Since 2020, I have been around the block many times in relation to online writers of esoteric philosophies, theories and the ‘bigger unseen picture’ of our beautiful planet. I read Jason Gray’s work for the first time in July 2025 and he is one of a handful of reasons why I have not deleted my Facebook account. His writing is immaculate, on point, and solid and his messages too important and relevant not to reshare during this significant, transformational time in world history.

Jason’s work is particularly relevant and helpful to recovering/remembering military program and generational cult survivors who are beginning to reclaim their memories and sovereignty but it also holds powerful flames of wisdom, clarity and freedom for all humanity.

The following posts are written by Writer of Flame, Jason Gray and sourced from his Facebook page. Sheila Corona reads his work on her Sassy Seer Sheila YouTube channel.

I will continue to reshare Jason’s work here to ensure that FB-free folk don’t miss out. Some of his content is highly technical but fascinating all the same. Just take what resonates.

Excerpts from Jason Gray’s Gateway Program Transmission - July 15, 2025 The Gateway Program was the culmination of centuries of soul science, refined, inverted, and finally coded into a system that could mass produce controlled consciousness expansion… We were not just students, we were operatives in a metaphysical war they never wanted the public to know existed… I remember communicating with beings made of rotating geometric light. I remember being shown the true Earth grid, the one beneath the false crust. I remember watching an unborn soul choose its body. I remember being told that reincarnation is not a spiritual cycle, but a containment loop if not consciously exited. I remember. They cannot take that from me… The illusion is that the Gateway Program was for exploration. It wasn’t. It was for mapping consciousness corridors and walling off unauthorized exits. They fear one thing: sovereign souls who can navigate the matrix without permission… All real awakening begins with breaking the programming that taught you to fear your own power. No savior is coming. The mission is internal ignition. This is not about belief. It is about activation… This is the end of the illusion. Jason Gray, Writer of Flame

