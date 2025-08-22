Epstein cult survivor and targeted individual Heather Blessington’s YouTube channel has been deleted without warning. YouTube cited copyright breaches but Heather claims that they appear to be bogus because she didn’t receive any copyright notices.

Heather has been living and working from her car in Sedona since 2020 and is a heavily targeted individual alongside many other intelligent, competent, skilled, formerly successful men and women. She describes herself as a ‘5+ year Hostage of The Trump Targeted Individual Blacklist Program, A Military Operation, that destroyed my life & family via MKULTRA Mind Control & Directed Energy Weapons.’

This is a video clip of Heather Blessington in 2013:

‘CEO of Duo Web Solutions in Wisconsin, Heather Blessington is a nationally renown speaker on social media marketing who brings over 20 years' experience to powersports.' Her seminar "Marketing your dealership in the digital era" will take place in the Digital Solutions track, and will be geared toward a higher-level discussion on digital trends and where mobile is headed.’

As for the Epstein cult network of bent elitists and enablers that are scrambling to bury these decades old crimes that will never go away until they are dealt with by moral, mature adults, reap what you sow. Cult survivors, children and world at large deserve respect, not lies and filth.

I hope that Heather has back-up copies of her 1000+ videos and years of work on an external file. Here are some of her recent Brainwashed 444 Telegram posts about this unjust development.

August 22, 2025

Dear Tulsi, All Trust is Shattered

Dear Tulsi:



All Trust Is Shattered



Trust is earned daily via consistent compassionate action



Your first step is to admit the Targeted Individual Program exists and free the victims/hostages of the Blacklists



It's the least you can do



Do it IMMEDIATELY if you plan to restore any trust with us



I am a 5+ year Hostage of The Trump Targeted Individual Blacklist Program, A Military Operation, that destroyed my life & family via MKULTRA Mind Control & Directed Energy Weapons



I am a Former C-Level Executive (CEO/CIO/CMO) who rang the bell on Nasdaq, specializing in Digital Social Strategy, Cybersecurity, Disaster Recovery & Investor Relations

https://www.linkedin.com/in/heatherblessington

I didn't deserve any of this, nor did my now adult children who had their childhood SHATTERED by the Targeted Individual Program designed to KILL US, while financially destroying our American Dream that never was



WE NEED IMMEDIATE ACTION



Primary Intel Channel

Exclusively Telegram

T.me/Brainwashed444

YouTube claims of copyright strikes appear to be bogus

My YouTube Channel is gone



All my Epstein Intel is gone



They claim copyright strikes which appear to be bogus



This is how it works



Real intel providers are banned



I don't think it's a coincidence that I uploaded intel regarding Targeted Individuals & tagged Tulsi Gabbard this morning



This was the first time I tagged Tulsi EVER

This is Unacceptable

Tagged Tulsi & The Office Of The Director Of National Intelligence



Tagged Kevin Dahlgrenkevin & Anneke Lucas to confirm if they submitted complaints to YouTube since I did not receive copyright strike notices



This is unacceptable

My YouTube Channel Needs To Be Reinstated IMMEDIATELY





Everyone listening to this needs to share and tag as I am doing to get this intel out



T.ME/EPSTEININTEL

T.ME/BLACKROCKINTEL

T.ME/SPIRITCOOKINGINTEL

T.ME/ABERCROMBIEINTEL

T.ME/ABDUCTIONCENTRAL



If you want out of this mess then SHARE MY INTEL



Video - Epstein Intel

Video - Truth Gets Banned

Adrenochrome Harvesting & Trafficking

Note: North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and all other authorities, attorneys and law enforcement creatures remain silent while babies and young children are relentlessly tortured to feed mentally disturbed elitist addicts.

Josh Stein (Wiki)

August 22, 2025 Former Secret Service Agent Laura Abercrombie Reporting Boots On The Ground At Hunter Biden's Adrenochrome Harvesting & Distribution Hub at Lionsgate Condos



https://maps.app.goo.gl/BscmMt3UtZjkEZGX8



Lumina Station

Wilmington North Carolina



https://maps.app.goo.gl/jNjG4vkEsdXAQxaZ9



This message from Laura Abercrombie is regarding today's car explosion into East Carolina Veterinary Center in Wilmington North Carolina



The Vet Center is 6 minutes from Lumina Station Adrenochrome Harvesting Hub & Lions Gate Condos where Laura lives

https://t.me/brainwashed444/133290



Laura calls out Vito's Pizza as the local "Pizzagate" which is at the Lumina Station area



Hunter Biden worked at Vitos Pizza



https://maps.app.goo.gl/EaFJKJxW1JefS6Ju8



All calls to any Authority, Attorney, and Law Enforcement has resulted in silence and more targeting



These Adrenochrome Rings run operations among all these fancy shops & shell companies....no one says a word



Governor Josh Stein has been tagged on this situation & prior to this by both Laura & me on numerous occasions, he too is totally silent



https://www.instagram.com/nc_governor



So, I am posting everything for Laura because she is cut off of social media if she tries to tell any real truth



She has been poisoned over and over, multiple babies stolen



She is nursing a head wound & constantly detoxing all the poisons out of her system



This needs to end

We need this exposed

We need resources & support



The Mothers don't belong out here fighting these Demons alone



T.ME/ABERCROMBIEINTEL

More Hacking To Halt Communications Between Boots On The Ground Survivors

Laura Abercrombie is a Former Secret Service Agent at Hunter Biden's Adrenochrome Harvesting Hub in Lumina Station of Wilmington North Carolina



The Eastern Carolina Veterinary Center Car Explosion is related to Lumina Station that Laura is exposing



This involves Mohammed bin Salman, Kash Patel, Avner Netanyahu, Bella & Gigi Hadid, Lara Trump, Christiano Renaldo and many other Blood Drinkers



T.ME/ABERCROMBIEINTEL

Targeted Individuals With Implants NEED HELP NOW

If any doctors out there can help targeted individuals, please contact Heather.

Via Heather Blessington - Brainwashed 444 Telegram Channel

🚨Urgent Situation: Targeted Individuals With Implants NEED HELP NOW • We need Doctors who can remove physical Implants in ears and head • Implants are shaking the skulls of these Nazi Torture victims • FBI & Law Enforcement are colluding to set up TI's so they can Psych Ward them • Project Zephyr / Pogo DM me asap if you can assist Heather_Blessington 262.424.449

Technologies used to harm and kill innocent people

I shared Heather’s posts about implants and skin wounds (see below) with military program survivor Nate Ciszek. He shared some deeper insights about the nefarious technologies being used to harm and kill people:

‘Voice to skull and DEWs are not the only way to target a person. Scalar wave pulses can be sent along an astral tether from a DNA matched clone of the victim to the victim. Anything from pain and tissue damage to intrusive thoughts, voices, and remote neural monitoring of the victim is possible with this method of high tech human targeting. This method cannot be used without a clone of the victim. The clones are kept in a comatose state inside of a military facility. This type of targeting is reserved for military MILAB assets to enforce conformity and containment by the asset's military program handlers and possible ET overseers.’ Nate Ciszek

(More educational information from Nate about targeting is forthcoming).

If someone you know feels that they are being targeted but can’t explain what is happening to them, please don’t write them off as being crazy. Gang stalking and originated in Nazi Germany.

Image: Fighting Monarch

Brave men and women like Heather and Nate are raising awareness of this unconscionable war on innocent people.

The more people who take a strong stand against these hideous cult crimes, the sooner the perpetrators will collapse into their dissolving foundation of black magick. A minority of mentally disturbed people at the top of the world’s cult hierarchy are trying to turn the whole world into a Soviet/Nazi styled prison. They have been using the same old satanic playbook for centuries and fortunately, this is their last round because the previously unaware world is now waking up to their deception and illusions.

August 10, 2025 - ‘Astral war wounds’

The Mystery War Wounds Are Now Scars



What technology are they using to burn me?



These appeared mysteriously on my upper legs on both sides



Why are they doing this?



What does this torture give them?



How are they doing this?



Why can't I remember?



Are they doing this when I sleep?



I have treated these wounds all week with Aloe, Arnica, & various oils...nothing has worked

August 22, 2025

Here is how my latest Astral War Wound is healing up

I just wake up with these markings on my body



It's now weeks later & it's a blatant scar on my left leg



We are being BURNED & ELECTROCUTED



This is how they BRAND us



Full Detail Here

https://t.me/brainwashed444/132997

This is Donald Trump's Trafficked Daughter Lydia Durham



Lydia Durham is being TORTURED by Trump's Targeted Individual Program



Lydia has BEGGED FOR HELP FOR YEARS



Lydia has been completely silenced, ignored, laughed at & left for dead



The "Patriots" of this country being the worst offenders defending Donnie no matter what the evidence tells them



Donald Trump had a child with Whitney Houston



Her name is Lydia Durham



Lydia is the Durham Report



Lydia is the Key



Every single one of you who laughed at Lydia's pleas for help are going to pay



This includes FAKE Jesus Jim Caviezel who is recorded completely blowing off Lydia in her darkest hour



There is NO excuse for ignoring Lydia Durham or any other Survivor of MKULTRA Nazi Torture



So if Tulsi Gabbard is legit she better start HELPING THE TORTURED MOTHERS



80 year old Nazi secrets exposed

When I watched the 20 minute video showing evidence of clandestine Nazi experiments on human beings that severely breached the Reich’s protocols, I immediately thought of the targeted individuals program which is not confined to the USA.

‘Photographs of human test subjects slumped in fog chambers tagged only as S-14. And when you hear what ‘phase three, no response’ really meant, you'll understand why this story was never meant to surface.’

Surely the time is night for these political cults.

Until next time.

