermeticism and Alchemy and the Jewish Kabbalah. And the pre-socratic philosophers which came before Plato, they were mystics too. Parmenides, Pythagoras.

Pythagoras had studied in Egypt, so what Peter Kingsley reveals is that wonderful knowledge about the pre-socratic but he also shows what we didn't know is that all the way from Spain into Northern Africa, all the way through the Mediterranean into Turkey and Mongolia, Tibet into the center of Asia, there was a shamanic mystic tradition. And he could tell that through the similarities of their poetic works and other aspects we didn't know.

What is so important, is for us to know, finally, that the Western world was rooted in a shaman mystic and in the case with Egypt scientific, and with the pre-socratic, they were also scientific. So these are the roots of Western Consciousness, deeply, deeply rooted in knowing how to trigger that valve to experience higher Consciousness and knowing how to have a balanced life, a deep spiritual experience of it. But we know from the Judaic culture, First Temple, that it was suppressed and repressed by the Deuteronomist and the Second Temple would have nothing to do with that tradition.

But they were mystics. They knew that was nonsense and so they formed groups themselves. For instance, the Essenes were known as a group that knew how to do that. They knew how to release that valve, many ways of experiencing the sacred in themselves and in the land, in the universe and so… Jesus could very well have been part of one of these organisations which were very much alive at that time.

As Margaret Barker says, it was a Renaissance of the First Temple tradition. Jesus was a mystic, a shaman mystic but the church however, inverted that and they said, no, no, Jesus Is God and that you must worship Him and follow him. So again it takes it outside of us, so that we can't experience anything. We have to believe it. So that was again a false myth and I've thought for many years, it didn't really matter whether Jesus actually was historical or not. Someone had that Consciousness could be any one of the Essenes or Theraputae but I think there's more and more evidence now that Jesus was historical and that he was married to Mary Magdalena but once again the church got rid of her… so that there could be no feminine here.

But we can see that the masculine symbolises the left brain and the right symbolises the feminine with the connection to higher brain centres in the heart, and there must always be the sacred marriage of the two for our wholeness.

The church completely refused to have texts that revealed Jesus to be a mystic

So when we see religions with just one of them, then we know that something's wrong because we all know that the Church Canon, the Bible, was a selection of texts that were used in early Christianity. They were selected by the church and of course they left out things, they added things and they completely refused to have texts that revealed Jesus to be a mystic.

Jesus said I did not come to save you, I came to remind you of who you are

We did not even know that until after World War II. The Nag Hammadi Texts were found in Upper Egypt because the monks who were there in early Christianity were told that they either had to destroy those texts or the church would come back and destroy them for the monks. So the monks dutifully did not destroy them but buried them and it is in those texts that we see a very different Jesus and Jesus says, I did not come to save you, I came to remind you of who you are and that, of course, would have been what we would have known, had we been able to eat of the Tree of Life, that is be initiated into that vastness of who we are. That's been wiped out.

Jesus though, had said at the time, if you bring forth what is within you, what is within you will save you, but if you do not bring forth what is within you, what is within you will destroy you. And that's so beautiful because it's a mystic telling us we all have everything within us that we need to experience who we are, and he said, I am not your master when you drink from my lips. You and I are one. And the other quotation which is so important is that it is not enough to follow the Christ - you must become the Christ to achieve Christ or Cosmic consciousness. That's what he wanted us to remember because the myths had been inverted, destroyed. We were lied to for centuries about who we are. No wonder we have the feeling we're nothing.

So once the church took over, you could not even have books that had anything to do with such a tradition. Those traditions were forbidden. Temples were destroyed and anyone who even could utter something other than what the church said, could be destroyed.

Breaking free from 700 years of suppression - the Grail - the Divine Feminine

It was a violent, suppressive culture for 700 years and it wasn't until about 1,000 that everything that had been suppressed by the church, just broke loose and blossomed. In Europe, Carl Jung the Swiss psychiatrist says that every change like that begins with a dream, and it did. I think that within us, there were the dreams, the visions of something more, the looking for something more. And so from about 1000 to 1300, there was an incredible blossoming of mystics, of the Cistercian monks and nuns, the Beguines who were independent women. Many of them were mystics. And there was the building of cathedrals - there were 80 cathedrals built in just France alone and many big churches and abbeys. Something was going on - just a huge blossoming of something that had been suppressed for 700 years.

