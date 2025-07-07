“One of the stories I tell in the book is that Johnson and Johnson sold two strengths of Tylenol for babies. There was one for infants that was a very concentrated form of Tylenol and there was one for children, and doctors and parents mixed them up all the time and the result was dozens of deaths of babies. An executive from Johnson and Johnson admitted that the company simply saw those deaths of infants as the cost of doing business because of course it's more profitable to have two different strengths of this than just one. And again, FDA knew this was going on, did nothing, until finally the legislature in Louisiana, because of a local incidence of babies dying, nearly passed legislation essentially banning this second strength of Tylenol. Finally, Johnson and Johnson pulled one of the strengths of Tylenol off the market and now there's just one. But it took so many babies dying to get there.” Gardiner Harris, Investigative Journalist and Author

No More Tears - The Dark Secrets of Johnson and Johnson

This article was inspired by a discussion between natural medicine practitioner Dr Josh Axe and Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist Gardiner Harris, who recently published a long overdue book No More Tears - The Dark Secrets of Johnson and Johnson.

“What this book really is about is the largest, costliest and deadliest criminal conspiracies in American history… I think this book is something of a miracle that it got through the lawyers at Random House, and I have to give that company a huge amount of credit. It took a long time. My original manuscript was twice as long as the book that eventually came out... we lost a bunch of things but I trusted them and because they were so committed to getting this message out. I think the answer is for people like you to keep talking about it...” Gardiner Harris

Dr Josh Axe: “You become a more wise person when you read this book No More Tears, and books like this because you start to be able to see things you didn't see before - everything from the medical industry to the food industry, to just life in general, and understanding how to recognise deception, how to understand the intent of someone else. I think that this is an amazing book for everyone to read.”

Johnson & Johnson Mission Statement

Joaquin Duato, Chair and CEO, Johnson & Johnson

(Johnson & Johnson website)

As of July 3, 2025, Johnson & Johnson had a market cap of $375.37 billion, reflecting an increase of 6.87% in one year. (Stock Analysis)

The U.S. pharmaceutical industry's net worth is estimated to be over $1 trillion. (Cross River Therapy)

Cover up of Johnson and Johnson’s opioid crisis while laying blame on Purdue Pharma

Josh and Gardiner also exchanged stories of major cover ups by billionaire-owned mass media companies who protect reputations of real perpetrators whilst destroying others. With such immense power at their fingertips and journalists who obediently toe the line instead of do their critical job for fear of losing it, have shown us what they are capable of since 2020 in particular. Little wonder so many mass media organisations are now rapidly losing money and respect. The cover ups of shocking crimes in the trillion dollar pharmaceutical ‘death cult’ industry alone, is unacceptable.

We must no longer tolerate the mass media’s recklessness, arrogance, bias and misuse of power by restricting public debate about their ‘preferred’ propaganda-styled narratives and forced agendas, and refusing to allow journalists to report on relevant issues that actually matter. An unbiased, apolitical, competitive, informative and relevant media industry contributes more than it may realise toward creating vibrant, motivated and thriving communities.

The following transcript notes are about the massive cover-up of Johnson and Johnson’s significant and reckless role in creating America’s opioid crisis:

Gardiner Harris: “The reason I did the book about Johnson and Johnson is that it is the most important healthcare products company in the world. We've all heard about the opioid crisis and Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers but Purdue was this tiny little company that had really no systemic role in the health care system. Whereas Johnson and Johnson is the health care system. During the early years of the prescription opioid crisis, about 10-20% of the bodies that showed up in morgues had a Purdue Pharma product in their system. More than 60% had a Johnson & Johnson product in their system. We're now in the Mexican fentanyl crisis but you have to ask yourself, why is it that you have been told that the opioid crisis was almost exclusively the result of this small little company up in Connecticut, and you have never heard about Johnson and Johnson's more important dominant role? Why? It’s because the business that I was in - the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and a lot of the mainstream press - just could not tell you that story and in many ways, did not want to tell you that story.” Dr Josh Axe: We see the same things, you know. I've covered Bill Gates on here and it's a very similar thing, or Jeff Bezos. They buy up the media companies and if you own the company and you're employing somebody, they're not going to write against you, or if you're the biggest donor to whatever company it is. We see so much of this - money being spent to protect somebody's reputation or keep things covered up. Video Link: Johnson & Johnson – The Biggest Medical Conspiracy in U.S. History

