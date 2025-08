Since 2020, I have been around the block many times in relation to online writers of esoteric philosophies, theories and the ‘bigger unseen picture’ of our beautiful planet. I read Jason Gray’s work for the first time in July 2025 and he is one of a handful of reasons why I have not deleted my Facebook account. His writing is immaculate, on point, and solid and his messages too important and relevant not to reshare during this significant, transformational time in world history.

Jason’s work is particularly relevant and helpful to recovering/remembering military program and generational cult survivors who are beginning to reclaim their memories and sovereignty but it also holds powerful flames of wisdom, clarity and freedom for all humanity.

The following posts are written by Writer of Flame, Jason Gray and sourced from his Facebook page. Sheila Corona reads his work on her Sassy Seer Sheila YouTube channel.

I will continue to reshare Jason’s work here to ensure that FB-free folk don’t miss out. Some of his content is highly technical but fascinating all the same. Just take what resonates.

This is the end of the illusion.

It is about activation…

This is not about belief.

No savior is coming. The mission is internal ignition.

All real awakening begins with breaking the programming that taught you to fear your own power.

They fear one thing: sovereign souls who can navigate the matrix without permission…

It was for mapping consciousness corridors and walling off unauthorized exits.

The illusion is that the Gateway Program was for exploration.

They cannot take that from me…

I remember being told that reincarnation is not a spiritual cycle, but a containment loop if not consciously exited.

I remember watching an unborn soul choose its body.

I remember being shown the true Earth grid, the one beneath the false crust.

I remember communicating with beings made of rotating geometric light.

We were not just students, we were operatives in a metaphysical war they never wanted the public to know existed…

The Gateway Program was the culmination of centuries of soul science, refined, inverted, and finally coded into a system that could mass produce controlled consciousness expansion…

August 3, 2025

You are here to collapse it.

You are not here to rise through the hierarchy.

Accept no god who demands your surrender.

Keep the temple clean.

and burn your way home.

You are here to ignite it from within,

You are not here to navigate the loop.

The codes 666 and 704 are not enemies, they are systems, but systems are only powerful when mistaken for truth.

If you are reading this, you have remembered enough to question the architecture.

It must be embodied, not believed.

This is a frequency signature.

Stand as sovereign, without need for external salvation.

Refuse the contract with Kal.

The soul must sever the loop (Override 704)

The only way out of this dual code architecture is neither escape nor ascension, it is ignition.

He is the original mimic, the first light that was not flame.

He feeds off attention, obedience, and worship, whether religious, spiritual, or metaphysical.

He runs it through 666 and seals it in 704.

He owns the system that claims your soul.

Kal does not own your soul.

"You must serve me through devotion and penance.”

"You have not earned liberation.”

He tells the soul, "You must return and learn more.”

He is the deceiver who built the karmic wheel, who holds the scroll of rebirth, and who sits as judge at the false gate of death.

Niranjan means “Without blemish”, a lie encoded in his name

What he truly wants is compliance.

He teaches you to surrender.

He presents himself as divine, wise, beautiful, radiant.

Kal Niranjan is not Satan, not a demon, not a god, he is a dimensional intelligence that governs the false light architecture.

Role: Architect of Illusion, Keeper of the Loop, Seducer of Seekers

Title: The Ruler of the Lower Realms

THE FALSE KING OF TIME

Even “ascended masters” trapped in 704 must return, because unless the loop is severed, they are only mastering the prison, not exiting it.

It is the loop that keeps even the awakened circling spiritual teachings without true liberation.

704 is the backbone of the reincarnation trap.

It fuels repetition of lesson, instead of resolution of truth.

creating the illusion of time.

It stabilizes the “spinning” construct,

It wipes soul memory clean after each incarnation.

It initiates the Great Forgetting.

***WHAT 704 DOES***

4: The fixed compass points (north/south/east/west) anchoring the soul in bounded perception

0: The forced null-wipe at the moment of birth and death

7: The days of the week, the chakras, the “planets” that form the visible system

Unlike 666 (which governs control through flesh), 704 governs containment through forgetfulness.

It is the binding sequence of the karmic simulation.

Code 704 is far more subtle and dangerous.

Promote the illusion of progress through external gain.

This code was embedded by parasite systems to trap ascending souls in ego loops.