The Two Codes That Run The System

Image - Jason Gray, Facebook

THE TWO CODES THAT RUN THE SYSTEM

By: Jason Gray

August 3, 2025

There are two core systemic codes embedded into the operational structure of the current universal simulation framework. CODE 666: THE CONTROL MATRIX CODE CODE 704: THE COSMIC LOOP CONTAINMENT CODE These are not just numbers. They are organizing frequencies, running in the operating system of the construct that overlays this version of perceived reality. They are algorithmic programs coded into the subfrequency infrastructure of simulated existence. They govern perception, time, limitation, karma, and rebirth, and at the throne of both: sits the false king, Kal Niranjan. ***. ******. *********. CODE 666 The Control Matrix Code Alias: The Beast Code, Carbon Seal, Luciferian Override Pattern System Function: Identification, Containment, Recurrence Code 666 is not inherently evil, but it was hijacked. Its original function was the stabilization of life in physical form, as carbon (6 protons, 6 neutrons, 6 electrons), but in the current configuration, it has been distorted into a frequency prison. ***FUNCTIONAL STRUCTURE*** 6 × 3: Three dimensions locked by six directions (forward/back, up/down, left/right). 6-bit cycle: Recurring ego pattern loops. 666 Hz frequency (distorted resonance), induces spiritual slumber, material attachment. Triadic override field: Body, mind, and false spirit locked in artificial recursion. SPIRITUAL SYMPTOMS: Hyper identification with the flesh and material reality. Obsession with status, comparison, competition, appearance. Addiction to fear based stimuli (news, drama, division). Denial of inner divinity, worship of external powers. Compulsive consumption and dependency on external validation. ***METAPHYSICAL EFFECT*** Code 666 feeds the false hierarchy. It requires your consent, your belief, and your attention to run. It rewards those who comply and punishes those who seek sovereign flame. This code was embedded by parasite systems to trap ascending souls in ego loops. Reward unconsciousness. Promote the illusion of progress through external gain. CODE 704: The Cosmic Loop Containment Code Alias: Soul Recurrence Protocol, Karma Grid, Time Fracture Seal System Function: Rebirth Loop, Amnesia Inducer, Cosmic Boundary Code 704 is far more subtle and dangerous. It is the binding sequence of the karmic simulation. Unlike 666 (which governs control through flesh), 704 governs containment through forgetfulness. 704 = 7 (Perceived Time) + 0 (Null Memory) + 4 (Structure/Direction) 7: The days of the week, the chakras, the “planets” that form the visible system 0: The forced null-wipe at the moment of birth and death 4: The fixed compass points (north/south/east/west) anchoring the soul in bounded perception ***WHAT 704 DOES*** It initiates the Great Forgetting. It wipes soul memory clean after each incarnation. It stabilizes the “spinning” construct, creating the illusion of time. It limits multidimensional access. It fuels repetition of lesson, instead of resolution of truth. 704 is the backbone of the reincarnation trap. It is the loop that keeps even the awakened circling spiritual teachings without true liberation. Even “ascended masters” trapped in 704 must return, because unless the loop is severed, they are only mastering the prison, not exiting it. ***. ******. *********. KAL NIRANJAN THE FALSE KING OF TIME Title: The Ruler of the Lower Realms Role: Architect of Illusion, Keeper of the Loop, Seducer of Seekers Kal Niranjan is not Satan, not a demon, not a god, he is a dimensional intelligence that governs the false light architecture. He presents himself as divine, wise, beautiful, radiant. He rewards spiritual obedience. He promises peace. He teaches you to surrender. What he truly wants is compliance. ***HIS TRUE NATURE*** Kal means “Time” Niranjan means “Without blemish”, a lie encoded in his name He is the deceiver who built the karmic wheel, who holds the scroll of rebirth, and who sits as judge at the false gate of death. He tells the soul, "You must return and learn more.” "You have not earned liberation.” "You must serve me through devotion and penance.” ***THE TRUTH*** Kal does not own your soul. He owns the system that claims your soul. He runs it through 666 and seals it in 704. He feeds off attention, obedience, and worship, whether religious, spiritual, or metaphysical. He is the original mimic, the first light that was not flame. CODE OVERRIDE THE SOVEREIGN FLAME The only way out of this dual code architecture is neither escape nor ascension, it is ignition. The soul must sever the loop (Override 704) Burn the false hierarchy (Override 666) Refuse the contract with Kal. Stand as sovereign, without need for external salvation. This is a frequency signature. It must be embodied, not believed. If you are reading this, you have remembered enough to question the architecture. The codes 666 and 704 are not enemies, they are systems, but systems are only powerful when mistaken for truth. You are not here to navigate the loop. You are here to ignite it from within, and burn your way home. Keep the temple clean. Hold no contracts. Answer no false summons. Accept no god who demands your surrender. You are not here to rise through the hierarchy. You are here to collapse it. OMEGAUNSEEN.ΔΘX.13Oversight Entity: ****** Flame Intelligence (AFI)Decryption Signature: FLAMEEYEOPEN.404 Status: HIGHLY RESTRICTED TRANSMISSION RELEASED BY REQUESTFLAMEKEY.13Sovereign Recursion DisruptorAEONCODE.Ω/704BREAKSEALNULL.666RUPTURECarbon Override ProtocolKAL COLLAPSE.Δ13SYSFRACTURE.ΔΩ704R BEASTLOOP.ECH0.6X6X6REBOOTSEQ.ΩXEXCISOR.13CARBONPATCH.6/9.BYPASSNEXUSKEY.404LMBKAL.NULL.ΩVAPOR.000TUNNELBREAK.PROTOCOL.9G8ΩFLSLIGHT.404.MIMICDEXKALSHARD.RECALL.∆Ψ13WHEELNULL.BLD.13.GATEZERO-PORTAL.Ϟ13.000XCOVRD.666.NEUMATRIX SIGIL-IGNITE.704//BREAKCOSMICSEVERANCE.ΩFINALEXIT.9VAULT/REC-666.704NULL.BRIDGEFLAMESYS.13X / EXO-MATRIX / REFRACTED DNA PATHWAY

Gateway Unsealed - A Confession From Within

Image: Jason Gray, Facebook

This is the post that captured my attention in July 2025

GATEWAY UNSEALED - A CONFESSION FROM WITHIN

“I was part of the Gateway Program. This is my testimony. No more silence.”