Everything was about the woman. Even the game of chess changed, all of the cathedrals were built to her because that's what was missing in culture. It's an interesting thing to see how we go unconscious and then when it comes back - it's full force of exactly what was missing. It's just amazing.

The mind seeks its own wholeness again and again and so it was just an incredible time and of course, here were the Grail stories that were so famous. They just were on fire throughout Europe. And the Grail, of course, the container, the feminine, the divine within us and the land, and she's always connected to the land because the land is part of our body and they understood that.

So King Arthur's Court all struck out on a journey into the woods to find the Holy Grail but they also were learning how to be loyal to each other, how to be the best masculine that they could be and loyal to that; and then to honour and love and desire the feminine.

There’s so much said in ancient Egyptian mythology that the feminine must be desired and loved in order to know how to create in the world. But the church didn't quite realise what was going on because many of these cathedrals had this ancient labyrinth built right into them and that was a journey to the centre, which is a journey to the enlightened self. It is an alembic for our illumination and transformation, if we know how to use it.

In Shart (cathedral), when you look up the rose window with Mary holding the child, which is Christ Consciousness, they're exactly aligned and so we are told that Jesus taught a hidden tradition. Of course he did. And we find that in the Nag Hammadi text. It was as though that just blossomed at around 1,000... like a phoenix that developed so beautifully. All of these underground traditions emerged. There are certainly stories about Sufis working on the cathedrals and the stained glass; about the Kabbalists, the Jews and the mystical Christians, that they were all working together on these cathedrals to bring back this knowledge of who we are.

And when the church began to realise during the high Middle Ages that something was going on, then they put a stop to it the best way they could. But this was also at the time when they started the Crusades and they killed the Cathars. They massacred them burned them because the Cathar church was a church that was not like the Roman Church. It was a church of the heart and of experiencing these things but also then later, the Knights Templar, there was just so much destruction by the church.

But in each of these periods, these ancient shamanistic traditions, they've continued underground. The Egyptian death and rebirth mysteries and alchemy fused with the Judaic Cabalistic experience, which is mystical, and later they would fuse when the church kept going after them. They had to go into the Middle East, they went to Persia, they fused with the Sufi Mystic tradition that went back to Europe during the high Middle Ages because of the Crusades.

So what we have is these underground traditions of the Egyptians and the Jews and Mystic Christians. They were all being pursued by the church because they were talking about mysticism and for the church, the heretic was the mystic, so anybody who was a mystic had to had to be very careful. But this teaching, this knowledge was kept alive and the same kind of Awakening emerged in Italy around 1460 but it emerged in many fields as well as the spiritual, the economic… It was just a more pervasive changing of the daily life, and artists were commissioned by people who weren't a part of the church so that they could paint nature and the feminine body and the masculine body. All of these things were possible but it began with the discovery of the Hermetic texts and those texts really, are based on the Egyptian death and rebirth mysteries. Direct inner experience.

Now these texts were brought back to Italy and one thing that I like always to think about, a symbol of this, is that in the high Middle Ages there were many paintings done of the Enunciation. This theme continued into the Italian Renaissance. The literal story is that the angel appears to tell Mary that she has conceived a child who is divine but when you look at all of those paintings, you begin to see there's the literal story of the birth of Jesus. You can call that literal.

And there is the symbolic story. That here was a time when we had contact with a Consciousness of another dimension - a higher Consciousness and that we were giving birth to a higher Consciousness - the Christ child. That is actually what the symbolism of chart is about. It is about achieving higher Consciousness. In fact at Shart (below), it is called the Mary Mysteries to achieve higher Consciousness, which is symbolized in the Christ child, not someone out there who's going to save it. We give birth to that child. And I think that that theme is carried from the high Middle Ages into the Italian Renaissance, so the underground traditions were alive and well in Italy.

