South Australia’s chamber of horrors will be the first to go

Australia is officially the worst cult infected country on earth. The long-hidden masonic/illuminati pedophile plague has been socially engineered for decades and continues to happen because of complicit governments that also profit from this multi billion dollar ‘cash for kids’ racket.

Fortunately, in recent years there have been growing calls from abuse survivors, writers, journalists and podcasters alike to fully expose and end this plague. As things currently stand, all Australian children are at risk of being unlawfully removed from their mothers and fathers by a hidden child protection racket that serves the cult establishment that deserves the title ‘Order of Cover-ups’.

South Australian cult survivor and whistleblower Rachel Vaughan recently shared a harrowing post about the injuries she sustained from being sexually violated by her masonic paedophile father Alan Maxwell McIntyre; a protected serial killer, blackmailer and child procurer who served Adelaide’s cult establishment for most of his life.

Ever since Rachel went public with her testimony in 2006 and consistently shared her explosive truth on multiple platforms all over the world, she has been discredited by paid trolls and journalists, as has her brother Andrew McIntyre. This is unacceptable behaviour but typical of obedient cult servants.

Sensitive readers who are not familiar with what happens to sexually violated children may find Rachel’s post to be upsetting and confronting. And politicians who hide behind illegitimate academic reports which claim that adults who have sex with children don’t cause any damage, were probably sexually violated themselves and need to deal with their denial and buried trauma. So do the selected academic authors.

October 26, 2025 Written by Rachel Vaughan I am posting this in response to the individual who continually asserts that he is THE expert on the crimes my father Alan Maxwell McIntyre perpetrated, just because he spoke to him a few times. I am sick & tired of the way this individual regularly makes statements that there is no proof to back up my claims of childhood abuse perpetrated by my father. I am sharing here the letter I received from my lawyer last year at the completion of my Victim of Crime case against my father. I was awarded this compensation under Ex Gratia conditions. That means that I was awarded compensation even though I was unable to obtain a conviction against my father during his lifetime, because he died during the Special Crimes investigation into his criminality against me. A barrister friend was astonished when he heard I had been awarded VOC compensation under Ex Gratia conditions. He said this was unheard of in South Australia. This highlights the quality of the evidence I provided to the Special Crimes Unit detective who worked on my case, & which I also provided to the Crown Solicitor. I received this VOC compensation because I had extensive medical documentation, which included hospitalisations, proving the sexual abuse/injuries that my father perpetrated against me in childhood. Which were extensive and required multiple procedures to manage. I still have permanent injuries which I will have to live with for the rest of my life, & which my urologist surgeon told me will likely require further procedures in future. Not to mention the psychological scars involved. One of those injuries was identical in nature to those suffered by the Family murder victims, & involved a knife. The only difference between myself & my father’s other victims is that I survived. My medical report from a professor of proctology regarding that permanent internal injury was pivotal in my VOC case against my father. As was a statutory declaration from my mother that my father ran me over with his car when I was 5 years old. That constitutes far more evidence than a few recordings of conversations with my father. As does the evidence of the tunnels that I have proven exist beneath Edwardstown where I was sex trafficked by my father as a child. I shouldn’t have to share this document publicly. But I am now surrounded by other victims of crime, including my brother Andrew McIntyre, who have also been treated atrociously by this particular individual. This person not only regularly denigrates myself and brother publicly, he also entertains one of my trolls on his forum – a man who stalks me online & creates extremely creepy videos about me. I’m sorry to have to say that this is not someone who should be at the head of an organisation that speaks for missing children. I have largely kept my mouth shut about this libel for years, despite the constant attacks on my credibility because I didn’t want to bring into disrepute the beautiful woman who also sits as the co-founder of that organisation. I have the utmost love & respect for her. But I am not putting up with this any longer. If the attacks on my credibility continue, I will continue to call this individual out publicly.

Images: Rachel Vaughan

Additional links to Rachel Vaughan’s testimonies

(Honest, factual content)

Interview with Dale Holmes: Rachael Vaughan, Beaumont Children, History & Update

Interview with Warren Tredrea: Rachel Vaughan on Surviving a Serial Killer Father, Child Abuse, & Exposing Corruption

Proof that Adelaide was founded & continues to be run by satanic freemasons: https://rumble.com/v6tucvl-adelaides-ley-line-event-25th...

Proof of the tunnels that I was sex trafficked through as a child: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yYMvKMc7tzz3

Andrew McIntyre: Adelaide establishment cover-ups of the Beaumont children & Louise Bell murder ‘mysteries’ that never were

(Enough: Tribute to Cult Survivors)

Australia’s socially engineered masonic paedophile plague is ending

The remainder of this article provides information and links to podcasters, broadcasters and independent journalists and writers who are calling out the decades old masonic paedophile plague that continues to engulf Adelaide and Australia:

Jessica Kaitlin - Adelaide cult survivor who has bravely published eloquent, deeply personal accounts of being abducted, drugged and sexually violated at public venues such as the YMCA and parties hosted by the wealthy ‘chamber of horrors’ sect. Her testimonies alone prove that the ‘family’ never went away when Bevan Spencer von Einem was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1984 for the murder of Richard Kelvin.

