I think the horrifying news for most people will be that what Rob reported about Jarvis Bay in the Shoalhaven in NSW, Australia, is probably replicated around this entire continent. I can’t believe it doesn’t go everywhere. It goes through every police force, it goes through every member in the judiciary, the polity, and that’s why we’re in the mess we are in. Riccardo Bosi, National Leader, Australia One

Every Australian needs to know about the valiant work of Rob Godinovich - putting man back into man

When Rob Godinovich moved to Jervois Bay on the NSW south coast where he worked as a children’s swimming coach, he never thought he would end up intervening in a child sex trafficking racket where a six year old girl was being trafficked by her policeman father who was also the head of child abuse.

Dealing with children whose parents were affected by Ice or drugs was challenging. But Jervis bay was full of drugs - 315 households were selling Ice when Rob Godinovich arrived there. In Tomerong, where he lived, 35 households were on parole for dealing Ice and gun related charges.

When he got to the Shoalhaven, the Ice epidemic was massive. So many girls were traumatised, so many guys were damaged from Ice. A lot of families found the pool and coaching as a place where they could dump their kids and come and pick them up. He dealt with all sorts - the privileged and unprivileged. A lot of children leant on him and saw him as a father and a coach, and he had a good experience with it.

AustraliaOne Party - I’ll Show You My Town

The Green Room: Riccardo Bosi interviews Rob Godinovich

December 4, 2025 (Runtime: 53 mins)

Click this link to watch the interview

Shoalhaven NSW - Crime Scene

(Image: Map Carta)

Transcript Notes - I’ll Show You My Town

Rob Godinovich: I never thought I’d be up there intervening in a child sex trafficking ring and getting right up against the big guys, you know, protected drug dealers and Ice dealers. But I’m not going to back down. Not when it comes to a six year old who is being trafficked by her father who is a policeman who is in charge of child abuse. I have no reluctance in mentioning his name - Todd Andrew Clayton - and I have a few things here to show the public.

That is his daughter and that’s also my jail card.

This is basically what I got for saving a kid who had been raped in excess of 62 times by her father. I went to go for my morning swim and I was arrested by Todd Sweeney… Gallagher and one other. Robert Godinovich, you’re under arrest. I went straight to Nowra Police Station and they asked me to sign some papers. I knew it was coming because I had already previously foiled three kidnapping attempts… and then there was the intimidation of these thugs that were selling Ice for the cops that were turning up at the property, four at a time, middle of the night, day, night.

They smashed my vehicle, they smashed my caravan, they smashed my property. And they eventually arrested me on a trumped up charge - Niall Scott O’Carroll - about to go into running a child prostitution racket on premises.

(Right) Detective Senior Constable Niall O’Carroll (Image: Illawarra Mercury, Feb 17, 2016 - ‘ Cops find $378,000 worth of cannabis’)

Rob Godinovich: They tried to give me 14 years - Magistrate Fleming. I couldn’t see my lawyer. I was interviewed by Detective Ryan, Kline was also present, White was also present and O'Carroll was the detective who signed off on it, who actually worked with the father who was molesting his own child. The mother had to send the child to be on visiting … where she was not only raped by her father but by her grandfather, and grandmother used to bash her and beat her. So we got the child into the mother’s custody. It went to the Family Law Court and we produced 62 medical certificates and he walked out of court. But the judge said he had no access to the child until the was was aged 14. Then we went through victims compensation and Nikita got $10,000 at the age of 18 through the Guardian Trust for being molested and raped 62 times. Basically $161 for each time she was abused.

Riccardo Bosi: So, in your opinion, we’ve got a police officer molesting his child, you’ve got the medical evidence of it, you go to trial, he gets off with a no access to his child, spends no time in prison, yet you get charged and locked up.

Rob Godinovich: Yeah. When you go into Long Bay Jail, there’s plenty of men who have been charged for protecting their children. I was a hero. That’s the funny thing. I go into jail and naturally there’s a who’s who in the zoo - they send a guy forward to see what type of person you are and at that time, I get a letter from the child thanking me for everything that I’ve done, saying that she’s going to say prayers for me and all of this, and as soon as the boys saw this letter, well the biggest and the toughest stood up and said he’s protected. So here am I protected in Long Bay Jail by crims.

Note: July 10, 2017 South Coast Register report: Tomerong Man Robert Godinovich jailed for possessing 11 firearms and ammunition without proper licenses. In 2010, Godinovich made the news again for a drink driving incident. $1800 fine + three year driving ban. We all make mistakes but not everybody has the courage to take on a high level child sex trafficking and drug dealing cult. And win.

