Does this remind you of anyone?

Harry Potter’s Imperius Curse

The Imperius Curse strips an individual of their agency, their right to free will and expression, and the caster is granted near-total control over their targets. The most dangerous feature of this spell is that its effects are largely imperceptible to most observers.

I discovered the Imperius Curse in an article entitled Harry Potter: The Strongest Dark Spells in the Franchise. Notable users are Barty Crouch Jr, Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy.

Is black magick being used on humanity? Yes.

The reason I am writing about the Imperius Curse is because it made me wonder if a similar black magick spell is being cast on behalf of corporations that share a ridiculously draconian goal of turning the world into a fully controlled, cybernetic surveillance prison.

Key players involved in this agenda include Palantir Technologies, the World Economic Forum, United Nations, World Health Organisation, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Federal Reserve, the banking/finance industry, Google, DARPA, Department of Defense, European militaries, governments and others.

Corporations are aiding and abetting in the computer industry, the cell phone industry, the cell tower industry, and the satellite industry because in order to make all these programs work, you have to have your subjects be fully invested and almost cybernetic with their all their devices. You have to have the legal compliance of the states and everybody that’s putting up the towers. How many people do you see a day that have their face in their phone? This has already altered cultural behavior and biology. People are voluntarily complying and falling into this. Many children are on anti depressants because their nervous system is co-opted by being surrounded by electromagnetic weapons, wi-fi and electricity in densely populated areas. Their bio rhythms are totally screwed up. They have a cell phone shoved in their face probably at 5 years old. That changes the entire relationship with the brain, the central nervous system, how they operate in their cognitive behavior, decision- making, all of that. James Martinez (Redacted)

Key public figures like Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and others of their ilk answer to conveniently hidden ‘master’ characters from generational cult families like the Rockefellers, Rothschilds and others from around the world that most of us have never heard of, but who believe they are some kind of godly world rulers.

Having researched the use/abuse of dark occult practices in the elitist, unelected ruling club realms since 2020 and can assure you this information is correct. Sadly, these people are so disturbed that they think they can eliminate 95% of humanity and hope we don’t notice.

For the record, I rule my own world and am fully aware that these hateful elitists have no authority over me or anyone. I use the word ‘elitist’ because research has shown me that there is nothing elite about them.

Recommended Reading: Gates and Intelligence Agencies Named in Leaked Testimony

“The most sensational claim connects Gates to a global biometric infrastructure project dubbed World ID 2.0, which the testimony suggests is the culmination of these experimental programs. The ultimate aim was aimed at integrating biometric identity verification into global governance and commerce systems. Governments around the world are frantically attempting to impose Digital ID as the driver for a tyrannical social credit system that will destroy the rights of everyone signed up to it.”

From left: Noah Yuval Harari, Klaus Schwab, Alex Karp, Peter Thiel. (Image background - Canva)

There's people coming out in public that are saying what your evolution is going to be, like Noah Harari. Nobody rebuts him and gets in his face. They all pay for these huge stages… and everybody bows to them but nobody rebuts. And in a court of law, if you have a conflict, you have to rebut. Silence is acquiescence. Acquiescence is agreement. There's no ignorance under the law. These are very important maxims that people need to understand because you're not going to get second chances for this. They don't care. James Martinez (Redacted)

How to protect our free will and cognitive rights from unlawful violations (and Imperius curses)

When people carry their cell phones and all their apps, they all upgrade, you agree to the terms. Nobody reads the terms, right? And they don’t need to agree to anything that’s on their phone. Nobody reads terms and they're counting on this, by voluntary compliance, to walk into this so that they're not responsible for the damage that's going to be done to you. James Martinez

‘Everything starts and ends in a court’ - James Martinez

Described as one of the last of the original whistle-blowers uncovering the greatest crime of all time - MK-Ultra/MK-Delta, Media Ecologist James Martinez is raising awareness about humanity’s widely unreported evolutionary breaking point in relation to the widely unreported globalist transhumanist/cybernetic agenda.

