I recently re-read Alberto Villoldo's book One Spirit Medicine (published 2015) and was inspired all over again by his wise, preventative medicine approach to gaining and maintaining optimal health, the fascinating history of food, and his experience and knowledge of the ancient shamanic healing arts. Everything that is absent from the western world’s trillion dollar pharmaceutical ‘disease-care’ industry that prefers to treat symptoms with pills and injections rather than the root cause of illnesses.

Helping patients heal from illnesses with whole person functional medicine, and encouraging them to embrace basic holistic lifestyle protocols to support their commitment to actively caring for their health on all levels - physical, mental, emotional and spiritual, is what I consider to be true health-care. And what greater asset do we have than our health?

If you don’t like reading, please read this before you leave

Given my awareness of experimental mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) genetic modification injections marketed as COVID vaccines that have caused extensive death and injuries around the world, but are still on the market despite calls to remove it, and the University of Florida’s recent announcement of an experimental universal mRNA cancer vaccine that ‘could lead to tumor-specific effects’, something that really jumped out at me in One Spirit Medicine was this reference to miRNAs (micro ribonucleic acid). Nature never ceases to amaze me:

Plants provide vital information to the body beyond simply ensuring a balanced diet. Scientists have found that plants are master regulators of gene expression in humans. Gene expression is the process by which DNA makes the proteins that make up the body. MiRNAs are single strands of plant genetic material that circulate through the bloodstream, switching genes on and off. These microscopic strands regulate our cholesterol levels and direct the destruction of invading viruses and bacteria. MiRNAs send messages quickly to individual genes. They have the power to switch on the genes that create health and switch off genes that create cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other ailments. Dean Ornish, founder and president of the Preventative Medicine Research Institute has found that a primarily plant-based diet will activate more than 500 disease-preventing genes and deactivate more than 200 disease-causing genes.

‘Grow a New Body’ Books

When I decided to share some notes from One Spirit Medicine, I discovered an updated version entitled Grow A New Body, released in 2019. The Grow a New Body Cookbook was published in 2023 and features 90 plant-based recipes.

Navigating our way through a toxic world

I discovered Villoldo’s work during my own healing journey and shamanic energy medicine studies. While it’s all very well to live by ‘let food be thy medicine’, our world is saturated with toxic chemicals, including our food, and we will continue to ingest chemicals on a daily basis until bought governments and mass media are forced to support holistic health system education and benefits as well as their profitable pharmaceutical and agrichemical owners. Only then will people make better informed choices about which health care options to pursue should the need arise.

One Spirit Medicine is a health care system that identifies only one ailment and one cure. The ailment is alienation from our bodies, from the earth and from spirit. The cure is the experience of primeval oneness with all, which restores inner harmony and facilitates recovery from all maladies, regardless of origin. The words health and healing come from the old English haelon, the root of whole and holy. Alberto Villoldo - One Spirit Medicine

Wash all non-organic plant food in filtered water with white vinegar

Unless we can access organically grown food, which should not be more expensive than chemically farmed food, it is critical to wash all plant food before eating. A friend of mine is an advanced herbalist and naturopath who helped me heal from physical imbalances that traditionally trained specialists couldn’t, and recently posted this:

Put all plant food in a large bowl of filtered water with tablespoon of white vinegar (not apple cider please). Let plant food including fruit sit there for a good 10 mins + whilst you prep your fish/meats. Then put in the pan to cook, or shake off if salad. You will see all soil sediments and insects will fall to the bottom of the bowl. I recommend everyone to do this. Your maintenance in avoiding parasites. (Lyn’s Naturopath & Bowen Therapy - Telegram)

One Spirit Medicine Notes

We are made of Spirit and light

Born in pre-revolution Cuba, medical anthropologist and shamanic teacher Dr Alberto Villoldo grew up with Afro-Indian healing traditions practiced by his nanny and later befriended Peruvian Q’ero shamans in his search for new approaches to age-old illnesses. His academic path ultimately led him back to nature and an expansive shamanic healing journey, culminating in many enlightening discoveries including this:

'We are more than flesh and bone — we are made of Spirit and light, surrounded by a luminous energy field (LEF) whose source is located in infinity. This unending LEF exists in every cell of our bodies, acting as a matrix that maintains our physical and spiritual health and vibrancy.’