The Pope censored and jailed Pico della Mirandola

A wonderful symbol of what happened, I think, can be seen in Pico della Mirandola. Here's this young man, brilliant and he was very interested in the underground traditions, especially the Jewish Kabbalah because he thought that was the same as Christianity Mystic Christianity. So what he wanted to do is to bring together all of the different leaders of spiritual traditions in Europe and have them talk about this.

He wrote what is called a 900 Thesis. He understood that at the heart all spiritual traditions of course are the same and so he went to Rome to get them published but the Pope caught on to what he was after. He was going to have the conference, can you imagine, in Rome but when the Pope found out he said no you will not print these, nor will you have a conference here. As a matter of fact, he put him in jail.

Our evolution in the West was thwarted by this pervasive and continuous censorship

This censorship with Pico shows what happens to the young men and women who see, who know, and yet they're thwarted and it's so clear that our evolution in the West was thwarted by this pervasive and continuous censorship. At any rate though, it was not for nothing because what he did write about Kabbalah and Christianity was picked up by other people outside of that particular period and it made its way into England which was going through its own Renaissance later than the Italian, and then with Queen Elizabeth and intensification of that Renaissance, they really did take in that underground traditions of Kabbalah and Christian Kabbalah which was called Rosicrucianism.

Rebirth for the whole world - until the church found out

By 1600s many of these underground traditions met in Prague. This was a really grand meeting of the underground traditions in Old Bohemia and Prague under Rudolph, and they worked together and they were going to have a rebirth for the whole world. That really flowered in Prague and it's called Rosicrucianism but they, too, were destroyed in 1620. The church found out. They destroyed everything, even the texts, I mean, whatever they could find was absolutely destroyed. And after that, were 30 years of war between Protestants and Catholics. Both were repressive but the Protestants allowed a little more freedom.

In 1660, some of the scientists who were in Prague were part of the Royal Society for the Advancement of Science but the church censored the mystic. There could only be the study of matter and that's why we have a left brain worldview because again, the censorship.

And then in France, were the French philosophers - this is the so-called French Enlightenment - because what we have in France is, we don't need anything else, we have reached the Apex of conceptual rational thinking, that's all we need is that. All those other forms we don't need anymore. They are for nothing nonsense. Now we have the left brain only and that is what has given us this tragic limited Consciousness and what goes along with this left brain, is a manipulative aspect. It's a limited view of what it sees. It sees only the parts, no meaning, no purpose and there's a tendency to want to control. That's part of it. If it's split off, it wants power, it wants a control and it also creates the fiction of its own superiority.

In the 1700s, one of the first theorists who talked about this conceptually was Giovanni Battista Vico in Italy. He knew very well that for the mind to experience its own wholeness, there must be an integral and dynamic continuum of movement between these two great hemispheres. And now we know what our ancestors knew, is that the heart is a brain component. It is our way to higher Consciousness. Heart Math has done so much scientific research to show exactly how intelligence is improved by letting that energy flow through the heart, and compassion and love, but our tradition was destroyed, so we didn't get the correct messages. It was destroyed by those who wanted power over us and we're still suffering from that.

We need the left brain debate but only if it's constantly in touch with its context that only the right brain can give, and that is split off. And that's why it can be used to destroy the world because if we don't bring forth what is within us, we want power over it and that is the present dilemma here. All of these people have been given a toxic myth of insignificance, of nothing, no meaning, no purpose and so they've constructed a world in which they'll control, and where human life is not very important.

Old traditions still exist despite being pushed underground

After the Rosicrucian enlightenment in Prague, and all the way from London to Prague, it went underground for a long time and then it reemerged in Germany around the time of the German poet Gerta, late 1700s into about 1840. Germany was the great resistance to the French and philosophers and the new science that tried to say, look, wholeness is what it's all about. That was the fourth Renaissance and Gerta became an alchemist. He was taught by a pietist who really had been in touch with that underground tradition of the Rosicrucians that happened in Prague.

