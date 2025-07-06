Bush & Co - we have to talk

Since reading a Washington State Department of Licensing Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) Debtors report that lists well known, self appointed ‘sons of god’ and ‘antichrists’, now I understand why it is alleged that US Congress reports to George W Bush. But I don’t yet understand why his father believed he was the ‘father of god almighty’ :

I have heard of many people being accused of being the antichrist, but this report lists two of them: Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Bligh Turnbull and US President Donald J Trump. Yes. Seriously.

But I do know that most of these people are freemasons and their god is Lucifer, and wish them well in their quest to become gods. But they must desist from secretly forcing their beliefs, ritual practices and debauchery upon the world. And trying to publicly normalise child rape and sacrifice will sound their death knell, for certain.

The full UCC report follows shortly.

How much longer do we have to put up with secret society governments?

After five years of researching dark occult/cult influences on men and women who inhabit the top end of society and governance institutions, I have grown rather tired of it all. The increasingly abusive, masonic political cults posing as governments, described by esoteric commentators as ‘satanic constructs,’ are among the worst offenders. In Australia and most fraudulent ‘commonwealth’ countries, at the very least.

I’m tired of the gloominati, secrets, death cult proxy ‘blood sport’ wars, depopulation ambushes, aspiring slave traders, illusions, mockery, smokescreens, arrogance, fraud, theft, money laundering, child sex trafficking/slavery, ritual child rape and sex majick rituals, child sacrifice, child sodomy, blood addictions, assaults on women, assaults on men, sex slavery, ritual torture of pregnant women, baby farming and ‘ripping out’ a premature baby for sacrifice rituals, mute, boring, cover-up media machines, harmful, deprivational global agendas run by demented billionaires and trillionaires, and increasing poverty and suffering on our beautiful planet. Then there is contaminated ‘big food’, pharmaceuticals, water, air and agrichemical infected soils that affect the production of our living food supplies.

All by insane design - negative social engineering. And please don’t tell me that ‘they know not what they do.’ If this is the case for anyone on planet earth, then they need to check into the nearest rehab centre, psyche ward or tranquil, holistic retreat centre for a full assessment - mental, emotional, physical, spiritual.

UCC Debtor report lists sons of god and antichrists

The purpose of this article is to share screenshots from Debtor Information Search Report pages that I downloaded from the UCC site. Thank you to Greg’s Substack for sharing a link to a short video that featured UCC documentation listing names of public figures who believe they are the ‘sons of god’ and ‘antichrists’. This also led me to the JahJew Judah and the United Kingdom of Negus website and its treasure trove of resources.

I don’t follow any religions but as a child, my understanding was that we are all sons and daughters of God. In more recent years, I have learned that many people in positions of power and privilege worship Lucifer and/or Satan, and accuse God of being tyrannical. Pretty upside down stuff, but it also explains why there is still so much suffering and poverty in our world.

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Bligh Turnbull

I searched the name Malcolm Bligh Turnbull because he was an Australian Prime Minister who signed Australia’s freedom away with the WEF ‘Smart Cities’ agenda which in reality, is an open air digital prison where surveillance drones will hunt you down if you dare to step out of line. It’s beyond dystopian. Have a look on the World Economic Forum’s website to see what other ideas they have in mind for humanity.

I know this is all hard to believe, but it’s true. Prepare to be disappointed when you read the names on the list but please don’t ask why the media isn’t reporting on any of this. Billionaires own the majority of mass media these days and this is largely why they and their cult enablers have been getting away with covering up mass murder on multiple fronts, a multi billion dollar, worldwide child sex trafficking/adrenochrome racket and behaving as though they have been awarded money laundering rights.

For example, a recent European news report referred to a ‘secret world government’ that fined Lufthansa millions of dollars for failing to spray chemtrails. The tender was allegedly rewarded to Ryanair. This is how easy it is for wealthy criminals to operate and cause grievous harm to millions of people without most of them realising it.

One world government

These are also the types of people who aspire to forcing a one world government upon humanity that does not have humanity’s best interests in its sights. They owe it to the world to stop hiding behind the media wall of shame and tell the world who they really are and what they intend to do. Only then will individuals be able to decide whether to consent to this transhumanistic cult tyranny agenda or boot it out.

Debtor Information Search Report (4 pages)

Note: The signature on the covering page of the certified debtor report is legitimate.

Screenshots from the JahJew Judah website where I found the UCC download links and helpful information that I was unaware of

Negus is a royal title for Ethiopian and African kings.

This is the closing paragraph of the Declaration of JahJew Judah and the United Kingdoms of Negus. Written on July 21, 2023, this unanimous declaration of JahJew Judah and the Council of Christ feels like a much wiser pathway to consider than the current one world secret society government/s that are scrambling for power and unjust enslavement of humanity behind the scenes.

The certified UCC report referred to in the below screenshot lists almost every country on earth. The JahJew website includes the last page of the report that states the ‘Authorizing Party’ is God.

My search result for the UCC Netherlands Debtor Certified Report (15 pages)

Search Link: Uniform Commercial Code

Page samples from the certified PDF report

Cover page

Page 1

Page 2

Search Link: UCC File and Search Online

The Seige of Magdala by Volker Matthies (September 2011)

In 1867-68, a petty diplomatic dispute between Ethiopian emperor Tewodros II and Queen Victoria led to one of the strangest and most dramatic military campaigns in history. The British Indian Army, with 60,000 men, 30,000 elephants, mules and horses, and a bevy of "embedded" journalists, observers and translators -- as well as artists and photographers whose images of the campaign are reproduced in this book -- marched into the Ethiopian highlands, advancing on the mountain fortress of Magdala to rescue a small group of European hostages. The campaign, described by the British as the world's first major humanitarian intervention, saw the emperor's army annihilated, the hostages freed, and Ethiopian treasures shipped to British museums. But Ethiopian independence was retained. And yet despite its tremendous significance in the history of Afro-European relations, military strategy, and journalism, the small war has received little attention outside England and Ethiopia. Here, for the first time, Volker Matthies lays out the full story of the Magdala campaign in thorough detail, reprinting and discussing Ethiopian primary sources for a balanced account.

Markus Wiener Publishers - 1 September 2011

Until next time. Via needtoknownews.com

Share

Leave a comment