John Adams and Martin North - In the Interests of the People

Topher Field - The more you know, the worse it gets

ABC 4 Corners - How predators are targeting children in childcare

Be Free With Dee interview with Dee McLachlan about the child protection racket

Dr William Russell Massingham Pridgeon , targeted author of Everybody Knows

Zephyr Jali - heavily targeted former family law solicitor, niece of the former mayor of Brisbane, Jim Soorley, and a victim of human trafficking. Despite her extreme challenges and suffering, Zephyr has managed to write a comprehensive and articulate website about her shocking personal story, ‘THE STORY’ and the cold hard truth about Australia’s human trafficking racket: The Living Light - Human Trafficking 101

Website excerpt from ‘My Story’:

More information about Zephyr Jali appears at the end of this article.

Recommended Reading & Viewing

Jessica Kaitlin - Cult Survivor

Excerpt from Sex Trafficked from a Youth Shelter

(Graphic description)

The sounds of the party soon surrounded me as I began to feel people lightly trace along my body and speak with pleased excitement. They spoke with sultry, tantalised voices as they discussed what a special treat they where receiving. As the night progressed, the classy sounding partygoers descended into orgiastic chaos. My mouth began to be passed around and violated as people took turns shoving themselves inside. Penis, fingers, food, alcohol, cum. Gratefully, when one particular person became too enthusiastic about fucking my skull, he was gently coaxed away to some other place he could release more physically damaging behavior. Link: Sex Trafficked From a Youth Shelter Note: This cult crime was committed against Jessica in 2014/2015

In the Interests of the People - Australia’s Elite Protects the Paedophiles

‘The corruption continues to get worse in Australia. In the past 24 hours, the Minister for Communications, the Hon. Anika Wells MP has treated the Australian people like absolute mugs by trying to kill the story.

The short of it is that neither Albanese Government nor the ABC want you to have access to the recoding. They just want to pretend that it doesn’t exist.’

Premiered October 10, 2025 - Runtime 16 mins

Topher Field

The more you know about it, the worse it gets

‘This is my full interview with whistle-blower John Adams who brought the truth of this 1975 tape into the light. It’s difficult to believe, but it’s all true and on the public record. Even worse, it’s becoming very clear very quickly that this problem isn’t just in Australia’s past... it’s in our present... hiding in some cases in plain sight.’

Premiered October 23, 2025 - Runtime 32 mins

ABC 4 Corners

How predators are targeting children in childcare

Premiered October 27, 2025 - Runtime 54 mins

October 27 2025, ABC News: Paedophiles exploiting Australia’s broken childcare system as safeguards crumble

Paedophiles have infiltrated Australia’s $22 billion childcare industry by exploiting lax regulation, piecemeal oversight and glaring staffing inadequacies, a major Four Corners investigation has uncovered.

This is part of what a mother said about her 3 year old daughter who had been sexually abused at a child care centre:

“And then she thought I was the perpetrator and she would attack me. And this would happen for hours and it would happen every day for years. So I guess one of the messages is that kids are not resilient. People think they are. They become ill from these things and it has long-term repercussions and it steals their childhood.” She went to the centre, which was run by women, and was brushed off. She said repeated visits to the police also went nowhere due to lack of evidence. “The system doesn’t care about kids,” she said. Article Link: Paedophiles exploiting Australia’s broken childcare system as safeguards crumble

A wake up call or all who want to protect future generations from this evil

Be Free with Dee

The Child Protection Racket, High Level Child Trafficking in Australia with Dee McLachlan

‘In this episode, I sit down with Dee McLachlan to uncover the horrifying truth about high-level child trafficking in Australia, orchestrated by government agencies for three generations. We trace this dark history, from the deportation of British children to Australia, to the stolen Aboriginal generations, and now, the calculated targeting of innocent families.

Dee sheds light on how children are forcibly removed from their families, placed into foster homes where they face abuse and long-term mental health struggles. With government agencies profiting at a minimum of $60,000 annually per child, this industry thrives, spreading funds across courts, social workers, psychologists, and more.

Dee reveals heart-wrenching stories of parents losing their children through deceitful, malicious methods while evidence is ignored by the highest authorities, including child protection heads. She exposes the shocking reality of a system where a 22-year-old social worker wields more power than the Prime Minister, leaving Australians with no solution but to face this organised and elite network of child abduction.

This episode is a wake-up call for all who want to protect future generations from this hidden evil. This could happen to any parent, mother and father.’