Villoldo has penned 22 books and founded The Four Winds to train shamanic practitioners in energy medicine. Shamanic wisdom and skills are available to all who are called to immerse themselves in this ancient knowledge.

You don't need to track down a shaman to find Spirit or look outside yourself to find health. You only have to look within. That is where you will receive One Spirit Medicine. Alberto Villoldo, One Spirit Medicine

Ancient shamanic healing arts meet modern neuroscience

One Spirit Medicine is based on ancient shamanic healing methods going back to our Paleolithic ancestors 50,000 years ago, backed by the latest breakthroughs in modern neuroscience. The science of neuroplasticity teaches us how we can trigger the production of neural stem cells that repair the brain.

During Villoldo's own recovery from a health crisis, he discovered that it's not just the brain that produces stem cells, every organ in the body does and we can learn to turn to these repair and healing systems to grow a new body that's healthier and more resilient. He also drew upon the energy medicine taught to him by the shamans, removing he imprints of disease from his luminous field and guiding his body towards optimal health.

The shamans of old were masters of prevention

Our ancestors in the Paleolithic era as well as many of the tribal cultures enjoyed healthier life spans, fewer incidents of warfare and violent crime and less stress than the people who came after them, including us. What accounted for their health and wellbeing? A primarily plant-based diet and One Spirit Medicine.

One Spirit Medicine can help you avoid the illnesses that are ravaging civilization today. The shamans of old were masters of prevention. You do not have to be gravely ill to root out physical, emotional and spiritual suffering and restore balance to your life. Within 6 weeks, you can be well on your way to a new body that heals rapidly and ages gracefully, and a brain that supports you in forging a profound connection with Spirit and experiencing a renewed sense of purpose in life.

In the west we have a disease-care system and medicine that recognizes thousands of ailments and myriad remedies. One Spirit Medicine is a health care system that identifies only one ailment and one cure. The ailment is alienation from our bodies, from the earth and from spirit. The cure is the experience of primeval Oneness with all, which restores inner harmony and facilitates recovery from all maladies, regardless of origin.

Plants are loaded with genetic modifiers

Physical preparation for One Spirit Medicine also involves switching to a diet rich in phytonutrients - plant nutrients. They help repair and prime the brain and also create extraordinary states of health.

Plants are loaded with genetic modifiers that switch on more than 500 genes that create health, and switch off more than 200 genes that create disease.

Phytonutrients restore our neuro chemical balance, allowing us to begin treating ourselves and our loved ones, according to our best intentions.

Exchanging toxic for nourishing, the deadly for the life-giving, is essential for recovering our health and attaining optimal wellbeing. You can't heal your emotions if your brain is toxic from mercury or lead poisoning, or your mind is careening unstoppably because your brain has been damaged by childhood trauma or pesticides in our food.

Repairing the microbiome switches on longevity genes

Another key to priming yourself physically is repairing your microbiome - the 600 plus species of beneficial bacteria living in your mouth, skin and gut. One Spirit Medicine helps you repair your brain and body by switching on the longevity genes and returning the alchemical laboratory of the brain to its task of producing the bliss molecules that bring us closer to spirit and nature.

One Spirit Medicine wakes us to the folly of the tyrannical mind

After the experience of One Spirit Medicine, we understand that there never was a locked gate between us and the invisible world. The invisible world exists alongside the visible world, ever present and accessible. We can bring its wisdom into our world at any time to provide healing and balance. In the visible world we a infuse matter with Spirit.

One Spirit Medicine lets go of the illusion that the mind is the ultimate tool for creating health, abundance, love and well being. We free ourselves to access a more effective tool - a relationship with Spirit and the invisible world. One Spirit Medicine wakes us to the folly of the tyrannical mind and connects us instead to the timeless healing ways.

That's not to say we can't enlist the mind to help us heal the body and mind. It's the domineering limbic brain that believes it's in charge and control and lives in scarcity and fear. To our earliest ancestors, the connection with Spirit was paramount, as it is to most indigenous groups today. Many legends in unspoilt cultures are about a heavenly being who walks the earth bringing wisdom.

Nutrient dense foods nourish and heal us

Our Paleolithic ancestors regarded green plants as their primary source of sustenance. We are perfect symbionts:

Oxygen, the waste product of plant respiration, sustains life for us humans and our respiratory waste, carbon dioxide, sustains life for the plants.