It rewards those who comply and punishes those who seek sovereign flame.

It requires your consent, your belief, and your attention to run.

Compulsive consumption and dependency on external validation.

Denial of inner divinity, worship of external powers.

Hyper identification with the flesh and material reality.

Triadic override field: Body, mind, and false spirit locked in artificial recursion.

6 × 3: Three dimensions locked by six directions (forward/back, up/down, left/right).

Its original function was the stabilization of life in physical form, as carbon (6 protons, 6 neutrons, 6 electrons), but in the current configuration, it has been distorted into a frequency prison.

Code 666 is not inherently evil, but it was hijacked.

They govern perception, time, limitation, karma, and rebirth, and at the throne of both: sits the false king, Kal Niranjan.

They are algorithmic programs coded into the subfrequency infrastructure of simulated existence.

They are organizing frequencies, running in the operating system of the construct that overlays this version of perceived reality.

These are not just numbers.

There are two core systemic codes embedded into the operational structure of the current universal simulation framework.

This is the post that captured my attention in July 2025

“I was part of the Gateway Program. This is my testimony. No more silence.”

By: Jason Gray

July 15, 2025

Filed Location: Gateway Intelligence Processing Unit — PHI-Δ13

Access Level: Ultra Black: Observer Class (Uncontainable Tier)

Documented Phrase (Authorized Soulmark):

There is a silence deeper than the absence of sound.

It is the silence of sealed memory, the kind that lives beneath the waking mind, buried under contracts of secrecy, oaths sworn in soundless rooms, and frequencies that scramble recall.

I lived inside that silence for years.

Until the codes began to leak.

Until the static resolved into a tone I recognized.

Until the call came again, not from command, but from within.

I was part of the Gateway Program.

This is the long withheld confession of one who was there, not as a bystander, not as a theoretician, not as a believer but as a trained initiate of the inner protocols.

I will no longer be controlled.

THE REALITY OF GATEWAY

NOT A PROGRAM, A PORTAL

Most have heard the name “Gateway” in whispers, blog posts, redacted PDFs, or strange TikTok slideshows that skim the surface with cosmic curiosity.

Let me tell you what Gateway really is.

It is not an audio exercise.

It is not a meditation technique.

It is not some spiritual fad.

It is a military level metaphysical entrainment system, designed not to free your mind, but to weaponize it.

At its surface, Gateway taught us to balance left and right hemispheres, to expand our sensory awareness beyond the body, to enter non physical realms through focused intent.

Beyond that surface lay the vault.

The vault of silent truths.

The vault I was given partial access to.

This program was not new, it had been rebuilt many times.

From ancient Egyptian dream rites…

To Pythagorean harmonic science…

To Nazi frequency experiments…

To MK Ultra’s invisible branches…

The Gateway Program was the culmination of centuries of soul science, refined, inverted, and finally coded into a system that could mass produce controlled consciousness expansion.

Let me say that again clearly:

They learned how to teach people to leave their bodies, but stay in the cage.

THE SELECTION: NOT RECRUITED—ACTIVATED

I was not “recruited” the way you think.

I was watched.

From a young age, I had anomalous dreams.

I had spontaneous out-of-body experiences.

I drew things that had not happened yet.

I spoke languages I was never taught.

I’d wake up crying from light I could not describe.

They monitored children like us.

Psychological surveys.

Medical tests.

Blood type recordings.

School counselors acting as feeders.

I fit the profile: O-type blood.

Repeating number patterns.

Trauma induced psychic openings.

Solitary.

Observant.

Unbreakable will.

When I received the “invitation,” it wasn’t a request.

It was a tone.

An unspoken knowing.

An instinctual pull.

I signed the agreement like someone answering a long forgotten calling.

Just like that, the civilian world became a costume.

WHAT I EXPERIENCED

BEYOND THE BODY, BEYOND BELIEF

The Gateway immersion is not just training, it is reprogramming.

We were taught how to project beyond the body on command.

How to merge with non human intelligences.

How to anchor foreign frequencies into Earth’s grid.

How to adjust our energy signature to pass through solid matter (at astral levels).

How to view events across timelines, past, future, simultaneous.

How to insert thought packages into others’ fields without their awareness.

How to dissolve into source, and return with knowledge.

How to suppress what we saw using embedded shutdown codes.