Rob G: Josh Elliott, whose uncle is in the Raptor squad, he got, I think, a 12 month good behaviour bond for half a million dollars of drug importations and didn’t do a day in jail. So how am I saving a 6 year old child who doesn’t want to have sex with her father but Anna Hill can’t find those people? It’s funny how they’ve all quit their jobs all of a sudden. But it doesn’t end there with me.

Riccardo Bosi: So who is Anna Hill?

Rob Godinovich: Anna Hill was the head honcho cop that who raided my place then Niall Scott O’Carroll - he was the guy that signed it off. You gotta remember that here in the Shoalhaven, this isn’t something that happened recently.

This here is Alexandra Delaney (pictured below) who was gang raped by eight guys down there for three days and found hanging. Not one of them spent a day in jail.

We’ve got this one here. She was taken out on a boat and had her throat cut. Everybody knows who did it but the Raptor squad couldn’t find their protected Ice dealer.

Note: The NSW Police Raptor Squad was formed in 2009 and is known for its high-risk operations, including raids on criminal syndicates and making arrests of individuals involved in violent and drug-related offenses.

And we’ve got… Lucinda Bartram, she she was pulled out of Tomerong school back in the 70s and she was held down and had her teeth filed by Tom Rogers who was the head of the Australian Electoral Commission. And that’s why he quit his job because she wrote this statement. This is Jervois Bay and she has allowed us to put her statement forward. So if you think about what the taxpayers had to pay for their trash which they call the police force, are you telling me in 50 years, it’s still going on in the same town?

Note: Lucinda Bartram is also mentioned in this article on the Australian Peacemakers website: The Attacks on Survivors of Child Trafficking With Focus on Australian Survivor Fiona Barnett

And this child here, her grandmother Pat Waring, she was systematically raped in coastal waters and when I notified Heidi Justice from Nowra Police Station, she wouldn’t do anything about it. She wouldn’t even give us an AVO against Todd Andrew Clayton. Even though we produced 62 medical certificates to the Family Law Court.

Rob Godinovich: So you can go out there as a copper, rape your daughter 60 times, and walk out of the Family Court with no access until she is 14. But the guy that saves the kid from being molested and raped, they try to give him a 14 years sentence for exposing their dirty, filthy, child sex trafficking.

Rob Godinovich: Here I am trying to save a child who didn’t want to have sex with her detective father who was decorated by Bob Carr (former NSW State Premier) and Ken Moroney (former NSW Police Commissioner) at Bateman’s Bay.

Bob Carr, former NSW State Premier (Wikipedia)

Ken Moroney, NSW Police Commissioner 2002-2007 (Image: acsltd)

Peter Ryan and Stewie Gray from Bayside Lawyers, Ulladulla, were handling the case and I complained to Legal Aid. They said, ‘Nothing we can do.’ Then they gave us a Greek guy by the name of George Pikoulas from Mogo and he asked for all the files on the kid. Luckily, we gave him the copies. He took off. No word, no nothing, and put it into storage.

I wonder if Raptor Squad is going to kick down George Pikoulas’ storage facility since he molested four kids in Bateman’s Bay? This is the type of lawyers Legal Aid give you.

In Catalina (Bateman’s Bay), where Peter Ryan’s office is, there was an underage brothel where the girls weren’t able to go outside during day time. And Peter Ryan couldn’t help the mother. When the kid was sent to Joint Investigation Response Team (JERT) because she had been digitally penetrated front and back, there wasn’t a doctor in Jervois Bay that would make a report except for one guy in Basin View. And when they sent her to JERT… we got access to the interview that said they sent the kid down without her mother or a lawyer being present. Two male coppers standing up, two females behind them, looking down at a 6 year old, so traumatised, and they said, ‘Nothing happened, did it?’

Riccardo Bosi: What you’re saying is that there’s a systematic - not just participation - but organisation by the police in terms of Ice manufacturing (crystal methamphetamine, a potent and highly addictive stimulant drug) and child sex trafficking. Is there a straight cap in the region?

Rob Godinovich: It’s all interconnected.

Riccardo Bosi: What do the coppers do with their ill-gotten gains?

Rob Godinovich: They’ve got beautiful houses. You can go to Towry Crescent (Vincentia) and look at $3.5 million views. You can see a plumber who has never plumbed and he has a $7 million house. You go into a police station like Huskas… I approached Simon Ambrose that Jason Houseman, a known Ice addict and Jeffrey McDonald were selling Ice on the front balcony of the RSL with Derek Olsen who is an ex Vietnam veteran, and I was banned from Vincentia Golf Club. They tried to stop me from walking into the Country Club but they don’t stop the crack heads and the Ice dealers.

