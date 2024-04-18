“It’s not the Jews, it’s not the Catholics, it’s not the blacks. It’s the men who belong to these ancient mystery schools who meet in secret to decide the fate of the world.” Milton William ‘Bill’ Cooper (1943-2001)

Bill Cooper: Israel was created to bring about the battle of armageddon and the fulfilment of prophecy. A war that will be so terrible, where nuclear weapons will be used, so that American citizens and other people in the world will get down on their knees and beg for no more war. And what’s the answer to that? They are going to be told that the only way we can guarantee no more war, is if we destroy the sovereignty of nations and come together as one humanity and a one world government. The men who are bringing this about are using the Book of Revelation as their script. Interviewer: The Jewish people have been manipulated into believing it was for some other reason. Bill Cooper: Correct. They have always been manipulated. I get people who still come to me and say ‘Bill, you’ve got it all wrong. It’s the Jews. The Jews are subverting the world.’ It’s not the Jews, it’s not the Catholics, it’s not the blacks. It’s the men who belong to these ancient mystery schools who meet in secret to decide the fate of the world. And they belong to all different races, all different nationalities and all different religions, to the public point of view. But in secret, it’s a different story. We didn’t have a National Security Agency or Central Intelligence Agency before the UN Participation Act was signed (1945) and these organisations were created to bring about the one world government - the new world order. And it had to be done in a manner that the people would not know it was being done. And the only way they could do that was to hide it behind the veil of ‘national security’. Milton William ‘Bill’ Cooper, Author and Radio Broadcaster, 1943-2001

The Hour of Our Time: The Legacy of William Cooper

Ryushin Malone (The Orion Lines) mirrors the great spirit of William Cooper

William Cooper warns of CIA Project Orion preparing us for Agenda 21

From the book: Behold a Pale Horse

Stepping into our own divine nature and sovereignty Truth is the most dangerous thing of all because truth brings us back into coherence with spirit. God forbid should 7.5 million human souls fall into coherence with the Christed/Krystic Light that is impacting the earth plane right now. We will return to agrarian, self-determining communities, stepping into our own divine nature and sovereignty. That’s where we are heading now after this failed Atlantean experiment called government and church. (Source: Itza Zecret - 2020)

Global elite are following freemason Albert Pike’s predictions to the letter

The global elite are following Pike’s predictions to the letter. Only through understanding the history of the Illuminati, can we possibly understand the present state of the world and make sure the globalist elite does not shape our future. - The People’s Voice The need for so called elites to follow the words of a dead man to the letter, clearly demonstrates ex Satanic priest Mark Passio’s teaching that: Cults can’t create - they lost this when they sold their souls. So, the same satanic playbook of dictatorship and mind control is played out century after century.

Ordo Ab Chao

Freemasonry’s luciferian motto is Ordo Ab Chao meaning Order out of Chaos. Century after century, they idiotically cause chaos upon the earth to create order through their pre-prepared ‘solutions’ that serve nobody except their selfish selves and agendas.

Freemason General Albert Pike is alleged to be the author of a letter that proposed 3 world wars and luciferian new world order. No doubt a friend of the Illuminati mob and a willing player in their mass deception.

Albert Pike (1809-1891)

American author, poet and 33rd degree Freemason Albert Pike, allegedly became a member of the secessionist movement and was chosen by Giuseppe Mazzini to head the Illuminati secret society operations in America.

Giuseppe Mazzini (1805-1872)

Giuseppe Mazzini is best known as a leader of the Italian revolutionaries and spearhead of the unification of the Italian state. He shaped the idea that popular democracy could be formed within a republican state.

It is alleged that Pike wrote a letter to Mazzini outlining a plan for 3 world wars, with the final war culminating in a luciferian world order. Some researchers also allege that the letter was kept in the British Museum Library in London but have no evidence to back up their claim.

Letter Excerpts

First World War The First World War must be brought about in order to permit the Illuminati to overthrow the power of the Czars in Russia and making that country a fortress of atheistic Communism. The divergences caused by the "agentur" [agents] of the Illuminati between the British and Germanic Empires will be used to foment this war. At the end of the war, Communism will be built and used to destroy the other governments and in order to weaken religions.



Second World War The Second World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences between the Fascists and the political Zionists. This war must be brought about so that Nazism is destroyed and that the political Zionism be strong enough to institute a sovereign state of Israel in Palestine. During the Second World War, International Communism must become strong enough in order to balance Christendom, which would be then restrained and held in check until the time when we would need it for the final social cataclysm.



Third World War



The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by "agentur" of the "Illuminati" between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism (the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other.



Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue, will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion...We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which, in all its horror, will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil.



Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in public view.



This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time.

I was a born, government sex slave for the White House, FBI, local law enforcement, masonic freemasonry cop gangs and the royals. A lot of people don’t want me talking about this. Cali Shai Bergandi

The Secret Covenant

The ‘war’ letter’s disturbing tone is reminiscent of a nasty, anti-humanity doctrine called the Secret Covenant, also thought to have originated from the Illuminati mob.

This Is The Work Of 4 th Dimension Luciferians Who Live On Negative Emotions - Especially In Finance Nazis worked with political Zionists until 1942. Before and during WW2, US industry made deals with the Nazis. In the battlefield, they sacrificed children a lot. (Satanic) world leaders have been calling for their New World Order which involves the finance system, to keep people completely enslaved in a completely digital system and deciding if they like you or not. Crypto currencies were all created by secret services. Billions of people don’t have a clue. They want to totally enslave humanity. The objective of banks is control of humanity and create scenarios where blood sacrifice takes place because war, disease and poverty equate to blood sacrifice on the collective level. This is the work of 4th dimension Luciferians. They live on negative emotions. Especially in finance. We are currently in a bad dream. Don’t get caught up in it. (Source: Itza Zecret - 2020)

History Repeating