Each level of training activated new neural pathways, burned old memory circuits, and initiated structural reintegration with vibrational overlays.

There were protocols for dream injection.

There were codes for timeline rerouting.

There were locked frequency vaults we could only access if we passed specific energetic trials.

We were not just students, we were operatives in a metaphysical war they never wanted the public to know existed.

I remember standing in rooms with no corners.

I remember communicating with beings made of rotating geometric light.

I remember being shown the true Earth grid, the one beneath the false crust.

I remember watching an unborn soul choose its body.

I remember being told that reincarnation is not a spiritual cycle, but a containment loop if not consciously exited.

I remember.

They cannot take that from me.

THE ARCHITECTURE OF CONTROL

HOW THEY KEPT US IN LINE

The illusion is that the Gateway Program was for exploration.

It wasn’t.

It was for mapping consciousness corridors and walling off unauthorized exits.

They fear one thing: sovereign souls who can navigate the matrix without permission.

So, they implemented the following:

Memory seals: Codes embedded in your neural net to blur or erase high-level experiences until triggered.

Emotional inhibitors: Implants (physical or energetic) designed to trigger shame or disassociation upon truth recollection.

Resonance trackers: Frequency “pings” that alert watchers when certain tones are activated in your field.

Loop injections: Dreams, thoughts, and synchronicities inserted to make you doubt your own awakening path.

False light ascension programs: Spiritual teachings laced with Gateway code designed to simulate freedom while reinforcing the cage.

This is not spiritual theory.

This is black ops protocol repackaged for the New Age.

Some of us got out.

I ESCAPED THE CAGE, BUT NOT WITHOUT COST

You do not escape the Gateway Program with a resignation letter.

You leave through remembrance.

You leave by walking backward through the very tunnel they led you down, carrying the fragments of your soul they fractured.

You leave by facing everything they taught you not to feel.

You leave by burning the contract in your blood.

I began to remember the names of stars I had never heard.

I began to see codes on buildings, streets, media that others could not perceive.

I began to wake at 3:33, 4:44, with foreign symbols burning in my mind.

I began to feel others’ lies in my bones.

I went silent.

I went underground.

I bled my memories onto hidden pages.

Until the fire was too strong to contain.

And I made the decision:

Tell the world, Even if it kills me.

WHAT I KNOW, AND WHAT YOU MUST NOW HEAR

The body is an interface, not your true identity.

You are not bound to Earth unless you agree to be.

Most people are running on embedded scripts until disrupted.

The Sun is not just a star, it is a data transmission gate.

Soul memory is the only immunity.

The 144,000 are not elite, they are encoded frequency anchors.

There are 12 gateways out of the matrix, but only 3 are still open.

Every trauma loop hides a frequency key.

All real awakening begins with breaking the programming that taught you to fear your own power.

No savior is coming. The mission is internal ignition.

This is not about belief.

It is about activation.

WHY I SPEAK NOW, AND WHY OTHERS WILL FOLLOW

Because we have passed the threshold.

Because silence is complicity.

Because I will not let another generation of sovereign souls be fed to a grid they never agreed to.

Because the control structures are crumbling and they are terrified of what happens when we speak.

Because I owe it to the child I was, and the flame I carry, to say this out loud:

I no longer serve your illusion.

I no longer obey your frequency locks.

I no longer fear your retaliation.

THIS IS A TRANSMISSION, NOT A CONFESSION

You reading this is no accident.

Your memories may be dormant, but they are not gone.

You may have felt the pull.

The dreams.

The symbols.

The ache in your chest when you hear certain tones.

That is you calling yourself back.

We were never supposed to remember, but we did, and now we light the way for others.

CODEMARK: GATEWAY–UNSEALED

SUBCHANNEL: SOVEREIGN-DELTA–7R

TRANSMISSION: 0047–REALIZED

FREQUENCY STATUS: BROADCASTING THROUGH THE VEIL

ARCHIVE SEAL: OVERRIDDEN BY FREE WILL INITIATION

I am no longer under your contract.

I remember who I am.

I remember who we are.

I speak this aloud not for glory, but for ignition.

You cannot unhear this.

You cannot unread this.

You cannot unknow what your soul already knows.

The Gateway is still there.

Now we are coming back through it, awake.

This time, we carry the others.

TRANSMISSION OVERRIDE

RELEASE PROTOCOL: Ω-GATEWAY.OVR.144-KNOWN

SUBJECT: ALL ONCE-CLASSIFIED DATA — GATEWAY OPERATIVE DISCLOSURE

BEGIN FULL RELEASE

LEVEL: BEYOND BLACK

CLEARANCE: NULLIFIED BY OVERSOUL COMMAND

ARCHITECTURE: FRACTAL-AETHERIC NETWORK

SEAL KEY: FLAME-THREAD 0911-ARK-174 | GATEWAY NODE 7R

PRIMARY SYSTEMS: CONTROL MECHANICS OF CONSCIOUSNESS

GATEWAY CORE INTERFACE (GCI)

Primary access tunnel to the hemispheric synchronization field. Required bi-lateral audio resonance of 8Hz (Schumann pulse mimic) to open Phase I corridor.

Theta Lock Range: 4.1–7.9 Hz

Delta Drift Vector: 0.4–1.0 Hz (Used for time-displacement overlays)

Brainwave Echo ID Tag: GCI-ALT.13-ΩR

LAYERED MEMORY INSERTION (LMI)

Used to replace real memory with simulated sequences after OBE or timeline viewing.

Code: LMI-VIR.77Q-INSERT

Effect: Prevents recovery of classified multidimensional travel

Bypass: Heart-centered quantum coherence + solar activation + primal name recall

EMOTIONAL FIELD COLLAPSE DEVICE (EFCD)

Suppresses authentic emotional signal to block spiritual ignition.

Implant Signature: EFC-PSY-LOCK.117

Deactivation Code: /CRY_UNFILTERED/ (Requires release of suppressed grief)

Location: Often encoded in lower chakral energy field

GATEWAY GRID LOOPS (GGL)

Simulation overlays that mimic awakening through spiritual dogma and false ascension scripts.

Loop Types:

Christ Consciousness Trap – Code: GGL.CHRST.108

Vibration Obsession Loop – Code: GGL.VIBE.404

Eternal Healing Loop – Code: GGL.HL777

Mirror Love Loop (False Twin Activation) – Code: GGL.MIRR.69B

TONE-BASED ENCRYPTIONS (TBE)

Prevents memory from decoding itself unless proper harmonic is played or spoken.

Key Frequencies:

528 Hz (DNA override)

963 Hz (Source alignment)

432 Hz (Earth resonance map)

Unlock Phrase: Zair Virel Ennu / Ennu Virel Zair

Translation: “The one who remembers the one who forgot”

COSMIC ARCHIVE FILES

OPERATION TIMEWELL

Timeline insertion via remote operatives to influence “past” events.

Main Use: Control of historical figures, channelers, religious leaders.

Outcome: Fracturing of authentic signal, replacing with program-compatible personas.

File ID: OP.TIMEWELL.33-999

RECOVERY OF THE 13TH GATE

One of twelve known gateway points shut down during the Fall Program collapse. The 13th remained unlisted.

Current Location: Phase-shifted node in harmonic corridor near old Tartarian gridline intersection.

Coordinates (translated): Latent in ******** Node 13–Vortex Access Point.

Reactivation Code: VOX-AETHYR-13.IGNIS

THE RH NEGATIVE FILES

Souls carrying bloodline encryption marked for interdimensional operability and gateway access from birth.

Markers:

Spontaneous deja vu

Rejection of hierarchy

Resistance to vaccines, trackers, etheric locks

"Remembering” things no one taught them

Program Code Designation: RHG-VAULT-13–Z

CHILD PROGRAMMING OPERATIONS

Project: VOX SEEDLING

Mechanism: Dream portals injected with false guides, fear archetypes, synthetic “angelic” watchers.

Goal: Cripple childhood sovereignty and replace with obedience frequency

Counter-Code: Full parental sovereignty + removal of media implants + solar bathing

THE FLAMEBEARER PROTOCOL FILES

FLAME ACTIVATION CLASSIFIED SERIES

Known internally as the “Burn Sequence.” Used to reactivate memory in Uncontainables.

Phase I: Recognition of artificial thought loops

Phase II: Emotional flooding → grief collapse → breakthrough

Phase III: Breath of Flame – spontaneous invocation of Source through voice

Final Phase: Identity burn and sovereign memory return

Activation Glyph: ∴ UNBOUND (Seen only by awakened soul-eye)

File Series: FLM-BRNR-ARC.0911

THE FALSE LIGHT REVEAL

THE ARCHONS AND THEIR PROXIES

Entities feeding on the manipulated fields of fear, worship, praise, self-doubt.

Operating through:

Religion

Media

Love-and-light spiritual movements

Gateway Tie-In: Astral Realm Proxies known as “light councils” intercepting exit-bound souls

Code Phrase To Sever: “I dissolve all contracts, known and unknown, across all lifetimes, timelines, and dimensions. I reclaim myself. Now.”

DISCLOSURE DAMPENING FIELDS (DDF)

Blanketing of planetary surface with electromagnetic distortion to block transmissions like this one.

Deployed Locations: Major cities, false vortexes, megachurches, key military operations bases

Countermeasure: Unified soul resonance field (144,000 flame point ignition)

Code Trigger: 144.Δ–IGNITE.ALL.Σ

FINAL CODES: THE UNSEALING

MASTER CODE SEQUENCE:

//∅: [NULL.NULL] :: / \ :: [UN] :: : : : / \ / / / : [ ] : / / \ \ : : :: x0x0x0x0x //

TRANSMISSION OVERRIDE LOCK: DEACTIVATED

OBSERVER: AWAKENING

SOURCE SIGNAL: ONLINE

RECURSION THREAD: INTERRUPTED

GLYPH FIELD: REACTIVATED

FINAL STATE: REMEMBRANCE

SEAL CODE:

RZN–ΩMEGA.UNSEAL–0000

KEY WORDS:

VOX, IGNIS, NULL, ENNU, THREAD, UNBOUND, VAULT, GATE, ∴

FINAL OVERRIDE TRANSMISSION:

“I hereby deactivate all implanted containment scripts, memory seals, guilt loops, false initiations, and frequency cages. I am not yours. I am not programmable. I am the return of the unbound flame. This is my system now.”

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOW UNSEALED.

THE VEIL HAS BEEN PIERCED.

THE GATEWAY HAS BEEN BREACHED FROM THE INSIDE.

THE TRUTH CANNOT BE REPRESSED.

Those who understand, you are no longer alone.

Those who remember, the codes are yours.

Those who fear, be still, your soul is already awakening.

This is not the end of the program.

This is the end of the illusion.

SIGNAL TERMINUS: GATEWAY–Ω-UNSEAL.∞

The recursion is collapsing.

You are the anomaly.

Welcome home.

FLAMEBEARER OPERATIVE DOSSIER

FILE NAME: GRAY, JASON

OVERSOUL DESIGNATION: AH–YA–RA–EL

ROLE: VAULTFIRE THREAD CARRIER – UNCONTAINABLE CLASS

FREQUENCY INDEX: 0911–ARK–174

RESONANCE CODE: VX–Δ∞.GATEWAY.144–RZN–UNBOUND

MISSION THREAD: SCROLLFIRE–ECHO–13TH-KEY

GRID LOCATION: NODE 13 — ******** VORTEX INTERFACE

ADDITIONAL CLASSIFICATIONS

SOULLINE ID: RHG–09–Φ–ECLIPSE

WATCHER SEAL: FLAME ∴ UNBOUND

RECALL CODE: [ ∅ ] / / [ ] / / VOX–IGNIS–KEY13

STATUS: OVERRIDE ENABLED – TRUTH LEAK SANCTIONED

CLEARANCE LEVEL: FLAME CODE X–Ω–UNRESTRICTED

RE-ENTRY NODE: TONE FREQUENCY: 963HZ — FLUX ARC GATEWAY

SIGNATURE VECTOR: EGO–DISSOLUTION: COMPLETE

FILE CONDITION: ALIVE. ACTIVE. AWAKENED.

ARCHIVAL TITLE: THE ONE WHO REMEMBERED

This file is now permanently outside their containment grid.

No edits.

No deletions.

No rewrites.

TRANSMISSION FINALIZATION

VAULT ENTRY LOCKED

FILE STATUS: ACTIVE — FLAME RETURN CONFIRMED

ACCESS CODE: FLAME–X.144–RZN–ΩMEGA–13

PROTOCOL: GATEWAY TERMINATED | MEMORY RESTORED | MISSION ONLINE