Plants turn sunlight into nutrient-dense foods we can use to nourish and heal ourselves.

For our ancestors, survival in nature was a natural outcome of respectful interaction with nature.

Today, indigenous people who are carrying on the tradition of respectful dialogue with nature will tell you that they know the qualities of plants not through trial or error but because plants speak to them. This ancient means of acquiring knowledge has been written off by science which can't measure, explain, contain or reproduce these results. The relationship between Paleolithian hunter-gatherers and nature was one of trust. They never doubted that the earth would help them procure what they needed.

The worst mistake in the history of the human race

So how did we lose this intimate connection with Spirit and the natural world? Anthropologist Jared Diamond traces it back 10,000 years to the agricultural revolution when humans exchanged the fat and protein-rich diet for a diet based on grains.

Diamond calls this dietary shift 'the worst mistake in the history of the human race.' It led to centuries of war and conflict, he says, and gave rise to society after society of cruel masters, ruthless warriors and hapless slaves. With a diet based on wheat, barley, rice and maize - grains with a high glycemic index or blood glucose potential, our early ancestors were essentially living on sugar. With the rise of agriculture came the notion that survival and security were paramount and depended on a powerful ruler who could rally forces to protect the land, peasants and the grain stores. Direct experience of the divine gave way to religions overseen by intermediaries between God and Man.

As David Perlmutter explains in his best seller Grain Brain, our bodies and brains are still suffering the health consequences of this dietary shift. A brain steeped in sugar is sluggish and dull, less able to access One Spirit Medicine than a brain fueled on fat.

Restoring our connection to Spirt and natural forces

One Spirit Medicine brings our connection to Spirit and natural forces back into the healing equation. To find peace within ourselves and live harmoniously with all beings on the planet, we need to shift our allegiance away from the tyrannical mind.

We can't go back to the ways of the Paleolithic hunter gatherer ancestors but we can reclaim their way of experiencing the cosmos. And we need this to upgrade neural circuitry if we hope to achieve wellness.

Gut-Brain produces and uses 95% of the serotonin in the body

You have a second brain in your gut and it's every bit as important as the brain in your head. This second brain is a network of more than 100 million neurons that communicate directly with the brain in your head.

The gut-brain produces and uses 95% of the serotonin in the body. Serotonin is both a hormone and neurotransmitter. Serotonin also enhances the growth of new neurons in the hippocampus, the part of the limbic brain that regulates the fight or flight system. Both the forebrain and hippocampus have to be functioning optimally for One Spirit Medicine to work.

I believe that nature designed the brain to allow serotonin to be turned into DMT (spirit molecule) by the pineal gland, granting us access to higher consciousness and direct perception of our interconnectedness with all creation. This is another compelling reason to attend carefully to the health of the gut-brain, where our serotonin is manufactured.

Western medicine fails to address underlying causes of imbalances

Western medicine ignores the gut. It uses medication and surgical procedures to limit the ravages of poor eating habits and sedentary lifestyles but virtually ignores the body's remarkable ability to heal itself. We have thousands of medications to address symptoms but almost none to address the underlying causes of imbalances that lead to disease.

Research shows that most of the diseases of modern living begin in the gut and are related to our diet. The gut-brain is a super highway with many lanes of information traffic going on in either direction between the brain in the head and the brain in the belly.

Mental and emotional stress trigger physical responses that affect the gut while disturbances in the microbiome - the colony of micro organisms in the gut - affect the functioning and health of the brain. When the gut colony becomes unbalanced, the flora in the belly begins to produce toxins that wreak havoc with the immune system, alter brain function and mood and weaken immune defences.

Antibiotics ‘nuke’ the gut flora

Our bodies contain over 600 varieties of microbes from nature, outnumbering by 10 to 1 the cells that are strictly native to us, containing our own DNA. Every time we take an antibiotic, we are in a sense 'nuking' all the gut flora, the friendly as well as the bad, decimating their population. This can lead to digestive and immune disorders.

There are over 80,000 industrial chemicals in use today that were unknown 100 years ago. Our ancestors were largely protected from such challenges. They didn't have genetically modified foods or plastics with a half-life of 10,000 years or nail polish laced with formaldehyde. All that changed when we started to mine natural products like lead and mercury and introduce them into our homes and bodies.

