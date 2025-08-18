The world needs an independent media tribunal to deal with billionaire controlled propaganda machines

Billionaires who own mass media propaganda machines and tightly control mass information flow, are proving to be detrimental to humanity’s health and wellbeing. Their weaponized, manufactured narrative machine has also given them a highly unfair and unjust advantage over humanity, which is why they will inevitably have to answer to an international media tribunal that is 100% independent, moral and impartial. Or risk losing their right to broadcasting, podcasting or printing anything at all.

Bypassing censorship

Given that censorship is a burning issue for the increasingly nervous, powerful minority ruling club at this volatile time in world history I am resharing two important health related reports that will be of interest to people who care about their health and well being, and prefer the option of making informed decisions about their health and all life matters.

In an equitable and enlightened world, this information would be broadcast by mainstream media. But alas, we are currently at the mercy of manipulative, selfish, ideology driven billionaires who only want us to know what they want us to know. Which is generally irrelevant, dreary and blatantly propagandic, most of the time. (The earliest known use of the adjective propagandic is in the 1850s by writer George Gliddon.)

I believe that health is our most valuable asset and that we all deserve the best of health. Educating ourselves and our children through guidance provided by independent and appropriately qualified physicians and other qualified practitioners of both traditional and natural medicine, and also from genuine testimonials about recovery from life threatening illnesses via holistic pathways, is the healthiest way forward for us all.

Via Lyme Crimes author Julie Mellae and Dr Naomi Wolf - Telegram

Eric Weinstein Exposes the Peer Review Scam: How COVID Blew Up a 50-Year Academic Lie



COVID didn’t just break public trust in science—it proved peer review is a manufactured myth, weaponized to gatekeep truth.

Video: Eric Weinstein. Runtime: 1 min 20 secs

As Eric Weinstein reveals:



🔹 Peer review isn’t some ancient tradition. It wasn’t born with the Royal Society. Real scholarship shows it was invented between 1965-1975—a bureaucratic tool, not a gold standard.



🔹 The Medicare Act (1965) forced it into existence. Suddenly, the U.S. government had to pay for endless medical procedures. Doctors circled the wagons, creating "peer review" to police themselves—not ensure truth.



🔹 By 1975, the NSF (National Science Foundation) weaponized it. Under pressure, they turned "peer review" into a shield—"Trust us, we’re checking each other!" No—they were protecting each other.



🔹 Robert Maxwell’s Pergamon Press monetized it. As journals boomed, "peer review" became fake validation for a prestige industry.



COVID was the smoking gun:



- The Lancet & Nature published fraud (Remember HCQ hysteria? Surgisphere?).



- "Peer-reviewed" journals became propaganda laundromats.



- The system rewarded groupthink, crushed dissent.



Weinstein’s verdict: Peer review is a modern con—a Potemkin process designed to simulate rigor while entrenching power.



Until we admit that, "trust the science" is just a demand for obedience.

Evidence shows COVID-19 vaccines are causing mass damage to fertility

Via COVID 19 Victims & Families, World Doctors Alliance & Dr Christiane Northrup Telegram channels:

A growing body of evidence suggests that the COVID-19 vaccines are causing unprecedented damage to human fertility—and the mainstream is silencing the victims.

Fertility clinics are witnessing horrors they’ve never seen before:

- Men’s sperm no longer swims.

- Women’s eggs fail to develop into viable embryos.

- Embryos that do form show alarming levels of non-organic contamination.

The NEJM’s (New England Journalism of Medicine) own Pfizer study (June 2021) revealed an 80% miscarriage rate in women vaccinated during their first or second trimester (0-20 weeks).

Baseline miscarriage risk is 1 in 6—this is 7-8x higher.

Dr. James Thorp confirms:

- 79% increase in fetal malformations.

- Unprecedented stillbirths.

- Censorship is rampant—women are being gaslit into silence.

Dr. Christiane Northrup and a team of scientists (including Dr. Hooker) analyzed over 6,000 women’s testimonies—many from a 20,000-strong Facebook group—who experienced extreme menstrual disruptions post-vaccine:

- 90-year-olds suddenly bleeding again.

- Women passing massive clots for weeks.

- Tragic cases of 18-month-old girls hemorrhaging to death.

Decidual Cast Shedding—a RARE event where the entire uterine lining detaches at once—was reported by 269 women in the study.

Most had not even been vaccinated—suggesting viral shedding or environmental transmission may be at play.

This is NOT normal.

This is NOT coincidence.

The vaccines appear to be disrupting coagulation pathways & reproductive function in ways we’ve never seen.

When will the world wake up?

When young women realize they may never conceive because of this shot, the horror will be unimaginable.

Via Ron Wilson - Free Energy Telegram Channel

⭐️SOLFEGGIO HEALING FREQUENCIES

Listen to these 10 frequencies during meditation to amplify the experience.

➡️ 174 Hertz - Removes Pain

➡️ 285 Hertz - Influences Energy Field

➡️ UT 396 Hertz - Liberates you of fear & guilt, Transforming grief into joy & guilt into forgiveness

➡️ RE 417 Hertz - Facilitates Change, Clears negativity & removes subconscious blockages

➡️ 432 Hertz - Miracle Tone of Nature

➡️ MI 528 Hertz - Repairs DNA, Stimulates love, restores equilibrium

➡️ FA 639 Hertz - Heals Relationships, family & community

➡️ SOL 741 Hertz - Awaken Intuition, Cleanses the body from all types of toxins

➡️ LA 852 Hertz - Attracts Soul Tribe, Awakens intuition, helps you return to balance

➡️ 963 Hertz - Connect with Light & Spirit

Myth Shattering Book Recommendation

Dissolving Illusions

Perhaps the best reason to know our history is so that the worst parts are never repeated

These days we are told that medical interventions increased our lifespan and single-handedly prevented mass deaths. But is this really true?

"Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History" (2013) challenges the conventional narrative about the role of vaccines in reducing infectious disease mortality. The book presents historical data and arguments suggesting that factors such as improved sanitation, nutrition, and living conditions, rather than vaccines, were primarily responsible for the decline in infectious disease deaths.

The authors, Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk, argue that the significant drop in mortality from infectious diseases began in the mid-1800s and continued into the early 1900s, long before the widespread use of vaccines. They also discuss the impact of eugenicist doctrines, individual freedoms, and state policies on vaccine acceptance and refusal.

Using myth-shattering graphs, this book shows that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases. If the medical profession could systematically misinterpret and ignore key historical information, the question must be asked, “What else is ignored and misinterpreted today?”

Perhaps the best reason to know our history is so that the worst parts are never repeated.

Until next time.

“Our bodies are our gardens; our wills are our gardeners.” – William Shakespeare

Article: Why plant miRNAs are our genes' best friend & other helpful health facts

Medical anthropologist Dr Alberto Villoldo reminds us that we can all experience states of physical well-being, mental acuity, spiritual wisdom and peace that we never thought possible