Riccardo Bosi: It sounds like what you’re describing is a systematic grip over the constabulary, the judiciary, and the polity, fill in the blank. Who’s running it? The masonic filth?

Rob Godinovich: Well of course. Because you’ve gotta think about it. In the old days, the public bar was a man’s only… they used to sort it out, there’d be fights there with the concreter, the steel fixer but the next day you go to work together. But I’ll tell you a funny thing that I’ve never ever heard. In all my years, concreting, steel fixing, brick laying, security, if I went in there and they said what have you been doing, and I said, well, you know, I’ve been mucking around with my five year old daughter, someone would land one on me.

But not in Nowra Police Station, not in Wollongong Police Station, not in Batemans Bay. I only recently went to Nowra Police Station to put up some pamphlets about child sex trafficking. I approached the MPs, I spoke at a council meeting, and the lady tried to shut me down.

So you go see your local MP like Andrew Constance or Fiona Phillips and Liz Butler and all of them, I’ve got video footage of me speaking to them at a council thing. What are you going to do about child sex trafficking in the Shoalhaven? Everyone’s looking at each other. Well, wouldn’t you want to have a meeting? There’s the evidence. And what did everybody say? Oh, they’ll just simply transfer her to Newcastle Police Station. So in other words, they want that. That’s the norm in Jervis Bay. That’s not the norm in Long Bay Jail.

Andrew Constance, former State MP (Bega), now Shoalhaven City Council CEO (Image: ANC News)

Fiona Phillips, Federal Member for Gilmore (Image: NSW Labor)

Liza Butler, Labor Member for South Coast, formerly Shoalhaven Councillor (Image: ID Crawl)

And the one thing I never understood because I’m a European… they’ll put protection for their companies of paedophiles which are registered, but what about the protection for the victims? What protection do they get? That’s what I want to know. Where are their safe houses that they can go an be secure… Because they’ve got the protections for the other side but not for the victims. It’s people like me that stand up and look after the victims. And I’m amazed they call Jervis Bay - you want to think there’s actually men there? You gotta be joking. Because if there were men there, they would be marching into the police station and sorting it out.

That’s where it’s all at and that’s why Australia is losing its country. Because they’ve forgotten what it is to be a man.

Riccardo Bosi: That’s bloody extraordinary, Rob. Are the coppers getting high on their own supply or are they just profiting from it?

Rob Godinovich: Tests at parliament house came up with cocaine and Ice… the most smashed vending machine is in the Nowra police station and the water treatment plant came up positive for Ice and drug use when there were no prisoners in the holding cells.

Now why would the head of child abuse bash his wife, sneak his dog in at Slaughterhouse Road bed and breakfast, refuse to come out when the police arrest them - this is your head of child abuse, remember - and then when the police come to arrest them, when the police arrested me, I just stood there. I didn’t have anything to worry about because I knew what the end result was going to be. Because I had written to the Hague War Crimes Tribunal.

I’ve done a lot of work with the Hague War Crimes Tribunal and if you read the Roman Statute and look at Article 7 and Article 8….(video interruption)… it was a time in my life where I had to realise what drugs and alcohol do to the human mind and when you look at the mentality of the police on the south coast, a lot of them are very mentally sick. What do you wish to create for your children? A safe, normal environment. That’s what all fathers and mothers want in their life.

But let’s say I’m Niall Scott O’Carroll and where all the Ice dealing was done was also O’Carroll; a detective Rein who told me if I was so smart, why didn’t she get $750,000 compensation. Nobody knew what the compensation was because it went through Victim Services, but he did. Detective Rein.

What do they wish to create by frying up the neighbourhood with Ice addicts and having their protected dealers? Well, our judge here, a known paedophile, a guy on drugs and alcohol ran into his daughter. Who created it? Maybe the judge let the Ice dealer and the drug dealer off.

What are the penalties for police for selling Ice and drugs in the Shoalhaven? Why isn’t Niall O’Carroll arrested for impersonating a police officer; bashing his wife? Why wasn’t he ever arrested under the Roman Statute for Article 7, Section 8? It’s a war crime. So they’re happy with these war criminal police operating selling Ice, creating from a beautiful place.

I’m trying to push out the idea that fathers have sex with their six year olds out at the Shoalhaven. It doesn’t look like our local MPs are. Because I have contacted them and nobody wants to have a meeting with me… Our local police chief Stephen Johnson… he hung himself (May 2018). He didn’t contact me.