Antipsychotics crisis in nursing homes and invented mental imbalances

Other mass media coverups they discuss include the antipsychotics crisis in US nursing homes, how Johnson and Johnson invented psychiatric conditions such as late onset Schizophrenia and how a world expert estimated that up to 6 million Americans may have died from Risperdal during COVID:

Gardiner Harris: My former colleagues constantly refer to the opioid crisis as the worst public health disaster in American history. It's not even close. The biggest one is the use of antipsychotics in nursing home patients in the United States. They were once known as major tranquilizers and they're really used as chemical straightjackets to keep people with Alzheimer's disease and Dementia quiet at night. Sometimes families are at the end of their rope when someone becomes violent or something like that, and they reach for these drugs. But in many, many, many cases, these drugs are used in nursing homes and in older patients just so the facilities don't have to have nurses on call during the night.

J & J Risperdal Sales Rep: ‘Don’t worry about killing your patients’

Gardiner Harris: Johnson and Johnson developed this drug Risperdal. Its main use is for Schizophrenia but they realised that it was much more profitable if they could persuade psychiatrists in nursing homes to use it for Dementia. They did this even though the company knew that in Dementia patients, this drug often kills. Finally, the FDA put a warning on the drug… and Johnson and Johnson, according to sworn testimony in Grand Jury documents, Johnson and Johnson sales reps then went to psychiatrists with two messages: One was, don't worry about killing your patients. No one will ever catch you. And the other was, if you want to hide your tracks, diagnose these patients with late onset Schizophrenia. Now you and I both know that there is no such thing as late onset Schizophrenia. You get Schizophrenia as an 18, 19, 20 year old or you never get it. And Johnson and Johnson was so successful at persuading psychiatrists to do this, that to this day, one in nine nursing home patients in this country are diagnosed with late onset Schizophrenia. All of these diagnoses are false. All of them are intended to hide what's really going on. And it continues to this day. Dr Josh Axe: It's wild to hear… There are so many medical professionals that take a Hippocratic Oath - first do no harm, right? And this is what they're doing. So many of these medications that are prescribed today for, quite frankly, some diseases that are just completely made up, like the one you're referencing. I think there's even things like ADHD that fall somewhere in that category. There's a lot of conditions. And the other thing is from my standpoint, I wish that we would be prescribing vitamins and supplements and lifestyle tips because we all know that that would be much more effective in most cases than a pharmaceutical drug.

COVID Deaths from Risperdal antipsychotic could be as high as 6 million

Gardiner Harris: The story of Johnson and Johnson's vaccine is a disaster that has really never been told. Johnson and Johnson itself has spent $35 billion since 2011 on lawyers and litigation.

When I was doing this book… I knew many of the top experts in the country and I called them about these stories, and they would immediately go off the record and say, "Gardiner, are you out of your mind? Do you know the kind of people you're tangling with? You're making a huge mistake. What kind of lawyers do you have?"

And these are people who are tenured faculty members, have all the protections in the world and in some cases, are fairly elderly.

This particularly came true when I was talking about the number of deaths from Risperdal, the antipsychotic, and I was talking to the world's expert on this:

I said, “My back of the envelope calculation here is that there's about a million deaths.” And he said, 'Oh no, no, Gardiner. I think you're way off. And I said, "Oh, do you think it's 500,000, 250,000?" And he said, "No, I think it's about six times the number you said." And I was like, "You think 6 million people have died?" And he said, "Give her plus or minus a million, yeah, about that." And I was like, "You don't think that would be news?" And he said, "Gardiner, do you know what kind of lawyers these people have?" And remember how many of those COVID deaths took place in nursing homes? One of the ways that Risperdal kills people is by making them more susceptible to respiratory infections. What's COVID? It's a respiratory infection. Did you ever hear this? Dr Josh Axe: No... it's like so many people are in on it, it's hard to believe it's possible… I think that's the thing that a lot of people struggle with today…

There’s a lot of corruption going on

Dr Josh Axe: The single biggest word that comes to my mind when I think about the pharmaceutical industry and even Johnson & Johnson, is just deception - all for the sake of money - and the sacrifices, first and foremost - our kids… What happened historically, to not just myself but pretty much anybody who spoke out against the pharmaceutical industry was, well you're a conspiracy theorist or what you're saying is, you made up. I think that anybody who wants to know the truth, it's not hard. You can find it, in terms of if you read enough and if you're smart enough to just be able to connect dots, you're going to start to realise that there are there's a lot of corruption going on.