Premiered September 8, 2024 - Run time: 1 hr 26

Dee McLachlan - The Child Protection Racket

Link: The Child Protection Racket

Essential Reading

Everybody Knows by Dr William Russell Massingham Pridgeon

Book Excerpt

‘Children are being sexualised in schools. Loved, well cared for children are being torn from their loving, caring, competent parents and given over to people who the children have identified as their abusers. This is carefully hidden by court orders and gagging orders. Most ordinary Australians are completely unaware of this. Powerful, wealthy, highly placed people have driven this agenda which feeds the multibillion-dollar industry of child trafficking and pornography. Australians who oppose this are killed, persecuted, and forced into hiding after having their lives destroyed. The defendants in the Operation Noetic prosecution are being prosecuted for the simple act of protecting children. This upcoming trial will be the final chapter of a masterpiece of blatant misuse of the law, and will bring the corrupt police, and the men who are identified by the children as their abusers to testify in open court. They will all be under oath. The actions of the officers of the Law Courts will be under huge legal scrutiny, and will have to adhere strictly to the laws of Australia. The safety of all children hangs in the balance. Parents stand to lose the right to protect their children.’ Link to purchase Everybody Knows

Zephyr Jali - Living Light Space - Human Trafficking 101

I received a message via Substack from Zephyr Jali on May 5, 2025. She found me through my article about the prosecution of Dr Pridgeon and asked me to look at her website and story which exposes how Human Trafficking really happens in Australia.

Zephyr also revealed that every single person and trafficking support organisation that she had reached out to for help, did nothing. I contacted several people who assisted cult/trafficking survivors to see if there was anything they could do to assist Zephyr but only received one reply.

Here are the closing words of Zephyr’s message. If anyone out there can help Zephyr, please contact her:

Would you please take a look at my website, my story? I have made it under very difficult circumstances and my life, and the life of many other victims, depends on this story being told. Would you please help me tell it? It is not just my story. It is THE story. For those brave enough to look to help the people who don’t have a choice. My communications are often blocked. If you contact me and I don’t reply, it is because it has been blocked or I haven’t receive it. My telephone number is 0405 033 949. thelivinglight.space

Note about the late Virginia Guiffre’s book Nobody’s Girl

Unlike most of the other books that have been written by cult survivors, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice has generated significant media coverage. I watched the first few minutes of interview with Virginia’s co-author Amy Wallace on The News Agents and was surprised to hear the following statement:

‘… a really important point in this book is that victims of sexual trafficking are not born, they are made. And they are made by terrible experiences that they endure in their lives.’

Having listened to and read many cult survivor testimonials since 2020, some were sold into trafficking cults but the majority were born into generational cult families that secretly sexually violate and sex traffic their own children. In February 2024, survivor Cali Shai Bergandi emailed me several pages of family names involved in America’s vast satanic child sex trafficking network and also names of families that she was trafficked to in Australia. I hadn’t heard of most of them but they appeared to be quietly and conveniently ‘prominent.’

Zephyr Jali was also born into human trafficking.

Excerpt from The Living Light: ‘My Story’

Screenshots of the what you will learn in ‘My Story’

Screenshots of what you will learn in ‘Human Trafficking 101’

The Living Light Channel

The Biggest Elephant in the Room between Men and Women

‘The Biggest Elephant in the Room, Is the Biggest Gaslight in History, Is the Arc of the Covenant, Is Circumcision, Is Male Genital Mutilation.

I am Zephyr Jali and this is the Living Light We are all about shining the Light of our awareness into dark places.’

Website: The Living Light Space

Email: zephyrjali@gmail.com

Premiered August 9, 2023 - Runtime 1 hr 45 mins

Until next time.

Rolling Back the Curtains by Jessica Jasmine

[Verse 1]

Hey little girl, don’t say a word

Even if he hurts you

Hey little girl, don’t say a word

The world won’t listen to you



[Pre-Chorus]

Little boy blues, wearing red shoes

Screaming, “How is it that this is what you’re doing?”

Little boy blues, covered in bruises

Running through the woods as they’re tying up their loose ends



[Chorus]

But I’m rolling back the curtains

Putting on the spotlight, things unseen

I’m rolling back the curtains

The show ain’t over, it’s your time to see

I’m rolling back the curtains

I’m rolling back the curtains

[Verse 2]

Mothers and daughters, sister and friends

Fathers and brothers, how will your story end?

‘Cause I won’t stop now, get your head up, child

Put your seat belts on, it’s about to get wild, ooh-ooh-ooh

‘Cause I won’t stop now, get your head up, child

Put your seat belts on, it’s about to get wild, ah-yeah-ah

…[Bridge]

Lie after lie, the world has taught us not to try

And break away from all the pain, we’ve been trained to be afraid

But fight after fight, we’ve been running for our lives

We caught on to all the games, and we will never play again…

Share

Leave a comment