In the early 1990s, Martinez played an integral part in the disclosure movement through big media concerning the CIA’s secret use of MK-Ultra mind control behaviour modification technology. During this time he met journalist, whistleblower and business partner Walter Bowart who published a ground breaking book called Operation Mind Control in 1978. Martinez collaborated with Bowart on a revised and expanded Researchers Edition which was published in 1994. So he knows what he is talking about with regard to the elitist people involved in determining humanity’s dystopian, cybernetic evolution.

If you are not aware of this wealthy, yet spiritually and morally bankrupt technocratic group that attends high level meetings all over the world, they are fanatical about transforming humans into fully controlled cyborgs with implanted brain-computer interfaces (BCIs). Fortunately, in a roundabout way, they are also heavily relying on secrecy, ignorance and voluntary compliance to pull off this ultimate crime against humanity that will strip us of our free will, all of our cognitive rights and our very being.

Solutions to protecting our free will and cognitive rights

During his July 26 Redacted interview about protecting ourselves from the transhuman/cybernetic agenda, James Martinez stated that we have to take individual action now to protect our inherent free will, cognitive rights and liberties because human rights violations worldwide are going to start on a level that we have never seen before.

He recommends writing a free will declaration which declares all of our cognitive rights and filing it at a county recorders office where official records are recorded and preserved.

Note: Anyone who lives outside the US may have a government agency similar to the US county recorders office to file a personal declaration or affidavit with. A personal declaration and an affidavit are both legally binding written statements used to affirm facts, but they differ significantly in formality, legal requirements, and weight.

Martinez also stated that the colluding corporations are counting on mass ignorance and voluntary compliance so they are not held responsible for any damage that may be done to you if you unwittingly allow yourself to be computer interfaced and transformed into a fully controlled cyborg with zero rights. (Cyborgs are already a reality in the US military’s ‘super soldier’ program. Survivor testimonials have confirmed this.)

Palantir is aiding and abetting the end of our species. Co-founder Peter Thiel is going to be sued by many people to begin the process of public dialogue, public policy and your rights to your own brain. James Martinez (Redacted)

When you are fused with technology, you lose your rights because you are no longer human

Our younger generations who were born into this ‘instant’ and ‘convenient’ techno dominant environment, may not see any problems with a cyborgian lifestyle. But their view will hopefully change when they are made aware that if they agree to an implant that interfaces them with controlled computer systems, they will lose all of their human rights and free will in this unchartered transhuman experiment.

They're going to create a synthetic, silicon based type of human that is fused with technology. Either they'll be chipped or they can use behavior modification. Basically, it's going to dissolve the boundaries between your inner world and your outer world. James Martinez (Redacted)

For example, a guy called Vishen Lakhaini founded a successful company called Mindvalley in his 20s and it rapidly became an award winning education movement. He recently launched an AI clone of himself and is really excited about sharing this technology with millions of people. I wish them all well. Free will choice is free will choice. Until you give it all away. Along with your rights.

Some circles are saying that everyone who had the experimental COVID mRNA shot are already at the half way point of losing all of their rights of the nanotechnology element. But the good news is that a study by microscopists with La Quinta Columna has shown that the “self assembling entities” found inside Pfizer, Moderna, and most recently, dental anesthetic, are “totally destroyed” by a nicotine mixture, derived from stepping tobacco in distilled water. (This 3 min video Tobacco destroys nanobots in shots has the details.)

If you have read this far and are still not concerned about being deceptively led toward Cyborgia through voluntary compliance, please be aware that silence is perceived as acquiescence, which means passive acceptance. And now is definitely not the time for complacency and silence.

James Martinez - Redacted Transcript Exerpts

“I've already filed declarations in the county recorder’s office and with the UCC (Uniform Commercial Code) declaring all my cognitive rights. And if there's violations in any form, whether it's the airport, restaurant, a house, public event, anywhere, and I find out about it, then I will file claims and for certain amounts of money. And I've made these declarations already because there's no law anywhere in the world that is prepared to deal with this. Targeted Individuals should be first in line to file declarations The most important thing a person can do if they become a victim of some type of directed energy weapon or they're having health issues or their personality changes, or they find out that they're in being influenced by these types of technologies and they have proof of it and they want to make a claim against the people that are doing it, they have to be first in line to make a declaration for that. There's law firms right now behind the scenes that are claiming they're going to be experts in neurocognitive law when there's nothing about that in law. So, if you're fused with a technology, you can't be in court because you're no longer human anyway and you don't have any rights. You're owned. You're a product for somebody else. We're giving away our humanity in process, right now. I filed these documents so that this issue is going to be dealt with in the courts. I can assure you that I'm being introduced to some of the top judges and scientists in Europe, because we're at a breaking point now where human rights violations are going to start occurring on a level we've never seen before. China is running the BCI standardisations and protocols worldwide Since a lot of the power in this country was given by design to China, we have a problem now where we're not part of the standardisation of this and what it is going to be. The Chinese are running us in this area. So, I've had to actively go out and try and raise funds for something that the United States should be handling themselves, but they're not because the United States is occupied in a certain fashion right now. And we're not getting the support to get on the international playing field and say, "Stop China from making these standardisations and protocols of what is going to be worldwide." They don't get to dictate with that. They're not our bosses. Not for you, not for me, not for anybody. That's why I'm coming out in public because there's critical infrastructure related to national security that is all embedded in this brain computer interface stuff - weapons, surveillance, drones. Your elected officials are responsible. They're supposed to be telling you this. They're supposed to be informing the public about what's going on. But they're not.”

Aiding and abetting the end of free will and cognitive liberty This is the breaking point underway. When you see interviews with the head of Palantir Technologies (Peter Thiel) talking about the most gigantic surveillance system being put in place, he's not talking about the ecological effects of what that's going to do. This is why a lot of people are saying that this guy's the antichrist. He's aiding and abetting the end of your free will, the end of your own cognitive liberty to make decisions based upon your own thoughts, your own ideas, your own history, everything. That's what they're doing… There's other people that are addressing this, but they're not addressing the legal aspect. I'm trying to give a remedy to the public to prepare for this because the damage that's going to be done. Pay attention to Palantir and the pending lawsuit Pay attention to what Palantir is doing and then pay attention to the lawsuit that's going to be filed on that company and maybe him (Peter Thiel) personally, and other companies. Peter Theil is aiding and abetting in this and so is Elon Musk. They're telling the public they're going to be utilizing this technology for medical issues… There's critical infrastructure related to national security that is all embedded in this brain computer interface stuff - weapons, surveillance, drones. Everything begins and ends in a court. Everything… And in order to prepare yourself, you have to make a declaration that these rights are not to be violated. Don't allow these technology companies to run you. Nobody's ever faced off with these people. And I don't mean a lawsuit. They get to go around and talk and do whatever they want. They don't get arrested. They jack off in front of huge audiences for everybody. Everybody goes, but nobody faces off with them. Nobody rebuts. They just listen and say, “Oh, he's got a lot of money, woo!” They don't care about you. They don't care. Who is behind this high ground of warfare? Palantir, Google, DARPA, Department of Defense, the military in Europe, the Soviets. Everybody is involved in this because it’s the high ground of warfare… They made stepping stones to get us to this part where we're at now, where the fusion of the brain, computer, AI and quantum will be combined into one. These discussions are going on behind the scenes without any dialogue with your so-called elected employees anywhere. I don't expect your audience to fully get this until they take the time out to research it and then come to your own conclusions. But if I said this 10 years ago, everybody would have thought it was completely crazy. Today, the right people will understand and they will do something about it. Everyone should have a vested stake in the dialogue of all of this.

Watch the Redacted interview

This is an Extinction Level Event - CIA MK-Ultra Whistleblower James Martinez

‘Are we facing an extinction level event? The complete surrender of our lives to a digital matrix controlled and operated by the deep state?’ Clayton Morris, Co-anchor, Redacted

‘When I say extinction, I'm saying the form in which your body is in now. You're bathing in electricity, EMF, and all sorts of radio waves and everything else.