Johnson and Johnson paid big dollars to falsify papers

Dr Josh Axe: Johnson and Johnson paid academics, PhDs, researchers to essentially falsify papers. I see this done all the time, where doctors will sign off on something, getting paid, and they don't even know what they're signing. This is constantly going on today. Gardiner Harris: A group of very prominent academics at Harvard University were paid millions of dollars by Johnson and Johnson. They made up a phony diagnosis in pediatric kids so that Johnson and Johnson's drug could be used far more in these kids, and it caused one of the worst pediatric drug disasters in history as a result. It's clear in retrospect that this diagnosis that they created is totally made up and yet it happened at Harvard.

Murder of United Health Care CEO

Dr Josh Axe: Just recently the CEO of United Health Care's pharmacy services was murdered and a surprising amount of people are calling it a targeted act. What are your beliefs on that? Gardiner Harris:... Let's be absolutely clear that what happened was appalling and terrible but I think it certainly has come out of a growing wellspring of anger at this system that we have where we spend twice as much on a per capita basis of any other country and we get worse healthcare outcomes. And much of that is because corruption is now defining the system. I think corruption in healthcare is getting worse, not better.

J & J’s EPO was ‘Miracle Grow’ to tumors and reversed effects of chemotherapy

Gardiner Harris: Half of all cancer patients in the late 90s were prescribed EPO. The thing most people know EPO for is that Lance Armstrong used it to win Tour de France. But actually, the biggest use of EPO was that Johnson and Johnson sold it for cancer patients as a general pick me up…

The entire cancer world was in on the crime

Gardiner Harris: What Johnson and Johnson obviously did not tell oncologists and the FDA is that it knew that EPO was Miracle Grow to tumors. So while people are taking these terrible chemo-therapeutics and getting sick, they're also getting EPO and it's reversing all the effects of this terrible chemo and leading their tumors to grow and killing them. And they had study after study after study that showed this. And they kept all of that information secret. And then they paid off oncologists and cancer hospitals to look the other way. And in fact I also have the grand jury files on the EPO case and what the investigators and the prosecutors saw is that the entire cancer world was in on the crime.

Recommended Reading

Alternate pathways helping people with Schizophrenia symptoms

Niacin (B3) treatment

A lesser known potential healing pathway for Schizophrenia is Niacin (B3) treatment. I was informed about this by a father whose son was cured of Schizophrenia and is now a successful company CEO. He also recommended the book Niacin the Real Story by Abraham Hoffer MD, PhD and colleagues.

When I shared this information with a friend whose son was diagnosed with Schizophrenia about 30 years ago in his late teens, and has been unable to tolerate prescribed antipsychotic meds, he said that his wife had a traumatic birth and they were told that it played a role in their son’s breakdown. Unfortunately, the health system wasn’t able to provide any potential solutions apart from drugs.

Combined psychology and spirit intervention

A friend of mine is a respected evidential medium and spirit interventionist who collaborates with open minded and spiritually aware psychologists and psychiatrists to assist people diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

Together they explore the possibility of spiritual interferences such as negative entity attachments, which are more commonplace than many people realise - especially in Western countries. This unconventional approach has proven successful on many occasions and the clients have been able to heal, wean themselves off medication under medical supervision and live a healthy, productive life. The families also heal because dealing with Schizophrenic behaviours is often stressful, upsetting and emotionally exhausting in the long term.

(Case studies about spiritual intervention are slated to be published and my friend is also about to start work on a PhD which explores Schizophrenia and spiritual imbalance.)

Australia’s mental health system is in perpetual crisis mode

Despite being pumped full of billions of dollars every year, Australia’s mental health system always seems to be in crisis mode, alongside the underfunded and overworked hospital systems. One can’t help but wonder where all the money is going and the collective, long term health impacts on dedicated staff who keep these places running.

Holistic whole person approach to health and wellbeing on all levels

I recall reading a health conference notice when I visited the Hopi Lands in Arizona and the keynote speakers were specialists in mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health. Music to my ears. But here in Australia, the word ‘recover’ seems to frighten the top decision makers and money worshipers who push drug treatments that often cause more health issues for mental health patients than they had to begin with.

They would do well to explore proven holistic therapies and protocols that treat the whole person and identify root causes of imbalances on all levels. Provided that the client is willing to instigate whatever lifestyle changes may be necessary to strengthen their overall health and wellbeing, this will also serve to take the pressure of a broken and largely ineffective system.

In closing, Josh and Gardiner’s revelations about late onset Schizophrenia also made me wonder if the Australian health system recognised this invented condition. I haven’t had time to explore this topic in any depth as yet but the below NeuRA Factsheet answered my question.