I thought it would have been after I wrote to parliament house. I wrote to Malcolm Turnbull. I wrote to the Police Integrity Commission that Stephen Johnson would have approached me and said, ‘Well, Robert, how can we help you?’

No, that didn’t happen at all. Because two dealers were giving Steven Johnson $40,000 each and a hydro set up was paying Steve Johnson $4,800 a week. Now would you give up $86,000? That’s only from a handful of them. The money is big. That’s why they’ve got these beachside mansions, houses overlooking the beach. And that’s why I had to protect the kid in a corrugated iron shed. And that’s why no police came to help me look after that child. Now that’s very, very strange. Not one policeman out of 120.

Steven Johnson (1970-2018) Image: Australian Police

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (Image: Wikipedia)

Patricia White - Shoalhaven City Council Mayor. Councillor since 2012, (Image: NSW gov)

Amanda Findley - previous Shoalhaven Mayor 2016-2024

But when you look at Lucinda Bartram who was pulled out of school and trafficked at Tomerong Primary School in the 70s, 120 police 50 years ago…and they can’t do their jobs properly? There will be big time intervention in that town. There will be massive intervention coming. So let’s just see what’s going to happen. It seems to me they’re a little bit reluctant to approach me. The Americans weren’t. The Americans gave me an indefinite visa for life for my services. The Russians gave me this (a watch) for saving a Russian general’s daughter… even got an invitation card to the White House. But nothing from Nowra Police. Nothing from Scott Morrison. Nothing from those famous people that we decide to look after our future. And they’re wondering why Australia’s lost its country?

This wouldn’t have happened in the 1940s when the ANZACs came back and it definitely wouldn’t have happened when the Vietnam veterans came back. So what’s happening now? Is that the norm, is it? Well it’s not the norm in my world. And it never will be.

This story is going to go worldwide. I’ve already been interviewed overseas.

Riccardo Bosi: Are you concerned for your safety?

Rob Godinovich: Safety? What safety? Do they think the police in that town are there to serve the people? With 315 houses dealing drugs? You may as well flip a coin because you never get anything good from a rotten tree. That’s what my father said. You have to pull out that tree and burn it. If you look all the way back at the Shoalhaven, where did it start? Praying to a goat? Is that it? Is that what these men believe is their superior being?

Satanist racketeers kill children because of their twisted beliefs in centuries old deities like Baphomet. Image by Eliphas Levi - Wikipedia

How come we haven’t got a military guy leading our country when we’ve got threats knocking on our door every day? I’ll tell you why. Because the people don’t want it. You try a stunt like that on a girl in the Balkans. You won’t make a hundred meters. They talk about the Italians and the mafia. I used to be a steel fixer for the Trimboles. From the day I arrived in Australia, I never heard of an Italian grabbing a six year old and taking it for sex and giving it out to his mates. They had a code. You touch my daughter and you don’t marry her, you’re going down. They’ve got a code. We’ve got a code. But these guys down here don’t have a code.

If you look at Gareth Ward in the army base, drinking and enticing guys, years ago - where are the commandos, the SAS? He is a child rapist, and they knew it. Todd Andrew Clayton. 120 men and no-one had a go at him? And they’re going to rely on that as a police force? 120 men and women at that station, they think it’s normal? Would you trust those people in anyone’s house? I wouldn’t. I’d rather try to grab a Taipan snake than trust those things.

And when I confronted Niall Scott O’Carroll to his face in the main street of Nowra, Junction Street, I got out of jail and went straight up to him and confronted him to his face. Because I’m not dealing with a man. I’m dealing with a thing. He isn’t in my world. He’s rock bottom. And I’ll confront any of them - if they want to do a live interview on any podcast, I’ll do one right now. And pull out the facts. Let’s see how many of them have an indefinite visa - even the prime minister of Australia hasn’t got it. How many of them get decorated and invited to the white house? What have they got? And they are my overlords? Some stinking, paedophile, child trafficking pack of mongrel mutts. They’re not even in my league. And they will go down.

Here you go guys. $85,000. This is what it cost me to keep my shed up so it could be a witness to Jervois Bay, Shoalhaven Australia, the south coast, the ‘white sands of Hyams Beach’ so that they couldn’t destroy the evidence where child sex trafficking was stopped on the south coast by Robert.

Let’s see the Raptor Squad kicking in Niall O’Carroll’s door for committing a war crime. I kept the shed up. I didn’t do a John Howard like the Wasp Files and burn the forensic evidence. You can look up the Wasp Files. It’s on You Tube. It’s all there. I kept the shed up so when everybody drives past, it’s a monument to a man standing up for what is right. And I’ll do it til the day I die. Because there is noone that did it except me.