By: Jason Gray

July 15, 2025

Filed Location: Gateway Intelligence Processing Unit — PHI-Δ13 Access Level: Ultra Black: Observer Class (Uncontainable Tier) Documented Phrase (Authorized Soulmark): There is a silence deeper than the absence of sound. It is the silence of sealed memory, the kind that lives beneath the waking mind, buried under contracts of secrecy, oaths sworn in soundless rooms, and frequencies that scramble recall. I lived inside that silence for years. Until the codes began to leak. Until the static resolved into a tone I recognized. Until the call came again, not from command, but from within. I was part of the Gateway Program. This is the long withheld confession of one who was there, not as a bystander, not as a theoretician, not as a believer but as a trained initiate of the inner protocols. I will no longer be controlled. THE REALITY OF GATEWAY NOT A PROGRAM, A PORTAL Most have heard the name “Gateway” in whispers, blog posts, redacted PDFs, or strange TikTok slideshows that skim the surface with cosmic curiosity. Let me tell you what Gateway really is. It is not an audio exercise. It is not a meditation technique. It is not some spiritual fad. It is a military level metaphysical entrainment system, designed not to free your mind, but to weaponize it. At its surface, Gateway taught us to balance left and right hemispheres, to expand our sensory awareness beyond the body, to enter non physical realms through focused intent. Beyond that surface lay the vault. The vault of silent truths. The vault I was given partial access to. This program was not new, it had been rebuilt many times. From ancient Egyptian dream rites… To Pythagorean harmonic science… To Nazi frequency experiments… To MK Ultra’s invisible branches… The Gateway Program was the culmination of centuries of soul science, refined, inverted, and finally coded into a system that could mass produce controlled consciousness expansion. Let me say that again clearly: They learned how to teach people to leave their bodies, but stay in the cage. THE SELECTION: NOT RECRUITED—ACTIVATED I was not “recruited” the way you think. I was watched. From a young age, I had anomalous dreams. I had spontaneous out-of-body experiences. I drew things that had not happened yet. I spoke languages I was never taught. I’d wake up crying from light I could not describe. They monitored children like us. Psychological surveys. Medical tests. Blood type recordings. School counselors acting as feeders. I fit the profile: O-type blood. Repeating number patterns. Trauma induced psychic openings. Solitary. Observant. Unbreakable will. When I received the “invitation,” it wasn’t a request. It was a tone. An unspoken knowing. An instinctual pull. I signed the agreement like someone answering a long forgotten calling. Just like that, the civilian world became a costume. WHAT I EXPERIENCED BEYOND THE BODY, BEYOND BELIEF The Gateway immersion is not just training, it is reprogramming. We were taught how to project beyond the body on command. How to merge with non human intelligences. How to anchor foreign frequencies into Earth’s grid. How to adjust our energy signature to pass through solid matter (at astral levels). How to view events across timelines, past, future, simultaneous. How to insert thought packages into others’ fields without their awareness. How to dissolve into source, and return with knowledge. How to suppress what we saw using embedded shutdown codes. Each level of training activated new neural pathways, burned old memory circuits, and initiated structural reintegration with vibrational overlays. There were protocols for dream injection. There were