The bodies of people that had the shot are being used as energy chargers for the cloud. People that don't have nanotechnology in their blood or on their skin or haven’t ingested it, can still be transmitted synthetic technology or telepathy. Their moods can be altered and they can induce modules of schizophrenia.’ James Martinez

(Premiered July 26, 2025 - Runtime 53 mins)

A mini who’s who of the WEF’s Cyborgia players

The elitist ruling club members are fanatical followers of transhumanism and cybernetics. Many of them are also alleged to have popular author and prominent WEF member Yuval Noah Harari on speed dial.

My introduction to Harari was in 2020 via a crude video clip where he angrily and arrogantly declared that free will was over and all humans were hackable. Offensive clips featuring WEF founder, chair and fellow front man Klaus (COVID Reset) Schwab were equally angry and arrogant.

Arrogantly announcing that all humans will be forced to do things they do not consent to, such as submitting to fully controlled, digital ID prison complete with a brain-computer interface implant and no rights, is not the smartest PR, guys. And it’s also unlawful.

When people hear about the World Economic Forum (WEF), that's the public arm of the people that have been asked to be in those positions - people that have decided they want to reduce global population and completely alter what it means to be human. The WEF is using all sorts of soft kill weaponry but make it look like they're not doing it. They get everybody involved to be aiding and abetting in that. But this is invisible. James Martinez (Redacted)

Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari

Project Gilgamesh - Quest For Immortality

Yuval Noah Harari's website home page carries this rather curious message: History began when humans invented gods and will end when humans become gods.

His book Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, which I have not read, covers a myriad of 'big topics' including Project Gilgamesh - the quest for immortality.

Gilgamesh is believed to have been a King of Uruk in ancient Mesopotania. In the Epic of Gilgamesh, the oldest known piece of epic world literature, he is portrayed as a demigod of superhuman strength.

So what does Gilgamesh and nanotechnology have in common?

Writes Harari:

Genetic engineers have recently doubled the average life expectancy of Caenorhabditis elegans worms. Could they do the same for Homo sapiens? Nanotechnology experts are developing a bionic immune system composed of millions of nano-robots, who would inhabit our bodies, open blocked blood vessels, fight viruses and bacteria, eliminate cancerous cells, and even reverse aging processes. A few serious scholars suggest that by 2050, some humans will become a-mortal (not immortal, because they could still die of some accident, but a-mortal, meaning that in the absence of fatal trauma their lives could be extended indefinitely). Whether or not Project Gilgamesh succeeds, from a historical perspective it is fascinating to see that most late-modern religions and ideologies have already taken death and the afterlife out of the equation. Until the eighteenth century, religions considered death and its aftermath central to the meaning of life. Beginning in the eighteenth century, religions and ideologies such as liberalism, socialism, and feminism lost all interest in the afterlife. What, exactly, happens to a communist after he or she dies? What happens to a capitalist? What happens to a feminist? It is pointless to look for the answer in the writings of Marx, Adam Smith, or Simone de Beauvoir. The only modern ideology that still awards death a central role is nationalism. In its more poetic and desperate moments, nationalism promises that whoever dies for the nation will forever live in its collective memory. Yet this promise is so fuzzy that even most nationalists do not really know what to make of it.

Klaus Schwab

WEF founder Klaus Schwab was born on March 30, 1938 in Ravensburg, Germany, to a German father and Jewish mother, his childhood ruined by the austere and traumatic war years, Nazi mind control experiments and other dark activities. Some sources state that he was later mentored by people like Henry Kissinger and I know for a fact that he has had a significant influence on governments all over the world - especially Australia.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy:

In 1971, he laid the foundation for what is today known as the World Economic Forum by founding the European Management Forum, with the aim of introducing European companies to American management practices. Schwab also used the annual meeting in Davos to promote his multi-stakeholder approach among senior executives. He believed that in order to run a company successfully over the long term, managers should not only take into account the interests of investors, clients, and customers, but also those of employees as well as broader societal concerns. Political leaders were invited to Davos for the first time in 1974. In response to the collapse of the fixed exchange rates system and war in the Middle East, Schwab sought to extend the Forum's management focus to include economic and social issues. In 1979, Schwab published the first Global Competitiveness Report, a ranking of competitiveness by country, thereby opening up the forum still further to scholarly discussion. Schwab has gradually transformed the gathering into a forum for dialogue between policymakers, business, and academia. In 1987, the European Management Forum was renamed the World Economic Forum.

Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel

Another highly ambitious WEF character is Peter Thiel, the co-founder and chair of data mining software and mega surveillance company Palantir Technologies. He was also co-founded PayPal with Elon Musk.

As mentioned earlier, Palantir and possibly Thiel himself are currently on a collision course with court cases connected to aiding and abetting the end of free will and cognitive liberty, and claiming that brain-computer interface technology will primarily be used for medical purposes. Definitely keep an eye on Palantir.

Thiel has publicly stated that he read Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy ten times and named Palantir after one of the indestructible crystal balls. The name comes from the Elvish language Quenya, meaning far-seeing, derived from the words palan - far, distant and tir - to watch over. The CIA was Palantir’s first backer. Of course it was.

We saw a need for a different kind of technology, and we knew it would take a different kind of company to build it. That’s why we founded Palantir. (Palantir website)

Alex Karp

Palantir Technologies co-founder and CEO is Alexander C Karp.

Notable quotes from Karp’s May and August 2025 Letters to Shareholders

May 5, 2025

“Nobility had nothing to explain their right to stay in power, apart from their birth,” Michel Houellebecq, the sardonic and uncomfortably insightful French author, said in an interview last year. “Contemporary elites claim intellectual and moral superiority.” The empathy for and interest in protecting the powerless and a ruthless pursuit of opportunity for all, no matter of high or low birth, that once defined a righteous and productive political movement has been set aside in favor of a performative politics—whose most zealous adherents are often more interested in signaling membership in a caste—that has turned off vast swaths of the public… The future belongs not to those who style themselves as creators, or even to the merely brave, but to those who actually build something substantial and lasting. The skeptics and cynics, those who doubt without putting anything at risk, and those who deride the work of others without even feigning constructing something of their own, will be swept aside.

Men Without Chests

In Karp’s August 4 letter, he quotes from the 1943 C.S Lewis book The Abolition of Man that warned of ‘men without chests’:

Writes Karp:

‘For every one pupil who needs to be guarded from a weak excess of sensibility,” Lewis wrote, “there are three who need to be awakened from the slumber of cold vulgarity.” Such men without chests promise to shepherd us forward yet lack much substance and content, even a flicker of an animating worldview or belief structure, other than their own self-preservation and advancement. They are little more than administrative caretakers, who have been taught to fear belief and sentiment; some claim to be part of a struggle, but their identity is often merely oppositional. In the end, they are hollow and stand at a lonely distance from the world.’

According to Fortune writer Jason Ma:

Amid the debate over AI’s impact on the workforce, Palantir CEO Alex Karp said the technology can have an overall additive effect, “if we work very, very hard at it.” But he cautioned that if the industry doesn’t make that happen, the result could be “deep societal upheavals” that many elites are ignoring. There are already signs that AI is shrinking entry-level opportunities. One of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI revolution warned that the technology could also create massive fissures in society—unless the industry works hard to prevent them.

We believe in augmenting human intelligence, not replacing it. (Palantir website)

Augmented Humans

I first became aware of augmented humans through a Telegram channel called Brainwashed 444 run by Epstein cult survivor Heather Blessington. A Substack reader alerted me to the March 2026 Augmented Humans International Conference at Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology graduate university.

These types of transhumanistic conferences probably seem exciting and quite normal to our younger generation. They didn’t experience the pre-internet/’smart’ tech device/AI world but to sagers like me, who have lived in both worlds, it concerns me that the natural world and our sophisticated, inbuilt human technology has been tossed aside by a cyborgian tidal wave.