I asked that lady Lucinda Bartrem, can I tell your story? She was trafficked by the guy that runs voting - Tom Rogers (retired Electoral Commissioner) - as a five year old. I’ll say it to anyone’s face. I said it to the Hague War Crimes Tribunal. And let’s see how far these things and these people go arresting me. I’ve never been arrested and I don’t have a criminal record because they can’t give me a criminal record because they don’t exist. Their world and my world are two different things and I’ll take them on head on, anytime. And they will never show. They know where I live. Drop the uniform - come for a walk in the park. Let’s see how they go.

Tom Rogers (Image - AEC)

Riccardo Bosi: Can you give me your take on defense down here in the Shoalhaven in Jarvis Bay. Major naval base. Tell me any information that you suspect may be going on down there please.

Rob Godinovich: They caught a navy guy selling porn videos of his child, they caught a policeman… at Sanctuary Point - he had videos of his children that he was trying to sell online. When his wife opened up his computer, he actually tried to hang himself in the garage and she as a good human being tried to cut him down.

One of the local nurses in the Shoalhaven was in the ICU for 30 years. The local coppers used to try to get in with the nurses who had all the rape victims, all the children who had been molested, anything that’s been attacked by Ice and they call into their house and they befriend them, to see what they know. But they never talked about the guy called Lou who was at the Pleasant Way Caravan Park Shoalhaven… He delivered children for sex. Then he made them kiss the windscreen of his caravan. They never spoke about him. And if you imagine the technology that they had, the spyware and all the stuff the military had, are you telling me that they can’t find a pack of police that are trafficking underaged school children and covering for their mate who raped his daughter 62 times. That’s a sad state of affairs.

They’ll travel overseas and kill other somebody they have never met in their country, for the cabal… But that about that child? Do you think they wouldn’t do that to their own children? Because that’s the world they are creating by not standing up… If there’s 500 people outside of a police station saying we want those coppers arrested, they’ll get arrested. If there’s10,000, the police station will close down. They haven’t opened up Huskisson police station since they arrested me for stopping a war crime. That’s what I did, I stopped a war crime from being done at Nowra police station. By Todd Andrew Clayton who trafficked his own children to his place in Newcastle and his friends who helped to cover it up. Can’t get much simpler than that.

Riccardo Bosi: Rob, it’s an horrendous story we have heard here tonight and we are going to have to follow this up with a bit more detail. This could go on for days, and should go for days, publicly. But I just want to say this. At any other time in Australia’s history, this problem would just continue. Fortunately for us, and not fortunately for you because you made a conscious act of free will to do the right thing in the face of egregious crimes perpetrated by those who are sworn to protect us.

Fortunately for the rest of us, there are greater powers in the NSW Police force, in the Australian Government, in the NSW government and the judiciary, that have every email, every photograph, every text and every phone call recorded and catalogued. We know what’s coming down and we know what’s going to happen to the people you have been talking about tonight… any parting words before we wrap up, Rob.

Rob Godinovich: Yeah, my favourite part is an orphan in the bible is from Exodus 22.22: Never inflict upon an orphan, a fatherless boy or a widow because if God hears the outcry, he will indeed abase. That’s my favourite quote and that’s what I will always live by until the day I die…

I will always devote my life to helping people because I know what it was like to roam the streets and be an orphan. And what type of man would I be if I didn’t help that child? At least I can go down in history as being a man and that’s what my father wanted from me. He didn’t care about the wealth, he cared about what I believed in. And they can’t turn me into them and they never will. I’m me and that’s the way I’m staying…

Riccardo Bosi: We will definitely have a follow up to I’ll Show You My Town which is what Rob did today. I think the horrifying news for most people will be that what Rob reported about Jarvis Bay in the Shoalhaven in NSW, Australia, is probably replicated around this entire continent. I can’t believe it doesn’t go everywhere. It goes through every police force, it goes through every member in the judiciary, the polity and that’s why we’re in the mess we are in.

Thank God for men like Rob who did the right thing, stood up, was charged falsely, imprisoned for many many months, falsely, protected by the crims in prison because they knew that he was straight, and then confronted the individuals that falsely arrested him and accused him. Some of them have hung themselves, many of them are running and hiding. His story is not finished. We are going to be seeing a whole lot more.

Thank you Rob. Ladies and gentleman, my name is Riccardo Bosi, National Leader of Australia One.

Watch the Interview

Link: Australia One Party - I’ll Show You My Town 04 December 2025

Riccardo Bosi and Rob Godinovich - Runtime: 53 mins

Until next time.

Share

Leave a comment