I would love to see my abusers change and heal and become people who do good in the world. As souls we are here to learn and grow.

These quotes are from a compelling ‘Unbroken’ discussion between former cult survivors turned new world heroes, leaders, speakers and educators, Rachel Vaughan, Max Lowen, Doug McIntyre and Cathy O’Brien:

Our souls, not just our minds, are super. We are capable of so much more than we realise. Rachel Vaughan

When we look back at MK Ultra, and also Hitler and his scientists, they were fascinated with heterochromia. One of the things that comes with it is that we may actually have two sets of DNA. One in our blood and one in our flesh. Doug McIntyre

Military special forces undergo no time to bleed MK-Ultra programming which enables them to take a bullet and keep going. I experienced much of that, too… So, in my healing process, what they used against me, I just took for my own. I do, no time to have a cold, no time to get sick. And I don’t. I stay super, super healthy just with this mental game that I can do. Cathy O’Brien

I was able to knit my bones back together. It is possible to knit broken bones back together by using our mind and body. We have incredible healing abilities through our consciousness. The day will come when we no longer need doctors because everything we need to heal ourselves, is within. Max Lowen

Enjoy the following notes. Interview links are at the end of this article. Highly recommended viewing.

I think every human being has this potential to heal themselves from anything and everything…It’s a belief, and being in touch with that. And I believe we are going to recover that…We have everything within.

I had a caesarian section with my daughter when she was born and the same thing – after a few days I noticed that the scar was healed and there was a little bit of a stitch sticking out. I just pulled out the stitch myself. It was no big deal. That ability has stayed with me…and I don’t think it’s unique to me or you.

Even later as an adult, I had a lipoma, a benign… 6 x 6 inch tumour that they had to extract. It was a big surgery and the surgeon gave me pain pills and said to stay in bed for a few days…When I got home from hospital, I threw away the pain pills because with all the drugging that they did with me. I don’t like that kind of stuff. But the next morning, I woke up and went on a hike. I was fine. And when I went back for the first follow up, the surgeon’s jaw was literally on the ground and she was like: But, you are completely healed. That’s impossible. But in my mind, I thought: Well no, it’s not. I’ve done that a lot of times before.

There was a (childhood) incident where my uncle laid me on an alter and he basically hammered my bones to break them and I could hear the cracking and everything. And I was able to knit my bones back together. Just using my mind and my body.

When I would be put in the freezers, they couldn’t believe how long I could stay alive but it was because I could heat up my blood. I would just heat myself up more while I was in there.

I have spoken about self healing to Rachel (Vaughan) and Doug (McIntyre) and sometimes I’m a bit scared to share that openly because it sounds so bizarre

Max, Rachel and I have often talked about the ability to self heal. All of us. How we have that in our bodies. I’ve been stabbed in the eye, I cut my head but I have no scars.

I think we have been programmed to look at all these movies like X-Men that know a lot more about what we are experiencing than what they are letting on. They want to keep us sick so they can profit off that. We have these incredible abilities through our consciousness to heal our bodies.

Things like psychic ability are amplified with trauma. A research paper I read suggests that when you have a near death experience, often your IQ is catapulted up into the highly intelligent range. They wanted to do that to us as children for their use and abuse, but I love that we have turned it around for good.

By the time I was about 50, I think I had at least 50 near death experiences, outside of the cult stuff as well. I would always go to the edge of the cliff but never go over.

I used to study my father who was a total psychopath and a serial killer. I would notice that every time he did something evil, part of his soul would diminish. And as much as they fractured me, he would fracture even more. He believes he’s done nothing but they can’t get enjoyment out of life whereas for us, we have chosen to reject what they wanted and chose to hold onto love and truth…all the good things. We have chosen to help other people rather than take from other people. Our lives just get fuller and fuller.

I’m always trying to anchor memories to reality. I’ve been going through historical societies and different places like that to get research. I got a book on the hospital I was born in (1961) and sure enough, during the late 50s to the mid 60s, it was intricately linked to Sydney University. MK Ultra, Dr Orne. Now I’m trying to get all the names, dates, etc and it’s incredible what’s coming up.

The boat they all used to go out on was named Lolita. So, all the stuff seems to parallel a lot of what’s going on today, and Epstein. When you look back, he wasn’t the first one doing it. There seems to be a pattern. They are pretty dumb because they follow a play book and don’t step outside of it.

So, what we go through seems to fit a definite pattern… as I read up about the Human Ecology fund, and the CIA…it’s like, I went through that, I went through that. The records are all there to back all of this up, as well as what our bodies and our memories tell us.