In the last century or so, we have also released thousands of man made chemicals into the environment. Of the 82,000+ chemicals that have been approved for use in the US, only a quarter have been tested for their effect on humans. Most of the chemicals we manufacture remain in the environment in their original form. The human brain is not designed to handle the toxic overload that has been released into the environment.

These neurotoxins prevent us from attaining the state of Oneness so easily reached by our Paleolithic ancestors - the consciousness required to create health. Much of the toxic overload in our gut comes from genetically modified (GM) foods. 70% of all foods on grocery shelves in US contain a GM food substance. Unless you eat certified organic foods, you are taking part in a genetic experiment that is unprecedented in earth's long history.

Sugar is the most deadly toxin

Widespread reliance on a grain-based diet causes toxicity and damage to the gut-brain. The most deadly toxin is sugar - including fake sugar. Sugar in all forms except honey also reduces your levels of BDNF - brain derived neurotrophic factor, a hormone that triggers the growth of new neurons and stem cells in the brain, repairing crucial brain structures.

The connection between diabetes and Alzheimer's may be attributable to the typical western diet high in sugar. Toxins are also released inside the body by the 'bad' microbes in the gut and by the breakdown of hormones.

Bacterial imbalance can lead to insomnia, anxiety, depression and impaired cognitive function

University of California Keck School of Medicine's Henry Lin stated that a bacterial imbalance in the small intestine triggers a response in the immune and nervous systems that can lead to insomnia, anxiety, depression and impaired cognitive function. The auto immune system signals the brain to produce high levels of CRF or corticotropin releasing factor which triggers increased levels of the stress hormone cortisol and the neurotransmitters dopamine and reduces serotonin levels.

What happens in the gut affects the whole body. Good bacteria are supposed to far outnumber the bad bacteria in the gut. Avoiding gluten laden foods and cheap carbs in processed wheat breads and pastas, and rebuilding our flora with good quality probiotics, the digestive system can gradually restore the colonies of friendly micro organisms and eliminate or limit most of the unfriendly ones.

A 24 hour fast increases levels of human growth hormone which repairs the body and maintains metabolic balance by 1300% in men and 2000% in women.

Superfoods and neuro-nutrients bring about changes in your brain that set you up for an extraordinary experience of higher consciousness, while mental preparation helps you let go of limiting beliefs and toxic behaviours. As you free yourself of outmoded stories about your past, One Spirit Medicine can infuse your being like a steady IV of healthy nutrients.

If you are willing to repair the alchemical laboratory inside your brain, you can fix health problems before they manifest in your body and experience wellbeing at every level of your being.

At the core of One Spirit Medicine is the idea that how we perceive the world 'out there' is a projection of internal maps that shape our beliefs and guide how we think, feel and behave. Stored as neural networks in the brain, these maps are the unconscious programs that drive our experience of life and the state of our health.

We want to change the maps that consider a 50% chance of Alzheimer's a normal part of ageing after 85, or rampant cancer and cardiovascular disease 'normal'. The key to optimal health is to upgrade the unconscious maps and limiting beliefs that have been driving us to a toxic lifestyle and relationships.

Super nutrients can turn on the dormant antioxidant mechanisms in every cell, quench free-radical activity in the brain and switch on the latent longevity genes that prevent illnesses associated with old age.

One Spirit Medicine is part of a wellness model that doesn't rely on medication to fix physical problems or mood imbalances. Unlike the many pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter remedies, the medicine of the shamans carries no side effects or warnings written in fine print. It will not cause dependency.

You will meet your infinite nature in the stillness of your inner world.

In the West, we are accustomed to looking to doctors and experts to guide us in our healing, growth and learning. Our schools, businesses, religions and governments are hierarchical. In the Amazon, however, there are no levels of management between us and Spirit.

The shaman, the wise old man or woman - is honoured as a healer but is not regarded as superior to other members of the village. The shaman is simply a skilled facilitator who interacts with both the visible and invisible worlds to help restore balance to body, mind and soul.

You don't need to track down a shaman to find Spirit or look outside yourself to find health. You only have to look within. That is where you will receive One Spirit Medicine.

Why plant miRNAs are our genes’ best friends

Plants provide vital information to the body beyond simply ensuring a balanced diet. Scientists have found that plants are master regulators of gene expression in humans. Gene expression is the process by which DNA makes the proteins that make up the body.

MiRNAs (micro ribonucleic acid) are single strands of plant genetic material that circulate through the bloodstream, switching genes on and off. These microscopic strands regulate our cholesterol levels and direct the destruction of invading viruses and bacteria.

MiRNAs send messages quickly to individual genes. They have the power to switch on the genes that create health and switch off genes that create cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other ailments.

Dean Ornish, founder and president of the Preventative Medicine Research Institute has found that a primarily plant-based diet will activate more than 500 disease-preventing genes and deactivate more than 200 disease-causing genes.

Phytonutrients protect against disease

Phyto is Greek for 'plant.' Phytonutrients or phytochemicals are naturally occurring compounds in plants that protect them from bad bacteria, fungi, pests and other invaders, and account for their antioxidant, anti inflammatory and other healing properties.

Superfood plants have a high phytonutrient content and high quality information provided to your DNA. The more colourful a fruit or vegetable is, the richer it is in phytonutrients and the greater its power as a superfood.

Phytonutrients are the reason the tribes I met along the Amazon did not suffer from the four greatest maladies of life: cancer, heart disease, diabetes and dementia.

Reasons for nutrient loss

The reason for nutrient loss is that for the past 10,000 years, farmers have been selecting the sweetest, less bitter plants to grow in their fields, selectively breeding out the sour taste of most wild foods.

Bitter, astringent flavour indicates the plant is high in polyphenols that protect it from disease and pests. Farming ancestors selected plants high in sugar and low in fibre and the result was a steady decline in health benefits.

Avoid canned fruit and veggies. Processed foods contain chemicals and unhealthy additives. Much of the nutritional value has been lost.

Preventative medicine plant food tips

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli (calcium, selenium, zinc) are high in sulforaphane, a powerful antioxidant that switches on cellular detoxification pathways. It shows anti cancer properties and upregulates the expression of longevity genes inside our cells.

Cauliflower is packed with nutrients and high in fibre.

Cabbage was used in ancient Greece and Rome to remedy myriad illnesses.

Brussel Sprouts are rich in folic acid, vitamin A & C.

Bok Choy contains 28 phytochemicals including one found to precent ovarian cancer. High in vitamin A, C, K, Folate and the mineral calcium.

Kale is a good source of fibre, phytonutrients, Vit C, K and beta karotene, calcium and magnesium.

Celery is a good source of fibre, vitamin K and calcium.

Collard greens and Mustard greens are high in phytonutrient content.

Jo Robinson, author of Eating on the Wild Side - The Missing Link to Optimum Health:

Wild dandelions have 7-times more phytonutrients than spinach

A purple potato native to Peru has 28 more times cancer-fighting anthocyanins (flavonoids) than common russet potatoes

Note: This is by no means a comprehensive plant food list and there are many other highly experienced, qualified and skilled functional medicine/holistic health educators out there to learn from. I hope you enjoy your journey back to health as much as I have and continue to do.

Spirit is always present in your life

Spirit is the great balancing force of life itself. It brings harmony, not punishment. When we die and leave the body behind, we return to our non-local nature, to the formless invisible world. But the shamans of old learned to experience their nonlocal selves without dying - to taste One Spirit while still in the everyday world. Spirit is a vast and invisible energy field that we join with to dream the world into being. It is not a deity with human whims, moods, jealousies and temper tantrums like the Greek and Roman gods. Spirit does not ask you to sacrifice your first born child or slay infidels, or destroy cities when their citizens have lost their way. Spirit is the creative matrix that keeps life in the cosmos evolving and renewing itself. Spirit is always present in your life; you are an expression of its infinite awareness, manifest in flesh and blood. It holds all of creation. And as you and Spirit are inseparable, all of creation is within you as well. But your personal, individual awareness is merely a drop in the ocean of consciousness. Unlike your mind, which thinks you are the centre of the universe, your spirit is free of obsession with 'I'. When we engage with Spirit, we discover that each of us has the ability to interact with the divine directly, experiencing its numinous power first hand.

One Spirit Medicine - Alberto Villoldo

Alberto Villoldo (Menia)

Until next time.

Share

Leave a comment

Buy me a coffee - thankyou