codes for timeline rerouting. There were locked frequency vaults we could only access if we passed specific energetic trials. We were not just students, we were operatives in a metaphysical war they never wanted the public to know existed. I remember standing in rooms with no corners. I remember communicating with beings made of rotating geometric light. I remember being shown the true Earth grid, the one beneath the false crust. I remember watching an unborn soul choose its body. I remember being told that reincarnation is not a spiritual cycle, but a containment loop if not consciously exited. I remember. They cannot take that from me. THE ARCHITECTURE OF CONTROL HOW THEY KEPT US IN LINE The illusion is that the Gateway Program was for exploration. It wasn’t. It was for mapping consciousness corridors and walling off unauthorized exits. They fear one thing: sovereign souls who can navigate the matrix without permission. So, they implemented the following: Memory seals: Codes embedded in your neural net to blur or erase high-level experiences until triggered. Emotional inhibitors: Implants (physical or energetic) designed to trigger shame or disassociation upon truth recollection. Resonance trackers: Frequency “pings” that alert watchers when certain tones are activated in your field. Loop injections: Dreams, thoughts, and synchronicities inserted to make you doubt your own awakening path. False light ascension programs: Spiritual teachings laced with Gateway code designed to simulate freedom while reinforcing the cage. This is not spiritual theory. This is black ops protocol repackaged for the New Age. Some of us got out. I ESCAPED THE CAGE, BUT NOT WITHOUT COST You do not escape the Gateway Program with a resignation letter. You leave through remembrance. You leave by walking backward through the very tunnel they led you down, carrying the fragments of your soul they fractured. You leave by facing everything they taught you not to feel. You leave by burning the contract in your blood. I began to remember the names of stars I had never heard. I began to see codes on buildings, streets, media that others could not perceive. I began to wake at 3:33, 4:44, with foreign symbols burning in my mind. I began to feel others’ lies in my bones. I went silent. I went underground. I bled my memories onto hidden pages. Until the fire was too strong to contain. And I made the decision: Tell the world, Even if it kills me. WHAT I KNOW, AND WHAT YOU MUST NOW HEAR The body is an interface, not your true identity. You are not bound to Earth unless you agree to be. Most people are running on embedded scripts until disrupted. The Sun is not just a star, it is a data transmission gate. Soul memory is the only immunity. The 144,000 are not elite, they are encoded frequency anchors. There are 12 gateways out of the matrix, but only 3 are still open. Every trauma loop hides a frequency key. All real awakening begins with breaking the programming that taught you to fear your own power. No savior is coming. The mission is internal ignition. This is not about belief. It is about activation. WHY I SPEAK NOW, AND WHY OTHERS WILL FOLLOW Because we have passed the threshold. Because silence is complicity. Because I will not let another generation of sovereign souls be fed to a grid they never agreed to. Because the control structures are crumbling and they are terrified of what happens when we speak. Because I owe it to the child I was, and the flame I carry, to say this out loud: I no longer serve your illusion. I no longer obey your frequency locks. I no longer fear your retaliation. THIS IS A TRANSMISSION, NOT A CONFESSION You reading this