That said, it’s important to have a basic awareness of where some people are headed. This list of Augmented Humans International Conference topics is a good place to start:

AI and Human Augmentation ~ Human-AI Symbiosis and Co-Evolution ~ Augmented, Virtual, and Mixed Reality (XR) ~ Brain-Machine Interfaces (BMI) ~ Cognitive Neural Science for Human Augmentation ~ Cyborgs, Exoskeletons, and Assistive Technologies ~ Telexistence and Cybernetic Avatars ~ Augmented Sports and Superhuman Sports ~ Haptics for Enhancing Human Abilities ~ Wearable and Ubiquitous Computing for Augmented Capabilities ~ Applications in Rehabilitation, Healthcare, Mental Health ~ Games, Sleep, Eating, Art, and Performance ~ Neurodiversity and Social Inclusion ~ Augmented Identity and Social Interaction, Security, Privacy, and Trust in Human Augmentation Technologies ~ Ethical, Legal, and Social Issues in Human Augmentation.

The first Augmented Human International Conference was held in 2010 in Megève, France. The augmented human term was coined by Douglas Engelbart in his 1962 book Augmenting Human Intellect: A Conceptual Framework. Today, many of the technologies envisioned by Engelbart and others of his ilk are commonplace, while technologies which amplify the human body and mind far beyond the original vision, are on the horizon.

How we can all contribute to collapsing the globalist cult’s foundation of black magick

The Trond Standnes & Keepers of Living Records channel shares succinct and beautifully worded explanations of all things esoteric and mystical in relation to our earthly world. Like most people, the mere thought of black magick makes me recoil but I have been able to grasp the essence of this widely misused dark occult practice in 3 minutes and 47 seconds.

We all need to be aware of this cult crime because it is being secretly used by disturbed, transhumanist cult elitists against us.

And the BEST NEWS is that black magick can only operate where there is unconscious consent, fear or lack of alignment. And now, because humanity is awakening, the foundation of black magic is collapsing.

Here are some key points from the video.

On Black Magic - Trond Standnes & the Keepers of Living Records Black magic is not merely a practice, but a distortion field woven into the fabric of the human history by those who sought to sever the bridge between soul and source. Black magic is not simply the use of ritual, nor the invocation of shadow. Black magic is the intentional manipulation of energy, will, or consciousness for the purpose of control, inversion and extraction. It's core principles are: - Distortion of Divine laws - Violation of free will - Separation from Source for the sake of power It seeks not union but dominion. It does not create - it copies, hijacks and feeds It is not always violent. Sometimes it is seductive, ritualised, wrapped in beauty. Black magic did not begin on earth. It was seeded by beings who had separated themselves from the living current of Source - races who chose synthetic power over soul evolution. These included certain reptilian collectives, though not all reptilian beings are of the darkness. Black magic became their primary tool of control… Much of what appears as ordinary control in politics, finance or media has roots in energetic agreements first established through black magical rites. But let this be known - Black Magic is not omnipotent. It can only operate where there is unconscious consent, fear or lack of alignment. And now, because humanity is awakening, the foundation of black magic is collapsing. The antidote is not fear but embodied sovereignty. To know what it is, is to begin unbinding from it. Video: Trond Standnes: On Black Magic (3 mins 47 secs)

Last words on magick

According to ex Satanist Zachary King who recently appeared on Shaun Attwood’s podcast, J K Rowling once put a message on her personal website that said every time she deposited a Harry Potter cheque, she felt guilty because she was lying to the people. She intentionally manipulated the minds of young people to believe magic was real so that young people would join the Wiccan movement because most of the Wiccans are old and starting to die off. The Wiccan church worships Gaia and has no devil.

King also claimed that Rowling admitted on a BBC interview on Christmas Day, 2019 that Harry Potter is Satanic. And of course that clip is difficult to find now.

My ancient shamanic healing arts studies have taught me that contrary to what child satanists like Zachary King were taught, you do not have to call upon demons to create magick. I am also reminded of one of my favourite quotes by an African shaman: ‘Nature is magick and magick is natural’.

Until next time.