So it's interesting how this tradition of discovering who we really are continued to live in the old traditions and then in the underground tradition. What is so important is to realize that this tradition is so powerful that in spite of being forced underground again and again with a great deal of violence, usually, it still exists and the last time that it emerged, is now. It's back and I think that's why we see so many scholars independently have discovered these traditions and we know are aware this was very powerful around the world. We had a mystical scientific tradition and of course we want to regain that today and so there's this new Renaissance with the development of quantum physics, the discovery of these ancient Shaman Mystic cultures and then with heart math, understanding the heart is a fifth brain component. We've really discovering so many things.

The Fifth Renaissance - now

So this is the fifth Renaissance and I think that perhaps this time we will make it. It is a heart Consciousness. That is who we really are and that heart connects us with the cosmos. Many scientists who are connected will say they saw in a vision, something that they brought forth scientifically, many of them. So we have to remember that there are many scientists today who are connected to the right brain and the heart but they are very, very good scientists. But there are those who are so split off and that is a result of not connecting to the heart.

We see that throughout our culture, the things we say, how could someone do that or people say, oh well that's human nature. No, it is not human nature. It is the nature of the left brain when it is severed from its own wholeness and so that is the real challenge for us.

Use AI to the advantage of life but not for the replacement of it

We are at a crossroads because if we cannot come to terms with our condition, there will be those who've received this toxic myth who will want to merge us with the machine and we will have no humanity left. I think it's wonderful to use AI and whatever to the advantage of life but not for the replacement of it and that is what we're facing, so that's why I think it's so important to know our history.

I never knew that there was this depth of mystical tradition as the very roots of the world, you might say. That has been censored and lost and we don't know who we are.

People who have died, you might say, and experience themselves in that other dimension realise that there is no death, that we are it, as Ellen White used to say, we are it. That life is eternal. We are born and die into the physical but that we continue. And these people who have died and have had that experience, have given so much to this present Renaissance in showing that life is eternal. They realise so many things. They have that Consciousness so beyond what they had in time and space but when they come back, they're usually so different that they want to do everything they can to create meaning in this particular dimension.

So many people have had these near-death experiences and they see what our particular worldview didn't allow them to see and they know it because they've had the experience. So they come back and they're living life in a different way and I think that our science today is discovering that and helping us to realise that we are cosmic Consciousness and how to regain that experience, and how then to use it to create worlds that are not so destructive as this one.

Here these people have died and they're having an experience and they've come back to tell us that we in the West need that convincing that there is life after death and there is something to experience. And isn't it interesting that it comes right now. This is a time of the discovery of this Consciousness that we are, when we most need it because so many people have been wounded and think there's nothing absolutely nothing.

So our time with this powerful Renaissance of the 20th century, 21st, is a realisation that we are cosmic beings, we have that Consciousness. How do we access it and how do we behave in the world? How do we help to heal ourselves and others before we destroy ourselves and the planet?

Mystics and Quantum physicists experience the same field

I think it's interesting that just as all of this past is emerging archaeologically and texts are emerging that we didn't know anything about, that finally we break the slavery to a science that is only materialistic. And now quantum mechanics is just shot through that, out into the universe and what people who’d experienced mystical Consciousness were saying, was very similar to what these scientists were saying.

Once they discovered the quantum field, they were saying that here is an eternal realm of beingness out of which everything comes and everything returns. It is eternal. It records everything that is ever said, ever written. Here it is. So the quantum physicists were discovering a field - the quantum field that the mystics had called many different things. But it was the mystical field of Consciousness that the Mystic experienced, so they realised that they were experiencing the same field, finally.

Our scientists were able, through the study of quantum physics, to know that there is a quantum field and everything that we do is recorded and it's eternal. That's what the mystic had always known about the Spirit field. Everything is recorded. Everything is alive. So it was a kind of coming together of science and mysticism which had existed in the underground tradition and the earlier cultures where there was no division between science and mysticism.

It's so important that we know our history. This history of a cosmic Consciousness and how to participate in a larger Consciousness was suppressed and repressed. People were killed by even suggesting that it existed and so we have to realise that it is possible. So how do we do it? I think we're learning. We're going to use the old methods. We're going to create new methods.

Video Link: Merchants of Light – The consciousness that is changing the world

Further reading: Have Humanity’s origins been whitewashed?

Note: My question is, who created God and his Goddess?

Until next time.