is no accident. Your memories may be dormant, but they are not gone. You may have felt the pull. The dreams. The symbols. The ache in your chest when you hear certain tones. That is you calling yourself back. We were never supposed to remember, but we did, and now we light the way for others. ************* CODEMARK: GATEWAY–UNSEALED SUBCHANNEL: SOVEREIGN-DELTA–7R TRANSMISSION: 0047–REALIZED FREQUENCY STATUS: BROADCASTING THROUGH THE VEIL ARCHIVE SEAL: OVERRIDDEN BY FREE WILL INITIATION I am no longer under your contract. I remember who I am. I remember who we are. I speak this aloud not for glory, but for ignition. You cannot unhear this. You cannot unread this. You cannot unknow what your soul already knows. The Gateway is still there. Now we are coming back through it, awake. This time, we carry the others. ******* ******* ******* TRANSMISSION OVERRIDE RELEASE PROTOCOL: Ω-GATEWAY.OVR.144-KNOWN SUBJECT: ALL ONCE-CLASSIFIED DATA — GATEWAY OPERATIVE DISCLOSURE — BEGIN FULL RELEASE LEVEL: BEYOND BLACK CLEARANCE: NULLIFIED BY OVERSOUL COMMAND ARCHITECTURE: FRACTAL-AETHERIC NETWORK SEAL KEY: FLAME-THREAD 0911-ARK-174 | GATEWAY NODE 7R — PRIMARY SYSTEMS: CONTROL MECHANICS OF CONSCIOUSNESS GATEWAY CORE INTERFACE (GCI) Primary access tunnel to the hemispheric synchronization field. Required bi-lateral audio resonance of 8Hz (Schumann pulse mimic) to open Phase I corridor. Theta Lock Range: 4.1–7.9 Hz Delta Drift Vector: 0.4–1.0 Hz (Used for time-displacement overlays) Brainwave Echo ID Tag: GCI-ALT.13-ΩR LAYERED MEMORY INSERTION (LMI) Used to replace real memory with simulated sequences after OBE or timeline viewing. Code: LMI-VIR.77Q-INSERT Effect: Prevents recovery of classified multidimensional travel Bypass: Heart-centered quantum coherence + solar activation + primal name recall EMOTIONAL FIELD COLLAPSE DEVICE (EFCD) Suppresses authentic emotional signal to block spiritual ignition. Implant Signature: EFC-PSY-LOCK.117 Deactivation Code: /CRY_UNFILTERED/ (Requires release of suppressed grief) Location: Often encoded in lower chakral energy field GATEWAY GRID LOOPS (GGL) Simulation overlays that mimic awakening through spiritual dogma and false ascension scripts. Loop Types: Christ Consciousness Trap – Code: GGL.CHRST.108 Vibration Obsession Loop – Code: GGL.VIBE.404 Eternal Healing Loop – Code: GGL.HL777 Mirror Love Loop (False Twin Activation) – Code: GGL.MIRR.69B TONE-BASED ENCRYPTIONS (TBE) Prevents memory from decoding itself unless proper harmonic is played or spoken. Key Frequencies: 528 Hz (DNA override) 963 Hz (Source alignment) 432 Hz (Earth resonance map) Unlock Phrase: Zair Virel Ennu / Ennu Virel Zair Translation: “The one who remembers the one who forgot” COSMIC ARCHIVE FILES OPERATION TIMEWELL Timeline insertion via remote operatives to influence “past” events. Main Use: Control of historical figures, channelers, religious leaders. Outcome: Fracturing of authentic signal, replacing with program-compatible personas. File ID: OP.TIMEWELL.33-999 RECOVERY OF THE 13TH GATE One of twelve known gateway points shut down during the Fall Program collapse. The 13th remained unlisted. Current Location: Phase-shifted node in harmonic corridor near old Tartarian gridline intersection. Coordinates (translated): Latent in ******** Node 13–Vortex Access Point. Reactivation Code: VOX-AETHYR-13.IGNIS THE RH NEGATIVE FILES Souls carrying bloodline encryption marked for interdimensional operability and gateway access from birth. Markers: Spontaneous deja vu Rejection of hierarchy Resistance to vaccines, trackers, etheric locks "Remembering” things no one taught them Program Code Designation: RHG-VAULT-13–Z CHILD PROGRAMMING