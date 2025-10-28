Jillionaire

Jillionaire

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jodero's avatar
Jodero
1d

Hi Jill, Thank for the details in your posting. I have held these views about Adelaide for many years while we lived there. So much goes on under the radar with very high profile people involved in the atrocities there.

My suspicions were confirmed when a person I know very well told me his story. He and some friends were enjoying the Adelaide nightlife at a well known dance club at the time when they were approached by people of their own age who knew a couple of the guys in the group. They were invited to a party being held at the home of a very well known real estate person who lived in the city nearby. To enliven things, they also invited a couple of girls dancing nearby. They purchased drinks for these girls and, unknown to the girls put drugs in the drinks. On arrival at the house, the girls, by this time pretty much out of it, were led into one of the bedrooms where they were left for a while until they became unconscious. The leader of the guys, the son of the house owner (who now runs the real estate company and is a highly respected member of the high society in Adelaide) came up to my friend and his mates and told them what was about to occur and invited them to join in. Obviously, you'd be aware of the planned events which involved the young men all taking turns in raping the poor unconscious girls. My friend and his mates all declined and made their way out of the place, horrified at the scene.

(I neglected to mention that the daughter of this real estate person who is also now highly respected and running the company, was used to encourage the unfortunate victims to go with her and her brother to their home where the parents were still home asleep in their room upstairs. It was a highly organised system. They had learned well from their superiors in the masonic lodges.)

As you know, they could not get the cops involved, and the poor innocent young girls would have woken up the next morning not knowing what had been done to them but soon to find out. They also, had no chance of being assisted by the cops. The cops in that city are very closely controlled by the masonic evildoers as you know and it would be covered up with anyone not keeping their mouth shut being got at quickly.

Unfortunately, I see no means of this horrific behaviour being stopped as it has been a tradition for over a hundred years there and everything has been done to ensure they get away scott-free.

That is one of the reasons we left the city as we were being targeted due to our efforts to enlighten others as to what's going on there.

I hope your campaign succeeds where others have plainly failed and those evil bastards get their just deserts. However, this is Australia and you know the whole country is protected in these aspects. Until the evil directly affects people, they just don't want to know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jillionaire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture