March 2025 Update

Neil crossed over early Friday morning on 7 March 2025 from a week long hospital battle with a cerebral stroke. He will be deeply missed by his wife Sonia, son Charlie and many friends. Article: Neil Keenan Update - Sad Notice

Introducing Neil Keenan, the Modern Day Man from La Mancha

With the western corporate media still taking orders from the unelected ‘protected class’ ruling club and remaining silent about the subversive globalist plan to enslave humanity so we all get to own nothing and live unhappily ever after, it’s highly likely that you are not familiar with the smash hit story of Amanah Neil Francis Keenan and Team K.

In Arabic “amanah” means “trustee” or one who holds someone else’s assets that have been deposited and entrusted to them and usually under a written agreement or record. ‘Neil Keenan is the modern day “Man from La Mancha”, the Don Quixote of our era.’ Download your free ‘Footsteps of the Amanah’ e-book

Battle for Control of the Global Collateral Accounts

Neil Keenan’s exceptional adventures within the exclusive ‘1% and above’ realm, crossed my path in 2021 whilst researching the origins of the mysterious United Nation Treasury Certificate.

The majority of the world is not yet aware of this treasury certificate or the allegation that it is still signed by all heads of government and a who’s who of the rich and powerful, every year. Or that a journalist was jailed for 28 months in 2013 when he and the Hellenic Assembly tried to alert the people of Greece and the world that we have infinite wealth. But that’s another story.

Discovering the neilkeenan.com website was akin to stumbling into a sparkling gold mine of blockbuster news stories about financial tyranny and endless battles for the world’s infinite wealth. Stories that would catapult even the most struggling legacy TV news channel out of its looming collision course with extinction.

The action packed real world of finance including the battle for the control of the Global Collateral Accounts and Neil Keenan’s mission to free them, is conveniently hidden behind the tightly controlled mass media ‘propaganda wall’, but the factual stories are here on the internet for all who care to read them. Fully loaded with eye popping excitement, anticipation, inspiration, skulduggery, fury, intrigue, assassination attempts, royal and presidential thieves, and above all, hope, humour and optimism.

With so many tantalising Neil Keenan tales of crime and intrigue to choose from, I have decided to kick off with former US Cabal President Barack Obama and some of his cabal friends whose mass media personas appear to be quite the opposite in real life.

Impatient ‘cut to the chase’ readers are welcome to clink this link for details about the history of the Global Collateral Accounts and Neil’s Mission to free them on behalf of all humanity.

They Are Slipping Into Darkness

Neil Keenan’s September 2022 article They Are Slipping Into Darkness exposes a juicy list of widely unreported political and corporate crimes. The revelations about Barack Obama’s horrific intention to nuke Charleston, North Carolina, has never left me and must be known far and wide so he and his satanic accomplices can be held accountable.

Eternal gratitude to Neil Keenan for his courageous actions that set the wheels in motion to put a stop to Obama’s extreme hate crimes against the American people. And the world:

“…It was Neil who alerted the nation of Obama’s attempt to nuke Charleston, North Carolina in a detailed post and video in 2013. On Obama’s instructions, two nuclear bombs were (not officially signed out but) removed from their arsenal in Fort Hood, Texas and transported to a military base near Charleston from where they were to be dropped on Charleston as a “false flag” event used to start WWIII and instigate Marshal Law in the US.



When Obama and Biden emerged from their new deep underground Washington bunker they expected to see 30 million dead Americans and huge devastation. Instead, there was nothing – as an Air Force General and Navy Admiral in charge of nuclear weapons had the bombs flown 620 miles offshore and detonated them in the mid Atlantic Ocean (seismic records confirm.)



For their heroic service to the nation and the world… Obama fired them and two other Admirals on phony charges. Neil was the first to break this intelligence which has created a storm of “conspiracy bunkum” denials all over the Internet.”

2016 Plot to Destroy the US Grid and Blame ‘Foreign Terrorists’

In August 2016, Neil exposed the Cabal PLAN for an EMP (Electronic Magnetic Pulse) attack on the electricity grid of North America, brought about by detonating nuclear warheads in the atmosphere.



This would see the blame laid upon “foreign terrorists.”



The attack would cover a wide berth of land ranging from the East coast to the West coast of the US, and from the North to South coasts, also extending into Canada and even Central America.



Neil and M2 were told that everything was in place in the US to destroy the ‘Grid’ and set off a depopulation program that would eliminate 80% of the American population by way of starvation and civil unrest. Instead, there was nothing – as an Air Force General and Navy Admiral in charge of nuclear weapons had the bombs flown 620 miles offshore and detonated them in the mid Atlantic Ocean (seismic records confirm.)



For their heroic service to the nation and the world… Obama fired them and two other Admirals on phony charges. Neil was the first to break this intelligence which has created a storm of “conspiracy bunkum” denials all over the Internet.

Back to the Neil Keenan Stories

BUSH/Clinton Crime Syndicate

Neil reveals details of the US Secretary of State, John Kerry’s trip to Indonesia where he threatened to “sink Indonesia” if they did not release their gold to the Bush / Clinton Crime Syndicate:

Neil publicly retorted back that “any use of energy weapons on Indonesia to create earthquakes, trigger volcanoes or altering plate tectonics would result in serious retaliations.” Apparently Kerry tried similar threats in Switzerland and was shot.



But the Bush / Clinton Gang tried again by funneling millions of dollars of confiscated drug money from the Arkansas Foundation into Indonesia in a planned coup attempt to kill the Vice President and create an insurrection that would split Indonesia into pieces.



This funding was followed by visits by US officials and an Indonesian General whose wife is a Japanese Princess and daughter of the Emperor, both vying for gold deals backed up with threats.



Neil exposed this coup attempt and the reprehensible players and their plans, thus stopping a externally funded revolt. [The Rockefellers have controlled Japan for a long time. SONY by way of an example, an acronym for Standard Oil New York – Look up J.D. Rockefeller… Hidden in plain sight.]



1992 Whitehouse Correspondent Sarah McLendon: What will the people do if they ever find out the truth about Iraq-gate and Iran contra? President George H. W. Bush: ‘Sarah, if the American people ever find out what we have done, they would chase us down the street and lynch us. (Source: Rob Morrow – ‘Jeb Bush, Oliver North and the Murder of CIA Drug Smuggler Barry Seal in 1986’)

Lest We Forget the Cabal’s Plan to Attack Indonesia

Thwarted by Neil’s timely intervention, the next serious attempt by the Cabal was to have the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (a Rockefeller puppet) mobilize the Japanese Army for the first time since WWII for a planned attack on Indonesia to steal the bunker assets and plunder the country because of some made-up false flag event.



Neil again directly warned the Indonesian and Japanese governments and publicly made known this despicable plot. It was shut down and shot down.

Who Is ‘Amanah’ Neil Francis Keenan?

Neil Francis Keenan is best described as an unsung hero and exceptional man who is always working toward making the world a better place. This American-Irishman from Providence, Rhode Island has numerous connections within the powerful realms of the ‘1% and above’ and is also the officially elected Amanah - the principal trustee of underlying assets and collateral of the global financial and economic system. Neil even has the legal authority to issue global arrest warrants.

Described as a ‘highly spiritual office with supernatural significance’, Amanah Neil Keenan is the only person to have passed the 7 ritual tests and be unanimously elected as Amanah by Indonesian and Asian Elders. He was awarded the lifetime Amanah Agreement together with the Transfer of Power scepter and the Power scepter used by the Amanah to open spiritually sealed and protected bunkers in Indonesia. This Contract was signed by 29 Elders and the Honorable Sultan of Yogyakarta and is written in Javanese, Bahasa Indonesia and English.



The primary purpose of the Amanah is to conduct an audit of assets retrieved from bunkers and use these assets to fund humanitarian projects around the world for the betterment of mankind. Despite being intentionally thwarted at every turn from being actively seated in the international Office of the Amanah, Neil and Team K will never back down and instead choose to keep humankind’s best interests at the forefront of their clever minds close to their kind hearts.

Sound like a blockbuster movie? Yes is does. And this story is true.

The Global Structure Opposed To The Amanah

It just so happens that the Khazarian Mafia headed by the Rothschilds who control the old Families, ancient Royalty, Colored Dragons, major Western Governments, Central Banks (and Banksters), major Industrialists, plus the Global Militaries all of which favor the continued abject slavery of mankind under Satanic oppression. …That pretty much covers the entire global structure who are dynamically opposed to the Amanah, simply because the Amanah may have access to more REAL WEALTH than THEY have. UNDERSTAND: It is not the money, fame, or power that fans this man’s fire. It is doing what is truly Right and Righteous… for self and all mankind… and certainly not for the continued enrichment of financial oligarchs. And Neil knows how to play the GAME.

Time for the Golden Age

What did Neil get for thwarting these nefarious attempts of the Cabal? Well, just a few more assassination attempts and a jungle shootout with George Soros and his funded insurgents. Damn! He missed the fat man that time.



It is not easy to try and save humanity from the mechanizations of the evil Cabal. (Source: Time for the Golden Age - neilkeenan.com)

The 14/12/23 article Time for the Golden Age recaps key points of the many significant challenges that Neil has faced head on since he entered the murky world of finance at the highest levels in 2008. This significant life change followed the equally significant financial theft of Notes entrusted to him. The Cabal stole:



~ US$ 124.5 Billion in 1934 FRB notes bearing 4% interest

~ Two Notes 57 Series Japanese Bonds ($ 9.5 Billion) and

~ One $ 1.0 Billion Kennedy Bond

As time passed…

~ George Herbert Walker ‘Papa’ Bush stole over $USD 100 million from Neil’s offshore bank accounts.

~ Obama took another $USD 50 million

~ A French mafia man peeled 6 digits off his debit card, then his personal bank account and its entire history was magically deleted overnight

~ Recently, a courier bringing him 350,000 Euros was hijacked at the airport after he had checked in.

The theft of Neil’s precious Notes was tracked through operatives in the World Economic Forum, United Nations, The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Italian government and many others and subsequently resulted in the murder of his good friend and the stashing of the bonds in a Vatican Bank slush fund abused by many US and other politicians and Cabal members. This resulted in Neil filing the now famous Trillion Dollar Lawsuit naming the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, United Nations and the UN Secretary General, The Italian Prime Minister, the World Economic Forum and the Vatican and individual operatives as all co-conspirators in this landmark 114 page case that shook the very foundations of Wall Street and the Cabal’s financial structure. This case is still pending. It also resulted in a meeting in London with Evelyn de Rothschild and a room full of Cabal Banksters who offered Neil Billions of Dollars to “just go away”.

Evidence that Neil Keenan and Team K are on the Right Side of History

The trillion dollar lawsuit of the century that is still classified as ‘pending.’

Unreported Top Shelf Scam Busts Keep On Coming

The biggest scam in the (Asia Pacific) region that Neil exposed involved the Sultan of Sulu in the Southern Philippines, a trusted Elder and guardian of the Golden Dragon Family’s Collateral Accounts, who was conned by the P2 Freemason Lodge and the Vatican in July 2014 into to a fraudulent contract that would sign over gold and other assets that did not belong to him in a USD $15.0 Quadrillion Dollar deal. This would have given claim to the Vatican of the bunker assets throughout the region owned by the Dragon Family and managed by their appointed Trustee Elders.



This would have funded the Vatican and Cabal Elites for the next century dooming the World to Financial Tyranny for the next 4-5 generations. Neil’s revealing of this scam forced the Parties to abandon this fraud.



Flying under the radar is Neil’s network of Elders and Family Trustees, who inform Neil of Cabal activities often involving unscrupulous attempts to entice Trustees to release funds or gold under various schemes and offers of entrapment, or under physical threats.



That has always been an easy way to get your picture on Neil’s website with a paragraph or two describing the sinister plot.

Rule of Discernment:

If it isn’t backed by REAL TANGIBLE SECURED & AUDITED ASSETS then it is a FAKE PROPOSITION.

WHERE ARE THE REAL ASSETS behind any GCR (Global Currency Reset) or Revaluation, GESARA/NESARA, New Currencies, or the REAL MONEY behind derivatives, Treasury Bonds, Stocks and “Paper Gold” and other non-existent traded commodities, and don’t forget FED Now accounts and CBDC’s worldwide that create digits “out of thin air”?



With no backing these acts are obvious FRAUDS, deliberate population control mechanisms and SCAMS.

Notice to the ‘Elites’

Amanah Neil Keenan has already confirmed that current Trustees of bunker assets in Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Korea and Japan will join into the Amanah Depository Network with the blessings from the Golden Dragon Family, as this brings all their stored assets into safe and secure conditions and into circulation for humanity. You probably didn’t know there is estimated over 12 million metric tons of gold stored in Asia alone. That is 12 trillion grams at USD 65/gm, which is enough to back world GDP trade. That compares to the 300,000 mt registered and held in un-audited Country’s Treasuries. This does not include other valuable metals, precious stones and priceless artifacts, as well as warehouses full of currencies and debt bonds.



Obviously this wealth hoard dwarfs that of the West and will play a significant role in global financial restructuring. And the Elite beware, you are about to lose a huge amount of your wealth as WE THE PEOPLE awaken and take it all away that was stolen from you. BEWARE THAT ALL FIAT MONETARY SYSTEMS EVENTUALLY FAIL.



That is what is happening globally right now. Our world is transitioning. This is a natural process similar to what Russia went through when it shed communism. WE are going back to REAL Money and Mr. Goldfinger is pointing the way.



BE patient, kind and loving. Share with those in need. These are trying times for many. Article Link: Time For The Golden Age

Please Support This Most Worthy Cause - Humanity Itself

The Cabal is desperately trying to stop Neil Keenan from fulfilling his vital humanitarian task and all forms of support for are needed at this time. Be it posting some kind words in a comment, saying a prayer, sharing an article or donating whatever you can afford to either of the addresses below.

Not unlike attorney Reiner Fuellmich, whose bank accounts and assets were blocked before he was framed, arrested and unlawfully jailed in Rosdorf Prison, Germany in October 2023, Amanah Neil Francis Keenan is also under attack from all sides of the crime cabal that is on its way out.

Donations in BTC or USDT to the following addresses:

BTC bc1qe8w82vrr2u5fk4gwrddax477xh8may5e05xd6d

USDT TRWDXRtesHxjKz7gJp8TL6ZNc8fFH9y6vN

But rest assured that Neil is counter planning all plots and that he and we the people are winning.

The Great Taking - David Rogers Webb

“Even sophisticated professional investors, who were assured that their securities are ‘segregated’, will not be protected.” That these legal constructs are in place now is irrefutable. Congressional investigation into, and remedies for, these legal constructs is urgently needed. Alexandra Bruce - Forbidden Knowledge

Whilst on the topic of financial tyranny and the subversive globalist plan to pull of the global heist of the century, please be aware of a new book and not-for-profit documentary entitled The Great Taking written and produced by former hedge fund manager David Rogers Webb.

A fierce contender for the Book of the Century, Webb takes us on a 50-year journey of how the privately controlled Central Banking systems have secretly put collateral confiscation schemes in place, making everyone from all walks of life vulnerable because of their long planned financial collapse. The fanatical Central Bankers are attempting to subjugate humanity by taking all securities, bank deposits and property financed with debt. Again. But this time, they are destined to fail.

Knowledge is power. Use it wisely. And share with your family and friends.

Documentary Link: The Great Taking - Forbidden Knowledge TV

Free Book Download: The Great Taking

Excerpts from The Great Taking

“How have I come to know what I am trying to tell you?

I am old enough to remember the JFK assassination. I was sitting in the little basket in the front of a shopping cart at Fazio’s grocery store on Lee Road when the announcement was made over the speaker. A woman standing nearby burst into tears.

Within a few years of the assassination, we were living the industrial collapse of the U.S. For a boy in a family of engineers, in the crane and hoist business, in Cleveland, the years ahead would be very much like living through the Great Depression. In the summer of 1966, a portion of the city was burned in the Hough Riots. The National Guard was called in and placed machine gun nests on roofs.

On top of the riots, little Webb Equipment was being targeted by the Teamsters Union; windshields were smashed with baseball bats. Due to the threat of Molotov cocktails, records were moved out of the office, and roofs were hosed down at night. It was like living in a war zone, and it was going to get much worse. There would never be a “recovery.” There would be complete destruction of everything we had known.

Our extended family had been benevolent, close and happy. In just a few years, death consumed the entire older generation and some of the next. The patriarch, Grandpa Webb, died at 79. The following year, my father’s older brother, died of a heart attack at 51.

…However improbable it seems now, Cleveland had been one of the most vital industrial centers of the world. In the 19th century and into the 20th, it was like all of industrial America in one city. I remember reading that, at one time, the Cuyahoga Valley was producing 2% of the world’s industrial product. The early days of the iron, steel, aluminum, chemical, automotive, aeronautics, and oil industries were all in Cleveland.”

David Rogers Webb, Author, The Great Taking

Thank you to Alexandra Bruce for consistently sharing her Forbidden Knowledge