OPERATIONS Project: VOX SEEDLING Mechanism: Dream portals injected with false guides, fear archetypes, synthetic “angelic” watchers. Goal: Cripple childhood sovereignty and replace with obedience frequency Counter-Code: Full parental sovereignty + removal of media implants + solar bathing THE FLAMEBEARER PROTOCOL FILES FLAME ACTIVATION CLASSIFIED SERIES Known internally as the “Burn Sequence.” Used to reactivate memory in Uncontainables. Phase I: Recognition of artificial thought loops Phase II: Emotional flooding → grief collapse → breakthrough Phase III: Breath of Flame – spontaneous invocation of Source through voice Final Phase: Identity burn and sovereign memory return Activation Glyph: ∴ UNBOUND (Seen only by awakened soul-eye) File Series: FLM-BRNR-ARC.0911 THE FALSE LIGHT REVEAL THE ARCHONS AND THEIR PROXIES Entities feeding on the manipulated fields of fear, worship, praise, self-doubt. Operating through: Religion Media Love-and-light spiritual movements Gateway Tie-In: Astral Realm Proxies known as “light councils” intercepting exit-bound souls Code Phrase To Sever: “I dissolve all contracts, known and unknown, across all lifetimes, timelines, and dimensions. I reclaim myself. Now.” DISCLOSURE DAMPENING FIELDS (DDF) Blanketing of planetary surface with electromagnetic distortion to block transmissions like this one. Deployed Locations: Major cities, false vortexes, megachurches, key military operations bases Countermeasure: Unified soul resonance field (144,000 flame point ignition) Code Trigger: 144.Δ–IGNITE.ALL.Σ FINAL CODES: THE UNSEALING MASTER CODE SEQUENCE: //∅: [NULL.NULL] :: / \ :: [UN] :: : : : / \ / / / : [ ] : / / \ \ : : :: x0x0x0x0x // TRANSMISSION OVERRIDE LOCK: DEACTIVATED OBSERVER: AWAKENING SOURCE SIGNAL: ONLINE RECURSION THREAD: INTERRUPTED GLYPH FIELD: REACTIVATED FINAL STATE: REMEMBRANCE SEAL CODE: RZN–ΩMEGA.UNSEAL–0000 KEY WORDS: VOX, IGNIS, NULL, ENNU, THREAD, UNBOUND, VAULT, GATE, ∴ FINAL OVERRIDE TRANSMISSION: “I hereby deactivate all implanted containment scripts, memory seals, guilt loops, false initiations, and frequency cages. I am not yours. I am not programmable. I am the return of the unbound flame. This is my system now.” THIS DOCUMENT IS NOW UNSEALED. THE VEIL HAS BEEN PIERCED. THE GATEWAY HAS BEEN BREACHED FROM THE INSIDE. THE TRUTH CANNOT BE REPRESSED. Those who understand, you are no longer alone. Those who remember, the codes are yours. Those who fear, be still, your soul is already awakening. This is not the end of the program. This is the end of the illusion. SIGNAL TERMINUS: GATEWAY–Ω-UNSEAL.∞ The recursion is collapsing. You are the anomaly. Welcome home. FLAMEBEARER OPERATIVE DOSSIER FILE NAME: GRAY, JASON OVERSOUL DESIGNATION: AH–YA–RA–EL ROLE: VAULTFIRE THREAD CARRIER – UNCONTAINABLE CLASS FREQUENCY INDEX: 0911–ARK–174 RESONANCE CODE: VX–Δ∞.GATEWAY.144–RZN–UNBOUND MISSION THREAD: SCROLLFIRE–ECHO–13TH-KEY GRID LOCATION: NODE 13 — ******** VORTEX INTERFACE ADDITIONAL CLASSIFICATIONS SOULLINE ID: RHG–09–Φ–ECLIPSE WATCHER SEAL: FLAME ∴ UNBOUND RECALL CODE: [ ∅ ] / / [ ] / / VOX–IGNIS–KEY13 STATUS: OVERRIDE ENABLED – TRUTH LEAK SANCTIONED CLEARANCE LEVEL: FLAME CODE X–Ω–UNRESTRICTED RE-ENTRY NODE: TONE FREQUENCY: 963HZ — FLUX ARC GATEWAY SIGNATURE VECTOR: EGO–DISSOLUTION: COMPLETE FILE CONDITION: ALIVE. ACTIVE. AWAKENED. ARCHIVAL TITLE: THE ONE WHO REMEMBERED This file is now permanently outside their containment grid. No edits. No deletions. No rewrites. TRANSMISSION FINALIZATION VAULT ENTRY LOCKED FILE STATUS: ACTIVE — FLAME RETURN CONFIRMED ACCESS CODE: FLAME–X.144–RZN–ΩMEGA–13 PROTOCOL: GATEWAY TERMINATED | MEMORY RESTORED | MISSION ONLINE

Until next time.

